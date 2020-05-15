The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Edwin Bryant Terry V, of 47 Beechwood Drive, Landenberg, and Kristin Lee Chester, same address. Terry’s parents are Edwin Bryant Terry IV and Angela Diane Dellostritto. Chester’s parents are Robert Edward Jr. and Sandra Lee Chester.
Conrad Hursh Hurst, of 191 Hurst Road, Ephrata, and Katrina Joy Burkholder, of 478 Black Horse Road, Reinholds. Hurst’s parents are Paul Weaver and Wilda Martin Hurst. Burkholder’s parents are Chester Martin and Joyce Elaine Burkholder.
Elverne Lydell Hurst, of 1136 Newport Road, Lititz, and Lori Brubaker Hoover, of 920 Marion Drive, Womelsdorf. Hurst’s parents are Elton Z. and Carolyn S. Hurst. Hoover’s parents are Leroy H. and Lisa J. Hoover.
Adam Zachary Lenhard, of 112 Rothsville Station Road, Lititz, and Jocelyn Nichole Yurchak, of 239 Raspberry Road, Leola. Lenhard’s parents are David A.Lenhard and Jill Louise Kennett. Yurchak’s parents are John William and Nancy Ann Yurchak.
Scott Conan Delaney, of 2125 S. Randolph St., Arlington, Va., and Kristine Karen Burnaska, same address. Delaney’s parents are Russ J. and Alice J. Delaney. Burnaska’s parents are Robert F. and Karen L. Burnaska.
Daniel Robert Droz, of 441 N. Pine St., and Emma Danae Kelsey, same address. Droz’s parents are George Louis II and Barbara Martin Droz. Kelsey’s parents are Clark Samuel Sr. and Carlene Reanne Kelsey.
Aaron Vincent Flasher, of 33 Teen Challenge Road, Rehrersburg, and Mya Louise-Chantel Smith, of 100 Fern Drive, New Oxford. Flasher’s parents are the late Gerald A. Flasher and the late Sheryl K. Flasher. Smith’s parents are Douglas E. and Donna J. Smith.
Carl McNeil, of 658 High St., and Stephanie G. Burgess-Mitchell, of 313 E. King St. McNeil’s parents are the late William Lewis McNeil and the late Hattie Mae McNeil. Burgess-Mitchell’s parents are Ollie May Burgess and the late Urie Bernard Glass.
Wayne David Hollinger, of 201 1/2 W. Main St., Mount Joy, and Shelly M. Dombach, same address. Hollinger’s parents are Douglas Eugene and Susan Marie Hollinger. Dombach’s parents are Rochelle Marie Rudy and the late William Robert Nobile.
Clark Evers Kerner, of 62 E. Main St., Mount Joy, and Gloria J. Mahoney, of 8337 Forrester Blvd, Springflied, Va. Kerner’s parents are Christopher John and Kelly Kerner. Mahoney’s parents are Donald Scott and Cheryl Leconche Mahoney.
Richard K. Snyder, of 1719 Pennsylvania Ave., and Anne Louise Walter, same address. Snyder’s parents are the late Richard K. Snyder and the late Elizabeth J. Snyder. Walter’s parents are Paul W. Kepler and the late Martha L. Kepler.
Lee Shelley Sr., of 142 Ruby St., and Catrina M. Shelley, same address. Lee Shelley’s mother is the late Tommie Jean Thedford. Catrina Shelley’s mother is Dorothy L. Talton.
Josue Crespo, of 59 College Ave., Mountville, and Qunizela Vanee Toney, same address. Crespo’s parents are Emilia Tomassini and the late Ramon Crespo. Toney’s parents are Gerald A. Boots and the late Virginia Marie London.
James Brenner, of 419 Twin Elm Road, Strasburg, and Dana Eileen Grimm, same address. Brenner’s parents are Leonard F. II and Joan E. Brenner. Grimm’s parents are Ella Grace Houser and the late Richard C. Morrow.
Patrick Michael McGeever Jr., of 190 Weidmansville Road, Ephrata, and Brittany Marie Smith, same address. McGeever’s parents are Patrick Michael and Mary Catherine McGeever. Smith’s parents are George William and Sarah Ann Smith.
Jonathan R. Stoltzfus, of 5676 Seldomridge Road, Gap, and Rosanna Lynn Glick, of 4542 White Oak Road, Paradise. Stoltzfus’ parents are Omar J. and Priscilla P. Stoltzfus. Glick’s parents are Elam S. and Edna Kay Glick.
Sergio Manuel Navarro, of 1240 Union St., and Tallie Oun Rin, same address. Navarro’s parents are Cesar Navarro and Migdalia Rosario. Rin’s mother is Loeung Ty.
Gerald Richard Reeser, of 10 Ridgedale Ave., New Providence, and Patricia Ann Landis, same address. Reeser’s parents are the late Norman K. Reeser and the late Arlene L. Reeser. Landis’ parents are the late Lloyd L. Groff and the late Irene R. Groff.
Brian Robert Garfield, of 3 Red Oak Court, Denver, and Margaret Kathleen Hackman, of 4843 Carriagepark Road, Fairfax, Va. Garfield’s parents are Robert Bernard Garfield and Lois Jean Wida. Hackman’s parents are Mitchell Keith and Georgette Marie Hackman.
Ryan Alexander Hancharik, of 243 Ammon Ave., Elizabethtown, and Kelly Faye Murray, same addres. Hancharik’s parents are Ralph George Hancharik and Olivia Suzanne Andrew. Murray’s parents are Arthur Eugene and Renee Louise Murray.
Mena Gerges Adip Shenoda, of 2511 Lititz Pike, and Elaria Roshdy Ebrahim Youaness, same address. Shenoda’s parents are Fawzia Azmy Shehata and the late Gerges Adip Shenoda. Youaness’ parents are Roshdy Youaness and Nadia Sorial.
Benuel S. Fisher, of 1598 Old Strasburg Road, Kinzers, and Anna E. Fisher, same address. Benuel Fisher’s parents are Stephen S. and Lydia E. Fisher. Anna Fisher’s parents are Levi S. Fisher and the late Lizzie B. Fisher.
Hyeseong Park, of 1825 Spruce St., Philadelphia, and Alexandra Seung Downs, of 322 E. New St., Lititz. Park’s parents are Park in Seok and Jang Hye Young. Downs’ parents are Theodore Scott and Stephanie Lee Downs.
Daniel L. Petersheim Jr., of 130 Jack Russell Run, Paradise, and Barbara Ann Stoltzfus, of 310 S. Groffdale Road, Gordonville. Petersheim’s parents are Daniel K. and Malinda Ann Petersheim. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel S. and Malinda K. Stoltzfus.
Luis Angel Rios Velez, of 2013 Aspen Lane, Columbia, and Octavia I. Hoffiz Genao, same address. Velez’s parents are Martha Rosa Rios and the late Isaac Rios. Hoffiz Genao’s parents are the late Bartolo Jose Hoffiz Pacheco and the late Ines Consuelo Genao Hoffiz.
Benjamin James Martin, of 139 Spook Lane, Narvon, and Kaylene Marie Leid, of 405 N. Shirk Road, New Holland. Martin’s parents are David A. and Sylvia Z. Martin. Leid’s parents are John E. and Mary K. Leid.
Linnus Martin Hurst, of 290 E. Maple Grove Road, Narvon, and Martha S. Nolt, of 575 New Holland Road, New Holland. Hurst’s parents are Phares M and Marian M. Hurst. Nolt’s parents are Samuel O. and Verna B. Nolt.
Carl Nolt Hoover Jr., of 485 Quarry Road, New Holland, and Karen Weaver Martin, of 18 Gristmill Road, New Holland. Hoover’s parents are Carl H. and Esther S. Hoover. Martin’s parents are Ray H. and Linda L. Martin.
John Daniel Petre, of 441 Spring Grove Road, East Earl, and Lydia Fern Burkholder, of 2186 Division Highway, Ephrata. Petre’s parents are Daniel Russel and Esther Charles Petre. Burkholder’s parents are Dale Alan and Kendra Kay Burkholder.