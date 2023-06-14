The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Robert J. Flory, of 6380 High St., East Petersburg, and Christine P. Bowser, same address. Flory’s parents are Robert J. and Joyce M. Flory. Bowser’s parents are Charles and Shirley Bowser.
Paul Victor Quinn, of 151 Ramapo Trail, Allentown, and Vivian X. Lucabeche, same address. Quinn’s parents are Victor F. Quinn and Joanne Traina. Lucabeche’s parents are Anthony G. and Juana E. Lucabeche.
Jerrell Daniel Martin, of 1850 W. Route 897, Denver, and Jenika Brooke Weaver, of 327 Yellow Hill Road, Narvon. Martin’s parents are Daniel E. and Lori E. Martin. Weaver’s parents are Jonathan H. and Karen L. Weaver.
Levi Jonathan Yoder, of 12 Ray Drive, Denver, and Rashonda Faith Gingerich, of 1199 Reading Road, Denver. Yoder’s parents are Andy E. and Annie E. Yoder. Gingerich’s parents are Lavon D. and Margorgie M. Gingerich.
John Michael Zook, of 200 Turtle Hill Road, Leola, and Taylor Desiree Lapp, of 525 Lenover Road, Parkesburg.
Jonathan Grant Rust, of 11 W. Orange St., Lititz, and Kara Louise Strickler, same address.
Zachary Joseph Paradise, of 317 Juniper Lane, Hanover, and Ashley Ann Wilkes, same address. Paradise’s parents are Joseph Ross and Lisa Ann Paradise. Wilkes’ parents are Alan and Lynda Ann Wilkes.
Jose Rene Santiz Alvarez, of 636 Sunflower St., New Holland, and Eva Mendez Mendez, same address.
Kevin John Farmer, of 3201 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, and Julia Kaye Farmer, same address.
David Randall Burkholder, of W1199 Eddy Road, Colby, Wisconsin, and Charlotte Yvonne Burkholder, of 435 Windy Mansion Road, Denver.
Ronald B. Salvage Jr., of 12 Meadow Lane, Smoketown, and Dawn Marie Peters, of 102 Skyview Lane, Lititz.
Carlos Obed Hutchinson, 165 Cambridge Road, Coatesville, and Nishmarie Mercado Cruz, of 87 Foal Court. Mercado Cruz’s parents are Angel Mercado Carro and Maribel Cruz Ortiz.
Christian C. Mackison, of 231 E. Main St., Mount Joy, and Sarah L. Slope, same address.
William C. Landis, of 416 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, and Tara Ellene Nordby, of 10 N. Market St., Unit 208.
Jonathan Alan Rhoades, of 25 Pelham Road, Reinholds, and Krista Mary Ploucher, same address. Rhoades’ parents are Michael Rhoades and Judith Barr. Ploucher’s parents are Craig and Barbara Ploucher.
Jeffrey Steven Gatta, 355 Carnation Drive, New Providence, and Alexis Leigh Watkins, same address. Gatta’s parents are Jeffrey Steven and Donna Marie Gatta. Watkins’ parents are Daniel Anthony and Georgeann Watkins.
Andrew Lee Zerbe, of 1047 E. Main St., New Holland, and Sara Jean Knight, same address.
Larry L. Sciuchetti, of 306 Country Meadows Drive, and Lourdes R. Keddy, of 740 N. Duke St.
Titus Hansell Wilke, of 1418 Passey Lane, and Megan Mei Yi Kuder, same address. Wilke’s parents are Gregory Franklin and Marianne Gail Wilke. Kuder’s parents are Gregg Nelson and Denise Moyer Kuder.
Kevin M. Champ, of 102 Groffdale Drive, Apt. F, Quarryville, and Kaneika Y. Moody, of 648 Marietta Ave.
Trevor David Pereira, of 1813 Brubaker Run Road, and Caitlin Margaret Zirkle, same address. Pereira’s parents are David Randall and Sally Lynn Pererira. Zirkle’s parents are Clifton Dale and Peggy Jean Zirkle.
Alex William Booth, of 613 Upland St., Pottstown, and Sarah Elizabeth Destefano, same address. Booth’s parents are William Frances and Jo Ann Booth. Destefano’s parents are Richard Joseph and Maria Colleen Destefano.
Carlos Andrew Gyles, of 633 W. Vine St., and Kristen Sanchez, same address. Gyles’ parents are Stewart Keith and Joyce Gyles. Sanchez’s mother is Stacie Lynn Sanchez.
Brennan Lewis Kuball, of 5075 Meadow Lane, Mohnton, and Amanda Suzanne Rodino, same address. Kuball’s parents are Robert Lewis and Elizabeth Susan Kuball. Rodino’s parents are Louis John and Judith Carol Rodino.
Kyle Eugene Ruth, of 126 Adamstown Road, Reinholds, and Samantha Leigh Andriani, same address.
Tyler Joseph Willis, of 37 Thomas Stone Court, Port Deposit, Md., and Mackenzie Lee Blevins, same address.
Grant Taylor Zimmerman, of 100 Kleine Lane, Apt. 300, Lititz, and Lauren Elizabeth Lanas, of 114 Huntingwood Drive. Zimmerman’s parents are Michael Scott and Marlene Zimmerman. Lanas’ parents are Raymond and Gail Marie Lanas.
Brent Michael Diffenderfer, of 535 Hamilton St., and Alison Mary Browning, same address. Diffenderfer’s parents are Dennis and Bonnie Diffenderfer. Browning’s parents are Garret Long and Deborah Ann Browning.
Eric Matthew Phelps, of 230 Maple Wreath Court, Abingon, Md., and Kayla Mackenzie Grannas, of 269 Cherry Tree Square, Forest Hill, S.C. Phelps’ parents are Kevin Robert and Krista Lynn Phelps. Grannas’ mother is Kimberly Dawn Thelen.
Jorge Arturo Ortega Camacho, of 2141 Old Philadelphia Pike, and Eroilda Gonzalez, same address.
Donald Forester Willingham, of 261 New Holland Pike, and Nicolai Jacob Vidal Peterson, same address. Willingham’s parents are Peter Marshall Willingham and Margaret Zook. Peterson’s parents are Evan Slash Reed and Denise Peterson.
Dylon Walker Grubic, of 1905 California Ave., Lititz, and Jasmine Laray Boyd, same address. Grubic’s parents are Mark Edward Grubic and Sherry Ann Cole. Boyd’s parents are Isaiah Gabriel Boyd and Jenalee Rae Kennedy.
Kiet Tuan Tran, of 102 Morgan Drive, Reading, and Trieu Nghi Vo, of 704 N. Franklin St. Tran’s parents are Mung Tran and Thi Diep Ha. Vo’s parents are Hung Minh Vo and Thu Hien Tran.
Kyle Robert McGee, of 514 Saint Joseph St., and Taylor Marie Troutman, same address. McGee’s parents are Robert McGee and Michelle Wagner. Troutman’s parents are Joey and Christal Troutman.
Daniel Christopher Gouck, of 1242 Girard Ave., Wyomissing, and Veronica C. Sandbakken, same address.
Jahangur Christopher Pasdar, of 120 Equine Drive, Marietta, and Hana Gayle Friedman, same address. Pasdar’s parents are Shahriar Pasdar and Michelle Ann Keck. Friedman’s parents are Craig and Shari Friedman.
Quinten Thomas Felak, of 329 N. Donnerville Road, Mountville, and Danielle Nicole Makadon-Malone, same address.
Jusin Vincent Barbaro, of 11 Walnut St., Phoenixville, and Erin Rose Marron, same address. Barbaro’s parents are Jeffery Richard and Trudy Lynn Barbaro.
Gregory Scott Eby, of 179 W. Willow Road, Willow Street, and Kimberly Sue Mann, same address. Eby’s parents are Ronald Eby and Ruth Darlene McHenry. Mann’s parents are Charles Lynn Umble and Linda Lou Sardo.
Steven Wayne Stoltzfus, of 182 Quarry Road, Leola, and Rosanne Marie King, of 625 Springville Road, New Holland.
Florian Grigoleit, of 246 Ridgeview Ave., Oakland, CA, and Blythe Danielle Ebersole, same address. Grigoleit’s parents are Herman Hofmeister and Angelika Grigoleit. Ebersole’s parents are William Patrick and Michelle Denise Ebersole.
Scott Leonard Reisinger, of 1059 Locust St., Columbia, and Tiffany Renae Thomas, same address. Reisinger’s parents are William Bryan Reisinger and Josetta Marie Murphy. Thomas’ parents are Robert Michael Thomas and Elizabeth Ann Gordon.
Kurt W. Chillas, of 22 Keper Ave., and Rebecca Ann Dowhen, same address. Chillas’ parents are Kurt William and Sandra D. Chillas. Dowhen’s parents are David Arthur and Diane Louise Schaeffer.
Edward Sinitsa, no address provided, and Catherine Irene Seibel, no address provided. Sinitsa’s parents are Michael Leon and Stella Borisovna Sinitsa. Seibel’s parents are Geoffrey Carl and Bethann Seibel.
Doug Ryan Mizic, of 4638 Mountainview Road, Harrisburg, and Brendan Paul Demmy, same address. Mizic’s parents are John and Karen Mizic. Demmy’s parents are Robert Scott Demmy and Michele Lyn Becker.
Jeremy Troy Houck, of 708 E. Main St., Ephrata, and Ashley Amanda Lintner, of 305 E. Fulton St., Apt. D10, Ephrata.
Christopher Sutherland Detwiler, of 105 Ashlea Gardens, New Holland, and Ashley Nicole Marker, same address. Detailer’s parents are Charles William Detwiller and Diane Leslie Sokso. Marker’s parents are Peter John Marker and Kandy Jo Leathers.
Zachary S. Minnich, of 990 Center Ave., and Justine A. McFarland, same address.
Isai Noe DeJesus, of 2082 New Holland Pike, and Amber Marie Andrich, of 1633 Manor Blvd. DeJesus’ parents are Victor Antonio and Bertha Ramona DeJesus. Andrich’s parents are Vance Andrich and Crystal C. Miller.
Jesus Manuel Flores Diaz, of 199 Charles Road, and Nayaliz Torres, of 468 Candlewyck Road.
Paul Charles Lynch, of 2149 Colleens Way, and Allison Osborne, of 3923 Greystone Drive, Columbia. Lynch’s parents are Kevin Joseph and Frances Ann Lynch. Osborne’s parents are Dale and Sheryn Jerchau.
Norman W. Byler, of 13015 Mennonite School Road, Greenwood, and Maryann Flaud, of 1166 Dry Tavern Road, Denver.
Jeffery David Wann, of 530 Mandarin Lane, Elizabethtown, and Jade Janelle Hoffman, of 915 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. Wann’s parents are Jeffery David and Heidi Ann Wann. Hoffman’s parents are William and Brenda Hoffman.
Zachary John Rasley, of 112 Main St., P.O. Box 33, Refton, and Valentina Ortiz, same address.
Andrew Stephan Badulak, of 348 Dahlia Road, and Anya Jeanette Holmberg, same address. Badulak’s parents are George and Irene Badulak. Holmberg’s parents are Robert Nelson and Tina Marie Holmberg.
Daryl Lane Shirk, of 1021 Rife Run Road, Manheim, and Bethany Crystal Weaver, of 21580 Velan Lane, Eckert, Colo. Shirk’s parents are John Henry and Emma S. Shirk. Weaver’s parents are Joseph Lee and Shaya Ruth Weaver.
Alvin B. King, of 60 Stone Road, Quarryville, and Sadie S. Beiler, of 452 Mount Sidney Road.
Anthony Lynn Williams, of 533 Snyder Hollow Road, New Providence, and Brooke Nicole Ressel, of 173 Colonial Manor Drive. Williams’ parents are Anthony Lynn and Brenda Anne Williams. Ressel’s parents are Gerald Eugene Ressel and Melissa Joan Hohman.
Christopher Robert Dellemonache, of 18 E. Pine St., Audubon, N.J., and Barbara Rose Kurmlavage, same address. Dellemonache’s parents are Dennis Robert and Catherine Anne Dellemonache. Kurmlavage’s parents are Michael Matthew and Maria Rose Kurmlavage.
Larry Lee Weaver, of 2567 N. Reading Road, Apt. 3, Denver, and Cynthia Renee Lawson, of 205 W. Locust St., Ephrata.
Randal H. Hurst, of 191 Hurst Road, Ephrata, and Sara Elizabeth Zimmerman, of 726 Stonecrest Drive, New Holland.
Ethan Conner Cartusciello, of 859 Grandview Road, and Milena Angelina Vulopas, same address. Cartusciello’s parents are Donald Francis Cartusciello and Keli Renee Rissel-Cartusciello.
Shawn A. Weit, of 2204 Cannon Hill Lane, Newmanstown, and Amy L. Weik, same address. Weit’s parents are Barry L. and Donna L. Weit. Weik’s parents are Howard A. and Kay V. Buffenmyer.
Justin Leonard Orzechowski, of 3136 Woodridge Drive, Landisville, and Kristy Ellen Riles, same address. Orzechowski’s parents are Gerald Orzechowski and Bernadette Giarraffa. Riles’ parents are Jeffery Clark Giagonocavo and Sherrill Hollinger.
Ervin Lee Esh, of 235 Haiti Road, Quarryville, and Mary E. King, of 1902 Pioneer Road.
Timothy James Parker, of 547 Oak Lane, Lititz, and Melissa Kate Umble, same address.
William Vincent Shulski, of 827 Garnet Ave., and Natalie Christine Smith, same address. Shulski’s parents are William Vincent and Gail Ann Shulski. Smith’s parents are Richard Allen and Ida Michelle Smith.
Luke Steven Sprenkle, of 20 W. Maple St., East Petersburg, and Alicia Carolin Austin, of 320 Old Market St., Mount Joy. Sprenkle’s parents are Trent Steven Sprenkle and Rebecca Marie Stout. Austin’s parents are Anthony Charles and Kimberly Kelly Austin.
Derek James Sauder, of 32 Ingham Drive, Stevens, and Rachel Lindsay Sangrey, of 1350 Martin Ave., Ephrata. Sauder’s parents are Randall Lyn and Lisa Jean Sauder. Sangrey’s parents are Todd William and Lisa Ann Sangrey.
John Joseph Beck, of 327 Portland Place, Lititz, and Elisse Ann Gaydos, of 671 Wallingford Road, Lititz. Beck’s parents are John Joseph Beck and Mary Ann Etnoyer. Gaydos’ parents are Harold Saltzman and Mary Josephine Bible.
Blaine Edward Smoker, of 1318 Red Run Road, Stevens, and Tori Simone Wilds, of 1102 Carrie Way, Martinsburg. Smoker’s parents are Howard Dwayne and Paula Faye Smoker. Wilds’ parents are Harley Keith White and Tanieda Wilds-Mason.
Zedekiah David Baker, of 125 Green Lane, Nottingham, and Kayla Rose McCauley, of 1211 Slate Hill Road, Quarryville.
Jose Luis Casiano Rivera, of 111 Miller Road, Apt. A, Akron, and Michelle Ivette Garcia Ramos, same address. Casiano Rivera’s parents are Jose Luis Casiano De Jesus and Mayra Grisel Rivera Lebron. Garcia Ramos’ parents are Luis Manuel Garcia Cartagena and Maria Socorro Ramos Rosario.
Terry Allen Fry, of 1026 Williamsburg Road, and Cierra Kaylee Martin, of 303 Pleasant Corner Court, Red Lion. Fry’s parents are Robert James Fry and Bonnie Sue Bruce. Martin’s parents are James Richard Hawkes and Teresa Marie Hoke.
Robert James Haldeman, of 2493 River Road, Bainbridge, and Alexis Nicole Junker, same address. Haldeman’s parents are Wayne Michael Haldeman and Ruthann Lee Shifflett.
James Andrew Meehan, of 7 Marquis Court, Lititz, and Evangelina Nicole Collins, same address. Meehan’s parents are James Cornelius and Claire Ann Meehan.
Jonathan David Beaujean, of 104 E. State St., Quarryville, and Jessica Lynn Lippy, of 227 Miller St., Strasburg. Lippy’s parents are Jarrett Keith and Michelle Lee Lippy.
Paul Samuel Dodson, of 4515 Fairview Road, Columbia, and Amanda Katherine Ritter, same address. Dodson’s parents are Samuel Roy Dodson and Regina Diane Ness. Ritter’s parents are David Michael and Diane Frances Ritter.
Dustin Anthony Misit, of 3615 Springetts Drive, York, and Sara Marie Resh, same address.
Bruce Arthur Martin, of 446 Winding Lane, New Holland, and A. Taylor Williams, of 760 Mill Creek Road, Gladwyne. Martin’s parents are Arthur Eli and Della Reitz Martin. Williams’ mother is Helena Nettie Williams.
Humberto Bermudez Concepcion, of 3653 Old Philadelphia Pike, and Melissa Niebla Rodriguez, of 612 N. Queen St., Apt. 2.
Mark R. Braughler, of 2810 Blacksmith Way, and Lisa M. Fleischer, of 165 Heatherwood Drive, Ephrata.
Anthony Keith Hursh, of 37 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, and Christy Joy Gehman, of 210 Greenville Road, Denver.
Chad Michael Heiner, of 2105 Loving Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, and Ashley Rae Fikes, same address. Heiner’s parents are Gary Allen Heiner and Ellen Louise Brehony. Fikes’ parents are R. Dennine and Tammy Sue Wynn.
Bradley James Dum, of 146 Greenland Drive, and Hadassah Ruth Dominique, same address. Dum’s parents are Gregory Patrick and Kimberly Jean Dum. Dominique’s parents are Cheazaire and Laurel Annet Dominique.
Larry J. Killian, of 112 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, and Amanda A. Brown, same address.
Anthony Tyler Stock, of 430 Lafayette St., and Victoria Elizabeth Reed, same address.
Favricio De Jesus Martelo Ortega, of 611 Valley Road, and Pamela Patricia Wheeler, same address. Martelo Ortega’s parents are Edilberto Martelo Contreras and Isabel Cecilia Ortega Ortega. Wheeler’s parents are Timothy and Gloria M. Wheeler.
Nathaniel David Leonard, of 3454 Duff Ave., and Elizabeth Kwon Ruszak, of 2576 Camas Lane, East Petersburg. Leonard’s parents are Rodney Franklin and Karen Illingworth Leonard. Ruszak’s parents are Michael and Adele Sonia Ruszak.
Marcial Caal Choc, of 33 E. Park St., Apt. 202, Elizabethtown, and Margarita Queja Chub, same address.
Samuel F. Zook, of 5921 White Oak Road, Christiana, and Rachel King Zook, of 194 Christiana Pike, Christiana.
Caden Lawrence Fuller, of 525 Nottingham Road, Nottingham, and Hannah Marie Young, of 380 Balance Meeting Road, Peach Bottom. Fuller’s parents are Albert and Samantha Fuller. Young’s parents are Andrew and Susan Young.
Zakary Kieth Mininger, of 4 Thistle Drive, Denver, and Kayla Braeden Steiner, of 122 Windsock Way, New Holland. Mininger’s parents are Korey Keith and Jennifer Marie Minninger.
John Andrew Hoover, of 2098 Millstream Road, Apt. 1, and Hannah Renee Hair, of 49 River Bend Park. Hoover’s parents are John and Rhoda and Hoover. Hair’s parents are C. Edward and Deborah Jean Hair.
Michael Joseph Bova, of 127 E. Vine St., and Mackenzie Blair Sheely, same address. Bova’s parents are Joseph Michael and Joanne M. Bova. Sheely’s parents are Scott Frederick and Elizabeth Ann Sheely.
Michael Neal Prince, of 467 N. Oak St., Lititz, and Danielle Marie Boyer, same address. Prince’s parents are Roger Neal Prince and Theresa Lynn Tracey. Boyer’s parents are Phillip Edward and Tracie Lynn Boyer.
Blake Thomas Redcay, of 1860 Windy Hill Road, and Kelsey Lynn Deatrick, same address. Redcay’s parents are Walter Bryan and Brenda Leigh Redcay. Deatrick’s parents are Hans and Linda Marie Deatrick.
Jose Antonio Hernandez Cruanes, of 118 Foal Court, and Barbara Heidi Lorenzo Valdes, same address.
Kyle David Olchewsky, of 57 Border Lane, Delta, and Anna Grace Meck, same address.
Carlos Guerrero Perez, of 709 Wyncroft Terrace, Apt. 6, and Ruth Delania Rosario, same address.
Dylan James Kendig, of 27 Glendale Drive, and Alexandra Mae Broomell, same address. Kendig’s parents are Mitchell Lee and Mary Elizabeth Kendig. Broomell’s parents are Jay Edward and Dana Louise Broomell.
William Saul Harrison, of 240 Gun Club Road, Oxford, and Kaitlyn Nicole Ann Fake, of 5 Crescent Drive, New Cumberland. Harrison’s parents are William and Stella Harrison. Fake’s mother is Stacy Ann Babner.
Abel Botterbusch, of 880 Oberlin Road, and Alexandra Hull, of 209 Southgate Drive. Botterbusch’s parents are William and Emily Botterbusch. Hull’s parents are Paul and Jennifer Hull.
Jeffrey Scott Petersen, of 949 Zook Road, Atglen, and Morgan Renee Yoder, of 233 Christiana Pike, Christiana. Petersen’s parents are Jeffrey Scott and Carlene Faye Petersen. Yoder’s parents are Randall Dean and Sheri Leanne Yoder.
Benjamin Landis Bomberger, of 43 Heron Road, Lititz, and Johanna Mae Clawser, of 225 W. Newport Road, Lititz. Bomberger’s parents are Roy Landis and Evelyn Elizabeth Bomberger. Clawser’s parents are Daniel Scott Clawser and Sharon Ann Gingrich.
David Ortiz, of 420 Euclid Ave., Apt. K, and Marialys Cordero Santana, of 325 Howard Ave.
Stanley Jason Kornelsen, of 3272 Valmarie Ave., Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Chelsey Ann Horning, of 177 S. Farmersville Road, Leola. Kornelsen’s parents are Royden Kornelsen and Katherine Redderkopp. Horning’s parents are Elam Martin and Ruth Elizabeth Horning.
Chase Mitchell Martin, of 1426 W. Main St., Ephrata, and Nicole Alyssa Eberly, of 103 Maple Farms Road, Ephrata. Martin’s parents are Jeffrey Lynn and Melissa Ann Martin. Eberly’s parents are Robert Lyn and Dawn Elaine Eberly.
Edward J. Keen, of 779 Nancy Lane, and April Marie McCleary, same address.
Ryan Daniel Walker, no address provided, and Keara Elizabeth Menke, no address provided. Walker’s parents are Robert Barker Walker and Catherine Ebersole. Menke’s parents are Mark Harman and Anne Harman Menke.
Benuel Lee King, of 155 Engletown Road, Honey Brook, and Elizabeth F. Fisher, of 130 Boyer Road, Millersburg. King’s parents are John R. King and Susanna Riehl. Fisher’s parents are Stevie Jay and Mary E. Fisher.
Leroy L. King, of 262 Snakehill Road, Bird in Hand, and Nancy E. King, of 1902 Pioneer Road. Leroy King’s parents are John B. and Fannie A. King. Nancy King’s parents are Samuel E. and Susie King.
Reese Tyler Harter, of 108 S. Ann St., and Helen Marie Morganto, same address. Harter’s parents are Robert Thomas and Denise Ann Harter. Morganto’s parents are Joseph Everett and Ruth Ann Morganto.
William Francis Haber, of 706 Pine Blvd., New Providence, and Keri Ann Raugh, same address. Haber’s parents are Francis William and Sandra Jane Haber. Raugh’s parents are Donald Albert and Margaret Mary Raugh.
Joseph Earl Reynolds, of 115 N. Maple St., Ephrata, and Melissa Suzanne Reidenbach, of 317 Comet Creek Lane, Summerville. Reynolds’ parents are Joseph Earl and Janet Elaine Reynolds. Reidenbach’s parents are James Michael Reidenbach and Linda Yvonne Krause.
Kaylisha Nicole Estevez, of 703 Wyncroft Terrace, Apt. 4, and Ashley Nicole Coblentz, same address. Estevez’s parents are Rafael Estevez and Heather McBride. Coblentz’s parents are Michael Coblentz and Jennifer Ensor.
Ryan J. Bowers, of 510 Glenn Ave., Mount Joy, and Jennifer L. Geiger, same address.
John Thomas Daily, 948 E. Walnut St., and Danielle Michelle Volz, same address. Daily’s parents are John Thomas and Patricia Ann Daily. Volz’s parents are Michael John and Michelle Volz.
George Alan Pavlichko, of 84 Airport Road, Nottingham, and Patricia Lynn Delano, same address. Pavlichko’s mother is Josephine Pavlichko. Delano’s parents are Louis Alfred and June Patricia Danubio.
Samuel Robert Nelson, of 1817 Crownwood Drive, Orlando, Fla., and Kayla Marie Nelson, same address. Samuel Nelson’s parents are Kenneth Nelson and Mary Kate Tannone. Kayla Nelson’s father is Lance Nelson.
Liam Gilmore McWilliams, of 320 Haines Road, East York, and Courtney Jacoy Bussard, same address. McWilliams’ parents are Michael Lynn and Cinthia Ann McWilliams. Bussard’s parents are James Scott and Rhonda Bussard.
Agustin Antonio Pena Gutierrez, of 718 Aaron Lane, and Katherine Ruiz Rodriguez, same address.
Raymond Roy Fuhrman, of 137 Maplewood Lane, P.O. Box 422, Maytown, and Angela Marie Wilkinson, same address. Fuhrman’s parents are Raymond Roy Fuhrman and Roseanne Bair. Wilkinson’s parents are Jesse Franklin Trimble and Karen Edith Kreiser.
Kirk Alexander Modesett, of 22 Marshall St., Apt. 2, Ephrata, and Morgan Ashley Snyder, same address. Modesett’s parents are Vaughn and Kimberly Modesett.
Ryan Patrick Dougherty, of 406 Jared Way, New Holland, and Kayla Marie Knauer, same address.
Jeffrey Kuhn, of 250 E. Walnut St., Ephrata, and Frine L. Jacks-Leed, same address.
Riley Paul Gutierrez, of 7 Glennola Drive, Mohnton, and Emily Faith Brunie, of 832 Ridgewood Drive, Mechanicsburg. Gutierrez’s parents are Jeffrey and Deanne Gutierrez. Brunie’s parents are Jeffrey Scott Brunie and Kathy Quigley.
Manuel Velez, of of 414 S. Queen St., and Adaliz Maldonado, of 627 Wyncroft Lane, Apt. 3.
Lester S. King, of 1679 W. Cattail Road, Gordonville, and Emma E. Huyard, of 16 McIlvaine Road, Paradise.
Ronald Christopher Nunemaker, of 2626 Michener Drive, and Candra Dawn Startzenbach, same address.
Ethan Patrick Quint, of 45 Plum St., Lititz, and Alison Nicole Fetter, same address. Quint’s parents are Patrick Joseph Quint and Lisa Kay Borden. Fetter’s parents are Andrew Troy and Barbara Sue Fetter.
Vishal Jain, of 113 Harvard Ave., and Mika Sano, same address. Jain’s parents are Pramod Kumar and Sunita Jain. Sano’s parents are Toshio and Ruth B. Sano.
Jason Joseph Hoover, 34 Stoneybrook Lane, Elizabethtown, and Angela Kay Reinecker, same address. Hoover’s parents are Fred Lee and Carole Jane Hoover. Reinecker’s parents are Brian David and Brenda Jo Smith.
Darren Casado-Santiago, of 639 E. End Ave., and Anneris Sanchez Soler, of 20 Welsh Drive, Apt. C. Casado-Santiago’s parents are Bienvenido Casado and Giselle Santiago. Sanchez Soler’s parents are Miguel Sanchez Reinoso and Alina Felicia Soler Hernandez.
James Eric Robinson, of 1116 Willow Street Pike, and Tammy Renee Marshall, same address. Robinson’s parents are Robert Charles and Joan Robinson. Marshall’s parents are Robert Randolph and Nancy Paige Riddle.
Vincente Maldonado, of 107 Red Maple Lane, Mountville, and Kara Lee Shelley, of 1898 Forest Hill Road, Camano Island, Wash. Maldonado’s parents are Hipolito Maldonado and Monique Chavarria. Shelley’s parents are Robert Allen and Tamara Lee Shelley.
Oliver Jordan Laforce, of 361 Coreopsis Drive, and Sara Nicole Petersen, of 1758 Windy Hill Road. Laforce’s parents are Robert Harry and Shirley Pauline Laforce. Petersen’s parents are James Christian and Darlene Louise Petersen.
Keith Charles Soders, of 66 Covered Bridge Road, Pequea, and Jobeth Kissinger, same address. Soders’ parents are Henry Franklin Soders and Peggy Ann Gilger. Kissinger’s parents are Everett Revel and Editha Delaria Smith.
Jonathan Ronel Pichardo Delgado, of 1542 Wheatland Ave., and Noely A. Nunez-Delacruz, same address.
Elijah David Eisenhart, of 146 Old Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, and Taylor Lynn Yost, same address. Eisenhart’s parents are William and Donna Eisenhart. Yost’s parents are Randolph and Joanne Yost.
Matthew James Early, 258 Hillcrest Lane, Elizabethtown, and Jennifer Susan Risser, same address. Early’s parents are Mark and Jacqueline Early. Risser’s parents are Robert Thomas and Sharon Babb.
Max Alexander Waitman Fleming, of 2754 Woodmont Drive, York, and Courtney Elizabeth McConnell, same address. Fleming’s parents are Eric Douglas Fleming and Catheria Lea Burke. McConnell’s parents are Russel James and Diane Elizabeth McConnell.
Cody William Park, of 447 Conestoga Blvd., Conestoga, and Erin Janae Baughman, same address. Park’s parents are William Edward Park and Jennifer Lynn Shenk. Baughman’s parents are Earl Jerome and Cynthia Ann Shaub.
Tanner Edmund McAlpine, of 952 Creek Ave., Landisville, and Amanda Elizabeth Nessen, same address. McAlpine’s parents are Matthew Anthony and Amanda McAlpine. Nessen’s parents are James Hamilton and Amy Elizabeth Nessen.
Shalimar Emanuel Ammarito, of 311 Cherry St., Apt. 1, Columbia, and Kaila Marie Ferri, same address. Ammarito’s parents are Vincent Ammarito and Enid Orona. Ferri’s parents are Roco and Kristi Ferri.
Christian Michael Stock, of 326 Devon Drive, and Lydia Catherine Keener, same address. Stock’s parents are David Hess and Ellie Stock. Keener’s parents are Charles and Diane Keener.
Samuel S. Petersheim, of 1728 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, and Lydia Ann Miller, of 1045 W. Main St., New Holland.
Kyle Louis Parham, of 725 Ferndale Road, Mount Joy, and Elisia Abigael Brown, same address.
Yuksel Baris Dokuzoglu, of 417 E. Frederick St., Apt. 21, Alina Cecan, same address.
Austin James Balcer, of 336 Dogwood Lane, New Holland, and Cecelia Rita Galovic, of 410 Declaration Ave., Ephrata. Balcer’s parents are Jason Eric Balcer and Misti Lee Gordon. Galovic’s parents are Robert David and Rita Jean Galovic.
Brenton Robert Wenger, of 2445 Ironville Pike, Columbia, and Alexis Joy Risser, of 2469 Gamber Road, Washington Boro. Wenger’s parents are Phares Kevin and Glenda Faye Wenger. Risser’s parents are Joey Dean and Debra Lynn Risser.
Raymond Allen Erdman, of 218 Ruby St., Mountville, and Hillary Catterton Hall, same address. Erdman’s parents are Raymond Allen and Deborah Ann Erdman. Hall’s parents are Robert Albert Porter and Tara Denise Hall.
Pedro Juan Rivera, of 112 S. Pearl St., and Maria De Los Angeles Alvarez De Done, same address.
Matthew Jules Fekete, of 832 Middlesborough Way, Mickleton, and Emily Marguerite Jessup, of 127 Delp Road. Fekete’s parents are Michael Joseph and Melanie Maurice Fekete. Jessup’s parents are Douglas and Deborah Jessup.
Juan Carlos Succhil Roncal, of 1011 Ayres Court, and Monica Leticia Ari Pizango, same address.
Seth John Kendall, of 535 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz and Elliana Lynne Boring, same address.
Mark Tyler Maschek, of 463 Delp Road, and Starlite Taylor Barnett, same address.
Arlyn Zimmerman Nolt, of 10190 Mountain Road, Port Royal, and Kristi Beth Wenger, of 1871 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim. Nolt’s parents are John D. and Ruth S. Nolt. Wenger’s parents are Dale M. and Sandra K. Wenger.
Jared Robert Ciccio, of 327 Dahlia Road, and Sarah Elizabeth Katz, same address.
Nathan Eli Burkholder, of 1354 Woodland Circle, Denver, and Annika Beth Hoover, of 765 Glenwood Drive, Ephrata.
William Mark-Parker Warwavesyn, of 1140 Manor St., Columbia, and Brittany Nicole Mable, same address. Warwavesyn’s parents are David and Carolyn Mildred Warwavesyn. Mable’s parents are Kenneth Thomas and Lori Ann Mable.
Cody Calvin Albert Chew, of 537 Olive St., Coatesville, and Jocelyn Sky Towber, of 1012 Georgetown Road, Paradise.
David Craig Miller, of 168 Briarhill Lane, Ephrata, and Ashley Elizabeth Hart, of 4033 Parkside Court, Mount Joy. Miller’s parents are Craig Allen and Patrice Valli Miller. Hart’s parents are Bret Anson Hart and Sally Ann Woodman.
Ryan Matthew Brown, of 840 Village Road, and Chelsea Danae Richelderfer, of 277 Sprecher Road. Brown’s parents are Samuel Potter and Jody Kay Brown. Richelderfer’s parents are Daryl Lee and Marian Joy Groff.
Merle L. Becker, of 597 Springville Road, New Holland, and Debra L. Frey, same address. Becker’s parents are Harry D. and Alma R. Becker. Frey’s parents are Robert E. and Arlene M. Frey.
Michael William O’Neill, of 241 Elsie Lane, Denver, and Claire E. Robinsons, of 6 Hiester Ave.,Apt. 4, New Holland. O’Neill’s parents are William Michael and Deborah Jean O’Neill. Robinson’s parents are Mark John and Susan Elisabeth Robinson.
Derek James Gerlitzki, of 653 Reisinger Ave., Wrightsville, and Brittany Marie Thomas, same address. Gerlitzki’s parents are Timothy Lee and Judy Lynn Gerlitzki. Thomas’ mother is Angela Marie Thomas.
Carlos Omar Vega Esteves, of 1012 Tom Paine Drive, and Vanessa Rivera Rodriguez, of 364 S. Queen St., Apt. 7.
Timothy Michael Regan, of 5 Galloping Hill Road, Bethel, and Meghan Romaine Gonick, of 39 Lake Aldred Terrance, Pequea. Regan’s parents are Richard James and Joanne Leslie Regan. Gonick’s parents are Jeff Gonick and Kathie Shirk.
Austin Vincent Kirby, of 2068 William Penn Way, and Kendall Jackson King, same address.
Jonthan Patrick Otting, of 1105 Mulberry St., Louisville, Ky., and Mackenzie Ruth, same address. Otting’s parents are John and Patricia Otting. Ruth’s parents are Todd Scott and Michelle Louise Ruth.
Christopher Michael Palmer, of 40 Coolridge Drive, Ephrata, and Laura Eilene Alexander, same address. Palmer’s parents are Mark Alan Palmer and Joanne Douglas. Alexander’s parents are Dale and Kathryn Edwards.
Leon Wayne Ebersole, of 615 Red Hill Road, Narvon, and Amanda Eberol Petersheim, of 201 Belmont Road, Gordonville. Ebersole’s parents are Mervin Wayne and Anna Mary Ebersole. Petersheim’s parents are Jonas K. and Verna E. Petersheim.
Miguel Angel Rivera Herrera, of 640 Union St., and Marian Linabel Casado De Los Santos, same address. Rivera Herrera’s parents are Benjamin Tricoche Rivera and Jacqueline Vanessa Herrera. Casado De Los Santos’ parents are Cesareo Alberto Casado Mendez and Carmen Amelia De Los Santos Bello.
Jeremy Steven Ricketts, of 1527 W. Country Road, New Castle, Del., and Antionet Marie Hersh, same address.
Gregory John Kneiss, of 2249 Lititz Pike, and Lillian Ruth Noble, of 43 James St., Apt. 1. Kneiss’ parents are Gregory John and Sharon Matilda Kneiss. Noble’s parents are Samuel Ross and Jeanne Elizabeth Noble.
Thomas Joseph Clayton, of 12 Sycamore Road, Ephrata, and Stephanie Paige Kulfan, same address. Clayton’s parents are William Clayton and Virginia Dilio. Kulfan’s parents are John and Donna Marie Kulfan.
Hugo Jose Germoso Liz, of 417 Hamilton St., and Yanna Dominguez Consuegra, of 1307 E. Woods St., Allentown. Germoso Liz’s mother is Lorenza Liz. Dominguez Consuegra’s mother is Alexandra Consuegra.
Juan Jose Rivera Santos, of 40 Manor Ave., Millersville, and Jahayra Milagros Alfinez Jorge, same address.
Daniel Pannebecker, of 842 Martin Ave., Ephrata, and Linda A. Firestone, same address.
Steven Perez, of 110 Dovefield Drive, and Kimberly Cruz, same address.
James Joseph Weber, of 1846 N. 184th St., Shoreline, Wash., and Anne Regina Cotter, same address. Weber’s parents are James Herbert and Maraget Ann Weber. Cotter’s parents are Denis Joseph and Martha Anne Cotter.
Basav Chandra Rajopadhyay, of 22 E. Orange St., Apt. 4, and Sarmila Shrestha, same address.
Hunter Cameron Lewis, of 353 Colonial Crest Drive, and Paige Marie Stango, same address. Lewis’ parents are John Richey and Laura Catherine Lewis. Stango’s parents are Michael Anthony and Lori Leona Stango.
Kabamba Kabulo, of 15 Acorn Blvd., and Kabwe Chanda, same address.
Salvatore Mauro, 28 Country Oaks Drive, Manalapan, N.J., and Margaret Larue Scarff, of 369 Spring Grove Road, East Earl. Mauro’s parents are Salvatore and Catherine Mauro. Scarff’s parents are Charles Howard and Kelly Marie Scarff.