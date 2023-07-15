The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Edward J. Olenick, of 2839 Valley View Drive, Bath, and Angela S. Zwally, of RR2 Box 3590 Henryville. Olenick’s parents are Edward J. and Shirley A. Olenick. Zwally’s parents are L. Eugene and Arliss Zwally.
Andrew Robert Dixon, of 750 Marietta Ave., and Katherine M. Cox, same address.
Jaden Theodore Musser, of 690 Sandy Hill Road, Stevens, and Jade Naixa Ginder, of 800 Mockingbird Circle, Stevens. Musser’s parents are Mike Horning and Jane Marie Musser. Ginder’s parents are Jay Merlin and Christie Leanna Ginder.
Jonathan Andrew Emel, of 272 Morgan Drive, Leola, and Yoma Vanessa Deravine, same address. Emel’s parents are Leroy Good and Margaret Elizabeth Emel. Deravine’s parents are Ides-Jean and Edith Verna Deravine.
Adam Disque Redfield, of 310 Summit Lane, Fort Mitchell, Ky., and Lauren Aileen Bredenburg, of 3995 Terrace Drive, Hampstead, Md. Redfield’s parents are Paul Eric Redfield and Amy Disque. Bredenburg’s mother is Susan Aileen Wyatt.
Arlin Wayne Glick, of 110 Shank Lane, Coatesville, and Roselyn Lange King, same address.
Aaron Christopher Oyler, of 1658 Rawlinsville Road, Holtwood, and Tabitha Lynn Deihm, same address. Oyler’s parents are Christopher Dike and Lindsey Ann Oyler. Deihm’s parents are Robert Bo Deihm and Crystal Lynn Alexander.
Ethan Jay Lewis, of 1222 Doruss Drive, Bellefonte, and Sierra Renee Huyck, same address. Lewis’ parents are William Charles and Karen Joan Lewis. Huyck’s parents are Raymond Thomas and Jill Patricia Huyck.
Jordan Alexander Smucker, of 9 Kimberly Ave., New Providence, and Sarah Elizabeth Milliern, same address. Smucker’s parents are Chanee Clouser and Alta Kaye Smucker. Milliern’s parents are Ronald Joseph Milliern and Crystal Michelle Critz.
Kyle Yeager, of 90 Colonial Crest Drive, and Kayleigh Lynn Breidor, same address. Yeager’s parents are Dale Hafer and Elizabeth Yeager. Breidor’s parents are John Lance and Holly Breidor.
Juan Manuel Sambrana, of 429 W. Vine St., and Maria E. Pacheco, same address.
Sergio Carmona-Maldonado, of 20 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, and Marilyn Arenas, same address.
Christopher Wayne Broyles, of 416 Knollwood Road, Millersville, and Stacie LH Drebenstedt, same address. Broyles’ parents are Joseph Eric and Henny Lynn Broyles. Drebenstedt’s parents are Michael David Harrison and Arlene Ruth Rittenhouse.
Erik Jason Salgado, of 194 W. Main St., Leola, and Mary Elizabeth Burke, same address. Salgado’s parents are Ariel and Cecilia Salgado. Burke’s parents are Ernest Edward and Eleni Lenahan.
Kerry E. Maharg, of 15 Tumbling Run, Lititz, and Barbara H. Inman, same address.
Dwayne K. Weaver, of 1817 White Oak Road, Strasburg, and Kirsten Elizabeth Hatfield, same address.
Eric David Cochran, of 405 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, and Leanne Nicole Duke, of 32 N. Sixth St., Columbia. Cochran’s parents are David Earl and Barbara Jean Cochran. Duke’s parents are Tony Lee and Carol Ann Duke.
Samuel S. Fisher, of 3007 W. Newport Road, Ronks, and Marion Rose Miller, of 392 Harry Road, Parkesburg. Fisher’s parents are Melvin L. and Lydia Ann Fisher. Miller’s parents are Aaron K. and Katie Ann Miller.
Nickolas M. Levin, of 6757 Division Highway, Narvon, and Kateryna Vinarskiya, of 7201 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. Levin’s parents are Steven Scott Levin and Michele Marie Reed. Vinarskiya’s parents are Oleksandr and Tetiana Kiyanytsia.
Peter Diaz, of 103 Granger Road, Apt. 7, Leola, and Leticia Sosa-Santana, same address.
James Morris Davies, of 1136 St. Joseph St., and Barbara Ann Rylee, of 316 California Ave., Reno, Nev. Davies’ parents are Earl and Patricia Davies. Rylee’s parents are William and Judith Rylee.
Kenneth Hershey Kreider, of 2001 Harrisburg Pike, BB23, and Marilyn Brubaker Beardslee, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, BB319. Kreider’s parents are G. Frank and Rosanna Kreider. Beardslee’s parents are Marlin Baum Brubaker and Anna Kathryn Buyer.
Daniel P. Miller, of 204 Jumper Road, Newburg, and Mary K. Stoltzfus, of 577 Noble Road, Christiana.
Mervin Lee Stoltzfus, of 22 School Road, Leola, and Susan King Beiler, of 804 Evans Road, Narvon. Stoltzfus’ parents are Leroy S. and Sadie M. Stoltzfus. Beiler’s parents are Emanuel K. and Sylvia B. Beiler.
Juan Alberto Delgado, of 668 Harrison St., and Marilyn Marie Molina, of 657 S. Ann St.
Austin Weaver Nolt, of 134 Olde School Lane, Narvon, and Ashlea Nichole Huber, of 638 Meetinghouse Road, Gap. Nolt’s parents are Steven Ray and Mary Elizabeth Nolt. Huber’s parents are Gregory Boyd and Juanita Dawn Huber.
Terry Lee Lehman, of 991 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, and Tanya Ann Deihl, same address. Lehman’s parents are Thomas Leonard and Joyce Elizabeth Lehman. Deihl’s parents are Charles Buddy and Joan Elizabeth Turko.
Anthony Joseph Machulcz, of 220 W. Broadway, Red Lion, and Corinne Ruth Caswell, of 48 Parkview Drive, Elizabethtown. Machulcz’s mother is Charlotte Mary Moro. Caswell’s parents are Ronald Raymond and Jacqu Elaine Wood.
Ervin Wayne King, of 1864 N. Churchtown Road, East Earl, and Miriam Rose King, of 448 Centerville Road, Gordonville. Ervin King’s parents are Ivan D. and Anna Mary King. Miriam King’s parents are Samuel S. and Linda Ruth King.
Juan Carlos Martinez Rodriguez, of 512 S. Duke St., and Khou Yang, of 71 Allen Road, Ephrata.
Jarrod Jay Rollman, of 512 N. State St., Ephrata, and Rebecca Michelle Friday, of 42 Akron Road, Ephrata.
John Peyton Spencer, of 604 S. Duke St., and Seana Clare Benz, same address. Spencer’s parents are Roger Leslie and Cathy Lee Spencer. Benz’s parents are John Edward and Clare Kilpatrick Benz.
Montrell Jahreek Fletcher, of 149 Carol Drive, Washington Boro, and Ana Dianerva Capois-Espinal, same address. Fletcher’s parents are Rodney Fletcher and Monunia Penny Brown-Fletcher. Capois-Espinal’s parents are Raymond Pindo Capois-King and Candida Mercedes Espinal.
Olner Ticousin, of 17 S. Mary St., and Marie Sonie Jerome, same address.
John David Beiler, of 2675 S. Cherry Lane, Ronks, and Mary K. Fisher, of 3100 Zeltenrieich Road, Gordonville. Beiler’s parents are Paul L and Mary S. Beiler. Fisher’s parents are Christ E. and Sarah S. Fisher.
Leon F. Stoltzfus, of 615 Evans Road, Lititz, and Marian B. Lantz, of 867 Musser School Road, Gordonville. Stoltzfus’ parents are John F. Stoltzfus and Ruth Marie Stoltzfus. Lantz’s parents are Emanuel M. and Sylvia S. Lantz.
Eric Joel Echevarria-Cedeno, of 58 Green St., and Josmarie Troche Ramos, of 226 N. Pine St.
Randal Shawn Martin, of 905 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, and Amanda Faith Brubaker, of 2171 Mapledale Road, Elizabethtown. Martin’s parents are David Lee and Gloria Weaver Martin. Brubaker’s parents are Kervin Ray and Paula Jean Brubaker.
Javier Colon Hanlet Manuel, of 223 S. Fourth St., Reading, and Nicole Gutierrez Fortuna, same address.
Jean Michel William Jaramillo, of 842 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, and Andrea I. Soliz, same address. Jaramillo’s mother is Aida Lydia Giorgio. Soliz’s parents are Luis Soliz and Ofelia Hernandez.
Levi E. Stoltzfus, of 540 White School Road, Honey Brook, and Kathryn L. Kauffman, of 1862 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook. Stoltzfus’ parents are J. Daniel and Barbara S. Stoltzfus. Kauffman’s parents are Amos S. and Elizabeth Ann Kauffman.
Rashaun Lamar Leed, of 514 Sandmine Road, New Holland, and Dagmara Olesiak, same address. Leed’s parents are Gary Lamar Leed and Geraldine Marie Boots. Olesiak’s parents are Ryszard and Hanna Teresa Olesiak.
Edgardo Luis Pizarro Hernandez, of 9 W. James St., Apt. 5, and Maria Victoria Guzman Guzman, same address.
David M. Mease, of 508 Cheltenham Court, Lititz, and Wendy J. Wills, same address. Mease’s parents are E. Michael and Lois J. Mease. Wills’ parents are James R. and Dorthy A. Rice.
Nathan Gifford Paul, of 842 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, and Ann Elizabeth Cosgrove, same address. Paul’s parents are Kenneth Alexander and Michelle Lynn Paul. Cosgrove’s parents are James Patrick and Jane Shea Cosgrove.
William Joseph Ahern, of 24 Bullrush Landing, Elizabethtown, and Rebecca Elise Buchanan, same address. Ahern’s parents are Sean Patrick and Linda Diane Ahern. Buchanan’s parents are Eric Kenneth Buchanan and Patricia Denice Headley.
John L. Esh, of 128 Mount Hope School Road, Willow Street, and Barbara Z. King, of 824 Buck Road, New Providence. Esh’s parents are John L. and Rachel Esh. King’s parents are Christ B. and Malinda Glick King.
Samuel Stoltzfus Zook, of 103 Sandy Hill Road, No, G, Denver, and Eva Lynn Petersheim, of 702 Hartman Station Road. Zook’s parents are Elam Smoker and Barbara King Zook. Petersheim’s parents are Elmer King and Ruth Beiler Petersheim.
Samuel E. Stoltzfus, of 525 Indiantown Road, Ephrata, and Sylvia Mae Blank, of 254 Mascot Road, Ronks. Stoltzfus’ parents are Joseph E. and Malinda K. Stoltzfus. Blank’s parents are Amos E. and Ruth L. Blank.
Cody Dean Cressman, of 18 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, and Eliza Marie Miller, same address. Cressman’s parents are Christopher Dale and Lisa Marie Cressman. Miller’s mother is Stacey Miller.
Nyayabrata Malik, of 412 Ashford Drive, and Anne Fortman, same address. Malik’s parents are Bimala Malik and Sadhu Charan.
Juan Luis Sanchez-Soto, of 36 N. Marshall St., and Carolina Diaz Angel, of 225 New St., Terre Hill.
Tye Alexander Mowrer, of 592 Wood Duck Drive, Manheim, and Amanda Jean Walker, same address. Mowrer’s parents are Larry Dean Mowrer and April Rose Smith. Walker’s parents are John Eugene and Lori Jean Walker.
Theodore Lee Jacobs, of 3650 Marietta Ave., and Nicole Marie Stoffel, same address. Jacobs’ parents are Kenneth Theodore and Michelle Lee Jacobs. Stoffel’s parents are Brian James and Jennifer Catherine Stoffel.
Kore Michael Kauffman, of 40 Lower Valley Road, Christiana, and Mary Jane King, of 4862 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim. Kauffman’s parents are Jesse B. and Barbi S. Kauffman. King’s parents are Jacob S. and Naomi S. King.
Kristen Patrick Rutkowski-Hayman, of 319 E. Clay St., and Colleen Elizabeth O’Leary, same address. Rutkowski-Hayman’s parents are Barry Hayman and Deborah Rutkowski. O’Leary’s parents are Sean and Judy Ann O’Leary.
Evel Luis Fernandez Pena, of 44 S. Prince St., Apt. 1, and Ariana Nichol Rodriguez Cabassa, same address.
Marlin Z. Nolt, of 330 Genbrook Road, Leola, and Jolene Shirk Hoover, of 835 Weaverland Road, East Earl. Nolt’s parents are Amos and Velma Nolt. Hoover’s parents are Willis and Etta Hoover.
Thomas Allen D’Arcy, of 401 Eden Road, Apt. M7, and Rachel Theresa Saufley, of 8263 Devonshire Height Road, Hummelstown. D’Arcy’s parents are Harry James and Barbara Jean D’Arcy. Saufley’s parents are John Lee and Colette Jennifer Saufley.
Mervin Jonathan King, of 5133 Amish Road, Kinzers and Priscilla Beiler King, of 2864 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. Mervin King’s parents are Ephraim B. and Rachel Mae King. Priscilla King’s parents are Jonas S. and Sadie Stoltzfus King.
Trevor Lee Kanner, of 3840 Copper Beech Drive, Abingdon, Md., and Rebekah Robin Thompson, same address. Kanner’s parents are Todd Martin and Jacqueline Jane Napier. Thompson’s parents are David Michael and Lisa Robin Thompson.
Aaron James Espenshade, of 1197 Morgantown Road, Reading, and Mackenzie Claire Burd, of 225 Hartings Park Road, Denver. Espenshade’s parents are Gregg and Danielle Espenshade. Burd’s parents are Gary Lee and Amy Jo Burd.
Timothy Connor, of 701 E. Willow St., Apt. 3202, Elizabethtown, and Christine Donley, same address. Connor’s parents are Kevin and Daisy Connor. Donley’s parents are Robert and Robin Donley.
John James Correa Tamayo, of 116 Grayson Ave., East Earl, and Marlene Giron-Rodriguez, same address.
John Joseph Valenti, of 2 Picnic Woods Road, Lititz, and Elizabeth Frances Quigley, same address. Valenti’s parents are Nicholas Paul and Robin Lynn Valenti. Quigley’s parents are Christopher Patrick Quigley and Pamela Sue Cooper.
Aaron King Lantz, of 223 Stone Quarry Road, Leola, and Becky Stoltzfus Riehl, of 231 Springville Road, Kinzers.
Angel Salomon Sarango Galvez, of 270 Colonial Crest Drive, and Kylee Rae Clark, same address.
Matthew Ryan Esh, of 547 Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand, and Suzianne Stoltzfus, of 582 Quarry Road, Gap. Esh’s parents are Samuel M. and Sharon Fay Esh. Stoltzfus’ parents are Ben and Lydianne Stoltzfus.
David Lee Stoltzfus, of 46 Hatville Road, Gordonville, and Rachel S. Lapp, of 699 Sue Drive, Lititz. Stoltzfus’ parents are Gideon B. and Katie Stoltzfus. Lapp’s parents are John S. and Annie L. Stoltzfus.
Bradley David Koehler, of 216 Perry St., Columbia, and Ashley West Glatfelter, same address.
Jordan Richard Russell, of 40 Crystal Drive, Manheim, and Ashley Nicole Claycomb, same address. Russell’s parents are John Keith and Melissa Ann Russell. Claycomb’s parents are Anthony Dwayne and Brenda Kay Claycomb.
Lamar Zimmerman Shirk, of 2100 Turkey Hill Road, Narvon, and Ruth Nolt Martin, of 229 Napierville Road, Ephrata. Shirk’s parents are Kenneth Nolt and Janet Sauder Shirk. Martin’s parents are Leon Newswanger and Elva Mae Martin.
Jose Luis Velez Ramos, of 2824 Scenic Drive, and Gladys Esther Alvarado-Melendez, same address.
Evan Michael Dunn, of 172 E. Main St., Adamstown, and Shawna Lynn Zeiset, of 548 Panorama Drive, Denver. Dunn’s parents are Christopher Michael and Lynn Ann Dunn. Zeiset’s parents are Darren Lee and Karen Sue Zeiset.