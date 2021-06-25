The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Brian S. Ballard, of 218 Stevens Ave., and Philadelphia Seraphin, of 341 S. Prince St. Ballard's parents are Willie L. Bennett and Bernice Ballard Wise. Seraphin's parents are Octave Seraphin and Altagracia Carmen Ventura.
James Martin Detwiler, of 324 Linden Grove Road, New Holland, and Sierra Jo Beiler, of 475 N. Third St., Mifflinburg. Detwiler's parents are Arlin Landis Detwiler and Edith Kurtz. Beiler's parents are Calvin Stolt Beiler and Joanna Rose Yoder.
Wesley D. Geib, of 10 Highland Court, Reinholds, and Kayla N. Hemsley, same address. Geib's parents are Wesley D. and Denise R. Geib. Hemsley's parents are Penny S. and John W. Hemsley.
Thomas Guy Hess, of 8 N. Church St., Quarryville, and Monica Ashley Pogue, same address. Hess’ parents are Anthony Jerome Hickey and Donna Eileen Hess. Pogue’s parents are David Joseph and Wendy Marie Pogue.
Jose Manuel Rubert, of 788 Sterling Place, and Zulma Iris Quinones, same address. Rubert’s parents are Florentino Rubert and Irma Lopez Rivera. Quinones’ parents are Juan and Olga Iris Quinones.
Brodie Liam Gleason, of 75 Spencer Ave., and Leah Christine Riegel, same address. Gleason’s parents are William and Lisa Gleason. Riegel’s parents are John and Sharon Riegel.
Levon Lee Glenn, of 222 N. Third St., Columbia, and Samantha Lee Negron, same address. Glenn’s mother is Sonya Nadine Glenn. Negron’s parents are Juan Negron and Madeline Hernandez.
Darren Raymond Brock, of 620 S. 14th St., Columbia, and Desiree Jean Hess, same address. Brock’s parents are Dennis Eugene and Elizabeth Brock. Hess’ mother is Cindy Lou Mulato.
Francis Jovany Berrios, of 823 Ocean Ave., and Janiesha Mariel Santiago, of AK22 Calle 51, Guayama, Puerto Rico. Berrios’ parents are Francis Berrios and Jovannia Marie Ocasio. Santiago’s parents are Elvin Abdiel Santiago and Marielis Lopez.
Joshua Lynn Wolpert, of 614 S. 14th St., Columbia, and Aubrie Jane Althouse, of 52 River Birch Drive, Willow Street. Wolpert’s parents are Robert Joseph and Michele Lynn Wolpert. Althouse’s parents are Scott Roy and Jane Veronica Althouse.
Hoa Ngoc Nguyen, of 1409 Clark St., and Vicky Thu Tran, same address. Nguyen’s father is Lam Ngoc Nguyen. Tran’s father is Ke Thi Tran.
Rafael Burgos, of 616 N. Marshall St., and Kathleen Rios, same address. Burgos’ parents are Rafael Burgos and Ruth Sanchez. Rios’ parents are Antulio Rios Santiago and Awilda Arroyo Rivera.
J. Alan Maxwell Gutierrez, of 105 W. Cochran Ave., Unit 140, Clovis, N.M., and Alyssa Marie Gross, of 4138 Magnolia Drive, Mount Joy. Gutierrez’s parents are Jenis Alan Gutierrez and Christina Marie Rupp. Gross’ parents are Shawn Edward and Athene Marie Gross.
Edward James Mosso, of 426 Coreopsis Drive, and Rose Marie Leibl, same address. Mosso’s parents are James E. Mosso and Charlotte W. Clark. Liebl’s parents are Joseph C. and Helen E. Liebl.
Andrew Dunlap, of 845 Pleasure Road, and Charlotte Carlson, same address.
Corey Michael Gill, of 742 Laurel View Drive,Manheim, and Alison Marie Halstead, same address. Gill’s parents are Shane Vernon and Christine Margaret Gill. Halstead’s parents are Edward Alan and Karen Louise Halstead.
Henry F. Foutz, of 104 Lynmar Ave., Palmyra, and Melanie R. Norwood, of 304 Greenland Drive. Foutz’s father is Frances L. Lear. Norwood’s parents are Clair G. and Robyn G. High.
Jay Laquann Frederick, of 518 Pleasure Road, and Vanessa Marie Simril, same address. Frederick’s parents are Ray Douglas and Kendra Frederick. Simril’s parents are Ronald and Gilmer Zander.
Michael Allen Eskridge, of 240 Pounds Hollow Road, Morgantown, and Kacie Bryan Rhome, same address. Eskridge’s parents are Michael Gary and Jerilyn Eskridge. Rhome’s parents Brett Rhome and Cansina Galentine.
Jeffrey Martin Brown, of 385 Ramona Ave., Clovis, Calif., and Lendar Jade Chan, same address. Brown’s parents Jeffrey Martin Brown and Lori Lee Hartman. Chan’s parents are Hoeurn Chan and Torn Chek.
Jeffrey David Stumpf, of 228 Sand Court, Ephrata, and Julie L. Welles, same address. Stumpf’s parents are David Hardy and Margie Naomi Stumpf. Welles parents are Thomas Dickson and Linda Leader Welles.
Robert Falkenstein, of 667 Lakehurst Road, Brown Mills, N.J., and Ashley Groves, same address. Falkenstein’s parents are Mark Falkenstein and Tamela Nelson. Groves’ parents are Maurice and Margaret Groves.
Daniel Charles Kipe, of 724 E. Newport Road, Lititz, and Stephanie Elizabeth McClellan, of 163 Riders Way, Lebanon. Kipe’s parents are Edward Dunwoody and Margaret Elizabeth Kipe. McClellan’s parents are Ronald David and Andrea Jutta McClellan.
Steven Eric Fernandez, of 204 Miller Road, Apt. 6, Akron, and Shakira Danielle Lucas, same address. Fernandez’s parents are Eric and Hilda Fernandez. Lucas’ parents are Omar Isaac Lucas and Melissa Thomas.