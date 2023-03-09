The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Patrick Fowler Kundravi, of 32 Hamilton Road, Boiling Springs, and Christine Nicole Mease, same address. Kundravi’s parents are Ronald Michael and Lynn B. Kundravi. Mease’s parents are Harry Michael and Sandra H. Mease.
Gregory Dean Griffin, of 1241 Reading Road, Apt. Rear, Denver, and Tracy Lynn Levengood, same address. Griffin’s parents are Gregory D. Griffin and Lynn Birney. Levengood’s parents are Jesse A. Mary E. Levengood.
Phillip Robert Kirman, of 244 Shultz Road, and Karen Elizabeth Myers, same address. Kirman’s parents are Gary Scott and Jodi Lynne Kirman. Myers’ parents are Mark David and Jane Elizabeth Myers.
Mang Thang, of 318 Pleasant View Ave., Willow Street, and Ya Li Na Naw, of 2541 S. Marshall St., Philadelphia.
Wilbur H. Hosler, of 525 First St., Clymer, and Marian R. Gochnauer, of 3032 Hossler Road, Manheim.
David R. Arters, of 4 Blueberry Circle, and Danay Pearl Hershey, of 180 Black Horse Road, Paradise. Arters’ parents are Robert Arters and Donna Dickson. Hershey’s parents are Dan Hershey and Donna Stauffer.
Brian Steve Ramirez Baez, of 69 Wilson Ave., Leola, and Zulecia M. Vazquez, same address. Ramirez Baez’s parents are Melba J. Baez and Desiderio David Ramirez. Vazquez’s parents are Luis Vazquez Ramos and Frances Colon.
Cody Allen Morgan, of 94 Redstone Circle, Reinholds, and Kaitlyn Sue Good, same address. Morgan’s parents are Tracy Allen and Cindy Ann Morgan. Good’s parents are Steve Ray Good and Susan A. Redcay.
Casey Eugene McCloskey, of 200 E. Ridge Road, Palmyra, and Michaela Lee Nauman, same address. McCloskey’s parents are David Craig and Betty Jean McCloskey. Nauman’s parents are Michael John and Brenda Lee Nauman.
Zachary Paul Spencer, of 850 S. Prince St., Palmyra, and Samantha Nicole Brown, same address. Spencer’s parents are Raymond Patrick and Arlene Ann Spencer. Brown’s parents are Michael Albert and Janine Michele Brown.
Robert Allen Hacker, of 216 Garland Drive, Carlisle, and Barbara Joyce McLaughlin, of 610 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Hacker’s parents are Charles William and Brenda Joan Hacker. McLaughlin’s parents are David Allen and Susan Kathleen Wooten.
Elmer David Landaverde-Marquina, of 120 Pulta Road, and Samira Virginia Murun Laman, same address.
Curtis Eugene Deemer, of 577 Airport Road, Morris, Ill., and Kayla Jeanine Good, of 155 Binder Road, Stevens. Deemer’s parents are John Mark and Lisa Beth Deemer. Good’s parents are Virgil John and Jean Louise Good.
John Paul Nussbaum, of 230 Roper Mountain Road Ext, Greenville, S.C., and Olivia Renee Haines, same address.
Duncan Paul Dennis, of 110 E. Market St., Marietta, and Suzanne Kate Colburn, same address.
Chad Thomas Leslie Law, of 113 Huyard Ave., New Holland, and Ekaterina Barbara Hammer, same address. Law’s parents are Greg Staszak and Lisa Law. Hammer’s parents are Keith Hammer and Irina Sergienko.
Douglas C. Armstrong, of 2140 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, and Christina Lynn Buchmoyer, same address.
Dyna Bonhomme, of 2 Lepore Drive, and Ashley Luther Saint Jean, same address.
Cole Thomas Bourassa, of 237 E. 26th St., 5E, New York, N.Y., and Megan Elaine Leyh, same address. Bourassa’s parents are Brian Frank and Dawn Chelsey Bourassa. Leyh’s parents are Daniel Joseph Leyh and Sheila Paige Ball.
Alec Joseph McLain, of 8 Newswanger Road, and Juliet Annamaria Gordon, of 187 W. Willow Road, Willow Street. McLain’s parents are Mark McLain and Pamela Jennings. Gordon’s parents are Jonathan Andrew and Katharine Jane Gordon.
Ezekiel Peoples, of 515 Green St., Apt. 1, and Tajrae R. Smith, same address.
Martin Jenkins Amodei, of 1744 W. Main St., Ephrata, and Deborah Lee Mast, same address. Amodei’s parents are Domenick C. and Marjorie L. Amodei. Mast’s parents are Willis G. Detweiler and Sara A. Moyer.
Justin Patrick Walsh, of 714 School St., A3, Baldwin, and Rosalia Vaglica, same address. Walsh’s parents are Patrick and Nancy Walsh. Vaglica’s parents are Salvatore and Jennifer Vaglica.
Vincent Thomas Breitegan, of 1210 Elm Ave., and Danielle Catherine Dempsey, same address. Breitegan’s parents are James Vinson Breitegan and Phyllis Ann Morris. Dempsey’s parents are Robert Anthony Dempsey and Sandra Jo Strasbaugh.
Amy Lea Faux, of 313 Lampeter Road, and Kate Marie Destafano, same address. Faux’s parents are Richard Warren and Patti Ann Faux. Destafano’s parents are David Frank and Cynthia Louise Destafano.
Mason Alexander Snyder, of 133 School Lane, Elizabethtown, and Erin Bethanie Frey, same address. Snyder’s parents are Charles Snyder and Samantha Ann Edmisten. Frey’s parents are James Edward Frey and Buffy Koren Hostetter.
Joshua Lee Martin, of 551 Lauschtown Road, Denver, and Allison Nicole Usner, same address. Martin’s parents are Steve and Carol Martin. Usner’s parents are Jeffrey Scott and Michele Lynn Usner.
Zachary Corbin, of 859 Anthony Drive, Harrisburg, and Nouria Sharifi, same address. Corbin’s parents are Frank and Dianne Corbin. Sharifi’s parents are Rohollah and Mary Sharifi.
Richard Adam Fisher, of 75 Church Road, Etters, and Samantha Jo Lees, same address. Fisher’s parents are Richard Adam Fisher and Brenda K. McKinney. Lees’ parents are Bill Knopp and Emma Minnie Lees.
Zachary Allan Mueller, of 1319 Springville Road, East Earl, and Allison Joan Froelich, of 1053 James Ave., Ephrata. Mueller’s parents are Guy Allan and Linda Ruth Mueller. Froelich’s parents are David Michael and Kristina Kay Froelich.
Samuel Brent Diffendall, of 129 Blooming Trail, Kyle, Texas, and Leah Mae Firestone, same address. Diffendall’s parents are Thomas Lee and Cindy Lee Diffendall. Firestone’s parents are Clifford Alan Firestone and Ellen Louise Eby.
Ian Michael Lamey, of 429 16th St., New Cumberland, and Megan Suzanne Shaw, same address. Lamey’s parents are John Hugh and Marie Denise Lamey. Shaw’s parents are Doug Emery Shaw and Jill Suzanne Adler.
William D. Murphy, of 35 Tupelo St., Lititz, and Carol Anne Murphy, same address. William Murphy’s parents are James Edward and Shirley Lee Murphy. Carol Murphy’s parents are Harry Rabold Lykens and Mary Viola Flood.
Andres Manuel Sanchez, of 1113 Carsonia Ave., Reading, and Brook Lynn Migdal, of 510 Second St., Apt. 202. Sanchez’s parents are Juan Antonio Sanchez and Luz Idany Rodriguez. Migdal’s parents are Mark Anthony Migdal and Terry Lynn Ghazli.
Curtis Lee Shenk, of 1748 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim, and Sherry Lynn Hummer, same address.
Richard Patrick Vincent McCaskill, of 13 Cypress Drive, Lititz, and Keilah Esmyrna Lopez, same address.
Christopher John Grimsey, of 701 E. Willow St., Apt. 3104, Elizabethtown, and Chelsea Marie Eager, same address.
Connor Lin Adams, of 29 Battens Circle, Leola, and Ashley Elizabeth Smith, same address. Adams’ parents are Michael Linn and Judith Irene Adams. Smith’s parents are David Wayne and Rachele Rita Smith.
Bradley Vernell Weaver, of 463 Yoder Road, Elverson, and Colleen Beth Martin, of 210 W. Girl Scout Road, Stevens.
Floyd Eugene Ile, of 4 Liberty Hill Court, New Providence, and Kimberly A. Drawbaugh, same address.
Joseph Anthony Geiger, of 20 Meadowview Ave., and Jennifer Lynn Gebhart, same address. Geiger’s parents are Joseph Anthony and Jacqueline Geiger. Gebhart’s parents are Jeffery Alan Gebhart and Tracy Lynn Hawthorne.
Nicholas Paul Myers, of 363 S. Reamstown Road, Ephrata, and Jamie Lynn Guldin, same address.
Austin Joel Ortega, of 3725 Belmont Ave., Dover, and Elizabeth Ann Pratt, of 252 N. Franklin St., Red Lion. Ortega’s parents are Adrian Antonio and Susan Joan Ortega. Pratt’s parents Daniel Allen and Kimberly Ann Pratt.
Matthew David Ardini, of 2107 Shady Oak Drive, Mount Joy, and Brianna M. Alleman, same address. Ardini’s parents are David Matthew and Stacey Lee Ardini. Alleman’s parents are Bruce Jeffrey and Heather June Alleman.
Jamie Albert Avalos, of 12536 Great Park Circle, Apt. 201, Germantown, Md., and Jacqueline Jean Woleschok, same address. Avalos’ parents are Albert Emigdio and Marie Julie Avalos. Woleschok’s parents are Robert Charles and Catherine Louise Woleschok.
Joshua Brian Sullivan, of 104 Hitching Post Lane, and Kristen Tess Collum, same address. Sullivan’s parents are Brian Patrick and Leslie Kim Sullivan. Collum’s parents are Herbert Wayne Collum and Rozella Jane Bontrager.
Timothy Joseph Dascenzo, of 2052 Merion Ave., Atco, N.J., and Lauren Nichole Pollara, same address. Dascenzo’s parents are Josepth Thomas and Catherine Ann Dascenzo. Pollara’s parents are Leonard John and Dawn Ann Pollara.
Bradley Martin Wilson, of 163 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, and Caroline Elizabeth Keith, same address.
Anthony Charles Venti, of 252 Cats Back Road, Ephrata, and Morgan Alexa Eshleman, same address.
Alexa Nicole Hess, of 626 N. Front St., Lititz, and Mina Hanna Fayez, same address. Hess’ parents are Travis Richard Hess and Christina Marie Houdeshell. Fayez’s parents are Sabah Alfy and Hanna Marcos.
Joshua Ryan McGonigle, of 802 Breezy Way, Lititz, and Rebekah Grace Sipe, of 6 Vanderbilt Drive, Brownstown. McGonigle’s parents are Christopher John and Deborah Margaret McGonigle. Sipe’s parents are Eric Alan and Teri Sue Sipe.
Hector M. Pantojas, of 324 S. Reservoir St., and Lissandra Martinez, same address.
Aaron David Cosgrove, of 265 W. Mount Pleasant Ave., Apt. A-12, Philadelphia, and Meredith Katherine Graff, same address. Cosgrove’s parents are Eamon Cosgrove and Siobhan Killion. Graff’s parents are James Francis and Carolyn Marie Graff.
Adam M. Korman, of 241 N. Pine St., and Alexandra Christine Baldwin, same address. Korman’s parents are Mark S. and Valerie Korman. Baldwin’s parents are Scott and Lucie Lehr.
Alex Michael Lipka, of 509 Westwell Lane, Bel Air, Md., and Kimberly Marie Biedermann, same address. Lipka’s parents are Joseph Edward and Theresa Lipka. Biedermann’s parents are Michael Scott and Dawn Renee Biedermann.
Amanda Louise Baer, of 233 Colebrook Road, Elizabethtown, and Erica Marie Keen, same address. Baer’s parents are Charles and Margaret Baer. Keen’s parents are Patrick Keen and Andrea Cardini Keen.
Jonathan Todd Kline, of 16 Terrie Lane, East Earl, and Tia Lynn Dickel, same address. Kline’s mother is Jody Lynne Kline. Dickel’s parents are Marco Scott Shank and Gina Carmella Meringer.
Nathaniel B. Martin, of 198 Summer Hill Road, Bernville, and Vera Jane Hostetter, of 816 Ranck Road, New Holland. Martin’s parents are Wilmer Hahn and Lucille Martin Martin. Hostetter’s parents are James David and Linda Wenger Hostetter.
Nathan Thomas Reese, of 755 Summit Drive, Flat 131, and Eden Jean Elma, same address. Reese’s parents are Thomas Gerard and Kelly Ann Reese. Elma’s parents are Eric Medina and Karen Jean Elma.
Jeffrey B. Mohn, of 1547 Eden Road, and Cassidy L. Bolen, same address. Mohn’s parents are Don and Amara Mohn. Bolen’s parents are David Tshudy and Kristin Kopp.
Haylee Marie Evans, of 437 Deerfield Drive, Mount Joy, and Nicole Marie Calamia, same address. Evans’ parents are Jason Michael and Rachel Evans. Calamia’s parents are Frank Michael and Linda Jean Calamia.
Luis E. Lafontaine, of 17 Wilson Ave., Leola, and Taylor E. Shenk, same address. Lafontaine’s parents are Jose Lafontaine and Lillian Ortiz. Shenk’s parents are Marlin Shenk and Darlene Graham.
Timothy Alan Chopp, of 46 Amanda Ave., Leola, and Donna Lee Bills, same address. Chopp’s parents are Michael Anton and Janice Irene Chopp. Bills’ parents are David Terry Wilson and Pamela Berry.
Frankie E. Ortiz, of 3762 Columbia Ave., Mountville, and Soraida Morales, same address. Ortiz’s parents are Manuel and Lucy Ortiz. Morales’ parents are Felix M. Torres and Maria M. Rodriguez.
Daniel Hufford, of 19 S. Broad St., Apt. 2, Lititz, and Shelly E. Baker, same address.
Hector L. Baez, of 14 Rohrerstown Road, and Carmen Trinidad Palma Gonzalez De Sanchez, same address.
Matthew Anson Heiser, of 109 Morning Glory Lane, Manheim, and Calista L. Logan, same address. Heiser’s parents are Mark and Sheila Heiser. Logan’s parents are William Elvin and Danielle S. Logan.
Jonathan Roy Ressler, of 2515 State St., East Petersburg, and E. Christina Evans, of 4 Willow Court, Downingtown. Ressler’s parents are Marlin R. Ressler and Ellen Shenk. Evans’ parents are Tom L. and Elodie Colquitt.
John Charles Wallace, of 2 Bissenden Way, Reinholds, and Megan Elizabeth Sigado, same address. Wallace’s parents are Michael Edward and Carol Jean Wallace. Sigado’s parents are Joseph and Rebecca Anne Sigado.
Joshua Alexander Williams, of 1636 Bentley Ridge Blvd., and Kortney Renae Stoudt, of 1244 Schwanger Road, Mount Joy. Williams’ parents are Adam George Buckians and April Dawn Buckians. Stoudt’s parents are Harvey Mitchell and Donna Jean Stoudt.
Jethro D. Hahn, of 409 Shirktown Road, Narvon, and Alicia N. Hurst, of 543 Stevens Road, Ephrata. Hahn’s parents are Bryan K. and Luanne M. Hahn. Hurst’s parents are Darnell L. and Greta N. Hurst.
Adam Thomas Kealey, of 308 N. Fifth St., Denver, and Iris Mirta Medina, same address. Kealey’s parents are Joseph Michael and Kyle Lynn Kealey. Medina’s parents are Pedro Medina and Iris Mirta Cruz.
David Kent Porterfield, of 1550 Rawlinsville Road, Holtwood, and Jessica Marie Schrenker, of 206 Katie Lane, Quarryville. Porterfield’s parents are Robert Lee and Pamela June Porterfield. Schrenker’s parents are John Aloysius Schrenker and Kandi Lynn Scott.
Brian Todd Myers, of 313 Clover Ave., and Lynnsey Rae Smith, same address. Myers’ parents are Lamar Jay and Patricia Strong Myers. Smith’s parents are Tim Ray and Linda Sue Rawlins.
Cole Matthew Yunginger, of 1017 Daniel Drive, Stevens, and Abigail Francine Garner, same address. Yunginger’s parents are Matthew Scott and Joleen Marie Yunginger. Garner’s parents are Randall Eric Garner and Jodi Lynn Martin.
Jonathan Rolon, of 549 Howard Ave., and Jennifer Hernandez, same address. Rolon’s parents are Jhonny Rolon and Carmen Santiago. Hernandez’s parents are Carmelo Hernandez and Minora Acevedo.
Daniel James Wyher, of 336 N. Third St., Columbia, and Martyne Elyse Fischer, same address. Wyher’s parents are David Arthur and Theresa Marie Wyher.
Johnny Edward Cox, of 176 Maxwell Drive, Quarryville, and Debra Lyn Bennett, same address. Cox’s parents are John Walter Cox and Cheri Rineer. Bennett’s parents are Frederick Goudy and Sandra Mary Hobbs.
Eric Francis Hauer, of 46 Woodcrest Road, Boonton, N.J., and Allison Marie Kristofco, same address. Hauer’s parents are Frederick and Donna Lee Hauer. Kristofco’s parents are Thomas John and Janet Marie Kristofco.
Ryan E. Gunzenhauser, of 145 Farm Lane, Landisville, and Jennifer Lynn Clemons, same address.
Joseph Pierro, of 100 Woodland Ave., Apt. 102, Middletown, and Elizabeth Borders, 125 Woodland Ave., Apt. 304, Middletown. Pierro’s mother is Stephanie Pierro. Borders’ parents are Cline and Vicki Borders.
Daniel Richard McGuire, of 9 Eagle Drive, and Amanda Sierra Lynn Rennix, of 1940 Shady Lane, Narvon. McGuire’s parents are Dale Edward McGuire and Joan Marie Trimble. Rennix’s parents are Spencer James and Shirley Ann Rennix.
Roman Andrew Ensley, of 712 E. Main St., Ephrata, and Alice Madeline Richardson, same address. Ensley’s parents are Randall and Pamela Ensley. Richardson’s parents are David Allen and Michelle Richardson.
Donald Vernon Mayers, of 422 N. State St., Ephrata, and Jennifer Michelle Baker, same address. Mayers’ parents are Donald Eugene Mayers and Rosalie Dupler. Baker’s parents are Carl Edward and Cheryl Lynn Baker.
Kevin David Volz, of 648 Emerald Drive, and Tracy Lynn Meehan, same address. Volz’s parents are Frederick and Bonnie Volz. Meehan’s parents are Brian Kenneth and Sandra Corinne Meehan.
Sotirios Roumaniotis, of 351 David Lane, Oxford, and Erin Dawn Ehrhart, of 21 Marie Drive, Quarryville. Roumaniotis’ parents are John Phillip and Catherine Roumaniotis. Ehrhart’s parents are Owen Hosler and Rosemary Groff.
Chandler Jozef Rice, of 15 S. Wolf St., Apt. 2, Manheim, and Tailor Brianne Hamilton, same address. Rice’s parents are Curtis Paul Rice and Kimberly Elizabeth Delacruz. Hamilton’s parents are James Hamilton and Barbara Anne Loader.
Zachery Patrick Wilson, of 806 Kreps Road, and Allison Anne Gross, same address. Wilson’s parents are Brian and Jody Wilson. Gross’ parents are Kenneth Gross and Laura Witmyer.
Zachary Scott Adams, of P.O. Box 339, Lenox Dale, and Evelyn Eileen Cass, of 23 Brown St., P.O. Box 339, Lenox Dale, Mass. Adams’ parents are Scott Allan and Cathyn Lynn Adams. Cass’ parents are Michael Casimir and Carolyn Joy Cass.
Alexander Chance Jones, of 746 Maple St., Lititz, and Katherine Rose Querciagrossa, same address. Jones’ parents are Keith Malcolm Jones and Tammy Lynn Ginocchetti. Querciagrossa’s parents are August Jon and Kristen Louise Querciagrossa.
Daniel James Buttorff, of 194 Hackenburg Road, Millmont, and Abigail Anne Benner, of 235 Perry St., Columbia. Buttorff’s parents are Stephen and Linda Buttorff. Benner’s parents are Steven and Kelly Benner.
Michael Christopher Locondro, of 3 W. Fairview Ave., Marietta, and Whitney Elizabeth Breneman, same address. Locondro’s parents are Michael Christopher and Teresa Ann Locondro. Breneman’s parents are Phares Elvin and Lucreatia Diane Breneman.
Zachary Edward Shelton, of 349 King Pen Road, Quarryville, and Kelsea Arin Blevins, same address. Shelton’s parents are Matthew Wade and Amy Lynn Shelton. Blevins’ parents are Bobby Dean and Melanie Leah Blevins.
Bryan David Jones, of 121 Mount Olive Lane, Ephrata, and Jhenny I. Carpio, same address.
Christian Michael Rebeiro, of 38 Ashlea Gardens, New Holland, and Erin Elizabeth Trimble, same address. Rebeiro’s parents are Mike Rebeiro and Connie Lash. Trimble’s parents are Mark and Dawn Trimble.
Austin Corty, of 1431 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, and and Catelyn Schwanger, of 610 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown. Corty’s father is Kevin Corty. Schwanger’s parents are Marlin and Angie Schwanger.
Garrett Francis Groshong, of 203 Henrietta Ave., and Madison Anne Lawhead, of 3 Whitefield Lane. Lawhead’s parents are Ronald and Mary Lawhead.
Justin Bradley Edwards, of 14 Academy St., East New Market, and Victoria Michelle Venable, of 8711 Barbara Ann Way, Apt. 204, Delmar. Edwards’ parents are John and Joyce Edwards. Venable’s parents are Rouval Vincent and Zella Venable.
Derek S. Burkholder, of 1004 S. Bayliss St., Baltimore, Md., and Lynsie A. Lewis, same address. Burkholder’s parents are John and Shelly Burkholder. Lewis’ parents are Mark and Karen Lewis.
Guillermo Hernan Metrio-Acevedo, of 166 Nicole St., Marietta, and Maria Virginia Gavira Duque, same address.
Christopher David Ressler, of 1104 Merganser Lane, Elizabethtown, and Hannah Elizabeth Miller, of 555 Alison Drive, Apt. 12, Hummelstown. Ressler’s parents are Ronald Irvin and Marlene Kay Ressler. Miller’s parents are Gurney Rodger Miller and Marisa Singer.
Craig Randall Hostetter, of 2553 Shumaker Road, Manheim, and Luciana Ramos Van Hofwegen, of Rua Antonio Fagundes Pereira, 324 Apt. Capri- Buraquinho, Lauro De Freitas. Hostetter’s parents are Elmer Wesley and Ora Scheaffer Hostetter. Van Hofwegen’s parents are Antonio Luz Mascarenhas and Edisa Dantas Ramos.
Shawn Patrick McHugh, of 1340 W. Main St., Apt. A, Ephrata, and Emily Marie Hartranft, same address. McHugh’s parents are Patrick J. and Penny M. McHugh. Hartranft’s parents are Barry Lee and Jennifer Ann Hartranft.
Zackary C. Bleacher, of 140 W. Market St., Marietta, and Alyssa Nicole McCarty-Smith, same address. Bleacher’s parents are Clint Earl and Angie Lynn Bleacher. McCarty-Smith’s parents are Shawn M. McCarty and Nicole L. Smith.
Caleb Everett Danehower, of 1811 Shelley Road, and Carissa Marie Blunt, of 20628 Cutwater Place, Sterling, Va. Danehower’s parents are Scott and Nancy Danehower. Blunt’s parents are Matthew Turner and Sheryl Henderson Blunt.
Nathan Ray Sensenig, of 355 Hammertown Road, Narvon, and Lynelle Martin Martin, of 1246 Sheep Hill Road, East Earl. Sensenig’s parents are Warren Z. and Linda M. Sensenig. Martin’s parents are Ervin H. and Eva M. Martin.
Devon Michael Kufel, of 1170 Ridge Ave., Apt. 4A, Columbia, and Tylor Morgan McConnell, same address. Kufel’s parents are Michael John Kufel and Leela Margaret Swann. McConnell’s parents are Shawn Patrick McConnell and Heather Lynn Acrie.
Karter L. Zimmerman, of 914 Rabbit Hill Road, Lititz, and Rebecca Good, of 47 Logging Road, Leola. Zimmerman’s parents are Merle and Kimberly Zimmerman.
Jordan Alexis Hummel, of 907 Barber St., Columbia, and Brandon Michael McDonald, same address. Hummel’s parents are George Steven Hummel and Susan Ann Lasota. McDonald’s parents are Morris Dale McDonald and Barbara Ellen Gelder.
Matthew Paul Burkholder, of 78 Bloomfield Drive, Ephrata, and Adele Olivia Faix, same address. Burkholder’s parents are Donald and Tami Burkholder. Faix’s parents are James Edward and Adele Rita Faix.
Mark David Trucksess, of 921 E. King St., and Laura Elaine Hershey, same address. Trucksess’ parents are David Dwight and Mary Wat Trucksess. Hershey’s parents are Gene Clifford and Neta Elaine Hoffmaster.
Adamn Matthews Okoro Kalu, of 300 Creek Corner Drive, Apt. 35, Ephrata, and Megan Elizabeth Rissler, of 45 Dawnkins Drive, East Earl. Kalu’s parents are Raphael Kalu and Angel Cooper. Rissler’s parents are Quentin and Darlene Rissler.
Santos Sanchez-Maldonado, of 33 E. Farnum St., Apt. 412, and Rigoberta Rodriguez Sanchez, same address.
Steven Michael Croak, of 206 Broad St., Landisville, and Victoria Sue Repine, same address. Croak’s parents are Robert Michael Croak and Michele Lynn Kinney.
Jesse Adam Witman, of 565 Hertzog Valley Road, Denver, and Nicole Martha Burkholder, of 998 Newswanger Road, Ephrata.
Connor James Vincent, of 211 E. King St., and Monica Joy Beiler, of 1122 Columbia Ave. Vincent’s parents are Michael Christian and Diane Marie Vincent. Beiler’s parents are Samuel Ray and Melody Joy Beiler.
Francis Marshall Wertz, of 208 E. New St., Mountville, and Emmali Taylor Montgomery, same address. Wertz’s parents are John Bernard and Kendra Leigh Barrows. Montgomery’s parents are Anthony Robert Montgomery and Pamela Jill Gigac.
Janine Marie Colicchio, no address provided, and James Lee Gerber, no address provided. Colicchio’s parents are Patrick Joseph and Dawn Marie Colicchio. Gerber’s parents are James and Lisa Gerber.
Burt Andrew Wolgemuth, of 108 Meadow View Drive, Reading, and Pamela Shields, same address. Wolgemuth’s parents are Jay Wolgemuth and Sylvia Wolgemuth Heagy. Shields’ parents are Joseph Mario and Susan Prann Scornavacchi.
David James Simmons, of 50 W. Boehms Road, Willow Street, and Beth W. Reburn, same address.
Zachary Andrew Perozich, of 29 Evans Drive, Quarryville, and Ashley Marie Brosius, same address. Perozich’s parents are Christopher James and Michelle Lee Perozich. Brosius’ parents are Raymond Douglas and Elaine Marie Brosius.
Colin David Deibler, of 821 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, and Melanie Suzanne Shoemaker, of 61 Laurie Lane, Lititz. Deibler’s parents are David Edward and Michelle Eileen Deibler. Shoemaker’s parents are Donald Richard Rogers and Bernadette Welsh.
Christopher Amico, of 1633 Wilson Ave., and Kelly Wilson, same address. Amico’s parents are John and Elizabeth Amico. Wilson’s parents are Steven Wilson and Cindy Valenti.
Casey Lee Hall, of 105 Deerfield Road, Apt. E, Elkton, Md., and Amanda Nicole Lutz, same address.
Thomas Paul Spears, of 265 Noble St., Lititz, and Jennifer Lynn Rader, same address. Spears’ mother is Christine Ellen Gaines. Rader’s parents are Edward and Lynn V. Koch.
Ian Zachary Stoltzfus, of 311 Atkins Ave., and Alexandra Rae Hartman, same address. Stoltzfus’ parents are Kevin Lamar and Martha Rose Stoltzfus. Hartman’s parents are Stephen Norman and Elaine Anne Hartman.
Luke Francis Potts, of 517 Oak Ridge Drive, Millersville, and Jenna Marie Santaniello, same address. Potts’ parents are William Peter Potts and Cynthia Lynn Cowan. Santaniello’s parents are Gregory Jay Santaniello and Diane Marie Rice.
Michael Anthony Banks, of 107 Allison Road, Apt. D16, Horsham, and Dorothy Lipford, same address. Banks’ parents are Michael Lewis and Crystal Banks. Lipford’s parents are Samuel Wilson and Valerie Lipfold.
Daniel Mark Charytonowicz, of 306 E. 96th St., 7F, New York, N.Y., and Amanda Jo Abrom, same address. Charytonowicz’s parents are Marek Donat and Elizabeth Charytonowicz. Abrom’s parents are Arthur William Craig and Joanne Elizabeth Abrom.
Nicholas Gerard Joniec, of 171 Oakridg Drive, Mountville, and Stephanie Lynn Svolto-Patterson, same address. Joniec’s parents are Jeffrey Scott and Heather Ann Joniec. Svolto-Patterson’s parents are Joseph Allen Patterson and Elizabeth Grace Svolto-Patterson.
Zachary Dean Holden, of 128 E. Green Valley Circle, Newark, Del., and Sara Rose Remmell, same address. Holden’s parents are Scott and Susan Holden. Remmell’s parents are Jeff D. and Mary V. Remmell.
Patrick Christian Klein, of 1713 Morningside Drive, and Heather Nicole Stump, same address. Klein’s parents are Paul Christian and Laura Ann Klein. Stump’s parents are Darin Lynn and Cynthia Ann Stump.
Chester Allen Bitterman, of 211 Willow Valley Square, B321, and Carol Smedley Ohlson, same address.
Edward John Hernberger, of 100 Creek Corner Drive, Apt. 16, Ephrata, and Aubrey Kirsten Eberly, of 1130 Village Circle, Denver. Hernberger’s parents are Darrin and Tracy Hernberger. Eberly’s parents are Robert and Alison Eberly.
James McCarthy Andrew, of 456 Laurel Oak Lane, Seven Valleys, and Jade Lynn Schmidt, same address. Andrew’s parents are Dennis Dmitri Andrew and Leslie Colleen McCarty. Schmidt’s parents are Ronald Leonard Campbell and Tracy Lynn Schmidt.
Derek Michael Rowe, of 336 Mandarin Lane, Elizabethtown, and Aubrey Elizabeth Rose Waple, same address. Rowe’s parents are David Michael Rowe and Candy Lee Toth. Waple’s parents are Brian Charles and Heidi Lynn Waple.
Alexander Galen Bryan, of 683 N. Lime St., Elizabethtown, and Traci Nichole Kramer, same address.
Sheldon Michael Riehl, of 118 Cambridge Road, Gap, and Brooke Mae Harting, of 1175 Landis Road, Ephrata. Riehl’s parents are Elmer David and Sadie Marie Riehl. Harting’s parents are Corey Lee and Tammy Sue Harting.
Jonathan Daniel Cleghorn, of 109 S. Ninth St., Denver, and Justine Kelly Ditto, same address. Cleghorn’s parents are John Don and Teresa Cleghorn. Ditto’s parents are Timothy Wayne and Joy Elaine Ditto.
Joel Christopher Rivera, of 638 Walnut St., Columbia, and Shania Jean Smith, of 1205 Cloverton Drive, Columbia. Rivera’s parents are Adam Christopher Rivera and Rebecca Young. Smith’s parents are Blaine Eugene Smith and Heather Nicole Lehman.
Nathaniel Patrick Jensen, of 65 Roosevelt Blvd., Berlin, and Rachel Elizabeth Wixted, same address. Jensen’s parents are Lawrence Owen and Carleen Starr Jensen. Wixted’s parents are Gerald Patrick and Lynn Carroll Wixted.
Jordan Everett Slagle, of 1536 W. Main St., Apt. D, Ephrata, and Sara Elizabeth Costello, same address. Slagle’s parents are Terry and Melanie Jean Slagle. Costello’s parents are Joseph Clarence and Denise Lynn Costello.
Derrick Michael Groff, of 14 N. Reamstown Road, P.O. Box 24, Stevens, and Autumn Lynn Muckle, of 40 Misty Lane, Ephrata. Groff’s parents are Randy Groff and Julie Sawyer. Muckle’s parents are Timothy Paul and Judy Ann Muckle.
Abner King Smucker, of 126 Tabor Road, New Holland, and Rebecca Anne Stoltzfus, of 881 Peters Road, New Holland. Smucker’s parents are David K. and Elizabeth K. Smucker. Stoltzfus’ parents are John S. and Miriam Stoltzfus.
Dustin William Mellott, of 216 E. State St., Quarryville, and Jacqueline Ruth Groff, of 910 Pilgrims Pathway, Peach Bottom. Mellott’s parents are Robert Michael and Denise Mellott. Groff’s parents are Scot Alan and Linda Lee Groff.
Tristan Mikal Frederick, of 12 Cameron Court, Denver, and Leah Noel Matthews, of 10 Ann Road, Leola. Frederick’s parents are Daniel Paul and Jenna Dawn Frederick. Matthews’ parents are Kurt Edward and Barbara Jean Matthews.
Kevin Michael Hutchinson, of 510 Hollyann Drive, Landisville, and Donna Marie Bartholomee, same address. Hutchinson’s parents are Louis Bitner and Marcia Ann Hutchinson. Bartholomee’s parents are Paul Eugene Bartholomee and Robin Lynn Silva.
George Aloysius Hennessy, of 10 Thicket Lane, and Julie Brittingham Fulton, same address. Hennessy’s parents are Thomas Michael Mary Kathleen Hennessy. Fulton’s parents are James Wallace and Barbara Ann Brittingham.
Brandon Lee Washington, of 11 Lumber St., Mount Joy, and Rebekah L. Bollinger, same address.
Charles E. Mattson, of 1126 Steinmetz Road, Trailer 9, Ephrata, and Jane M. Pennebaker, same address.
Curtis Lee Frackman, of 81 Haiti Road, Quarryville, and Alyssa Marie Wentzel, same address. Frackman’s parents are Harry William Frackman and Cathy Lynn Snyder. Wentzel’s parents are Brian Keith and Karen Marie Wentzel.
Alexander Blake Allgyer, of 152 Woodmeadow Drive, Denver, and Erica Joy Sensenig, of 52 Parkview Heights Road, Ephrata.
Milan Dry, of 3730 Peace Chance Drive, Randallstown, Md., and Shannel Green, of same address. Dry’s mother is Syeeda Eureka Dry. Green’s mother is Dionne Stanford.
Michael Anthony Leong, of 232 Wolgemuth Drive, and Mackenzie Kristine Trimble, same address. Leong’s parents are Robert Trimble and Allison Graham. Leong’s parents are Michael and Susan Leong.
Steven Daniel Armstrong, of 3423 Columbia Ave., and Desiree Mae Landis, of 29 Clearview Road, Willow Street. Armstrong’s parents are Daniel Steven and Sandra Lee Armstrong. Landis’ parents are Dean Allen and Cindy Lou Landis.
Melvin H. Zimmerman, of 771 Zimmerman Road, Mifflinburg, and Lydia Ann Leid Sauder, of 1033 Sauder Road, Denver. Zimmerman’s parents are Jacob Martin and Irene Martin Zimmerman. Sauder’s parents are Lewis Hoover and Lydia Ann Sauder.
Dale E. Parmer, of 109 Fieldbridge Court, and Shirley Etta Hanlon, of 924 W. Walnut St., Apt. 319.
Eric Gerhardt Weller, of 1030 Hunters Path, and Valerie S. Asuncion, same address.
Mervin James Allyger, of 200 Snyder Lane, Lykens, and Ada Lynn Stoltzfus, of 50 Northview Road, Lititz.
Adam Craig Zembower, of 233 Lancaster Ave., Strasburg, and Kristin M. Hurdleston, of 2267 Coach Light Lane.
Ariyana Rohjae Walls, of 201 Northview Lane, Quarryville, and Shaniya Zhanae Talton, of 204 Market Square South, Leola.
Nathan John Cramer, of 146 Precision Ave., Strasburg, and Amanda Lynne Pugliese, of 3627 Clear Stream Drive, Mountville. Cramer’s parents are Kenneth and Teresa Cramer. Pugliese’s parents are Gregory Pugliese and Susan Lynne Dicely.
Ryan B. Walten, of 3238 Oakglen Court, and Christine Michele Lynskey, same address. Walten’s parents are Joseph Thomas and Catherine Ann Lynskey. Walten’s parents are Barret and Brenda Eleanor Walten.
Lester Martin Shirk, of 274 S. Churchtown Road, Narvon, and Karen Newswanger Reiff, of 152 Reading Road, East Earl. Shirk’s parents are Harold Weaver and Mary Z. Shirk. Reiff’s parents are Paul Hoover and Esther Sauder Reiff.
Justin Scott Smith, of 92 Front St., Apt. 2, Lititz, and Alexandra Berrios-Santos, same address.
Tate Randall Myers, of 31 Battens Circle, Leola, and Ashley Rose Horst, of 249 Huyard Road, New Holland. Myers’ parents are Dean Jason and Stephanie Ann Myers. Horst’s parents are Stephen Lynn and Jennifer Sue Horst.
William Lee Wakefield, of 1244 Fremont St., and Ruth Esther Nuel Frias, same address. Wakefield’s mother is Ana Wakefield. Nuel Frias’ parents are Tonito Nuel Naul and Amalia Frias De Nuel.
David James Thornton, of 604 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, and Brianna Lee Kaczor, same address. Thornton’s parents are Craig Alan Thornton and Janice Marie Klaiber. Kaczor’s parents are Kenneth and Lorraine Kaczor.
Daniel M. Horning, of 286 Panorama Drive, Denver, and Ruth Ann Brubaker, of 395 Hammertown Road, Narvon. Horning’s parents are John Zimmerman and Rachel Martin Horning. Brubaker’s parents are Allen Z. and Lydia H. Brubaker.
Scott Sterling Gold, of 3 Orchard Lane, Conestoga, and Denise Ann Sampson, same address. Gold’s parents are Scott Sterling and Susan Elizabeth Gold. Sampson’s parents are Elwood George and Margaret Mary Sampson.
Sekea M. Ortiz-Gray, of 195 Charles Road, and Jenna Eliza Philo, same address.