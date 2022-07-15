The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Todd Edward Klahr, of 201 Beechwood Drive, Lititz, and Takisha Raye Faubert, of 20 Oriole Drive, Ephrata. Klahr’s parents are Robin and Dwayne Klahr. Faubert’s parents are Raymond Faubert and Cristie Heffner.
Timothy Paul Hess, of 510 Kendig Road, Conestoga, and Victoria Rose Baum, same address. Hess’ parents are Paul and Cheryl Hess. Baum’s parents are Jesse Baum and Melissa Russo.
Gerald Rissler Leid, of 192 Slate Road, Ephrata, and Darlene Reiff Nolt, of 1045 E. Main St., New Holland. Leid’s parents are Lawrence B. and Susan R. Leid. Nolt’s parents are James Z. and Louise B. Nolt.
Nelson Martin Zimmerman, of 1485 Pieffer Hill Road, Stevens, and Regina Marie Martin, of 657 Gehman School Road, Denver. Zimmerman’s parents are Eldon S. and Elizabeth H. Zimmerman. Martin’s parents are Stephen M. and Mary B. Martin.
Samuel Austen Welk, of 6 N. Jackson St., Strasburg, and Hannah Rose Hess, of 125 Sides Road, Strasburg. Welk’s parents are Lester James and Patricia Welk. Hess’ parents are Steve and Wendy Hess.
Albert Joseph Greaves, of 312 Wild Cherry Lane, Marietta, and Meghan Gumpher, same address. Greaves’ parents are Josiah and Nenita Greaves. Gumpher’s parents are David William Gumpher and Kathleen Renee Leiby.
Fallon Wise, of 315 Martin Ave., Mount Joy, and Reagan Forrey, same address. Wise’s parents are Brad and Lori Wise. Forrey’s parents are Donald and Claudia Forrey.
Hugh Bradley Mertz, of 1220 Country Club Drive, and Kimberly Hope Privitera, same address.
Mahlon Ray Lapp, of 3806C Yost Road, Gordonville, and Mary A. Stoltzfoos, of 5810 Northeimer Road, Narvon. Lapp’s parents are Isaac L. and Rebecca Ann Lapp. Stoltzfoos’ parents are David Z. and Sadie S. Stoltzfoos.
Garrett Josiah Moore, of 20 E. Ross St., and Elizabeth May Sexton, of 404 W. Vine St. Moore’s parents are Otis Taylor and Mindy Sue Moore. Sexton’s parents are Lake Edward and Franziska Sexton.
Benjamin Earl Sensenig, of 115 Windsock Way, New Holland, and Haley Anne Reccek, of 471 Old Road, East Earl. Sensenig’s parents are Jeffrey Lloyd and Sherry Lynn Sensenig. Reccek’s parents are Robert Alan Reccek and Bethann Poehler.
Shree Suketu Gandhi, of 5301 Muriel Lane, Bensalem, and Megan Danielle Anderson, of 2350 Merrill Road, York. Gandhi’s parents are Suketu and Varsha Narielwala Gandhi. Anderson’s parents are Mark Douglas and Stephanie Sue Anderson.
Michael Joseph Mesaric, of 793 Cloverleaf Road, Apt. 1, Elizabethtown, and Sierra Makenzie Shertzer, same address. Mesaric’s parents are Michael Joseph and Dorothy Ann Mesaric. Shertzer’s parents are Charles William Shertzer and Patty Ann Shipton.
Gideon Fisher Beiler, of 243 Summit Hill Road, Quarryville, and Linda S. King, of 460 Stoney Hill Road, Quarryville. Beiler’s parents are Menno S. and Malinda E. Beiler. King’s parents are Jonas S. and Mary Lantz King.
Marlin Ray Lapp, of 116 N. Soudersburg Road, Gordonville, and Martha S. Fisher, of 35 Lesal Drive, Gordonville. Lapp’s parents are Samuel S. and Malinda B. Lapp. Fisher’s parents are Amos S. and Emma Mae Fisher.
Brandon Scott Lincoln, of 4502 N. Limestone Road, Parkesburg, and Haileigh Elizabeth Lanning, of 31 Oxford Village. Lincoln’s parents are Scott Andrew and Susan Elaine Lincoln. Lanning’s parents are Greg A. Steffes and Lorrie Ann Lanning.
Ryan Vincent Paparo, of 246 Miller Road, Akron, and Christina Esther Baker, same address. Paparo’s parents are Vincent Joseph and Kay Elaine Paparo. Baker’s parents are William Bower Phillips and Cheryl Sue Wright.
John S. King, 143 Amishtown Road, New Holland, and Mary Esh Stoltzfus, of 525 Indiantown Road, Ephrata. King’s parents are John S. and Barbie King. Stoltzfus’ parents are Joseph E. and Malinda King Stoltzfus.
Amos Fisher Beiler, of 151 Center Square Road, Leola, and Sadie G. Beiler, of 336 Lynwood Road, Ronks. Amos Beiler’s parents are Eli S. and Rebecca Beiler. Sadie Beiler’s parents are John K. and Elizabeth Z. Beiler.
Jose L. Vega Montijo, of 227 South Ann St, and Krystle Jade Rodriguez, of 702 Sterling Place. Vega Montijo’s parents are Jose Vega and Lucila Montijo. Rodriguez’s parents are Edwin Irizarry and Eilette I. Rodriguez.
Ryan Joseph Scanlon, of 313 N. Mulberry St., and Casi Elizabeth Briggs, same address. Scanlon’s parents are William and Eileen Scanlon. Briggs’ parents are Robert Patrick and Diane Marie Briggs.
Taylor James Parr, of 208 Cardinal Road, Lititz, and Rebecca Lynn Getz, same address. Parr’s parents are Matthew James Parr and Karen Hofman-Parr. Getz’s parents are Lester and Donna Getz.
Elmer Wayne King, of 3200 N. Limestone Road, Parkesburg, and Ada Ruth Stoltzfus, of 102D N. Hollander Road, Gordonville. King’s parents are Leon S. and Kathryn K. King. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel and Linda Stoltzfus.
John Tyler Everhart, of 75 Gentleness Drive, Ephrata, and Erina Arisa Beever, same address. Everhart’s parents are John Allen and Catherine Irene Everhart. Beever’s parents are George Clifford and Teresa Marie Beever.
Randy Rosa, of 554 Lafayette St., and Tikvah Joy Ornelas, of 32 Main St., Akron. Rosa’s parents are Randy Rosa and Maria del Rio. Ornelas’ parents are Victor Ornelas and Maria Elena Ornelas.
Taylor Stern, of 21 Beecham Court, Owings Mills, Md., and Casey Stappler, of 5811 Richardson Mews Square, Halethorpe, Md. Stern’s parents are David and Stacey Stern. Stappler’s parents are Michael and Jodi Stappler.
Jesse Kosior, of 688 South Broadway, Pennsville, N.J., and Sarah Schmidt, of 2202 Apollo Terrace, Apt. 2, Havre De Grace, Md. Kosior’s parents are Paul and Jan Kosior. Schmidt’s parents are Daniel Schmidt and Cynthia Ann Wurtzburger-Rines.
Michael Allen Burkey, of 135 Upper Valley Road, Christiana, and Cheyenne Rose Tucker, same address. Burkey’s parents are Michael Allen Burkey and Judith Marie Weir. Tucker’s parents are Joseph Eugene Tucker and Laura Sue McCorkle.
Alexander William Levicoff, of 1979 Audubon Drive, Dresher, and Beatrice Anne Osborne, of 564 Magnolia Drive, Lititz. Levicoff’s parents are Jerold Stephen and Valerie Anne Levicoff. Osborne’s parents are Robert John and Jeanne Marie Osborne.
Kenneth Nathaniel Bates, of 259 Echo Valley Road, Rock Top, Tenn., and Esther Joy Keyes, of 1268 E. Earl Road, East Earl. Bates’ parents are William and Kelly Bates. Keyes’ parents are George and Lisa Keyes.
Ronald Antonio Rodriguez-Vasquez, of 751 Euclid Ave., and Marling R. Valentin, of 427 Fairview Ave.
Matthew Joseph Mercado, of 2138 Market St., Apt. D, Camp Hill, and Erin Elizabeth Anderson, same address. Mercado’s parents are Jose Luis Mercado and Ivelisse Demaio. Anderson’s parents are Kevin John and Robin Elizabeth Anderson.
Garrick Christopher Yahnke, of 1206 Bentley Ridge Blvd., and Jean Marlene Noel, of 24267 Crabtree Court, Aldie, Va. Yahnke’s parents are Gregory Lee and Sharon Elaine Yahnke. Noel’s parents are Gladwin and Marcella Viola Noel.
Nathan Andrew Zimmerman, of 47 Clover Court, Ephrata, and Samantha Lynn Hoover, of 138 Marion Terrace, Ephrata. Zimmerman’s parents are Marvin Ned and Amy Sue Zimmerman. Hoover’s parents are Robert Hoover and Lornita Poysher.
Lavern James Fisher, of 931 New Holland Road, New Holland, and Marilyn Joy Fisher, of 2291 Hobson Road. Fisher’s parents are Paul C. and Linda Marie Fisher. Fisher’s parents are John David and Naomi M. Fisher.
Merle Lee Oberholtzer, of 2819 Coverdale Road, Williamsburg, Va., and Brianna Reiff Nolt, of 1017 Cross Cove Road, Roaring Spring. Oberholtzer’s parents are Leon Martin and Anna Zimmerman Oberholtzer. Nolt’s parents are Herman Ringler and Catherine Reiff Nolt.
Daniel Adam Holton, of 201 W. Frederick St., Millersville, and Jennifer Rose Fair, same address. Holton’s parents are Daniel Adam and Denise Holton. Fair’s parents are Jeffrey Frank Fair and Angela Carol Frechette.
Bradley M. Clay, of 3833 Columbia Ave., Mountville, and Arianna Jade Rose, same address. Clay’s parents are Joshua Good and Joleen Ann Clay. Rose’s parents are Paul Michael Rose and Lena Nicole Ortiz.
Tyler Matthew Morris, of 18 Brookwood Drive, Lititz, and Alana Marie Beck, of 278 Cedar Hollow, Manheim. Morris’ parents are Curtis Wayne and Sandra Lynn Morris. Beck’s parents are Alan and Beckie Lynn Beck.
John Allen Stoltzfus, of 1700 Landisville Road, Manheim, and Suzanne F. Lantz, of 261 Wolfrock Road, Paradise. Stoltzfus’ parents are Henry David and Sadie L. Stoltzfus. Lantz’s parents are Amos J. and Anna Mae Lantz.
Elam Beiler Stoltzfus, of 2872 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand, and Mary Z. Fisher, of 740 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland. Stoltzfus’ parents are Amos Stoltzfus and Mary Esh Stoltzfus. Fisher’s parents are Paul E. and Rachel S. Fisher.
Elam F. King, of 334 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, and Lydia S. Stoltzfus, of 119 W. Center Square Road, Bird-in-Hand. King’s parents are Stevie U. and Barbara B. King. Stoltzfus’ parents are Levi E. and Naomi Glick Stoltzfus.
Joseph W. Shelinsky, of 726 Mercy St., Philadelphia, and Ashley Amelia Hemmerich, same address. Shelinsky’s parents are Joseph W. and Maryann Shelinksy. Hemmerich’s parents are Peter Michael Hemmerich and Karen Kay Artuso.
Jonas G. King, of 415 S. Belmont Road, Ronks, and Naomi S. Stoltzfus, same address. King’s parents are J Samuel and Anna King. Stoltzfus’ parents are Melvin Stoltzfus and Suzie J. Stoltzfus.
David S. Fisher, of 5546 Meadeville Road, Gap, and Caroline Beth Esh, of 5 N. Westview Drive, Gordonville. Fisher’s parents are Christian K. and Linda K. Fisher. Esh’s parents are Stephen J. and Susan B. Esh.
Lloyd G. Stoltzfus, of 785 S. Custer Ave., New Holland, and Sadie Ruth King, of 1404 Houster Road. Stoltzfus’ parents are Benuel and Miriam Stoltzfus. King’s parents are David and Elizabeth King.
Ammon B. Smoker, of 3448 Harvest Drive, Gordonville, and Sarah E. Fisher, of 2385 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook. Smoker’s parents are Jacob and Sadie Smoker. Fisher’s parents are David and Feenie Fisher.
Robert Donald Boyle, of 89 Ashlea Gardens, New Holland, and Keyonna Lashauna Thompson, same address. Boyle’s parents are Robert Michael Boyle and Maureen Virignia Logue-Boyle.
Anthony Marcel Lanzi, of 44 Cimarron Circle, Elkton, Md., and Heather Nicole Padula, same address. Lanzi’s parents are Joseph Anthony Lanzi and Kathryn Maryann Wright. Padula’s parents are John Michael and Karen Ann Padula.
Phillip Jason Smith, of 683 E. Market St., Marietta, and Jessica Ann Johansson, same address. Smith’s parents are Kevin and Nancy Smith. Johansson’s parents are Brian and Peggy Johansson.
Jonathan Erich Haak, of 240 Valley Road, Birdsboro, and Michelle Lee Elston, same address. Haak’s parents are Erich and Brenda Joan Haak. Elston’s parents are James Joseph and Charlotte Lee Ferrell.
Steven Mark Lapp, of 3763 Yost Road, Gordonville, and Lydia Jean Lantz, of 525 W. Lime Rock Road, Lititz. Lapp’s parents are Mervin and Priscilla Lapp. Lantz’s parents are Emanuel and Linda Lantz.
Steven A. Caltabiano, of 509 Hedgerow Lane, Apt. M11, and Yamil Alexandria Mejia-Duran, same address. Caltabiano’s parents are John and Margaret Caltabiano. Mejia-Duran’s parents are Ramon Mejia Sanchez and Josefa Duran Morales.
Nathan Kibler, of 111 E. Frederick St., and Morgan White, same address. Kibler’s parents are Jo and Kim Kibler. White’s parents are William and Jody White.
Levi S. Fisher, of 778 Bartview Road, A, Christiana, and Ruth E. Lapp, of 92A McIlvaine Road, Paradise. Fisher’s parents are Aaron L. and Barbara Z. Fisher. Lapp’s parents are Daniel G. and Anna L. Lapp.
Stephen P. Stoltzfus, of 31 E. Eby Road, Leola, and Barbara S. King, of 1331 Shelly Road, Manheim. Stoltzfus’ parents are Christian and Malinda Stoltzfus. King’s parents are Levi and Rebecca King.
Kristopher Mikael Nordgaard, of 247 Wildflower Drive, East Earl, and Calli Elaine Zaleski, same address. Nordgaard’s parents are Dale Anthony and Terry Lynn Nordgaard. Zaleski’s parents are Mark Stephen and Karen Elaine Zaleski.
Michael William Amspacher, of 1978 River Road, Middletown, and Kayla Ann Fettro, same address. Amspacher’s parents are Scott Michael Crist and Tanya Lee Amspacher. Fettro’s parents are Bryan Andrew and Nicol Ann Fettro.
Craig Thomas, of 710 S. 16th St., Columbia, and Tara Maria VanValkenburgh, same address. Thomas’ parents are Donald Thomas and Susan Rhone.
Edwin Alcantara-Delossa, of 236 Hall Ave., Perth Amboy, N.J., and Kristal Pujols Nunez, same address.
Matthew David Turman, of 103 Fondersmith Drive, and Lindsay Renae Lapp, of 565 N. Shippen St. Turman’s parents are Delbert and Susan Turman. Lapp’s parents are Geoffrey and Amy Lapp.
Johnny Lee Riehl, of 492 Mount Pleasant Road, Honey Brook, and Kathryn Joy Fisher, of 7622 N. Moscow Road, Parkesburg. Riehl’s parents are Reuben K. and Esther D. Riehl. Fisher’s parents are John Daniel and Ruth Etta Fisher.
Blake Leon Hillard, of 148 Church St., Narvon, and Elizabeth Louise Kline, same address. Hillard’s parents are Leon Harvey Hillard and Ronda Sue Bisazza.
James Thomas Sheridan, of 113 Meadow Valley Road, Apt. 3, Ephrata, and Melissa Christine Henry, same address. Sheridan’s parents are James Thomas Sheridan and Elizabeth Podhaizer. Henry’s parents are William Joseph and Joan Patricia Quindlen.
Martin Charles Harnish, of 615 Thornberry Lane, Unit 203, Lititz, and Allison R. Weit, same address. Harnish’s parents are Martin Dean and Tina Louise Harnish. Weit’s parents are Roy A. and Kay L. Weit.
Zane Vincent Bettinger, of 1264 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, and Chelsey Lee Miller, same address. Bettinger’s parents are Vincent Paul and Lillian Elizabeth Bettinger. Miller’s parents are Bradley Lee and Sherry Sue Miller.
Aaron Maxwell Schrom, of 914 Hannah Drive, Lititz, and Emma Taylor Frees, of 128 N. Fourth St., Denver. Schrom’s parents are George Friedrich and Laurelyn Johnson Schrom. Frees’ parents are Eric Chad and Jennifer Anne Frees.
Chad Christopher Ware, of 13 Queen Road, Gordonville, and Jessica Marie Zimmerman, same address. Ware’s parents are Robert Clark and Lisa Erin Zimmerman.
Chandlir Robert Pinkham, of 830 Lake St., and Eliza Christine Funk, same address. Pinkham’s parents are Darrin Pinkham and Heidi Lohin. Funk’s parents are Phillip John and Kathy Anne Funk.
Eli F. Glick, of 703 Valley Road, Quarryville, and Sadie S. Stoltzfus, of 652 Sawmill Road, Cochranville. Glick’s parents are Abner F. and Salomie E. Glick. Stoltzfus’ parents are Christian S. and Annie E. Stoltzfus.
William Joseph Krzan, of 126 N. Ann St., Apt. 1, and Jessica Janelle Summy, of 512 E. Ross St. Krzan’s parents are Thomas Joseph and Maureen Ann Krzan. Summy’s parents are Craig Eugene and Patricia Ann Summy.
James Joseph Schmidt, of 702 Wyomissing Road, Mohnton, and Amanda Rebecca Gee, same address.
Larry L. Smith, of 48 Michael Court, Ephrata, and Amy M. Swope, same address. Smith’s parents are Larry L. Smith and Shelley M. Burkey. Swope’s mother is Judy Ann Swope.
Daniel Edward O’Connell, of 130 E. Harmony Road, West Grove, and Victoria Elizabeth Ford, of 703 W. State Road, West Grove. O’Connell’s parents are William Patrick and Joyce Lynn O’Connell. Ford’s parents are Ronald James and Elizabeth May Ford.
Luis Antonio Santos, of 720 E. King St., Floor 1, and Julissa Mary Libron Silva, same address.
Jonas Beiler Ebersol, of 474 N. Hollander Road, Gordonville, and Rebecca B. Esch, of 121 Pennsy Road, New Providence. Ebersol’s parents are John Zook and Mary Stoltzfus Ebersol. Esch’s parents are Jesse B. and Elizabeth K. Esch.
James Patrick Doherty, of 534 Golden St., Lititz, and Kaitlin Marie McDonald, same address. Doherty’s parents are James Raymond and Allison Henshaw Doherty. McDonald’s parents are Jim Michael and Nancy Jane McDonald.
Brian Charles Yawney, of 20 Pequea Manor Drive, Apt. 1, Gordonville, and Hayley Brooke England, of 633 Lombard Road, Rising Sun, Md. Yawney’s parents are Charles Francis and Lori Anne Yawney. England’s parents are David Milton and Beverly Lynne England.
Joshua Francis Kemper, of 109 E. Park St., Apt. 201, Elizabethtown, and Myranda Elizabeth-Janet Taylor, same address. Kemper’s parents are Jimmy and Linda Kemper. Taylor’s parents are Robert and Kellie Taylor.
David Ross Bair, of 21 Dawn Ave., Akron, and Laura Ann Case, of 240 Vehr Drive, Colorado Springs, Colo. Bair’s parents are Harmony Leaman and June Elizabeth Bair. Case’s parents are Huron Willis and Marjorie Case.
Mikayla Martinez, of 5318 Brown Circle, East Petersburg, and Rylie Anne Warner, same address. Martinez’s parents are Michael Joseph and Michelle Marie Martinez. Warner’s parents are Steven Warner and Tera Fazal.
Adam Michael Swayne, of 312 Hollow Road, New Providence, and Amanda J. Delucia, of 53 Coal St., Middleport. Swayne’s parents are Michael Swayne and Kelly Cole. Delucia’s parents are David F. Kupchinsky and Jo Ann Thompson.
Thomas William Higgins, of 845 Eden Road, and Tobijah A. Holsinger, of 133 Hampden Drive, Mountville. Higgins’ parents are William T. and Michele A. Higgins. Holsinger’s parents are Steven and Angie Holsinger.
Steven S. Lapp, of 3405 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, and Linda M. Stoltzfus, of 310 Hackman Road, Ephrata. Lapp’s parents are Daniel F. and Barbara F. Lapp. Stoltzfus’ parents are Stephen M. and Mary E. Stoltzfus.
John M. King, of 1025 Mondale Road, Bird in Hand, and Linda K. Zook, of 3103 W. Newport Road, Ronks. King’s parents are John M. and Rebecca S. King. Zook’s parents are Amos G. and Ruth A. Zook.