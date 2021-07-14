The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
James Richard Hall, of 13 Casey Drive, Willow Street, and Kacie Amanda Hench, same address. Hall’s parents are Judson Reese and Fay Louise Hall. Hench’s parents are Patrick Lee Hench and Dawne Louise Evans.
Jimmy Alicea, of 25 S. Eastland Drive, and Tina Marie Janison, same address. Alicea’s mother is Esther Alicea. Janison’s parents are Paul Thomas and Nancy Marie Janison.
Joseph William Kumer, of 514 Laurel Ave., Lititz, and Lais Alves Da Silva, of 1014 Union Meeting Road, Blue Ball. Kumer’s parents are Joseph Charles and Lorie Jean Kumer. Da Silva’s parents are Marcio Francisco and Rejane Alves Da Silva.
Nicholas Taylor Connelly, of 36 Riverside Ave., and Hillary Eliabeth Dimaria, same address. Connelly’s parents are Terry and Trudi Connelly. Dimaria’s parents are John and Kathleen Dimaria.
Donald F. Kelly, 804 N. 16 St., Harrisburg, and Sherri A. Fisher, of 129 W. Kendig Road, Willow Street. Kelly’s parents are Donald Francis Kelly and Wilhelmina Miller. Fisher’s parents are Everett Gene and Barbara Ann Weaver.
Victor Manuel Cruz, of 23A Welsh Drive, and Natalie Marie Bell, same address. Cruz’s parents are Victor Manuel Cruz and Marilyn Lozano. Bell’s parents are Luis Manuel Morales and Migdalia Hernandez.
Jonathan Tyler Weaver, of 635 N. Sixth St., Denver, and Kayla Dawn Martin, of 1037 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Weaver’s parents are Ammon Rutt and Rebecca Sue Weaver. Martin’s parents are Steven Lee and Dawn Marie Martin.
Brian Michael Simpson, of 5 Mockingbird Hill, Bridgewater, Mass.T and Allison Nicole Drake, same address. Simpson’s parents are Steven and Geraldine Simpson. Drake’s parents are Thomas Frederick and Julie Virigina Drake.
Andrew Kulp, of 177 Mason Drive, Ephrata, and Samantha Miller, same address. Kulp’s parents are Thomas and Kim Kulp. Miller’s parents are Duane and Sandra Miller.
Roberto Carlos Maldonado-Delgado, of 220 E. Jackson St., New Holland, and Janice Arlene Lang, same address. Maldonado-Delgado’s parents are Roberto Maldonado and Linda Ivette Delgado. Lang’s parents are Steven Paul Lang and Deborah Hojsan.
Ryan Christopher Mellon, of 215 E. Fulton St., Apt. 406, and Shelby Katherine Brenegar, same address. Mellon’s parents are Richard Lester and Jeanne Christine Mellon. Brenegar’s parents are Edwin Rainer Brenegar and Leslie Doyle.
Trevor Landis, of 20 Little Beaver Road, Strasburg, and Julie McFarland, of 61 Brenner St., Millersville. Landis’ parents are Richard and Edith Landis. McFarland’s parents are Joseph and Ruth McFarland.
William Bradley Rabuck, of 58 E. Center St., Lititz, and Hannah Joan Powell, same address. Rabuck’s parents are Bradley Lee and Roberta Jean Rabuck. Powell’s parents are Keith Hamilton and Lori Rothenhoefer Powell.
Alexander Scott VanEeden, of 628 Gentry Drive, and Jennifer Catherine Kelley, same address. Van Eeden’s parents are Hendrik Wilhelmus Mathias and Annette Marie Van Eeden. Kelley’s parents are Dennis James and Linda Rose Kelley.
Jonathan David Roden, of 374 E. Main St., New Holland and Allyson Eileen Vrabel, of 436 Ranck Road, New Holland. Roden’s parents are Allen Matthew and Rebecca Jane Roden. Vrabel’s parents are Michael and Cherrie Ellen Vrabel.
Kenneth Martin Lear, of 9 Creamer Road, Ottsville, and Leeza Marie Hollen, OF 165 Muddy Creek Church Road, Denver. Lear’s parents are Kenn Mart and Jeanett Teresa Lear. Hollen’s parents are Richard Mark Hollen and Judith K. Emerich.
Eric Steven Alvarado, of 508 Hensley St., Lititz, and Elizabeth Rivera, same address. Alvarado’s parents are Carlos Alvarado and Wanda Soto. Rivera’s parents are Rafael Rivera-Ocasio and Maria Margarita Maldonado.
Gareth Randall Yoder, of 2894 Oak Lane, Morgantown, and Joy Marie Beam, of 134 Beam Road, Elverson. Yoder’s parents are Glenn Richard and Kirsten Marie Yoder. Beam’s parents are Nelson Ray and Marilyn Lois Beam.
Jacob M. Zeher, of 2 1/2 Stuart Ave., Hanover, and Mamahan J. Toure, same address. Zeher’s parents are Martin Zeher and Donna Masson. Toure’s mother is Salimata Konate.
Saul Ruiz, of 14 Limestone Court, Lititz, and Yvette I. Maldonado, same address. Ruiz’s parents are Saul Meynardo Ruiz Leyva and Marta Rodriguez Lameda.
Antonio Vicente Mondragon, of 1186 Barnacle Drive, Manahawkin, N.J., and Erica Finella Dow, same address. Mondragon’s parents are Antonio Mondragon and Primitiva Lopez. Dow’s parents are Robert Raymond Dow and Finella Sosyal.
Emanuele Brignoli, of 140 E. Walnut St., Ephrata, and Rossella Russo, same address. Brignoli’s parents are Perio Brignoli and Giolama Pizzurro. Russo’s parents are Vincenzo and Vita Russo.
Jordan Lee Hoover, of 265 Conowingo Road, Quarryville, and Christina Caye Stauffer, of 4591 Marietta Ave., Columbia. Hoover’s parents are Jere Lee and Diane Hoover. Stauffer’s parents are Jay Donald Trena Teen Stauffer.
Patrick Kingree, of 1018 Hunsicker Road, and Trisha Stauffer, same address. Kingree’s parents are Patrick and Deb Kingree. Stauffer’s parents are Ken and Tammy Stauffer.
Christopher Kirby West, of 611 Adams St., Denver, and Tracy Lynn Walters, same address. West’s parents are Randall Kirby West and Linda Kathleen Horst. Walter’s parents are Jerry Allen and Bonita Lee Moyer.
John Ethan Tipsword, of 15570 Homeland Drive, Hughesville, Md., and Meghan Lindsay Dougherty, of 1075 Presidents Drive, Lititz. Tipsword’s parents are John Ashby and Theresa Rae Tipsword. Dougherty’s parents are James Anthony and Judith Ann Dougherty.
Felicia Ann Franklin, of 182 Heatherwood Drive, Ephrata, and Bethany Nicole Koch, same address. Franklin’s parents are Shawn O’Hara Franklin and Carol Leona McVay. Koch’s parents are Gary Charles Koch and Marisa Joy Luna.
Zachary Andrew Hoopes, of 4018 Parkside Court, Mount Joy, and Madelyn Elise Genre, of 400 Inglewood Blvd, Apt. 104, Morgantown. Hoopes’ parents are Bradley Lawrence and Valerie Eades Hoopes. Genre’s parents are Joseph Edward and Bonnie Whitehill Genre.
Michael Anthony Carlin, of 128 Redstone Drive, Denver, and Whitney Lynn Zerbe, same address. Carlin’s parents are Jason Michael and Virginia Marie Carlin. Zerbe’s parents are Randy Scott and Tina Marie Zerbe.
Ryan Schroeder, of 5026 Black Rock Road, Hampstead, Md., and Shanley Harlacker, same address. Schroeder’s parents are Brent and Kathleen Schroeder. Harlacker’s parents are Mark and Lisa Harlacker.
Zachary John Jupin, of 112 Sego Sago Road, Lititz, and Jennifer Marie Kurtz, same address. Jupin’s parents are Peter John and Beth Ann Jupin. Kurtz’s parents are Thomas John and Robin Gayle Kurtz.
Rodney Wilson DeHaven, of 153 Douts Hill Road, Holtwood, and Heather Renee Hall, same address. DeHaven’s mother is Theda Rosetta DeHaven. Hall’s parents are Scott William and Theresa Lynn Hall.
Kevin Ulysse Cuebas-Torres, of 316 S. Prince St., Apt. 1, and Mykeala Lynn Rivera, same address. Cuebas-Torres’ mother is Patrice Yamilla Torres Santana. Rivera’s parents are Geovanni Romero Rivera and Luz Emily Figueroa.
Jonthan Tyler Deboer, of 330 N. Charlotte St., and Lauren Carol Cunningham, same address. Deboer’s parents are Roger Lynn and Marlene Doris Deboer. Cunningham’s parents are Brian Keith Cunningham and Linda Douglas.
Jean Malumalu, of 11 N. Broad St., and Eliza Asende, same address. Malumalu’s parents are Malumalu Iddi and Mwanjuma Ulenamtu. Asende’s parents are Ibrto Mzaliwa and Mishi Abea.
Jeffrey David Schmid, of 217 Sylvan Retreat Road, Mountville, and Consiglia M. Creelan, same address. Schmid’s parents are John David and Phyllis Diane Schmid. Creelan’s parents are Robert Walter DeCharles and Rosalia Maria Creelan.
Ramon Luis Santiago, of 1210 Hamilton Circle, Harrisburg, and Virna Lisi Borrero-Rentas, same address.
Garrett Wade Powers, of 117 Banyan Circle Drive, and Agnes Rita Loretto, same address. Powers’ parents are George Wayne Powers and Jeri Irene Surrett. Loretto’s parents are Paul Anthony and Clair Jean Loretto.
Mark Gordon Monroe, of 606 W. Shady Lane, Enola, and Katie Elysee Bricker, same address. Monroe’s parents are Gordon Monroe and Victoria Monroe-Panckeri. Bricker’s parents are Kenneth and Carol Bricker.
Braden Richard Leed, of 643 Drytown Road, Holtwood, and Vicki Louise Osborne, same address. Leed’s parents are Rick and Vicki Leed. Osborne’s parents are Buster Wayne and Vicki Lee Osborne.
Steven Carl Rohrbach, of 3 Broad St., Ephrata, and Ashleigh Marie Herr, same address. Rohrbach’s parents are John Steven and Carrie Elizabeth Rohrbach. Herr’s parents are Ryan David Herr and Amy Irene Lowe.
Shawn Adam Hoover, of 285 W. Farmersville Road, Leola, and Jade Victoria Burkholder, of 1361 Woodland Circle, Denver. Hoover’s parents are Neil Scott and Cheryl Ann Hoover. Burkholder’s parents are John R. and Judy Lynn Burkholder.
Brent William Heller, of 115 Pentail Drive, and Ashleigh Nicole Kautz, same address. Heller’s parents are Jesse Howard Heller and Carol Ann Rohrer. Kautz’s parents are Ralph Walter and Tina Marie Kautz.
Pedro Junior Crespo, of 419 E. King St., Apt. 1B, and Oneyda Villaman Paula, same address. Crespo’s parents are Pedro Crespo and Carmen Diaz Freytes. Paula’s parents are Luis Enrique William DeJesus and Carmen Paula DeLeon.
Amir Boutorabi, of 164 Randolph Drive, Elizabethtown, and Amanda Marie Smith, same address. Boutorabi’s parents are Akbar Boutorabo and Susan Boutorabi. Smith’s parents are Todd Brian and Gwenda Marie Smith.
Jeffrey Albert Kramer, of 406 W. Lemon St., and Carolyn Christie Haggerty, same address. Kramer’s parents are Albert Hartman and Ann VInciquera Kramer. Haggerty’s parents are Peter John and Ann Marie Christie Haggerty.
Justin Ray Oberholtzer, of 658 Maple Grove Road, New Holland, and Melissa Reiff Zimmerman, of 53 Balmerstown Road, Leola. Oberholtzer’s parents are Joseph Nolt and Lucy Nolt Oberholtzer. Zimmerman’s parents are James Reiff and Sharon Weaver Zimmerman.
Taylor Clark Housel, of 321 N. Lime St., Apt. 2, and Rachel Hanna Hayes, same address. Housel’s parents are Raymond Keith and Dawn Louise Housel. Hayes’ parents are Christopher John and Lisa Kay Hayes.
Ezra Lee Musser, of 141 S. Broad St., Apt. 2, Lititz, and Kara Marie Fisher, same address. Musser’s parents are Rodney Lee and Jessica Louise Musser. Fisher’s parents are Richard Lynn and Stephanie Kaye Fisher.
Bruce Wayne Martin, of 1331 Briertown Road, East Earl, and Ashley Lou Groff, of 84 Westpointe Lane, Ephrata. Martin’s parents are Dwain Edward and Shana Rose Martin. Groff’s parents are Doug Lee Groff and Joy Rae Garber.
Abubakar Arbaba Sesay, of 213 Coral St., and Fatuma Manase, same address. Sesay’s mother is Mariam Diaby. Manase’s mother is Tunza Salum.