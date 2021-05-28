The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Christian Usiel Tejada, of 12 Charles St., Nanticoke, and Naomi Denise Farmer Walker, same address. Tejada’s parents are Antonio Tejada and Maria Angela Pina. Farmer Walker’s parents are Benjamin Farmer and Tammie Denise Washington.
Jelanie Virgo, of 51 S. Franklin St., No. 2, and Tameka Corinne Williams, same address. Virgo’s parents are Patrick Phillip Virgo and Dalton Henry. Williams’ parents are Joseph David and Carolyn Jeanette Williams.
David Gregory Fanelli, of 212 Weldon Alley, Mount Joy, and Hannah Lynley Miller, same address. Fanelli’s parents are Gregory Carl and Lori Ann Fanelli. Miller’s parents are David A. and Jessica Marlene Miller.
Jerome Landon Marshall, of 3005 Marietta Ave., and Katherine Lyn Dunkle, same address. Marshall’s parents are Jerome Steven and Vivian Ann Marshall. Dunkle’s parents are Richard Lee and Carole Ann Dunkle.
Brendan Parker Dougherty, of 70 Eldon Ave., Lansdowne, and Kaitlyn Lorraine Cooper, same address. Dougherty’s parents are Dennis Ronald and Gaye Frances Dougherty. Cooper’s parents are Robert Clarke Cooper and Kelly Therese Cooper.
Ryan James Shipper, of 203 Alden St., Mount Joy, and Chelsey Leigh Boronski, same address. Shipper’s parents are James and Angela Shipper. Boronski’s parents are Robert John and Yuen Man Boronski.
Rachelle M. Matos Adorno, of 605 Frederick St., Lock Haven, and Onix S. Fojo Candelaria, same address. Matos Adorno’s parents are Sandro Matos Iglesia and Millycent Adorno Montalban. Fojo Candelaria’s parents are Jorge Arnaldo Fojo Franqui and Julia Monclova.
Allen Mitchell Boyd, of 119 West State St., Quarryville, and Brenda Jo Bard, same address. Boyd’s parents are Chauncey Williard and Mildred Louise Boyd. Bard’s parents are Kenneth Charles Depoe and Jane Delores Huntoon.
Steven E. Beaston, of 530 Bairs Mill Road, Wrightsville, and Nancy Lee Hedricks, same address. Hedricks’ father is Paul E Hedricks.
Brandon Scott Sprenkle, of 318 W. Stiegel St., Manheim, and Holly Corrine Sliker, same address. Sprenkle’s parents are Justin John Sprenkle and Angela Marie Lilley. Sliker’s parents are Thomas Daniel and Kathryn Rose Sliker.
Nathan Alan Knecht, of 517 Old Home Road, Baltimore, Md, and Lora Kate Skylling, of 625 N. Edgewood Ave., Somerset. Knecht’s parents are William George and Carol Joyce Knecht. Skylling’s parents are George Bengt-Jordan Skylling and Cindy June Sykll.
Jose Enrique Goyco, of 337 E. Park St., Apt. 201, Elizabethtown, and Jennifer Rae Varner, same address. Goyco’s parents are Jose Enrique Saldana and Angela Goyco. Varner’s parents are James Jolly and Penny Bowersox.
Frank Eugene Bell, of 435 S. Christian St., No. 2, and Asia M. Stewart, same address. Bell’s parents are Bobby Lee Bell and Virginia Morris. Stewart’s parents are Kaki Montez Stewart and Rosita Meggqasion.
Joshua James Whitelaw, of 708 Arbor Way, Aurora, Colo., and Graceann Truth Skolnick, of 2098 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom. Whitelaw’s parents are Mark Allyn and Jodi Elaine Whitelaw. Skolnick’s parents are Stanley Dann and Sonia Emeline Skolnick.
Claude Bernier, of 717 N. Shippen St., and Aliyah Shalom Gregory, same address.
Taylor Jason Molyneux, of 317 E. Charlotte St., Millersville, and Destiny Love Torres, of 1833 WIlson Ave. Molyneux’s parents are Jason Michael and Nicole Marie Molyneux.
Darren Lamont Jones, of 56 Cole Blvd, Middletown, and Roschelle Alicia-Gayle Arthurs, same address. Jones’ mother is Veronica Jones. Arthur’s parents are Grantley Lloyd Arthurs and Ferneita Leanora Wiggins.
AnthonyJames Duda, of 449 Hollow Road, New Providence, and Christin Noel Jennings, same address. Duda’s parents are Francis Chester and Janet Pearl Duda. Jenning’s parents are Stephen Eric and Janice Kay Jennings.
Scott Ryan Carnefix, of Rear 28 N. Second Ave., Coatesville, and Rebecca Elaine Hull, of 324 E. New St. Carnefix’s parents are Steven Earl Carnefix and Linda Ann Helmer. Hull’s parents are David Ronald and Mary Lou Dietz.
Vivek Alkesh Shah, of 430 E. Delp Road, and Binali Tushar Mehta, of 4997 Bristle Cone Circle, Aberdeen, Md.