The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Ryan Patrick McWilliams, of 9 James Road, Broomall, and Tara O’Brien, same address. McWilliams’ parents are Stephen C. and Lena M. McWilliams. O’Brien’s parents are Richard E. and Linda K. Obrien.
Roger L. Hartstein Jr., of 726 Letort Road, Washington Boro, and Tanya Jean Coble, same address. Hartstein’s parents are Roger L. Hartstein Sr. and Robin J. Roth. Coble’s parents are Paul E. Stewart and Penny J. White-Hannaka.
Cody James Barnes, of 216 Temple Drive, Bel Air, Md., and Catherine Mary Baldwin, same address. Barnes’ parents are Kenneth R. Barnes and Rose Stone. Baldwin’s parents are Thomas L. and Lisbeth R. Baldwin.
Thomas Ryan Weimer, of 815 Wellington Road, Baltimore, Md., and Courtney Marie Marlatt, same address. Weimer’s parents are Robin R. and Irene M. Weimer.
Jason Scott Sullivan, of 412 S. Clinton St., Baltimore, Md., and Danica L. Mutari, same address. Sullivan’s parents are Scott R. and Ann E. Sullivan. Mutari’s parents are Robert A. and Bonnie L. Mutari.
Dale Matthew Haubert, of 18 N. Seventh St., Columbia, and Mallory Brooke Pell, of 5585 Ridge Road, Elizabethtown. Haubert’s parents are David Wayne and Deborah Lynn Haubert. Pell’s parents are Melinda Gail Pell and the late Frank William Pell.
Marlin Ray Petersheim, of 5076 Diem Road, New Holland, and Marian Faye Zook, same address. Petersheim’s parents are Ivan S. and Barbie A. Petersheim. Zook’s parents are Mark A. and Barbie A. Zook.
Nicholas Dean Minnick, of 27 East Center St., Lititz, and Sarah Elisabeth Vacca, same address. Minnick’s parents are George D. Minnick and Patricia Rutherford. Vacca’s parents are Karen S. Vacca and the late Peter C. Vacca.
Reuben Lee Petersheim, of 439 Red Hil Road, Narvon, and Elizabeth S. Stoltzfus, same address. Petersheim’s parents are Jacob M. and Anna M. Petersheim. Stoltzfus’ parents are Mervin R. and Miriam L. Stoltzfus.
Francisco Feliciano, of 332 N. Franklin St., and Maria L. Feliciano, same address. Francisco Feliciano’s parents are the late Ceferino Feliciano and the late Eugenia Santiago. Maria Feliciano’s mother is Loretta Wise.
Logan Lloyd Myers, of 1729 Windy Hill Road, and Greta Marie Weidemoyer, of 101 E. Sixth St., Lititz. Myers’ parents are Michael L. and Stacey L. Myers. Weidemoyer’s parents are James A. and Elizabeth B. Weidemoyer.
Alexander Hazeltine Gawn, of 214 N. Plum St., and Skye Elise Hewish-Schmid, same addresss. Gawn’s parents are Rachel H. Gawn and the late James D. Gawn. Hewish-Schmid’s parents are Brian S. Schmid and Antoinnette F. Hewish.
James R. Gerhart, of 364 Tucquan Glen Road, Holtwood, and Deanna N. Reese, same address. Gerhart’s parents are Robert F. Gerhart and Debra S. Fite. Reese’s parents are Jeffrey D. and Jean A. Reese.
Joel Marizan, of 360 N. Sixth St., East Petersburg, and Yokasta Y. Vargas, same address. Marizan’s parents are Felipe Marizan and Brigida A. Diaz. Vargas’ parents are Diogenes F. Vargas and Rosa S. Peralta.
Sean Andrew Rae, of 324 Leyton Court, Reisterstown, Md., and Meghan Marie Marchand, same address. Rae’s parents are Stanley J. IV and Joan L. Rae. Marchand’s parents are Pamela J. Morazzani-Marchand and the late Wallace M. Marchand.
Samuel K. Lapp, of 332 N. Maple Ave., Leola, and Esther Lynne Beiler, of 2675 S. Cherry Lane, Ronks. Lapp’s parents are Amos F. and Mamie S. Lapp. Beiler’s parents are Paul L. and Mary S. Beiler.
Daniel K. Stoltzfus, of 400 W. Newport Road, Ronks, and Susan Rose Esh, of 280 S. Vintage Road, Paradise. Stoltzfus’ parents are Erbie and Fannie Stoltzfus. Esh’s parents are Ephraim S. and Martha Esh.
John Arlan Esh, of 3907A Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, and Anna Mae Stoltzfus, of 451 E. Eby Road, Leola. Esh’s parents are Daniel S. and Rachel A. Esh. Stoltzfus’ parents are Alvin F. and Mary E. Stoltzfus.
Jared Thomas Fizer, of 1919 Millport Road, and Kayla Ann Vanden Berg, same address. Fizer’s parents are James C. and Dona C. Fizer. Vanden Berg’s parents are Chris A. and Carol M. Vanden Berg.
Nathan Ray Nolt, of 335 N. Maple St., Leola, and Janelle Marie Shirk, of 291 S. Churchtown Road, Narvon. Nolt’s parents are Isaac H. and Eva Z. Nolt. Shirk’s parents are Martin N. and Susan N. Shirk.
John Mark Fisher, of 931 New Holland Road, New Holland, and Rebecca Ann Beiler, of 162A Lynwood Road, Ronks. Fisher’s parents are Paul C. and Linda M. Fisher. Beiler’s parents are David H. and Katie L. Beiler.
Christian B. King, of 612 Noble Road, Christiana, and Linda Glick Fisher, of 28 Esbenshade Road, Ronks. King’s parents are Samuel L. and Linda B. King. Fisher’s parents are Samuel S. and Rebecca K. Fisher.
Chris K. Stoltzfus, of 2153 W. 500N, Bloomingdale, Ind., and Mary Ann Herschberger, of 3119 Irishtown Road, Gordonville. Stoltzfus’ parents are Benjamin F. and Sadie H. Stoltzfus. Herschberger’s parents are William B. and Drusilla Herschberger.
Christian R. Stoltzfoos, of 2556 Creek Hill Road, and Linda K. Fisher, of 3100 Zeltenreich Road, Gordonville. Stoltzfoos’ parents are Daniel F. and Mary P. Stoltzfoos. Fisher’s parents are Christian E. Fisher and the late Sarah S. Fisher.
Elmer Lee Stoltzfus, of 182 Quarry Road, Leola, and Saralynn Fisher Stoltzfus, of 3759 Yost Road, Gordonville. Elmer Stoltzfus’ parents are Mervin J. and Barbie M. Stoltzfus. Saralynn Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel L. and Mary Ann Stoltzfus.
Andrew David Esh, of 161 Clover Hill Road, Christiana, and Rebecca Ann Fisher, of 380 Keneagy Hill Road, Ronks. Esh’s parents are Jerre S. and Ruth E. Esh. Fisher’s are John R. and Barbara S. Fisher.
Alvin J. Beiler, of 1156A Lancaster Pike, Drumore, and Katie Ann Glick, of 828 Deiter Road, Strasburg. Beiler’s parents are Gideon S. and Lydia E. Beiler. Glick’s parents are Samuel S. and Sarah S. Glick.