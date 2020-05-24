The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Dawit Habtetsion Gebremeskel, of 769 Euclid Ave., and Mars Tekie Gebremichael, same address. Gebremeskel’s parents are Habtetsion Gebremeskel Hagos and Kebedsh Zaid Aflay. Gebremichael’s parents are Tekie Gebremichael Habtetion and Askalu Gebreab Teweld.
Joseph Robert Harnish, of 1 Stone Ridge Drive, Quarryville, and Lori B. Rudenos, same address. Harnish’s parents are Robert Lee and Carol Ann Harnish. Rudenos’ parents are Paul Wayne and Beth Ann Rudenos.
Julio Cesar Natal Diaz, of 438 S. Chestnut St., and Everlidis Borrero-Vazquez, same address. Natal Diaz’s parents are Heroildo Natal and Rosalina Diaz. Borrero-Vazquez’s parents are Juan D. Borrero and Conzuelo Vazquez.
Clayton Aaron Feeney, of 5D Foal Court, and Heather Marie McBride, same address. Feeney’s parents are Michael Jeffrey and Mary Ann Feeney. McBride’s parents are Sean Michael and Tracy Lynn McBride.
Michael Lee Fawcett, of 8223 Triple Crown Road, Bowie, Md., and Terri Anne Trembeth, same address. Fawcett’s parents are Floyd Darrell Fawcett and Janice Nadine Johnson. Trembeth’s parents are the late Howard Arthur Trembeth and the late Jane Orpha Curtis.
Chad Robert Schneider, of 525 Longfellow Drive, and Katie Marie Mahoney, same address. Schneider’s parents are David John and Lisa Ann Schneider. Mahoney’s parents are Dennis Robert and Karen Marie Mahoney.
Michael Frank Pushpak, of 128 E. Colonial Drive, Occoquan, Va., and Jessica Noel Clemmons, same address. Pushpak’s parents are Frank Barney and Joyce Lee Pushpak. Clemmons’ parents are Alton Beaman and Kimberly Noel Clemmons.
Skylar Aaron Byers, of 255 Resh Road, Reinholds, and Dallas Marie Snader, of 90 Sunrise Lane, Reinholds. Byers’ parents are Adrian Charles Byers and Heather Jo Brechtlein. Snader’s parents are Dwane Clair and Angela Marie Snader.
Timothy Good, of 285 Gehman Road, Narvon, and Rachel Faye Hurst, of 401 E. Main St., New Holland. Good’s parents are James G. and Alma O. Good. Hurst’s parents are David M. and Emma Ruth Hurst.
Yojan L. Santiago, of 401 Eden Road, and Ana Victoria Diaz, same address. Santiago’s parents are Ramon Luis Santiago and Virna Lisi Borrero.
Frank David Repoley, of 28 Rebecca Drive, Denver, and Nancy L. Dessen, same address. Repoley’s parents are the late Frank T. Repoley and the late Philomena Marie Repoley. Dessen’s parents are William Richard and Velma Jean Hellinger.
Shawn Douglas Graver, of 203 N. Reamstown Road, Denver, and Michele Elyse Malkin, same address. Graver’s parents are Timothy A. Graver and Cynthia Lynn Mullen. Malkin’s parents are Ronald Joseph and Lisa Claire Malkin.
Edward George Weir, of 774 Maple Grove Road, New Holland, and Tracy C. Messner, same address. Weir’s parents are Beverly S. Weir and the late Ronald G. Weir. Messner’s parents are Thomas Aaron and Cheryl Christine Weaver.
Rick D. Embly, of 106 Heisey Ave., Elizabethtown, and Phoebe Elaine Hilbert, same address. Embly’s parents are Bryan Lynn and Heather Lynn Heisey. Hilbert’s mother is April Mae Melbourne.
Daniel F. Chester, of 132 Pumping Station Road, Quarryville, and Genna K. Garvin, same address. Chester’s parents are the late William James Chester and the late Esther Elaine Chester. Garvin’s parents are Susan Jane Garvin and the late Robert Gregory Michael Garvin.
David Anthony Carter, of 13 Stratford Village, and Tina Mellisa Perez, same address. Carter’s parents are the late James A. Carter and the late Beverly J. Carter. Perez’s parents are Allen Perez and the late Sonia Morales Pagan.
Brandon Thomas Wilson, of 203 W. Main St., Mount Joy, and Chelsea Renee Rohrer, same address. Wilson’s mother is Dawn Marie White. Rohrer’s parents are Teresa Mae Rohrer and the late Perry Eugene Rohrer.
Zachary Charles Eick, of 35 Kincaid Lane, Coatesville, and Jennifer April Yerger, same address. Eick’s parents are Philip Joseph and Josephine Eick. Yerger’s parents are William Mark and Julia Ann Yerger.