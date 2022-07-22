The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Mahlon Ray Dienner, of 271 Harry Road, Parkesburg, and Dorothy Kay Petersheim, of 6246 Plank Road, Narvon. Dienner’s parents are Steve S. and Esther F. Dienner. Petersheim’s parents are Melvin F. and Miriam F. Petersheim.
John Wayne Stoltzfus, of 3825 Ridge Road, Gordonville, and Mary Ellen Lantz, of 2084 Smyrna Road, Paradise. Stoltzfus’ parents are Amos Beiler and Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus. Lantz’s parents are Samuel James and Linda King Lantz.
Christopher Allan Fry, of 2201 Valley Road, East Petersburg, and Theresa L. Murphy, same address. Fry’s parents are Charles Dan and Rochelle Louise Fry. Murphy’s parents are Walter Leroy Rosbach and Doris Jean Hilton.
Jonathan Radcliffe, of 424 Penn Road, Plymouth Meeting, and Marcie Spampinato, same address. Radcliffe’s parents are Walter and Carlyn Radcliffe. Spampinato’s parents are Michael and Wendy Spampinato.
Zachary Douglas Gingrich, of 630 Front St., Lititz, and Brooklyn Jurnee Depalmer, of 1757 Heidelsburg Road, Aspers. Gingrich’s parents are Kerry Lee and Cheryl Ann Gingrich. Depalmer’s mother is Sonya Lynn Naylor.
William Basil Swad, of 300 Seaport Lane, Unit 1132, Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Emily Sue Addis, same address. Swad’s parents are Kevin James and Annette Gonzalez Swad. Addis’ parents are Christopher Todd Hunter and Lisa Ann Addis.
Lonnie W. Sangrey, of 73 Eagle Drive, New Providence, and Patricia L. Hernandez, same address.
Bruce Sauder Horning, of 708 Lincoln Ave., Ephrata, and Crystal Gail Horning, same address. Bruce Horning’s parents are Reuben Oberholtzer and Sarah Ann Horning. Crystal Horning’s parents are Gary Lee and Brenda Louise Burkholder.
Daryl Zimmerman Brubaker, of 1627 Reading Road, Mohnton, and Amanda Sauder Horst, of 107 Black Creek Road, East Earl. Brubaker’s parents are Elam Zimmerman and Norma Sensenig Brubaker. Horst’s parents are Willard Sensenig and Esther Mae Horst.
Kyle Francis Swartz, of 1131 New Holland Ave., and Jane Elizabeth Richter, same address. Swartz’s parents are John and Dawn Swartz. Richter’s parents are Scott Richter and Susan Black.
Eric C. Barrenger, of 1245 Christensen Road, York, and Linda Lee Brown, same address. Barrenger’s parents are Charles and Ann Barrenger. Brown’s parents are George William and Verna Mae Brown.
David K. Glick, of 1077 W. Main St., New Holland, and Sadie Z. Beiler, of 469 Prospect Road, Manheim. Glick’s parents are Jacob F. and Mary K. Glick. Beiler’s parents are Henry K. and Emma Z. Beiler.
Christopher Charles Sacks, of 506 Country Meadows Drive, and Christine Marie Smithson, same address. Sacks’ parents are Ronald Charles and Gail Ann Sacks. Smithson’s parents are Paul Lester and Brenda Kay Swinehart.
Christopher Michael Prete, of 719 Hopewell Road, Rising Sun, Md., and Krystal Michelle Rusnak, same address. Prete’s parents are Charles Richard and Gail Louise Prete. Rusnak’s parents are Gilbert Joseph and Melissa Sue Rusnak.
Conor Lee Bryant, of 61 Brookfield Drive, Ephrata, and Alexis Louise Watson, same address. Bryant’s parents are Timothy James Bryant and Alison Elaine Thompson. Watson’s parents are Paul Philip Watson and Deborah Louise Lartz.
Domonick Anthony McGuire, of 37 Brighton Court, Downingtown, and Diana Rabchuk, of 180 Hertzog Valley Road, Denver. McGuire’s parents are David Brice and Kimberly Marie McGuire. Rabchuk’s parents are Victor and Nadia Rabchuk.
Elmer S. King, of 3924 Ridge Road, Gordonville, and Emma K. Smucker, of 49 N. Harvest Road, Bird-in-Hand. King’s parents are Amos and Elizabeth King. Smucker’s parents are Amos L. and Elizabeth L. Smucker.
Darrion Joseph Washington, of 838 Penny Lane, Mount Joy, and Lynsey Louise Tyson, same address. Washington’s parents are Gregory Joseph Washington and Niccole Renae Leas. Tyson’s parents are Charles Dale and Robyn Louise Tyson.
Timothy Michael Rineer, of 605 Kinderhook Road, Columbia, and Karina Vitoria Edna Batista, same address. Rineer’s parents are Thomas and Sanra Rineer. Batista’s parents are Cosme De Souza Batista and Gerina Maria De Conceiao.
Carlos Emmanuel Hidalgo, of 1623 Judie Lane, Apt. H16, and Yajaira Madalee Chavarria Torres, same address. Hidalgo’s mother is Carlos Torres. Chavarria Torres’ mother is Nerva Ileana Torres.
Michael T. Henderson, of 6 Landis Valley Road, Lititz, and Lucimar Ladiera Dos Santos, of 32248 Sandpiper Drive, Millsboro. Henderson’s parents are Edgar T. and Jane L. Henderson. Ladiera Dos Santos’ parents are Sebastiao Ladiera and Eloise Santos.
William Gustave McKinley Lindberg, of 612 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, and Nicole Bair, same address. Lindberg’s parents are William and Terry Lindberg. Bair’s parents are Tim and Jill Bair.
Owen Robert Struck, of 1823 Fairview Ave., Willow Grove, and Silanna Alyce Newberry, same address. Struck’s parents are Charles James and Catherine Jan Struck. Newberry’s parents are Joseph Bianchimano and Linda Jean Newberry.
Zachary Ryan Hoffman, of 49 W. Main St., Adamstown, and Kelsey Jae Hornberger, of 1213 Dawn Ave., Ephrata. Hoffman’s parents are Brian and Vicki Hoffman. Hornberger’s parents are Anthony and Dina Hornberger.
Elliott Matthew Nguyen, of 5519 Division Highway, Narvon, and Sherry Dawn Sloan, same address. Nguyen’s parents are Cory Lee and Lorie Elaine Nguyen. Sloan’s parents are Richard Ronald Sloan and Ruth Kay Good.
Melanie Lorraine Hummer, of 1681 Chadwick Circle, and Agnes Ann Fusco, same address. Hummer’s parents are Robert Seidel Hummer and Sheila R. Nelson. Fusco’s parents are Cono F. and Carol-Anne A. Fusco.
Raymond B. Esch, of 23 Fernwood Drive, Paradise, and Kathryn Rose Stoltzfus, of 608 White Horse Road, Gap. Esch’s parents are Daniel K. and Rebecca S. Esch. Stoltzfus’ parents are Amos F. and Barbie E. Stoltzfus.
Mahlon P. Ebersol, of 3108 W. Newport Road, Ronks, and Ruthie Marie Zook, of 5065 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers. Ebersol’s parents are Christian Ray and Sylvia L. Ebersol. Zook’s parents are Chester L. and Linda S. Zook.
Michael J. Tier, of 1301 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, and and Kelly L. Foster, of 386 Crow Pond Road, Pittsgrove. Tier’s parents are Joseph M. and Janet A. Tier. Foster’s parents are Edward and Patricia Foster.
Josue Amado DeJesus Diaz, of 58 Ramsgate Lane, and Delia Elena Medina, same address.
Eli S. Fisher, of 1039 Fishing Creek Road, Mill Hall, and Katie Mae King, of 21 Stony Hill Road, Quarryville. Fisher’s parents are Amos and Katie Fisher. King’s parents are Benjamin B. and Barbie K. King.
Sean Elgin Savage, of 112 Summit St., Darby, and Shannon Lee Fontanez, of 223 Wecaf Road, New Holland. Savage’s parents are Robert Crenshaw and Brenda Savage. Fontanez’s parents are Benjamin Fontanez and Aida Nelia Pinero.
Aaron Richard Maxwell, of 119 1/2 N. Charlotte St., and Rachel Ann Johnson, same address. Maxwell’s parents are Richard and Katie Maxwell. Johnson’s parents are Mark Justin and Diane Louise Johnson.
Matthew James Seeholzer, of 1600 S. Prairie Ave., Unit 2105, Chicago, Ill., and Erin Elizabeth Hess, same address. Seeholzer’s parents are Martin and Therese Seeholzer. Hess’ parents are Robert Earl and Melissa Ann Hess.
Melvin Z. Glick, of 574 Trail Road, North, Elizabethtown, and Anna Ruth King, of 406 Mount Sidney Road. Glick’s parents are Elam K. and Mary S. Glick. King’s parents are Jonas B. and Sarah Ann King.
Jordan A. Ortiz, of 2833 Pebblebrook Drive, and Kylee Sierra Carroll, same address. Ortiz’s parents are Luis A. and Katie J. Ortiz. Carroll’s parents are Nolan D. Johnson and Erin C. Carroll.
Jamell Sowell, of 201 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, and Bria Monet Holness, same address. Sowell’s parents are Ronald B. and Kathy Sowell. Holness’ parents are Jasen Allen Holness and Andrea Nicole Bailey.
Elam S. Beiler, of 1161 Lancaster Pike, Drumore, and Rachel B. Esh, of 150 Atkins Road, Airville. Beiler’s parents are Elam S. and Malinda B. Beiler. Esh’s parents are Isaac F. and Lydia S. Esh.
Jordan Allen Whisler, of 4505 Leike Road, Parkesburg, and Laura Elizabeth Schneider, of 134 Jackson Road, Christiana.
Richard Allen Stauffer, of 136 Den Mar Drive, Holtwood, and Courtney Marie Walters, same address. Stauffer’s parents are Richad A. Stauffer and Phyllis Moore. Walters’ parents are Steven Carl Walters and Sue Ann Nesin.
Owasra Ayassor, of 142 Raleigh Road, Schwenksville, and Kayla Gore, of 3220 W. Diamond St., Unit 1, Philadelphia. Ayassor’s parents are Tchambakou and Koutekme Ayassor. Gore’s parents are Otis Gore and Lourdes Gomera.
Robert James Ridgway, of 439 Greenland Drive, and Nicole Paige Monville, same address. Ridgway’s parents are David James Ridgway and Regina Maria Dodd. Monville’s parents are Daniel Joseph and Tracy Anne Monville.
Scott E. Prevost, of 101 Tanglewood Lane, and Angelica N. Anderson, same address. Prevost’s parents are Victor Prevost and Rhonda Hartman. Anderson’s parents are Herbert and Ruthie J. Anderson.
Matthew Dean Martin, of 384 Stauffer Road, New Holland, and Olivia Ann Martin, of 1590 Girl Scout Road, Denver. Matthew Martin’s parents are John Allen and Amy Jo Martin. Olivia Martin’s parents are Clifford Dean and Kathy Ann Martin.
Matthew J. Hanley, of 72 Oriole Drive, Ephrata, and Felicia Lee Donton, same address. Hanley’s parents are Robert and Virignia Hanley.
Keith Allen Huber, of 2362 Rob Drive, Mount Joy, and Audrey Sue Breitigan, same address. Huber’s parents are Nelson Lehman Huber and Constance Spayd Gamble. Breitigan’s parents are Richard Dean and Carolyn Faye Webb.
Nathan Kale Deveaux, of 920 Plane St., Apt. 4302, Columbia, and Tracy Lee Ella, same address. Deveaux’s mother is Judy Lynn Stroman. Ella’s parents are Bruce Wesley Coble and Robin Kay Yarnes.
Frederick A. Vanness, of 29 N. Charlotte St., and Terry S. Moore, same address.
Mark G. Miller, of 1045 W. Main St., New Holland, and Susan B. King, of 929 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Miller’s parents are Elmer H. and Sarah Z. Miller. King’s parents are Amos L. and Esther E. King.
David S. Chupp, of 625 Mountain View Lane, Pearisburg, Va., and Lydiann E. Stoltzfus, of 145 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers. Chupp’s parents are Sam E. and Lydia D. Chupp. Stoltzfus’ parents are Isaac S. and Anna Mae Stoltzfus.
Andreu Pinent Montseny, of 1905 William Penn Way, and Claudia Valeria Macedo Coloma, same address.
Zachary Tyler Epler, of 13 Sycamore Circle, Stevens, and Gabrielle Marie Gingrich, of 904 Forest Road. Epler’s parents are Barry Lee Epler and Lisa Carol Heinsey. Gingrich’s parents are Keenan Richard Gingrich and Crystal Ann Natan.
Ryan Christopher Spiardi, of 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Apt. W407, Philadelphia, and Leah Nicole Plowman, same address. Spiardi’s parents are Christopher and Brinda Jo Spiardi. Plowman’s parents are Thomas Edward and Ellen Joyce Plowman.
Benuel Fisher King, of 6351 Emery Road, Narvon, and Emma A. Stoltzfus, same address. King’s parents are Mervin L. and Mamie Sue King. Stoltzfus’ parents are Elam S. and Malinda S. Stoltzfus.
Kafui Kwasi Dzaka, of 1210 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Apt. 410, Washington, D.C., and Madelyn Chiarra Bowers, same address. Dzaka’s parents are David Anthony Dzaka and Agnes Emefa.
Roger Ecenrode, of 96 Morning Glory Lane, Manheim, and Mary M. Ingram, of 975 Hope Ave., Lititz. Ingram’s parents are Clifford Jerry Foss and Karen June Doutt.
Robert Peters Bish, of 443 Hilltop Circle, Elizabethtown, and Lisa Brooke McClure, same address. Bish’s parents are Robert Peters and Lauralee Ann Bish. McClure’s parents are James Albert McClure and Dawn Marie Reed.
Genersson Amaury Santana Feliz, of 884 Riverside Drive, 2C, New York, N.Y., and Maribel Garcia, of 32 Riverside Ave. Santana Feliz’s parents are Isidoro Santana Varga and Graciela Feliz Suero. Garcia’s mother is Antonia Garcia.
Elmer S. Esh, of 3434 S. County Road, New Castle, Ind., and Esther Louise Esh, of 499 Cinders Road, New Providence. Elmer Esh’s parents are Amos M. and Emma B. Esh. Esther Esh’s parents are Elam H. and Emma B. Esh.
Matthew Jay Smucker, of 2035 N. Churchtown Road, East Earl, and Susan Jane Stoltzfus, of 28 Northview Road, Lititz. Smucker’s parents are Daniel B. and Rebecca P. Smucker. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel S. and Bertha L. Stoltzfus.
Wilfredo Andres Sanchez Chaparro, of 647 E. Madison St., and Elsie Marie Mercado Diaz, same address. Sanchez Chaparro’s parents are Andres Sanchez and Rosa Lida Chaparro Villanueva. Mercado Diaz’s parents are Jose Mercado and Elsie Diaz.
Daniel F. Stoltzfus, of 47 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, and Rachel E. Lapp, of 3128 Harvest Drive, Ronks. Stoltzfus’ parents are John S. and Annie E. Stoltzfus. Lapp’s parents are Amos K. and Naomi K. Lapp.
Amos Allen Zook, of 7157 White Oak Road, Christiana, and Katie Ann Beiler, of 83A S. Belmont Road, Paradise. Zook’s parents are Steve M. and Sadie Ruth Zook. Beiler’s parents are John S. and Linda Esh Beiler.
Mervin Lee Stoltzfus, of 376 W. Newport Road, Ronks, and Sylvia Marie Lapp, of 280 E. Mount Airy Road, Stevens. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel K. and Barbara B. Stoltzfus. Lapp’s parents are John K. and Malinda S. Lapp.
Joshua Swank, of 12 Leafy Lane, Newark, Del., and Serena Herrick, same address. Swank’s parents are Arthur and Tina Swank. Herrick’s parents are Paul Herrick and Wanda Niser.
Alexander Joseph Nichols, of 1835 Windrow Drive, and Melody Autumn Good, of 34 Allen Road, Ephrata. Nichols’ parents are Mark Gregory and Brane Elizabeth Nichols. Good’s parents are John Douglas and Kelly Ann Good.
Gesnel Ducenat, of 556 Manor St., and Facile Pierre, same address.
John Riehl King, of 2007 Pioneer Road, and Linda Mae King, of 334 W. Newport Road, Ronks. John King’s parents are Aaron S. and Rebecca G. King. Linda King’s parents are Elmer K. and Mary Jane King.
Daniel S. Lantz, of 3038 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, and Hannah E. Miller, of 2606 W. Eby Road, Bird-in-Hand. Lantz’s parents are Aaron L. and Rachel S. Lantz. Miller’s parents are Emanuel C. Fannie K. Miller.
Austin Mitchel Douglas, of 187 Franklin Road, Columbia, and Cheyenne Marie Myers, of 122 Herr Ave. Douglas’ parents are Gene Douglas and Sue Getz. Myers’ father is Harry Myers.
Justo Luis Munoz, of 1708 Judie Lane, H, and Chena Marie Gephart, same address. Munoz’s parents are Justo Munoz and Juana Rodriguez. Gephart’s parents are Israel and Linda Jane Alvarado.
Alex Gregory Matthew, of 525 Moreland Court N, Willow Street, and Jaclyn Emma Bloch, same address. Matthew’s parents are Craig Alan and Karen Eileen Matthew. Bloch’s parents are Randy Ray and Diane L. Bloch.
Matthew Haldeman, of 85 Fisher Circle, Elizabethtown, and Erikka Bishop, of 4000 Cherry St., Apt. 202, Elizabethtown. Haldeman’s parents are Phares and Patricia Haldeman. Bishop’s parents are Timothy Bishop and Theresa Bashore.
Ryan McBride, of 8106 W. Hazel Ave., Marietta, and Lachelle Knable, same address.
Amos Glick, of 1475 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, and Sadie Stoltzfus Kauffman, of 2223 Bald Eagle Road, Drumore. Glick’s parents are David F. and Emma B. Blick. Kauffman’s parents are Jacob E. and Fannie M. Kauffman.
Sean Patrick Delany, of 5943 Houghton St., Philadelphia, and Allison Marie Spellerburg, same address. Delany’s parents are Dennis and Karen Delany. Spellerburg’s parents are Richard Spellerberg and Deborah Diehl.
Carlos Felipe Echevarria Mercado, 643 Lake St., and Elida E. Ortiz, same address.
Aaron Patrick Tuel, of 111 W. Main St., Apt. B, P.O. Box 674, Adamstown, and Emily Ann Parmer, same address. Tuel’s parents are Kevin Patrick and Michelle Tuel. Parmer’s parents are Keith Aaron and Tammi Jo Parmer.
Enrique Jose Garcia Esteves, of 1012 Tom Paine Drive, and Natalie Rivera Lopez, same address. Garcia Esteves’ parents are Enrique Garcia Valencia and Yimarie Esteves Homs. Rivera Lopez’s parents are Jose Antonio Rivera and Pilar Aileen Lopez Alcala.
Argelis Dominguez Diaz, of Calle 2DA No. 12 El Coal, Las Tres Cruces de Jacagua, Santiago, Dominican Republic, and Ana Miguelina Angeles de Cabreja, of 70 Lincoln West Drive, Mountville. Dominguez Diaz’s parents are Malfa Diaz and Arelis Dominguez. Angeles de Cabreja’s parents are Miguel Angeles and Ana Antonia Rosario.
Gustavo Alers-Machado, of 416 Lafayette St., and Jessica Rivera, of 17 E. Ross St.
Samuel K. King, of 3431 Scenic Road, Gordonville, and Susanna K. Miller, 40 Radcliffe Road, Willow Street. King’s parents are Amos and Lydia K. King. Miller’s parents are Elam E. and Rebecca B. Miller.
Kennan Hannaford Stryker, of 208 Hillcrest Road, Apt. A, New Holland, and Anna Marie Lapp, of 2936 Church Road. Stryker’s parents are Peter Copeland Stryker and Katherine Jean Hannaford.
Cody Alex Smith, of 955 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, and Carolynn Arlene Laffey, same address. Smith’s parents are David Allan and Wendy Smith. Laffey’s parents are Andrew Ian Laffey and Christy Lee Forst.
Leon Ray Stoltzfus, of 6203 Division Highway, Narvon, and Sadie Rachelle Stoltzfus, of 369 S. Belmont Road, Paradise. Leon Stoltzfus’ parents are John I. and Lynda Sue Stoltzfus. Sadie Stoltzfus’ parents are Jerry and Susanna Stoltzfus.
Aaron Thomas Fredricks, of 325 Stony Hill Road, Quarryville, and Duaa Qamar, of House 229, Street 31, Sector G10/1, Islamabad, Pakistan. Fredericks’ parents are William Carl and Margaret Ann Fredicks. Qamar’s parents are Qamar Patrick Mall and Zahida Qamar.
Melvin S. Kauffman, of 651 Mill Road, Honey Brook, and Esther B. Stoltzfus, of 1147 Scalpy Hollow Road, Drumore. Kauffman’s parents are Levi P. and Mary S. Kauffman. Stoltzfus’ parents are Elmer G. and Sara Fisher Stoltzfus.
Eric Tettah Tawiah, of 504 Spruce St., Darby, and Amber Marie Minnick, of 118 W. Main St., Mount Joy. Tawiah’s parents are David Tawiah and Victoria Cudjoe. Minnick’s parents are Samuel Martin and Teresa Ann Minnick.
James William Reinhart, of 140 Tulane Terrace, and Rebecca Elizabeth Metzger, same address. Reinhart’s parents are William Gerald Reinhart and Shirley Anne Hall. Metzger’s parents are Jacob Reid and Cheryl Elaine Mitchell.
Gregory William Stemler, of 126 N. Christiana Ave., Gap, and Cherissa Joy Blank, of 36 W. Strawberry St. Stemler’s parents are Gerald Frederick and Janice Arner Stemler. Blank’s parents are Nelson Richard and Marilyn Jo Blank.
Brent Michael Pickell, of 105 Fawn Hill, Millersville, and Jenna Elizabeth Chrismer, of 418 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta. Pickell’s parents are Elwood and Lori Pickell. Chrismer’s parents are Beth Chrismer and Joseph Crismer III.
Brett Joseph Gammache, of 18 Venture Drive, Holtwood, and Angela Kathryn Blash, same address. Gammache’s parents are Gerard Paul Gammache and Carol Ann Cooley. Blash’s parents are Robert John Blash and Monica Mary Oskowitz.
Mason Benton Duling, of 21 N. Herbert Road, Apt. G, Riverside, and Taylor Nicole Smucker, of 2472 Bluegrass Lane, Ronks. Duling’s parents are Irl Noel Duling and Megan Abbott Davis-Lee.
Spencer Louise Carbonneau, of 70 N. Esbenshade Road, Manheim, and Kristiana Angelique Courtright, same address. Carbonneau’s parents are David Louise and Rebecca Ann Carbonneau. Courtright’s parents are Brian Kelly and Elizabeth Ferne Courtright.
Dominique Lee Fulk, of 269 Meadow Lane, Quarryville, and Haley Marie Kershner, same address.
Gabriel Benjamin Levee, of 18 N. Allegany St., Cumberland, Md., and Jazymne Lee Markham, same address. Levee’s parents are Kevin Michael and Eileen Jeanette Levee. Markham’s parents are David Jeffery Markham and Melisa Adele Matos.
Matthew Jo Ekren, of 5909 Sonora Way, Bismarck, N.D., and Kaitlyn Ashley Hartman, same address. Ekren’s parents are Marty Jo and Patricia Ann Ekren. Hartman’s parents are Greg Alan and Robin Lee Hartman.
Jamison Alexis Cooper, of 511 Howard Ave., and Christopher Michael Marc Hewett, same address. Cooper’s parents are Steven Lee and Leah Ann Cooper. Hewett’s parents are Mark Wayne and Teresa Lee Hewett.
Jason Rodney Garman, of 98 Homestead Drive, Lititz, and Sherry Lynn Harnish, of 12 S. Maple Ave., Leola. Garman’s parents are Rodney L. and Donna E. Garman. Harnish’s parents are Dennis A. and Sharon L. Harnish.
Christopher Allen Austin, of 716 S. West End Ave., Front, and Laura Marie Miller, same address. Austin’s parents are Gordon Park and Georgeann Austin. Miller’s parents are Norbert Heinrich Strassman and Patricia Ann Dodds.
Thomas Stephen Wilson, of 633 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook, and Cheryl D. Wilson, same address.
Patrick David Horan, of 10 Roselle Ave., and Kirstie Elizabeth Breneman, of 1834 Linwood Ave. Horan’s parents are Patrick David Horan and Vickie Lynn Martin. Breneman’s parents are John Richard and Christine Marie Breneman.
Nathan Lee Hoffer, of 1938 Water St., Washington Boro, and Robert Thomas Ewing, same address. Hoffer’s parents are Abram and Donna Darlene Hoffer. Ewing’s parents are Jack Wilmer and Judith Ann Ewing.
Austin John Chilcote, 217 Linda Terrace, Ephrata, and Emily Ann Edgington, 6153 Strasburg Road, Atglen.
Nelcary Jesus Colina Gonzalez, of 2013 Wood St., Harrisburg, and Jazmin Torres, 468 Candlewyck Road.
Jason Alan Brennan, of 608 N. Mary St., and Katherine Anne Lankford, same address. Brennan’s parents are Alan Petrillo and Kimberly Joe Brennan. Lankford’s parents are Stephen Richard and Robin Marie Lankford.
Felis Torres Ortiz, of 1160 Jamaica Road, and Madeline DeJesus-Diaz, same address.
Donald Eugene Reisinger, of 24 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, and Sarah Beth McMichael, same address. Reisinger’s parents are Donald Raymond Resinger and Susan May Cundiff. McMichael’s parents are Samuel Anthony and Robin Kay McMichael.
Daniel Clayton Russell, of 452 E. High St., Elizabethtown, and Mallory Alina McFeathers, same address. Russell’s parents are William Clayton and Amy Lynn Russell. McFeathers’ parents are Steve Charles and Diann Larissa Smith.
Patrick Jonathan Rehm, of 5922 Pine St., East Petersburg, and Laken Marie McCoy, same address. Rehm’s parents are Richard and Lori Rehm. McCoy’s parents are James Durland and Heidi Lynn McCoy.
Lonnie Allen Wilkinson, of 905 Sycamore Drive, Denver, and Elisha Marie Harris, same address. Wilkinson’s parents are Alfred Harris and Sandra Kay Wilkinson. Harris’ parents are Douglas Raymond and Bonnie Lee Harris.
Beily Miguel Florentino Sarante, of Martinez de la Riva 139 4D, Madrid, Spain, and Gisselle Kiara Rivera, of 553 N. Plum St. Florentino Sarante’s parents are Ramon Anibal Florentino Lorenzo and Nancy Margarita Sarante Puello. Rivera’s parents are Geronimo Rivera and Amaury Altagarcia Garcia.
William W. Wentzel, of 529 N. Lime St., Elizabethtown, and Nicole L. Boyer, same address.