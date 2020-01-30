The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Timothy Daniel Esh, of 1011 Sunset Ave., East Earl, and Ranessa Ashlyn Yoder, same address. Esh’s parents are Amos R. and Sarah M. Esh. Yoder’s parents are Ronald L. and Rhonda Yoder.
Jose Luis Vega, of 1810 Spring Ridge Lane, and Shannie T. Medina White, same address. Vega’s parents are Nilsa Pabon and the late Pasqual Vega. Medina White’s parents are Israil Medina and Deanna White-Winston.
Patrick Justin Kimpton, of 114 S. Summit Ave., Quarryville, and Jennifer Jane Miller, same address. Kimpton’s parents are Wayne Allcron and Sharon Harkleroad. Miller’s parents are Robert and Cynthia Hilliard.
Mervin Harnish Breneman, of 3613 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, and Evie Mae Martin, of 219 Old Mill Road, Newmanstown. Breneman’s parents are Elmer Breneman and the late Esther Breneman. Martin’s parents are Clinton Martin and the late Donna Martin.
Juan D. Betancourt, of 513 Fremont St., and Silvia Yolanda Soria Chonata, same address. Betancourt’s parents are Juan Betancourt and Benigna Martinez. Soria Chonata’s parents are Jose Soria and Mariana Chonata.
Aaron David NcNevich, of 541 W. Orange St., and Hannah Leah Eshleman, of 19 Howard Ave. McNevich’s parents are John W. and Cheryl L. McNevich. Eshleman’s parents are Roy K. and Stephanie L. Eshleman.
Matthew A. Beaver, of 432 E. High St., Elizabethtown, and Amanda Kathleen Finkbiner, same address. Beaver’s parents are Walter Charles Jr. and Barbara Ellen Beaver. Finkbiner’s parents are Kevin Douglas Finkbiner and Diane Kathleen Carricato.
Calvin J. Coffeen, of 7121 Sprague St., Philadelphia, and Soprina Lee Guarneri, same address. Coffeen’s parents are Richard L. and Therese B. Coffeen. Guarneri’s parents are Vincent and Sop Guarneri.
Andrew Scott Reinford, of 205 Heatherwood Drive, Ephrata, and Bethany Lynn Volpe, of 131 Miller St., Strasburg. Reinford’s parents are Donald Mark and Wendy Marie Reinford. Volpe’s parents are Paul and Joanne Linda Volpe.
Allen Christopher Irving, of 1002 Homeland Drive, and Saran Sun, same address. Irving’s parents are Gary A. Irving and Renee Manning. Sun’s parents are the late Yuth Sun and the late Saruon Hel.
Jeremy Lee Ream, of 482 Howard Ave., Ephrata, and Melissa Kay Rose, same address. Ream’s parents are Gerald L. and Victoria A. Ream. Rose’s parents are Sherrill L. Brill and the late Fela R. Rose.
Jeffrey S. Madara, of 5985 Reeves Road, East Petersburg, and Michele L. Quigley, same address. Madara’s parents are the late Stuart F. Madara and the late Ardell H. Madara. Quigley’s parents are John N. and Alice F. Quigley.
Pitua Lonjiringa, of 2056 Stonehenge Ave., Bowling Green, Ky., and Huguette Kubembeleza, of 749 Poplar St. Lonjiringa’s parents are the late Jerome Bagho and the late Maria Laisi. Kubembeleza’s parents are Masengo Sibu and Angelique Nduwima.
Jacob Martin Horst, of 1704 Turkey Hill Road, East Earl, and Sharon Reiff Hoover, of 2490 Rothsville Road, Lititz. Horst’s parents are Lewis and Mary Horst. Hoover’s parents are Arthur and Ellen Hoover.
Chance Everett Kautz, of 104 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, and Grace Lea Bathurst, same address. Kautz’s parents are Randall D. and Dixie L. Kautz. Bathurst’s parents are Troy D. and Ann E. Bathurst.
Travis Alan Fenyves, of 1032 Merganser Lane, Elizabethtown, and Caitlin Elizabeth Hijek, same address. Fenyves’ parents are David A. and Rosemary E. Fenyves. Hijek’s parents are Frank D. Hijek and the late Kimberly A. Hijek.
Chase Andrew Bowman, of 213 E. King St., Apt. 9, and Elizabeth Ann Raffa, same address. Bowman’s parents are Ronald and Pamela Bowman. Raffa’ parents are Colin Raffa and Theresa Bergeron.
Zachary Creed Bachman, of 693 Marticville Road, Pequea, and Meghan Elizabeth Witmer, same address. Bachman’s parents are Carolyn Lord and the late Robert Bachman. Witmer’s parents are Amy Swank and the late Kevin Witmer.
Rafael Antonio Rodriguez, of 116 E. New St., and Donna Victoria Hellmuth, same address. Rodriguez’s parents are Alberto Rodriguez and the late Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez. Hellmuth’s parents are Donald Victor and Elsie Catherine Hellmuth.
Atanacio Romero Garcia, of 805 Disston View Drive, Apt. 8, Lititz, and Martha Robles Perez, same address. Romero Garcia’s parents are Pedro Romero and Albertina Garcia. Robles Perez’s parents are Juan Robles and the late Elpidia Perez.
Andrew T. Strickler, of 621 S. 13th St., Columbia, and Jessalynne Posey Breneman, same address. Strickler’s parents are Thomas R. and Mary E. Strickler. Breneman’s parents are Robert and Cammie Breneman.
Brian David Warren, of 6774 Crescent Woods Circle, Lakeland, Fla., and Carol Riordon Schroeder, of 609 Northfield Road, Lititz. Warren’s parents are Mildred Warren-Rhoads and the late David Warren. Schroeder’s parents are Mary Anne Riordon and the late John Riordon.
John E. Plott, of 794 S. First Ave., Coatesville, and Kathy Renee Tattershall, same address. Plott’s parents are Betty Ann Plott and the late John Samuel Plott. Tattershall’s parents are George Emerson and Serena Yvonne Eby.
Ray M. Umbarger, of 71 Deerfield Drive, Pequea, and Patricia Karian Newman, of 3399 Central Gardens Circle, Apt. 420, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Umbarger’s parents are the late Floyd Umbarger and the late Dorothy Umbarger. Newman’s parents are the late George Karian and the late Alice Karian.
Collin Charles Davidson, of 611 S. Wells, Chicago, Ill., and Tatem H. Burns, same address. Davidson’s parents are William G. Jr. and Kimberly A. Davidson. Burns’ parents are Vincent H. Burns and Heatheranne Gerlipp-Burns.
Kyle Matthew Long, of 4239 W. 138th St., Hawthorne, Calif., and Nicolette Angelen Dyke, same address. Long’s parents are Marshall K. and Cathleen A. Long. Dyke’s parents are David L. Dyke and Natalie A. Byler.
Daniel William Kline, Jr., of 2095 Cedar Road, Elizabethtown, and Kaela Nicole Lockhart, same address. Kline’s parents are Daniel William Sr. and Renee M. Kline. Lockhart’s parents are George M. Sr and Jo Ann Lockhart.