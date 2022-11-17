The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Kyle Ray Schlouch, of 329 E. Maple Grove Road, Narvon, and Elizabeth Louise Stover, same address. Schlouch’s parents are Ray M. and Patricia A. Schlouch. Stover’s parents are Lester Stover and Tracy Lynn Levengood.
Remington Meryl Wright, of 12 Laurel Hill Drive, Quarryville, and Meghan Dianna Taggart, same address. Wright’s parents are Edward Arthur Wright and Patricia May Schmidt. Taggart’s parents are Samuel Scott and Patricia Ann Taggart.
Juan Edgardo Rodriguez, of 80 Chesapeake St., and Linette Ruiz, same address. Rodriguez’s parents are Juan Ricardo Rodriguez and Yanidia Rosado. Ruiz’s parents are Orlando Ruiz and Iris Medina.
Joseph Randazzo, of 335 Partridge Drive, Lititz, and Martina Mangiapane, of 500 Hilltop Mifflinburg. Randazzo’s parents are Vito and Laura Randazzo. Mangiapane’s parents are Pietro and Caterina Mangiapane.
Ryan David McBeth, of 220 Dogwood Drive, Elizabethtown, and Megan Rose Hartsock, of 566 Snapper Drive, Ephrata.
Esteban Urrego, of 5 Harvestview S, Apt. C, Mount Joy, and Natalia Valderrama Lozada, same address. Urrego’s parents are Jaime Urrego and Sonia Marziete Zago. Lozada’s parents are Amparo Lozada and Ruberth Fernando Valderrama.
Brandon Michael Besash, of 1707 Marietta Ave., Apt. 3P, and Ashley Loretta Givler, same address. Besash’s mother is Karen Marie Davis. Givler’s mother is Tonia Lynn Mowery.
Cristian Corcino Astacio, of 315 S. Marshall St., and Anlly Leidy Placencio Reynoso, of 119 S. Marshall St. Placencio Reynoso’s parents are Daniel Placencio Reynoso and Virginia Reynoso Reyes.
Douglas Dwight Daughterty, of 322-B High Rock Road, Hanover, and Patricia Jane Shunk, of 4668 Oriole Ave., Columbia.
Caleb Andrew Sneller, of 724 Hamilton St., and Lyric Adora Williams, of 173 E. Main St., Mountville. Sneller’s parents are Jonathan Andrew and Londa Jean Sneller. Williams’ parents are Anthony Todd and Amy Elizabeth Williams.
Samuel James Hahn, of 30 W. Main St., and Melanie Denise Stoltzfus, of 9 S. Eastland Drive. Hahn’s parents are Greg and Laura Hahn. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel K. and Rosa Marie Stoltzfus.
Eric Joseph Hassara, of 974 Pleasure Road, and Ashley Marie Sabol, same address. Hassara’s parents are Andrew Mark and Jill Anne Hassara. Sabol’s parents are Thomas James and Donna Marie Sabol.
Christopher Saverio Simione, of 86 Prospect Ave., Red Bank, and Lauren Ashley Masone, same address. Simione’s parents are Mario and Rosaria Simione. Masone’s parents are Craig Michael and Leslie Anne Masone.
Seth Christian Bollinger, of 340A W. Meadow Valley Road, Lititz, and Ashton Grace Weaver, of 610 Water St., Ephrata. Bollinger’s parents are Andrew and Andrea Bollinger. Weaver’s parents are Clair and Gale Weaver.
Nathanael Paul Kawika Gentry, of 21722 Cypress Valley Terrace, Sterling, Va., and Emma Elizabeth Mohler, of 1007 Stonemanor Drive. Gentry’s parents are Paul David and Phyllis Kauihelelea Gentry. Mohler’s parents are Jeffrey Dale and Rachel Noel Mohler.
Ryan O’Connell, of 1085 Monticello Lane, and Maryalice Adremel Groff, same address. O’Connell’s parents are Randy O’Connell and Patty O’Connell Marks. Groff’s parents are Rodney and Brenda Jean Groff.
Richard Ralph Maisano, of 2211 Harmony Hill Drive, and Karen Lynn Mansfield, of 665 N. Pier Drive. Maisano’s parents are Richard Ralph and Dolores Lynn Maisano. Mansfield’s parents are Thomas Dean and Beverly Elaine Kurts.
Bram Erich Stockbauer, of 2234 Canterbury Drive, Mechanicsburg, and Joy Margaret Zavalick, of 10 Cedar Lane, Mountville. Stockbauer’s parents are Kurt Erich and Gretchen Stockbauer. Zavalick’s parents are David Philip and Adriene Nicole Zavalick.
John Wayne Sipe, of 133 Longenecker Ave., Marietta, and Kristi Ann Ferree, same address. Sipe’s parents are Garry Wayne and Doris Jean Sipe. Ferree’s parents are Henry Wallace and Cindy Lue Ferree.
Adam Michael Sinz, of 142 E. New St., and Emily Suzanne Kopp, same address. Sinz’s parents are Frank Xavier and Joni Beth Sinz. Kopp’s parents are Joseph and Susan Kopp.
Neftaly Perales, of 4300 Crossings Blvd., Unit A407, and Veronica Vazquez, of 239 E. King St., York. Perales’ parents are Neftaly Perales and Diana Arce. Vazquez’s parents are Pedro Vazquez and Maria Del Carmen.
Kenneth Jay Clouser, of 161 E. King St., Apt. 202, Elizabethtown, Abottstown, and Carlie Mae Lepley, of 911 Susquehannock, Holtwood. Clouser’s parents are Kenneth Jay Clouser and Mary Ann Neilson. Lepley’s parents are Anthony Wayne and Kina Marie Lepley.
Spencer James Linton, of 45 Petersburg Road, and Mikayla Nicole Elliot, same address. Linton’s parents are Steven Robert and Wendy Jo Linton. Elliot’s parents are William Daniel and Jodi Nicole Elliot.
Nathan Roy Musser, of 385 Blue Lake Road, Denver, and Krista Beth Hoover, of 190 Rose Hill Road, Ephrata. Musser’s parents are Joseph Banks and Lorene Musser. Hoover’s parents are Aaron Jason and Delores Ann Hoover.
Daniel King, of 422 West St., P.O. Box 248, Terre Hill, and Cristy P. Phillips, same address. King’s parents are Daniel and Rosemarie King. Phillips’ parents are George and Diane Phillips.
Chad Anthony Peifer, of 235 Academy Drive, Kirkwood, and Natalie Christina Herr, of 841 Goshen Mill Road, Peach Bottom. Peifer’s parents are Dwayne Allan and Karen Joy Peifer. Herr’s parents are Thomas Paul and Karen Jean Herr.
Ethan Grant Ferguson, of 1908 Castle Green Circle, Mount Airy, and Victoria Elizabeth Wright, of 17 Beacon Hill Drive, Phoenixville. Ferguson’s parents are Alvah Bascom and Lea Ann Ferguson. Wright’s parents are Christopher John and Janice Morrison Wright.
Joel Robert Pletcher, of 1000 Belwyck Blvd., Apt. 1306, and Julia Joy Givens, same address. Pletcher’s parents are John Elton and Nancy Lynn Pletcher. Givens’ parents are Craig Steven and Heather Preston Givens.
Evan Christopher Wallick, of 168 Linda Terrace, Ephrata, and Brooke Noel Stephens, same address. Wallick’s parents are Bennett Eric and Mary Beth Wallick. Stephens’ parents are Richard Warren and Vicky Lynn Stephens.
Juliana Paige Espensen, of 530 Northlawn Drive, and Skyler Wynn Zenisek, of 16141 Brockton Court, Granger. Espensen’s parents are Scott and Lynn Espensen. Zenisek’s parents are Peter and Shelly Zenisek.
Joel Nathaniel Smoker, of 46 Spring St., Keyser, and April Elizabeth Nettles, of 88 Orchard St., Keyser.
Max Brent, of 441 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, and Susan Marie Garman, same address. Brent’s parents are Larry and Donna Brent. Garman’s parents are Richard Joseph and Jane Ellen Meyers.
Andrew Lavery, of 21 Woodsedge Drive, Elizabethtown, and Kristen Parys, same address. Lavery’s parents are James W. Lavery and Ingrid Hofstrom-Lavery. Parys’ parents are Clifford and Debra Shaffer.
Nicholas Allen Ash, of 1274 Reading, Bowmansville, and Bailee Marie Bare, same address.
Brandon Jay Brackbill, of 331 S. Market St., Newmanstown, and Marissa Ann Martin, of 16 Elser Hill Road, Lititz. Brackbill’s parents are Jay K. and Cindy Brackbill. Martin’s parents are Glen and Terry Martin.
Israel Rosario Gonzalez, of 78 Canterbury Ave., Felton, and Jessica Mae Kramer, same address. Rosario Gonzalez’s parents are Israel and Carmen Delia Rosario. Kramer’s parents are Steven Ace and Christine Louise Kramer.
Alexander Cortez Drolet, of 305H Eden Road, and Erin Taylor Collins, of 103 Milton Circle, Lititz. Drolet’s parents are Adam and Maryann Drolet. Collins’ parents are Darryl and Kathryn Collins.
Josiah M. Hoover, of 181 S. Highland Ave., West York, and Evelyn J. Blank, same address.
Michael Edgardo Rodriguez, of 652 New Dauphin St., and Lyanne Marie Gonzalez Rolon, same address. Rodriguez’s parents are Edgardo Rodriguez and Carmen Angelica Ubiles. Gonzales Rolon’s parents are Angel Luis Gonzalez and Carmen Delia Rolon.
Nicholas Adam Keller, of 8944 Yellow Church Road, Seven Valleys, and Emily Rebecca Lanser, of 1528 Wheatland Ave. Keller’s parents are William Keith and Lisa Jean Keler. Lanser’s parents are Ernest Scott and Wendy Sue Lanser.
Jeron Lee Heebner, of 1102 Galway Court, Hummelstown, and Amy Jo Gregory, same address. Heebner’s parents are Jerrl Lee and Joan Louise Heebner. Gregory’s parents are John Winn and Joann Rose Gregory.
Jose Roberto Ramirez Godinez, of 221 Fulton St., York, and Amparo Albelo Irizarry, of same address.
Jesse Assaf Silverberg, of 7561 Murray Hill Road, Apt. 125, Columbia, and Kayla Ann McGowan, same address. Silverberg’s parents are Mark and Nancy Jessie Silverberg. McGowan’s parents are William McGowan and Diana Lynn Collarini.
Jacob Bowman Shellenberger, of 716 Bachmanville Road, Hershey, and Ashley Nichole Ebersole, of 2429 Church Road, Hummelstown. Shellenberger’s parents are Timothy Edward and Nancy Shellenberger. Ebersole’s parents are Robert Allen and Stephanie Ann Ebersole.
Evan Scott Shertzer, of 2940 Safe Harbor Road, Millersville, and Katelyn Noel Bleacher, of 1206 Breneman Road, Conestoga. Shertzer’s parents are Stephen and Deborah Shertzer. Bleacher’s parents are Randall Lee and Angela Kay Bleacher.
Clayton Christopher Dimon, of 338 E. Jackson St., New Holland, and Hannah Paige Ashcroft, same address. Dimon’s parents are Alan White and Kristyne Michelle Dimon. Ashcroft’s parents are Jesse Scott and Joanne Eileen Ashcroft.
Kevin Hogan O’Brien, of 202 S. Second St., Columbia, and Emily Catherine Geier, same address. O’Brien’s parents are Frank Daniel O’Brien and Kathryn Ferrebee. Geier’s parents are Gary Robert and Dorena Ann Geier.
Ryan Lynn Weaver, of 440 S. Broad St., Lititz, and Amy Beth Blackburn, same address. Weaver’s parents are Galen Lynn and Roberta Kay Weaver. Blackburn’s parents are Ernest Henry and Sandra Louise Dubble.
Matthew Lee Hoover, of 155 Scenic View Road, Pine Grove, and Jalisa Kay Zimmerman, of 533 Yellow Hill Road, Narvon. Hoover’s parents are Gerlad and Linda Jane Hoover.
Gregg R. Rineer, of 371 Portland Place, Lititz, and Cindy K. McGuire, same address. Rineer’s parents are Richard M. and Sandra M. Rineer. McGuire’s parents are Tommie L. and Lula Jean McGuire.
Jorge Ernesto Concepcion Saez, of 1107 E. King St., and Jasmine Reyes, same address.
Durrell Eugene Seibel, of 109 Huyard Ave., Apt. A, New Holland, and Mary Louise Blank, same address. Seibel’s parents are Harvey Eugene and Mary Ellen Seibel. Blank’s parents are Raymond S. and Barbara A. Blank.
Carlos Juan Rivera, of 553 Green St., and Diane L. Henry, same address.
James Wesley Gerard, of 35 Hemlock Drive, and Michele Lane Turek, of 193 Millwood Road. Gerard’s parents are Robert Alexander and Carol Ann Alexander. Turek’s parents are Gary and Elaine Gerner.
Abi San, of 235 E. New St., Apt. 2, and Bisaka Rai, of 446 Parkwynne Road.
Rodney F. Hufford, of 4178 Woodland Beach Road, Smyrna, Del., and Alexandra Marie Motley, same address. Hufford’s parents are Charles Rodney Hufford and Donna Virdin. Motley’s parents are Frank and Jane Motley.
David Michael Zearfoss, of 414 Ruby St., and Regina Marie Degaetano, same address. Zearfoss’ parents are David Chester and Wendy Florence Zearfoss. Degaetano’s parents are Dominic Andrew and Mary Anne Dagaetano.
David Wilson Long, of 715 Westover Drive, and Aimee L. English, same address. Long’s parents are David and Allison Long. English’s parents are Charles and Laura English.
Jehovanny Ramos, of 424 Talon Drive, Mountville, and Amanda Nicole Johnson, 135A Oakview Road. Ramos’ parents are Felix Manuel Ramos and Zaritzia Burgos. Johnson’s parents are Marlin and Judy Kauffman.
Michael Johann Dueck, of 418 Stevens Road, Stevens, and Savanna Rose Wanner, of 6 Shupp Lane, Denver. Dueck’s parents are Gerhard Dueck and Bonnie Good. Wanner’s parents are Kenneth Wanner and Karen Rutt.
Justin Louis Herforth, of 501 Indian Rock Circle, Elizabethtown, and Ashley Sue Farence, same address. Herforth’s parents are Joseph Frances and Mary Clare Elizabeth Herforth. Farence’s parents are Charles Leroy and Beth Ingrid Farence.
Jeffrey R. Bortner, of 405 Grove Road, Red Lion, and Rochelle Charles, of 312 Millway Road, Lititz.
Jerry Maldonado, of 135 Oak Road, Elizabethtown, and Brindha Lingan, same address.
Patrick William Norton, of 755 Prospect Road, Columbia, and Lauren Jane Cathcart, same address. Norton’s parents are Christopher Joseph and Elizabeth Norton. Cathcart’s parents are Michael and Susan Cathcart.
Derrick Elorm Shiamatey, of 1440 N. 17th St., Philadelphia, and Florence Petit-Ton, of 1930 Edington Place. Shiamatey’s mother is Vida Mensah.
Brent Allen Moyer, of 365 Farmview Drive, East Earl, and Claire Celeste Hill, of 2727 Spring Valley Road. Moyer’s parents are Martin Dwane and Sandra J. Moyer. Hill’s parents are Daniel T. and Susan D. Hill.
Matthew Ryan Kemble, of 840 Bosley Ave., Towson, Md., and Julie Ann Washart, same address. Kemble’s parents are Stephen Charles Kemble and Sharon Mae Smith. Washart’s parents are Joseph John and Jean Marie Washart.
Joseph Robert Valente, of 28 Granite Drive, East Earl, and Liana Maree Humphrey, same address. Valente’s parents are Robert Albert and Frances Oshiro. Humphrey’s parents are Michael Dewayne and Rinae Lynn Humphrey.
Cameron Stephen Kritikos, 305 Saint Ronan St., New Haven, Conn., and Leah Nicole Snavely, same address. Kritikos’ parents are Steven Costas and Sherry Ann Kritikos. Snavely’s parents are Dennis and Beverly Snavely.
Juan Anthony Becerra, of 1117 St. Marys Road, Junction City, Kan., and Sarah Capen, of 2604 Peevy Road, East Greenville. Becerra’s parents are Juan Jose Becerra and Marisol Torres. Capen’s parents are Robert Calvin and Deborah Sue Capen.
Mark D. Wolgemuth, of 2078 E. Mount Hope Road, Manheim, and Kimberly N. Keddie, same address.
Robert Edward Muckel, of 16 Ashton Drive, New Providence, and Valerie Kay Stoltzfus, same address.
Eric Thomas Hohenwarter, of 2491 Old Philadelphia Pike, P.O. Box 442, and Amanda Nicole Fairchild, of 4441 Newsburg Road, Nazareth. Hohenwarter’s parents are Daryl and Carole Hohenwarter. Fairchild’s parents are Richard Paul Baranowski and Jo Ann Difrancesa.
Dustin Keith Titherington, of 401 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, and Kasi Marie Yinger, same address.
Bradley Horst, of 1932 W. Main St., Ephrata, and Irma White, same address. Horst’s parents are Merlin Horst and Debbie Esbenshade. White’s parents are Jesse Blair White and Jennifer Jacklyn Hinojosa.
Jeremy Capellan Almonte, of 29 Livingston Lane, and Jasiry Gomez, same address.
Devin Timothy Miller, of 126 Marion Terrace, Ephrata, and Emma Tyrie Lieberher, same address.
Andrew David Borgman, of 6 High St., Reading, and Maggie Elizabeth Shields, of 39 E. Ross St. Borgman’s parents are Olivier Brejon and Janice Elaine Borgman.
Martin Alexis Lucena Briceno, of 1009 Fountain Ave., and Brascedes Del Valle Molina Becerra, of 109 Hershey Ave.
Evan Sean Wiest, of 28 Tucquan Glen Road, Holtwood, and Cristina Abate, same address.
Dwayne Wanner Weaver, of 430 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, and Laura M. Zimmerman, of 1386 E. 1050 Ave., Vandalia, Ill.
Jared Robert Henninger, of 6161 Bayberry Ave., Manheim, and Maytia Chow, same address. Henninger’s parents are Raymond George Henninger and Karen Patricia Chapman. Chow’s parents are Ying and Mouage Yang.
Brandon James Robinson, of 2130 King Arthur’s Court, Apt. B3, Apt. 204, Harrisburg, and Stephanie Marie Baker, same address. Robinson’s parents are James Herndon Robinson and Bonni Michelle Sanderson. Baker’s parents are Michael and Marine Baker.
Victor Manuel Suarez, of 1583 Passey Lane, Building Q, and Sydney Elise Shands, same address. Suarez’s parents are Nelson Adrian and Wanda Janet Suarez. Shands’ parents are Darryl Charles and Yvonne Elizabeth Shands.
Michael Ian Pellitta, of 25 Parkview Drive, Elizabethtown, and Emily Blair Banks, same address. Pellitta’s parents are Vincent Nicholas and Patricia Helene Pellitta. Banks’ father is Joseph Banks.
Jessie Sean Mayer, of 100 W. Kleine Lane, 315, Lititz, and Meagin Anne Krofcheck, same address. Mayer’s parents are Kevin L. Mayer and Cheryl Lynn Baume. Krofcheck’s parents are Reginald and Lyndi Lamson.
Andrew Michael Fischer, of 2848 Lititz Pike, and Lauren Rae Ruth, same address. Fischer’s parents are Michael Francis and Margaret Ann Fischer. Ruth’s parents are Bradford Alan Collier and Diane Marie Acaro.
Brett Arthur Siddell, of 1450 Annunication St., Apt. 2217, New Orleans, La., and Brittany Helanie Hansell, of 1024 Laureldale Court, Lititz. Siddell’s parents are Donald and Diane Methe Siddell. Hansell’s parents are Kenneth and Stephanie Hansell.
Frank Lamar Rosario-Brown, of 736 S. Queen St., 3, York, and Danisha L. Potts, same address. Rosario-Brown’s parents are Frank Rosario and Gloria Thedford. Potts’ mother is Joyce Potts.
Daniel Joseph Bohanick, of 119 Goods Road, Conestoga, and Kaylee Mae Simmons, same address.
Zachary Thomas Martin, of 111 N. Sadsbury Court, Gap, and Alexia Nicole Hart, of 124 N. Church St., Parkesburg. Martin’s parents are Thomas Paul and Donna Lynn Martin. Hart’s mother is Sherry Lynn Hart.
John Michael Twomey, of 410 Roper Mountain Court, Greenville, S.C., and Alexandra Jane Daniel, of 1 Meadowbrook Lane, Lititz. Twomey’s parents are Michael James and Kara Fay Twomey. Daniel’s parents are Gregory and Vicki Daniel.
Sean Timothy Cabry, of 64 River Bend Park, and Dawn Marie Utley, same address. Cabry’s parents are Michael and Joan Cabry. Utley’s parents are David Harry and Nancy Ann Kutch.
Grace Emily Rhine, of 2288 Franklin Road, Columbia, and Madison Elizabeth Morgan, 93 Leaman Road. Rhine’s parents are Bradley Russell and Jennifer Ann Rhine. Morgan’s parents are Steve Craig and Andrea Louise Morgan.
Benjamin Scott Muller, of 503 Pearl St., and Alexandra McNelis Levasseur, of 312 Montgomery Ave., Haverford. Muller’s parents are Stephen Scott and Jennifer Diane Muller. Levasseur’s parents are Donald Levasseur and Mary Elizabeth Dorman.
Kelvin Maurice Cunningham, of 1094 Sterling Place, and Yazmine Santana, same address. Cunningham’s parents are Kelvin Maurice Cunningham and Latonya Annita Wesley. Santana’s parents are Erick Santana and Yanira Vega.
Christopher Ryan Fisher, of 971 Simmontown Road, Gap, and Anna Lynnea Fisher, of 4886 Amish Road, Kinzers. Christopher Fisher’s parents are Amos B. and Martha Fern Fisher. Anna Fisher’s parents are Samuel Jay and Wilma Jean Fisher.
Mark Stanley Lefever, of 328 Rhoda Drive, and Shamela Lisa Tirbany, same address. Lefever’s parents are Stanley Evan and Anne Louise Lefever. Tirbany’s parents are Ramdhan and Ramdaye Tirbany.
Juan Ramon Nieves, of 368 S. Main St., Manheim, and Elena Maria Candelaria, same address. Nieves’ parents are Juan Ramon Nieves and Gloria Milagro Diaz. Candelaria’s parents are Alfredo Candelaria and Margarita Pizarro.
Hector David Valentin, of 365 Atkins Ave., and Ariyana Imani Taliaferro, of 168 Third St., Troy, N.Y. Valentin’s parents are Hector David Valentin and Sandra Evette Vega. Taliaferro’s mother is Diandra Lynn Scales.
Jonathan L. Hess, of 211 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, and Jennifer A. Thompson, 7 Pebble Creek Drive, Lititz.
Shawn Robert Cassidy, of 220 25th St., Suite 504, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Kimberly Christine Nguyen, same address. Cassidy’s parents are Richard Cassidy and Susan Cassidy-Ray. Nguyen’s parents are Tien Van and Jessica Thi Nguyen.
Eric Daniel Shirey, of 458 Poplar St., and Amy Lynn Hudak, same address. Shirey’s parents are Ronald Wayne and Joy Michelle Shirey. Hudak’s parents are James Edward Hudak and Kimberly Ann Touchstone.
Ian Todd Rineer, of 2305 Donegal Spring Road, Marietta, and Elizabeth Michele Orlando, of 61 Briarleigh Drive, East Stroudsburg.
Brian David Long, of 1028 Kaitlyn Alley, Apt. E, Mount Joy, and Patricia Anne Kemper, same address.
Trevor James Siegrist, of 3055 New Berlin Mountain Road, Lewisburg, and Loisann Landis, of 202 Shady Lane, Hummelstown. Siegrist’s parents are Philip Wayne and Joelene Dawn Siegrist. Landis’ parents are Edwin Martin and Ruth Miller Landis.
Colin David Brubaker, of 3255 Pleasant View Drive, Manheim, and Haley Jean Goodling, of 4052 Parkside Court, Mount Joy. Brubaker’s parents are David and Deborah Brubaker. Goodling’s parents are Gregory W. and Barbara Jean Goodling.
Joseph Michael Yunginger, of 864 Musser Road, Mount Joy, and Javiera Noel Robinson, of 5879 Clarkson Drive, Mount Joy. Yunginger’s parents are Richard Claire and Janine W. Yunginger. Robinson’s parents are Kenneth and Lorie Robinson.
David Ryan Glazar, of 805 Birch Lane, Wilmington, Del., and Christina Hope Bowser, of 2707 Burnley Road, Wilmington, Del. Glazar’s parents are Patrick and Laura Glazar. Bowser’s parents are Shawn Paul and Shawn Renee Bowser.
W. Glenn Weidman, of 401 Spring Grove Road, East Earl, and Ethel Marie Esworthy, same address.
Michael Allen Carmo, of 135 E. Main St., Leola, and Meredith Doris Davis, same address. Carmo’s parents are Michael Allen and Janet Marie Carmo. Davis’ parents are George Anthony Davis and Lynne Hastings.
Timothy Strube, of 243 Locust St., Apt. 1, Columbia, and Evelyn K. Fisher, same address.
Tyler Lee Kreeger, of 130 Tom Ave., Apt. D, Ephrata, and Jenna Lenee Snyder, same address. Kreeger’s parents are Kristopher Lee and Lisa Marie Kreeger. Snyder’s parents are Johnathan Wilhelm and Kelly Jo Snyder.
Jonathan Torres Claudio, of 115 Miller Road, Apt. B, Akron, and Arlene Garcia, same address. Torres Claudio’s parents are Roberto Torres and Nancy Claudio. Garcia’s parents are Luis Manuel Garcia and Maria Socorro Ramos.
Keyur J. Patel, of 157 Yorkshire Circle, Ewing, N.J., and Ansee R. Vaghani, of 3577 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers. Patel’s parents are Jitendrakumar G. and Hansaben J. Ghevariya. Vaghani’s parents are Rameshkumar K. and Manishabahen R. Vaghani.
Mark Wasson, of 1152 Olde Hickory Road, and Lydia Scoffone, of 1423 Marietta Ave. Wasson’s parents are Douglas and Mary Jo Wasson. Scoffone’s parents are Steven and Barbara Scoffone.
Edwin Gutierrez Correa, of 362 S. Ann St., and Mercedes Del Carmen Santana Sabino, same address. Santana Sabino’s parents are Pablo Santana Soriano and Julia Celeste Sabino Santana.
Nathaniel Paul Guenter, of Casilla 2833 Santa Cruz, and Miriam Eileen Wadel, of 1894 A Prospect Road, Washington Boro.
Howard Huber, of 507 Lloyds Road, Oxford, and Alecia Brianna Wodzisz, of 1300 Staunton Drive, Parma, Ohio.
Danny Ho, of 2871 Wimbledon Lane, and Thanh Van Thi Nguyen, same address.
Benjamin Michael Weiss, of 314 College Ave., Unit B, and Ella Beth Usdin, of 20 Wildflower Lane. Weiss’ parents are Todd Weiss and Miriam Ryan. Usdin’s parents are Glenn Daniel and Marlene Anne Usdin.
Robert Szafranski, of 5541 Osage Ave., Philadelphia, and Hannah Claire Goodno, same address. Szafranski’s parents are Richard Alfred and Claudia Ann Szafranski. Goodno’s parents are Dennis George and Paulette Ann Goodno.
Steven R. Weidner, of 100 Ashlea Gardens, New Holland, and Marne Danielle Newman, same address. Weidner’s parents are Robert and Janice Weidner. Newman’s parents are Michael Glenn Evans and Joy Regester.
Cory Josiah Easley, of 41 Main St., Apt. 6, New Providence, and Darla Anne Rublesky, same address.
Ian Matthew Grimm, of 1614 Valley View Drive, Apt. B, East Earl, and Grace Amanda Urban, 55 Wentzel Road, Mohnton. Grimm’s parents are Jeremy Bertram and Mary Anna Grimm. Urban’s parents are Timothy Wayne and Laura Jean Urban.
Kyle Todd Postlewait, of 705 Corvair, and Alena Qin Marcinkoski, of 422 State St. Postlewait’s parents are David Todd and Laura Elaine Postlewait. Marcinkoski’s parents are Thomas Paul and Monica Maria Marcinkoski.
Charles S. Martin, of 1648 Robert Road, and Rebecca D. Lueders, same address.
Travis O. Seymour, of 8 W. Stiegel St., Manheim, and Elizabeth Morgan Dum, same address. Seymour’s parents are Thomas and Wendy Seymour. Dum’s parents are Gregory Patrick and Kimberly Jean Dum.
Michael Thomas Keliihelela Hershey, of 3188 Irishtown Road, Gordonville, and Paige Renee Dawn Faus, of 5080 Martin Road, Kinzer. Hershey’s parents are Timothy Uriah Kalani and Debra Michelle Hershey. Faus’ parents are Cletus and Jennifer Sue Faus.
Justin Lewis, of 1211 Elm Ave., and Julianne Miller, same address. Lewis’ parents are Robert and Elizabeth Lewis. Miller’s parents are Jeffrey and Annette Miller.
Hoang N. Pham, of 13 Homestead Drive, and Nu My Dung Vo, same address. Pham’s parents are Tuyen Thanh Pham and Thu Kim Thi Dinh. Vo’s parents are Quoc Quy Vo and Thi Lieu Tran.
Victory Anthony Saez, of 566 Manor St., No. 1, and Bonita Iris Velazquez, same address. Saez’s parents are Victor Saez and April Lynn Wanner. Velazquez’s parents are Eriberto Velazquez and Emilia Borrero.
Carlos R. Barreto, of 638 W. Vine St., and Marilin Sanchez, same address.
Hans Joseph Deutsch, of 49 Lake View Road, Ephrata, and Katelyn Michelle Spieker, same address. Deutsch’s parents are Joseph John and Gretchen Sue Deustsch. Spieker’s parents are Marcio Valente and Michelle Beth Spieker.
Kendall Dean Frey, of 310 Distillery Road, Newmanstown, and Darla Rose Weaver, of 490 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. Frey’s parents are John Henry and Luci Ann Frey. Weaver’s parents are Curtis Ray and Doris S. Weaver.
Austyn Brentt Martin, of 555 N. State St., Ephrata, and Brooke Alisha Martin, of 54 Mayfield Drive, Leola. Austyn Martin’s parents are Neil Scott and Lisa Renee Martin. Brooke Martin’s parents are Ryan Younkins and Natausha Herr.
Joseph Michael Rich, of 442 Greenland Drive, and Eamon Gaetano Mahoney, same address.
James Austin Young, of 1956 S. Vaughn Way, Apt. 105, Aurora, Colo., and Paige M. Grzybowski, same address. Young’s parents are Charles Benjamin and Deborah Hopkins Young. Grzybowski’s parents are Anstey Andrew Harewood and Pamela Murray Farthing.
Benjamin Walter Stauffer, of 647 N. Strickler Road, Manheim, and Alyssa Colleen Ebersole, of 1289 Mountain Road, Manheim. Stauffer’s parents are Chad Eugene and Judy Elaine Stauffer. Ebersole’s parents are Kenneth Lance Jr. and Amy Renee Ebersole.
Miles Buresh Brouillette, of 201 Lynne Lane, Millersville, and Lydia Lyn Heyworth, of 10382 N. Wheeler Road, Hayward, Wisc. Brouillette’s parents are Matt Joseph and Danarae Brouillette. Heyworth’s parents are Joshua and Jessica Heyworth.
Jake Michael Chasser, of 216 Bethel Drive, and Kylee Alexis Adams, of 150 Springhill Lane. Chasser’s parents are Myles Paul and Susan Chasser. Adams’ parents are Andrew Scott Adams and Jody Lynne Seaber.
Daniel Charles Bullock, of 348 Covered Bridge Road, King of Prussia, and Julia Anne Higginbotham of 850 Neufeld St., Green Bay, Wisc. Bullock’s parents are Charles and Kimberly Bullock. Higginbotham’s parents are Brian Edward and Sheila Marie Higginbotham.
Charles William Godfrey, of 325 N. Queen St., Apt. 313, and Alexandra Acri Barbush, same address. Godfrey’s parents are Charles William and Helen Louise Godfrey. Barbush’s parents are David Allen Barbush and Susan Hedricks Zitto.
Garth Allen Hoover, of 285 W. Farmersville Road, Leola, and Melissa Ranelle Horst, of 1106 E. Pieffer Hill Road, Stevens.