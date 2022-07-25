The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
David Alejandro Canales, of 2865 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township, and Kristen Elizabeth Kheuangthirath, of 201 Leaman St., Lititz. Canales’ mother is Aida C. Geib. Kheuangthirath’s parents are Savath T. Kheuangthirath and Joyce A. Eavenson.
Jok Ayom Jok-Ayom, of 859 Garrett Ave., and Ayen Mading Madit Chuei, same address. Jok-Ayom’s parents are Ayom and Aluel Jok. Chuei’s parents are Mading M. and Diing D. Chuei.
Benjamin Quetin Hartman, of 138 Lucinda Lane, Wyomissing, and Noelle Seaton, same address. Hartman’s parents are Kevin Hartman and Lori Moore. Seaton’s parents are Arthur Caravela and Adriana M. Mueller.
Sylvan A. Beiler, of 590 Lime Quarry Road, Gap, and Katie L. Stoltzfus, of 5635 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Beiler’s parents are Samuel S. and Linda S. Beiler. Stoltzfus’ parents are Steven F. and Ruth S. Stoltzfus.
Justin Risko, of 2701 Carsins Run Road, Aberdeen, Md., and Rachel Burley, same address. Risko’s parents are David and Donnajean Risko. Burley’s parents are William and Valerie Burley.
Jacob Kendall George, of 1988 Manor Road, York, and Kitana Alyssa Price, same address. George’s parents are Gregory Kenneth and Lynette Sue Anne George. Price’s parents are Kyle Stephen and Tina Marie Price.
Jordan David Satterwhite, 342 Edgehill Drive, Akron, and Megan Nicole Klinger, same address. Satterwhite’s parents are James Lowell Satterwhite and Lana Renee Gockley. Klinger’s parents are Allen Lamar and Janice Elaine Klinger.
Daulton Young, of 6601 Hollow Drive, East Petersburg, and Alicia Witmer, same address.
Elmer Ebersol Fisher, of 235 S. Jackson St., Strasburg, and Sarah S. King, of 796 Beecker Road, Leola. Fisher’s parents are Benuel K. and Sadie M. Fisher. King’s parents are Elam B. and Susie S. King.
Patrick Reid Roxby, of 761 Black Rock Road, Hanover, and Katherine Denice McGuigan, of 967 Fruitville Pike, Lititz. Roxby’s parents are Arthur Thomas and Irene Roxby. McGuigan’s parents are David Rawlins and Sharron Lee McGuigan.
Nicholas Snavely, of 4032 Main St., Conestoga, and Abigail Louise Pflumm, same address. Snavely’s parents are Stephan Snavely and Kerrie Costello. Pflumm’s parents are David Pflumm and Pamela Stehman.
Christopher David Schramm, of 52 Hillcrest Road, Marietta, and Jennifer Peterson, same address. Schramm’s parents are David and Doreen Schramm. Peterson’s parents are Jeffrey Mitchell Simpson and Kathleen Yeager Furr.
Andrew Thomas Mazan, of 3 Stonehenge Circle, Unit 3, Pikesville, Md., and Emily Jean Glaser, same address. Mazan’s parents are Wayne Thomas and Jane Frances Mazan. Glaser’s parents are Charles John Glaser and Colleen Glaser Craven.
Richard James Baynard, of 353 Wheatstone Lane, Lebanon, and Rosa Marie Rodriguez, same address. Baynard’s parents are Richard James and Donna Pierce Baynard. Rodriguez’s parents are Francisco and Iris Rodriguez.
Francisco Javier Vega Flores, of 2325C Starlite Drive, Lititz, and Maria Domitila Alfaro, same address.
Andrew Gregory Heiges, of 413 Creekside Lane, Lititz, and Lindsay Noelle Reagan, same address. Heiges’ parents are Gregory Eugene and Debbie Renee Heiges.
Benjamin Scott Peters, of 124 Atkins Ave., and Sarah Rose Dean, of 1466 Manor House Lane, Apt. C. Peters’ parents are Gregory Scott and Virginia Ann Marie Peters. Dean’s parents are David Brown and Kathleen Marie Dean.
Steven Lee Beiler, of 307 Queen Road, No. B, Gordonville, and Sadie Mae King, 5982 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Beiler’s parents are Jacob S. and Sadie Beiler. King’s parents are Samuel S. and Annie K. King.
Mathew E. Stoltzfus, of 141 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, and Lydia Mae Lapp, of 2952 Harvest Drive, Ronks. Stoltzfus’ parents are Isaac P. and Rachel M. Stoltzfus. Lapp’s parents are Levi K. and Linda K. Lapp.
James Metzler, of 29 Sante Fe Drive, Lititz, and Katie Dein, of 163 Lower Valley Road, Apt. B, Atglen. Metzler’s parents are James and Valerie Metzler. Dein’s parents are William and Kim Dein.
Taylor Keaton Harrison, of 46 Cambridge Village, and Kelsey Morgan Duca, same address. Harrison’s parents are Otis Leonard and Tammy Lynn Harrison. Duca’s parents are Robert Allen and Kathleen Ann Duca.
Josh Hurst Martin, of 19 Camelia Lane, Holtwood, and Joanna M. Wise, of 1110 Sun Valley Road, Stevens. Martin’s parents are Jason Z. and Rhoda Martin. Wise’s parents are Jay Lloyd and Joanne Z. Wise.
Benuel S. Lantz, of 5229 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, and Annie S. Allyger, of 6218 Plank Road, Narvon. Lantz’s parents are Isaac K. and Barbara B. Lantz. Allyger’s parents are Benuel Jay and Sylvanie Ann Allyger.
Benuel Jay Allyger, of 6218 Plank Road, Narvon, and Lillian F. Ebersol, of 561 Churchtown Road, Honey Brook. Allyger’s parents are Benuel Jay and Sylvia Ann Allyger. Ebersol’s parents are Elam K. and Rebecca Kay Ebersol.
David S. Zook, of 4210 Red Well Drive, Gordonville, and Rebecca S. Stoltzfus, of 5608 Meadville Road, Gap. Zook’s parents are Abram B. and Linda M. Zook. Stoltzfus’ parents are John K. and Annie S. Stoltzfus.
Richard Kirk Sherr, of 775 Columbus Ave., Apt. 4C, Manhatten, N.Y., and Kristen Boyd, of 3420 38th St., NW, F420, Washington D.C. Sherr’s parents are Richard Danner and Carole Gwyneth Sherr. Boyd’s parents are William John Boyd and Marie Garrison.
Ryan Mathieu Thomas, of 2413 Eastern Ave., Apt. 406, Baltimore, Md., and Jordan Ashley Francis, same address. Thomas’ parents are Randy and Jody Thomas. Francis’ parents are James and Michelle Francis.
Garry Lee Dubbs, of 381 N. Farm Drive, Lititz, and Patricia Leigh Stull, same address. Dubbs’ parents are Gary and Kathryn Dubbs. Stull’s parents are David and Mary Stull.
Samuel Mark King, of 3856 Oak Lane, Gordonville, and Verna Beth Stoltzfus, of 2246 Valley View Road, Narvon. King’s parents are Allen F. and Naomi M. King. Stoltzfus’ parents are David Lee Stoltzfus and Anna Mae Beiler.
Ezra Z. Fisher, of 740 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland, and Rachel S. Smucker, of 209 Tabor Road, New Holland. Fisher’s parents are Paul and Rachel Fisher. Smucker’s parents are Amos and Fannie Smucker.
Jonas Stoltzfus, of 148 Rosedale Road, Christiana, and Elizabeth S. Beiler, 96 Pond Road, Ronks. Stoltzfus’ parents are Amos K. and Emma S. Stoltzfus. Beiler’s parents are Jonas E. and Barbara S. Beiler.
Daniel K. Lapp, of 119 Fisher Road, Oxford, and Katie S. Stoltzfus, of 203 Rosedale Road, Christiana. Lapp’s parents are Jonas and Lizzie Lapp. Stoltzfus’ parents are Sylvan and Rachel Stoltzfus.
John E. Miller, of 309 McCoury Road, Nottingham, and Lydia K. Lapp, of 119 Fisher Road, Oxford. Miller’s parents are Gideon and Hannah Miller. Lapp’s parents are Jonas and Lizzie Lapp.
Samuel M. Zook, of 729 Hartman Station Road, and Martha S. Huyard, of 129 Homestead Road, Honey Brook. Zook’s parents are Daniel B. and Annie S. Zook. Huyard’s parents are David M. and Katie Huyard.
Aquilla S. King, of 5230 Newport Road, Gap, and Malinda B. Glick, of 28 Heyberger Road, Quarryville. King’s parents are Mervin L. and Sadie King. Glick’s parents are Isaac P. and Rebecca S. Glick.
Christ Stoltzfus King, of 325 Conestoga Blvd., Conestoga, and Lydia B. Huyard, of 534 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. King’s parents are Joel Lantz and Sylvia Fisher. Huyard’s parents are Levi Isaac and Rebecca Glick Huyard.
Daniel S. Zook, of 470 Compass Road, Parkesburg, and Barbara S. Glick, of 1022 Rabbit Hill Road, Lititz. Zook’s parents are Emanuel and Barbara Zook. Glick’s parents are Christian and Suzie Glick.
Samuel E. Stoltzfus, of 563 Mount Pleasant Road, Honey Brook, and Lizzie L. Miller, of 648 Millcreek School Road, Bird-in-Hand. Stoltzfus’ parents are Christ F. and Katie B. Stoltzfus. Miller’s parents are Amos B. and Rebecca R. Miller.
Daniel L. Stoltzfus, of 94 Snake Hill Road, Bird-in-Hand, and Linda L. Miller, of 648 Millcreek School Road, Bird-in-Hand. Stoltzfus’ parents are Jacob S. and Barbara E. Stoltzfus. Miller’s parents are Amos B. and Rebecca R. Miller.
Paul Cole Duffell, of 1006 State St., Apt. 4, Lafayette, Ind., and Abigail Elizabeth Polin, same address. Duffell’s parents are Dennis Thomas and Joan Cole Duffell. Polin’s parents are David Gary Polin and Sonya Len Degenhardt.
Eric Russell Flick, of 1340 S. Prince St., Palmyra, and Olivia Catherine Gross, same address. Flick’s parents are Russell Martin and Korey Ann Flick. Gross’ parents are Robert Lee and Colleen Gross.
Jonathan L. Stoltzfus, of 494 Barnsley Road, Oxford, and Annie S. Fisher, 778A Bartville Road, Christiana. Stoltzfus’ parents are Daniel M. and Mary A. Stoltzfus. Fisher’s parents are Aaron L. and Barbara Z. Fisher.
George Edward Haines, of 12094 Victoria Hills Road, Rockville, Md., and Kelsey Nicole Bishop, of 104 Chestnut St., Lititz. Haines’ parents are Charlie Joseph Haines and Amy Allen. Bishop’s parents are Darren Kent and Dawn Rena Bishop.
Anthony Francis Mollitor, of 2051 Foxwood Drive, Columbia, and Chloe Mackenzie Bresnak, same address. Mollitor’s parents are Gary Joseph and Anna Marie Mollitor. Bresnak’s parents are Michael David Gregory Bresknah and Lisa Marie Ryan.
Roy Colby Eberle, of 36 Lancaster Ave., Ephrata, and Cynthia J. Street, same address. Eberle’s parents are Roy and Carol Ann Eberle. Street’s parents are Menno Albert and Barbara Ann Young.
Danny Gene Beisker, of 936 Centerville Road, and Jodi E. Kreider, same address. Beisker’s parents are Roger and Lorraine Beisker. Kreider’s parents are Donald and Patricia Rohrer.
Justin M. Risbon, of 302 W. Spruce St., New Holland, and Brooke Elizabeth Rodgers, same address. Risbon’s parents are Michael T. and Angela M. Risbon. Rodgers’ parents are David John Rodgers and Nicole M. Stuber.
Christopher Lewis Difelice, of 2115 Saginaw Drive, Coatesville, and Jenna Renee Smeltzer, same address. Difelice’s parents are Mark Lewis and Jennifer Lee Difelice. Smeltzer’s parents are Robert Russell and Linda Ann Smeltzer.
Christopher John Deleonardis, of 453 Belair Drive, and Nina Rochelle Deleonardis, same address. Christopher Deleonardis’ parents are Richard Anthony Deleonardis and Susan Lynn Young. Nina Deleonardis’ parents are James Garland Henderson and Jenny Lynn Staggs.
Nathan Ryan King, of 181 Snake Lane, Kinzers, and Susanne Rose Lapp, of 120 Lapp Farm Drive, Coatesville. King’s parents are David L. and Suzanne Marie King. Lapp’s parents are Benuel K. and Fannie Ruth Lapp.
Michael John Irvine, of 555 Waverly Ave., 6D, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Kelsey Marie Gohn, of 211 E. Chestnut St. Irvine’s parents are Thomas Brian and Lynn Marie Irvine. Gohn’s parents are Douglas Christopher and Laurie Gohn.
Christoper Michael Marsh, of 453 E. High St., Elizabethtown, and Nichole Leann Steely, same address. Marsh’s parents are Michael Marsh and Jody Marie Pope.
Timothy Andrew Smith, of 600 Pond Vista Lane, Apt. M, Manheim, and Rose Louine Hershey, same address. Smith’s parents are James Edward and Jacqueline Smith. Hershey’s parents are Nelson Ray and Irene Marie Hershey.
David Francis Johnson, of 1353 Glen Moore Circle, and Elina Marie Bender, same address. Johnson’s parents are David Eric Johnson and Janice Marie Longacre. Bender’s parents are Thomas James and Nereida Luz Bender.
Jose I. Negron, of 141 S. Queen St., Apt. 2C, and Dignorah Rodriguez Martinez, same address.
Levi E. King, of 297 Old Pequea Lane, Honey Brook, and Lillian L. Stoltzfus, of 783 Surplee Road, Honey Brook. King’s parents are Aaron S. and Miriam S. King. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel J. and Barbara K. Stoltzfus.
Robert Worthy Wilson, of 117 Marion Terrace, Ephrata, and Amanda Nichole Reihle, same address. Wilson’s parents are Larie James and Tracey Wilson. Reihle’s parents are James Richard Adams and Kimberly Ann Townsley.
Michael Bradley Kealey, of 114 E. Lemon St., Apt. 310, and Nicole Marie Mumma, same address. Kealey’s parents are Thomas Richard and Elizabeth Anne Kealey. Mumma’s parents are Jeff Stone and Monica Beth Mumma.
Mark James Flaud, of 15734 Burnt Mill Road, Newburg, and Rosanne Stoltzfus, of 1029 Mount Vernon Road, Gap. Flaud’s parents are Daniel E. and Miriam Susan Flaud. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel Mark and Lena Louise Stoltzfus.
Philip Torres, of 280 Wyoming St., Wilkes-Barre, and Belen Marie Valenzuela, of 814 Johnson Ave., Silver Spring, Md. Torres’ parents are Samuel Torres and Galdina Tilatenchi. Valenzuela’s parents are Edgar Fernando and Norma Yoland Valenzuela.