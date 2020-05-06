The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Scott Michael Liebl, of 1 N. Summit Drive, Stevens, and Victoria Lynn Johns, same address. Liebl’s parents are Michael G. and Cheryl M. Liebl. Johns’ parents are Marc A. and Jessica E. Johns.
Melvin King Esh, of 475 Watson Road, Delta, and Susie S. King, of 384 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Esh’s parents are Aaron Miller and Anna Stoltzfus Esh. King’s parents are Christian Z. and Sadie F. King.
Andrew Benjamin Hertzog, of 410 Dickens Drive, and Shannon E. Blosser, same address. Hertzog’s parents are Blain Alan and Tammy L. Hertzog. Blosser’s parents are Jack Serell and Donna Marie Blosser.
Steven Alexander Salcedo, of 2805 Cambridge Road, York, and Hayley Ann McGlory, of 350 Caraway Drive, Mountville. Salcedo’s parents are Francisco Antonio and Carmen Salcedo. McGlory’s parents are Christine Marie Sellers and the late James Patrick McGlory.
Trevor Kenneth Nolt, of 27 Emi Lane, Manheim, and Laura Rose Fisher, of 6048 Sundra Circle, East Petersburg. Nolt’s parents are Kenneth Martin and Teresa Joy Nolt. Fisher’s parents are Douglas Scott and Janice Lynn Fisher.
William R. Anderson, of 223 Pleasant Drive, Lititz, and Allison Michelle Hutt, same address. Anderson’s parents are Edward E. and Marjorie S. Anderson. Hutt’s parents are Gordon H. and Linda C. Hutt.
Haddington Uriel Cartagena Zayas, of 925 E. Fulton St., and Maria de Los Angeles Rosa, same address. Cartagena Zayas’ parents are Uriel Cartagena and Norma I. Zayas. Rosa’s parents are Hector M. Rosa and Maria Nieves.
Jonathan David Jones, of 18 Mayfield Drive, Leola, and Katie Lynn Cunningham, same address. Jones’ parents are Bryan D. and Pamela E. Jones. Cunningham’s parents are Mark S. and Tammy N. Cunningham.
Matthew Douglas Shenk, of 203 Koser Road, Lititz, and Hannah Ruth Diehl, of 207 Joyce Drive, Lititz. Shenk’s parents are Bruce Douglas and Jodie Lynn Shenk. Diehl’s parents are Michael Shawn
and Theresa Ann Diehl.
Austin Michael Crull, of 708 Dorsea Road, and Whitney Ellen Jones, same address. Crull’s parents are Richard A. and Kathleen Crull. Jones’ parents are Phillip P. and Kimberly A. Jones.
Brian Joseph Petrosky, of 10868 Live Oak Creek Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, and Jessa Mae Manga, same address. Petrosky’s parents are Gary M. and Mary E. Petrosky. Manga’s parents are John J. and Jayne M. Manga.
David Scott Eplee, of 133 E. Lemon St., Apt. 2, and Kirsten E. Moyer, of 502 W. Chestnut St., Apt. 4. Eplee’s parents are Terry David and Jacqueline G. Eplee. Moyer’s parents are Neil G. Gussman and Annalisa K. Crannell.
Andrew B. Zook, of 50 Adams Road, Delta, and Linda Stoltzfus Esh, of 215 Osceola Drive. Drumore. Zook’s parents are Enos E. and Rachael K. Zook. Esh’s parents are Moses S. and Rebecca Esh.
Gary Lee Pabon Jr., of 856 Penny Lane, Mount Joy, and Genesis Torres-Encarnacion, same address. Pabon’s parents are Garry L. Sr. and Phyllis D. Pabon. Torres-Encarnacion’s parents are Antonio D. and Ana M. Torres.
Jovanny Javier Arzola, of 39 Waverly Ave., and Alejandra Maria Villa-Moura, same address. Arzola’s parents arre Jose Javier and Janet Arzola. Villa-Moura’s parents are Luis Villa and Maria Virgin Moura.
Fernando de la Cruz, of 2125 Suburban Road, York, and Robin Danielle Wiggins, same address. De la Cruz’s mother is Juana de la Cruz. Wiggins’ parents are Rosetta Fontaine Crumpton and the late Robert Stanley Wiggins.
Agustin Antonio Pena Gutierrez, of 537 S. Christian St., and Katherine Ruiz Rodriguez, same address. Pena Gutierrez’s parents are the late Agustin Maria Pena and the late Juana Tomasina Gutierrez. Ruiz Rodiguez’s parents are Federico Ruiz Rivera and Carmen Rodriguez Muniz.
Gustavo Adolfo Espinosa, of 32 E. Walnut St., and Sarah Kathryn La Franchi, same address, Espinosa’s parents are Jose Espinosa and Maria Guadalup Almanza. La Franchi’s parents are Howard and Jane Evelyn La Franchi.
Richard L. Sutherland, of 36 Crystal Drive, Manheim, and Monique M. Shoff, of 2550 Old Trail Road, York Haven. Sutherland’s parents are Gary Lee and Joy Ann Sutherland. Shoff’s parents are the late Roland Wesley Matthews and the late Doris Emily Matthews.
Andrew Patrick Gundaker, of 1217 Wabank Road, and Mercedes Amparo C. Astacio, same address. Gundaker’s parents are Joseph Patrick Gundaker and Michelle Lynn Border. Astacio’s parents are Adalberto Astacio and Georgia Sanchez.
Taylor David Skelly, of 465 Herr Ave., Millersville, and Emily Elizabeth Hutchinson, of 14 Bunker Hill Road, Millersville. Skelly’s parents are David R. and Stacie R. Skelly. Hutchinson’s parents are Jeffrey C. and Lisa A. Hutchinson.
John Michael Fisher, of 836 Red Hill Road, Narvon, and Anna Marie Lapp, of 5694 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Fisher’s parents are Mervin J. and Fannie B. Fisher. Lapp’s parents are John A. and Lavina F. Lapp.
Marvin S. Stoltfus, of 3809 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, and Rebecca Sue Esh, same address. Stoltzfus’ parents are Mahlon S. and Barbie F. Stoltzfus. Esh’s parents are David Jr. and Rachel L. Esh.
Julio Ruiz, 728 High St., and Karina Marie Mayo, same address. Ruiz’s parents are Julio Ruiz and Migdalia Mendez. Mayo’s parents are Michelle Marie Vazquez-Colon and the late Rafael Antonio Mayo Jr.
Edward Chase Monborne, of 1026 W. Ross St., and Michaela Elizabeth Ford, same address. Monborne’s parents are Edward W. and Michelle L. Monborne. Ford’s parents are Michael R. and Laura A. Ford.
Richard A. Bowers, of 717 Graystone Road, Manheim, and Judy M. McClenaghan, same address. Bowers’ parents are the late Richard E. Bowers and the late Gloria V. Bowers. McClenaghan’s parents are the late Hayes W. McCauley and the late Sara O. McCauley.
Anthony Wilson, of 6 Ashlea Gardens, New Holland, and Tammy Lee Brown, same address. Wilson’s parents are Louise E. Wilson and the late Joseph E. Cruz. Brown’s parents -are the late Curtis L. Brown and the late Glenda G. Hughes.
Stephen R. Orr, of 63 W. Orchard St., Somerville, N.J., and Jaclyn A. Braen, same address. Orr’s parents are Douglas A. and Holly A. Orr. Braen’s parents are Jeffrey A. Braen and Diane L. Schuman.
Daniel Ray Lapp, of 120 Meetinghouse Road, Gap, and Anna Rose Stoltzfus, same address. Lapp’s parents are Amos S. and Sadie S. Lapp. Stoltzfus’ parents are Leon K. and Emma Sue Stoltzfus.
Ivan Lee Zook, of 69 Williams Run Road, Christiana, and Marian Fisher Fisher, of 20 Forest Hill Road, Leola. Zook’s parents are David L. and Naomi L. Zook. Fisher’s parents are Ben and Sarah Ann Fisher.
Shane M. Eshleman, 917 Maytown Road, Elizabethtown, and Amy Estelle Malloy, same address. Eshleman’s parents are Ty Lynn and Coleen Marie Eshleman. Malloy’s parents are Gary Allen Tompkins and Mary Ann Mallory.
Michael Jay Zook, 351 Haiti Road, Quarryville, and Susan K. King, of 1353 Mountain Road, Manheim. Zook’s parents are Mervin F. and Catherine B. Zook. King’s parents are David R. and Linda E. King.
Joshua Michael Groff, of 1195 Fritztown Road, Reinholds, and Jenessa Kayln Gingrich, of 35 Weaver Lane, Mohnton. Groff’s parents are Jay -Michael and Judy Lynn Groff. Gingrich’s parents are Marlin and Joyce Gingrich.
David L. Beiler, of 88 Truce Road, New Providence, and Elizabeth M. Beiler, of 152A New Holland Road, Gordonville. David Beiler’s parents are Mary K. Beiler and the late Enos S. Beiler. Elizabeth Beiler’s parents are Samuel Eby and Sarah Ann Beiler.
Jack Edward Spencer O’Brien, of 1150 Malleable Road, Columbia, and Aracelis Vea, same address. O’Brien’s parents are Pamela Ann O’Brien and the late Jack Edward O’Brien. Vea’s parents are Abigail Rodriguez and the late Emilio Torres.
Henry Beiler Beiler, of 5918 Mast Road, Narvon, and Sadie Ann King, of 130 W. Cattail Road, Gordonville. Beiler’s parents are Emanuel K. and Sylvia B. Beiler. King’s parents are Jacob S. and Martha M. King.
Elam F. King, of 619 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, and Rhoda Mae Stoltzfus, of 2707 Creek Hill Road, Leola. King’s parents are Abner Smoker and Arianna Fisher King. Stoltzfus’s parents ae Paul Alvin and Naomi S. Stoltzfus.
David R. Klingensmith, of 1329 Martin Ave., Ephrata, and Karen A. Sweigart, of 120 Woodchuck Drive, Ephrata. Klingensmith’s parents are the late Harry M. Klingensmith and the late Elizabeth M. Klingensmith. Sweigart’s parents are Clair E. Sweigart and the late Anna M. Sweigart.
Henry S. Ebersol, of 98 Sproud Road, Christiana, and Naomi B. Herschberger, of 459 Valley Road, Quarryville. Ebersol’s parents are David S. and Naomi S. Ebersol. Herschberger’s parents are Daniel L. and Ruth S. Herschberger.
Reuben Jay Beiler, of 5929 Meadville Road, Narvon, and Mary Ann L. Fisher, of 116 Bergman Road, New Holland. Beiler’s parents are Jacob Z. and Mary B. Beiler. Fisher’s parents are David F. and Mary Ellen Fisher.
Douglas Michael Bernardini Jr., of 805 Disston View Drive, Lititz, and Nicole Renee Austin, same address. Bernandi’s parents are Douglas M. Sr. and Nancy M. Bernardini. Austin’s parents are Cain M. and Bobbi A. Austin.
Gideon F. Stoltzfus Jr., of 200 Snake Hill Road, Bird-in- Hand, and Barbara E, Stoltzfus, of 785 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood. Gideon Stoltzfus’ parents are Gidon F. Sr. and Annie S. Stoltzfus. Barbara Stoltzfus’ parents are John S. Jr. and Katie S. Stoltzfus.
Geoffrey Eugene Kirchner, of 5 Cedar Drive, Willow Street, and Angela Marie Bachman, same address. Kirchner’s parents are Gary Eugene and Judy Anne Kirchner. Bachman’s parents are William and Brenda Layne.
Raymond Blank Stoltzfus, of 411 White Horse Road, Gap, and Katie B. Stoltzfus, of 2777 Route Road, Millersburg. Raymond Stoltzfus’ parents are Daniel F. and Sadie L. Stoltzfus. Katie Stoltzfus’ parents are Lloyd S. and Elizabeth F. Stoltzfus.
Marcus F. Beiler, of 415 Marticville Road, Conestoga, and Linda S. Stoltzfus, of 1206 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Beiler’s parents are John M. and Mary Ellen Beiler. Stoltzfus’ parents are Jonathan K. and Annie K. Stoltzfus.