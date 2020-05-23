The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Rachel Lynn Strzelecki, of 1397 Atkins Ave., and Adrienne Olivia Mishoe, of 349 S. Second Ave., Lebanon. Strzelecki’s parents are Joseph Francis III and Paula Maria Strzelecki. Mishoe’s parents are Donna Louise Mishoe and the late Charles Anthony Mishoe.
Dennis Eugene Weitzel Jr., of 201 Elizabeth Drive, and Page Margaret Derr, same address. Weitzel’s parents are Dennis Eugene Weitzel Sr. and Mary Catherine Armstrong. Derr’s parents are Robert Lee Derr and Gretchen Blake Masters.
Frank Andrew Baker, of 203 Weatherfield Place, and Nancy Jeanne Ricard, same address. Baker’s parents are Frances Irene Smith and the late Harlan Tulley Baker. Ricard’s parents are Jeanne Marie Ehrhart and the late Richard Alan Peterson.
Jason Dennis Brown, of 341 W. Donegal St., Mount Joy, and Heather Layman Hinkel, same address. Brown’s parents Dennis Eugene and Emily Kay Brown. Hinkel’s parents are Richard Anthony and Lisa Diane Layman.
Ronald Weaver Groff Jr., of 411 W. Cedar St., New Holland, and Amber Nicole Blunting, same address. Groff’s parents are Ronald Sr. and Luz Marina Groff. Blunting’s parents are Michael Franklin and Samantha Gay Bunting.
Daniel B. Stoltzfus, of 559 White Horse Road, Gap, and Barbara Ann Stoltzfus, of 314 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers. Daniel Stoltzfus’ parents are Gideon M. and Ruth K. Stoltzfus. Barbara Stoltzfus’ parents are Sylvan F. and Sarah K. Stoltzfus.
Jeffrey Robert Rush, of 2121 Priscilla Lane, Bethlehem, and Stephanie Anne Hornberger, of 1203 Chatham Drive, Morgantown. Rush’s parents are Robert Earl and Gina Marie Rush. Hornberger’s parents are David Michael and Brenda Leigh Marlin.
David F. Zuluaga-Rave, of 22 Hilldale Drive, Ephrata, and Veronica Cecilia Jimenez Martinez, same address. Zuluaga-Rave’s parents are Juan C. Zuluaga and Blanca E. Rave. Jimenez Martnez’s parents are Carlos Jimenez and Maria Martinez.
Rufus H. Gannon, of 246 E. Main St., Mountville, and Lori A. Musser, same address. Gannon’s parents are the late Irvin R. Gannon and the late Rita I. Gannon. Musser’s parents are Linda Diane Wachter and the late Edward John Kolodziej.
Andrew Lynn Groff, of 1100 Mountain Road, Manheim, and Sarah Jean Welsh, same address. Groff’s parents are Arthur Lynn and Jill Marie Groff. Welsh’s parents are Thomas Gene Welsh Jr. and Karen Gay Folsom.
Christopher Charles Sanborn, of 447 W. Lemon St., and Lindsay Madeline Zeglen, same address. Sanborn’s parents are Charles Frederick and Kimberly Dawn Sanborn. Zeglen’s parents are Joseph Francis and Tracey Lynn Zeglen.
David Brent Kase Jr., of 132 Clover Lane, Elizabethtown, and Sharon J. Brill, same address. Kase’s parents are Carol Lynn Kase and the late David Brent Kase Sr. Brill’s parents are Nancy Louise Martin and the late David Stanley Martin.