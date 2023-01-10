The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Ryland H. Overly, of 227 E. Walnut St., Apt. 1, and Brianna S. Mackinson, same address. Overly’s parents are Lynn B. and Susan M. Overly. Mackinson’s parents are Rory R. Mackinson and Lorene J. Venezia.
Timothy David Martin, of 1827 W. Main St., Ephrata, and Jarilyn Rose Neuenschwander, of 1456 Woodlot Road, Manheim.
Ahmad Jamal Abram, of 7907 Crisford Place, Apt. G, Pikeville, Md., and Njeri Ciarrah Pierre, same address.
Dylan Charles Hrubochak, of 137 Irene Ave., Ephrata, and Rebecca Anne Shirk, of 341 E. Ross St. Hrubochak’s parents are Daniel Eugene Hrubochak and Stephanie Nicole Trowbridge. Shirk’s parents are Douglas Edward and Alicia Lynn Shirk.
Gavin Daniel Mast, of 242 Twin County Road, Morgantown, and Emily Rose Glick, of 6487 Division Highway, Narvon. Mast’s parents are Ernest Wesley and Rhonda Leaman Mast. Glick’s parents are Paul James and Mary Jane Glick.
Jorge Max Cabrera, of 109 Tapawingo Road, SW Vienna, and Kristen Michele Puanani Semeniak, of 267 Kalos St., Philadelphia. Cabrera’s parents are Max Jorge and Fe Maria Cabrera. Semeniak’s parents are Joseph William and Gail Marion Semeniak.
Shane Michael Lehman, of 482 Adamstown Road, Reinholds, and Heidi L. Schwartz, same address. Lehman’s parents are Paul Lehman and Jean Catherine Stimpson. Schwartz’s parents are Michael Lee and Bonnie Lynn Messner.
Tristen Brent Martin, of 635 Brittion Road, Shippensburg, and Angela Joy Weaver, of 656 Lauschtown Road, Denver.
Wesley Scott Iehle, of 67 Truman Drive, Ephrata, and Amy Elizabeth Chalfant, same address. Iehle’s father is Douglas Iehle. Chalfant’s parents are Dary Robert Parmer and Ruth Mae Fellenbaum.
Aaron Lee Froysland, of 220 Valley View Drive, Nottingham, and Juliana Ivana Ortiz, same address. Froysland’s parents are Randy Lee and Robin Allyn Froysland. Ortiz’s parents are Juan and Carmen Julia Ortiz.
Micaiah Corbin Huss, of 836 Pleasure Road, and Kenzie Bryan Seibel, of 244 Old Leacock Road, Gordonville. Huss’ parents are Christian Walter and Daphne Ann Huss. Seibel’s parents are Kevin Lynn and Dawn Reena Seibel.
Marcus Anthony Jones, of 1823 Hidden Lane, and Arlene Marie Diaz, same address.
Vladimir Relix, of 543 E. King St., and Sophia Ortiz, same address. Relix’s mother is Adeline Relix. Ortiz’s parents are David Ortiz and Lalaneya Hitchens.
Juwan James Ellis, 6833 Sprague St., Philadelphia, and Jenair Constance Dingle, of 629 E. Basin St., Norristown. Ellis’ parents are James Ellis and Teressa Dean. Dingle’s parents are Gus and Carolyn Dingle.
Matthew Sean Kerper, of 3180 Grande Oak Place, and Alexandra Elizabeth Moody, same address. Kerper’s parents are Edward and Beth Kerper. Moody’s parents are Jack Holland and Susan Elizabeth Moody.
Yadiel Luis Rivera Ramos, of 1131 Elwood St., Narvon, and Katybeth Geary, same address. Rivera Ramos’ parents are Angel Luis Rivera Reyes and Milagros Ramos Graciani.
Daniel Caleb Lee, of 45 Stanley Ave., Landisville, and Elizabeth Racheal Myers, same address. Lee’s parents are Stacy Toye-Vaughn Lee and Patricia Lynne Clark. Myers’ parents are Charles John Myers and Julie Louise Kahn.
Kevin James Dean, of 48377 Sunburst Drive, Lexington Park, Md., and Heather Rae Bickel, same address. Dean’s parents are Kevin and Kimberly Nepini. Bickel’s parents are Barry and Vickie Bickel.
Zachary Scott Stiles, of 397 W. Girl Scout Road, Stevens, and Ashley Lynn Stupak, same address. Stiles’ parents are Richard Eugene and Michelle Lynn Stiles. Stupak’s parents are Richard William and Dawn Renee Stupak.
Taylor Robert Sinclair, of 55 Marlyn Drive, Elkton, Md., and Jeanne Michelle Batog, same address. Sinclair’s parents are Mark Joel and Kathryn Ann Sinclair. Batog’s parents are Mark Andrew and Colette Marie Batog.
Narciso Ciruela Ocampo, of 3502 Rosedown Drive, Matthews, N.C., and Alyssa Joy Fuge, of 216 S. Homestead Drive, Landisville. Ocampo’s parents are Don Oliveros and Petronila Reyes Ocampo. Fuge’s parents are David Albert and Karen Michele Fuge.
Joel Antonio Cortes Quinones, of 840 Knoll Drive, Mount Joy, and Patricia Ivette Dominicci Soto, same address. Cortes Quinones’ parents are Joel Cortes Saldana and Jannise Quinones Velez.
Jonthan James Morgan, of 218 Andros Court, Willow Street, and Elizabeth Ann Miller, same address.
Andrew Woods, of 961 Cardinal Road, and Emilie Dumbach, same address. Woods’ parents are John and Brenda Woods. Dumbach’s parents are Kenneth and Joyce Dumbach.
Daniel S. Stoltzfus, of 5125 Peters Road, Kinzers, and Mary Sue Fisher, of 3061 W. Newport Road, Ronks.
Edward Scott Cummings, of Black Barren Road, Peach Bottom, and Amanda Jean Boyd, of 194 Honeysuckle Drive, Nottingham. Cummings’ parents are Edward Eugene Cummings and Ina Christina Wilson. Boyd’s parents are Joe John and Lola Jean Boyd.
Darryn Christopher Giberson, of 133 Frank St., Mount Joy, and Krystie Lynn Mrakovich, same address.
John Joseph Schneider, of 2834 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, and Fallon Anne O’Neill, same address. Schneider’s parents are John Joseph and Patricia Schneider. O’Neill’s parents are Sean Rock and Cindy Ann O’Neill.
Joseph Paul Coleman, of 930 Lititz Ave., and Sarah Nicole Vanderwende, same address.
Max Vincent Sposito, of 4704 Norbeck Road, Rockville, Md., and Katherine Anna Clarke, same address. Sposito’s parents are Mark and Laura Sposito. Clarke’s parents are Brian Thomas Clarke and Joanne Hartman.
Michael Peter Ciancio, of 8214 White Star Crossing, Pasadena, Md., and Ashley Ka Yan Tsu, same address. Ciancio’s parents are John Ingrim and Karen Ciancio. Tsu’s parents are Samuel Tsu and Janet Yan.
Joshua Medford, of 34 Grant Ave., Apt. 8, Dumont, N.J., and Karissa Whitton, of 23 Wheeler Place, West Nyack, N.Y. Medford’s mother is Wendy Medford. Whitton’s parents are Dennis and Michelle Whitton.
Clayton Warren Tyre, of 218 E. Prospect Ave., Marietta, and Helen Theresa Dougherty, same address. Tyre’s parents are Robert Warren and Vickie Gale Tyre. Dougherty’s mother is susan Jean Collier.
Matthew Joel Fleckenstein, of 615 Chatham Way, Lititz, and Grace Ann McClenaghan, same address.
Larry R. Landis, of 1984 Wilderness Road, and Kelly Suzette Engleman, same address. Landis’ parents are Kenneth T. Landis and Sandra Margie Maurer. Engleman’s parents are Richard Fellenbaum and Mildred Day Lefever.
Ashley Leihan Locasale, of 11241 Synergy Drive, Unit 211, Wauwatosa, Wisc., and Deirdre Kathleen Leifer, same address. Locasale’s parents are Robert John and Ciny Lillian Locasale. Leifer’s parents are Mark Alexander and Colleen Mary Leifer.
Cody Lee Kreider, of 2262 Laurel Ridge Road, Narvon, and Josephine Ferraro, same address.
Gerlyn Zunun Mejia, of 1214 N. Strickler Road, Manheim, and Nelva Luz Velazquez Escalante, same address.
Robert Weston Mallin, of 124 Kloss Drive, Apt. D, and Brianna Marie Myers, same address. Mallin’s parents are Paul Kevin and Elizabeth Ann Mallin. Myers’ parents are Raymond Harold Myers and Angela Rachelle Ruhl.
Steven R. Henricks, of 624 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, and Amber Lyn Brock, same address. Henricks’ mother is Bonnie Landis. Brock’s parents are John Brock and Lori McLain.
Howard Eugene Lee, of 329 N. Mulberry St., Apt. 3, 1, and Crystal Lynn Miller, same address. Lee’s parents are Robert Arthur and Lydia Jane Lee. Miller’s parents are Savoir Mansfield and Patricia Jane Miller.
Andre Barry Cyree Mitchell, of 746 N. Pine St., and Sarah K. Adams, same address.
Jeremy Scott Zimmerman, of 43 W. Donegal St., Mount Joy, and Elizabeth Leann Gerhart, same address. Zimmerman’s parents are David Allen Zimmerman and Carol Ann Stetter. Gerhart’s parents are Marvin Sweigart and Linda Kay Gerhart.
John Anthony Ziedonis, of 609 Merchants Square, and Kristin Marie Eberly, same address. Ziedonis’ mother is Maya Ziedonis. Eberly’s parents are Edward Joseph and Agnes Marie Sherensky.
Quintin Armand Owens, of 31 Acorn Blvd., and Kristina Nicole Suter, same address. Owens’ parents are Jimmie Lee Owens and Lisa Vanessa Marshall. Suter’s parents are John Lloyd and Amy Louise Wells.
Edison Daniel Amendano Cimarron, of 636 Lehigh Ave., and Heydi Lissette de la Rosa Alvarez, same address.
Benjamin Howard Hofherr, of 534 Essex St., Marietta, and Chelsea Lynn Risser, same address. Hofherr’s parents are Richard Howard Hofherr and Deborah Ann Clayville. Risser’s parents are John Risser and Nan Williams.
Erik Lindsay Racine, of 1863 Theodore Road, Rising Sun, Md., and Kristina Nichole Masciantoni, of 203 W. Oaks Road, Oxford.
Joseph Michael McGroarty, 1513 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Joy, and Mallory Renee D’Arco, same address. McGroarty’s parents are John and Barbara Ann McGroarty. D’Arco’s parents are Kevin John and Barbara Jo D’Arco.
Andrew Thomas Good, of 800 Park Hill Drive, Apt. 1, Manheim, and Becca Jane Salvatori, same address. Good’s parents are Robert Andrew and Barbara Ann Good. Salvatori’s parents are Rick Lynn and Allison Diane Simmons.
Alberto Julian Bravo Rodriguez, of 467 Atlantic Ave., and Ireisha Lee DeJesus-DeJesus, same address.
Nicholas Alexander Sumoski, of 2828 Fiddlers Green Road, and Emily Lynne Myers, of 512 Pleasure Road. Sumoski’s parents are Thaddeus and Michele Sumoski. Myers’ parents are Scott Allen Myers and Tanya Anne Bolig.
Joshua Caleb Mellinger, of 1507 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, and Sarah Elizabeth Harthan, of 38 S. Duke St., Millersville. Mellinger’s parents are Aurther Newcomer and Becky Joe Mellinger. Harthan’s parents are Eric Layne and Jennifer Noelle Harthan.
Javier R. Cruz-Alers, of 101 Meadowcroft Drive, and Jillian T. Legenstein, same address. Cruz-Alers’ parents are Javier Cruz and Wanda Alers. Legenstein’s parents are Joseph and Kristy Legenstein.
Rick Thomas Nelson, of 907 N. President Ave., and Rachel Marie Brady, same address. Nelson’s parents are Rick Thomas and Marguerite Anne Nelson. Brady’s parents are Andrew Aloysious and Donna Marie Brady.
Ryan Jeremy Hernandez Molina, of 737 S. Franklin St., and Francheska Marie Bobe-Delgado, same address. Hernandez Molina’s parents are Oscar Hernandez and Lizette Molina. Bobe-Delgado’s parents are Jorge Luis Bobe and Gloria Janet Delgado.
Nelson Torres, of 144 Farm Lane, Landisville, and Jasmine Enid Montanez, same address. Torres’ parents are Nelson and Marisol Torres. Montanez’s parents are Luis and Patricia Montanez.
Israel Soto De Leon, of 1597 Main St., East Earl, and Janette Ortiz, same address. Soto De Leon’s parents are Israel Soto ad Santa Teresita De Leon. Ortiz’s parents are Petronila Rosado and Dolores Guadalupe.
Anthony L. Jenkins, of 691 Lititz Road, Manheim, and Angela L. Faust, same address.
Naweed Bakhshi, of 342 N. Duke St., and Rohina Yaqubi, same address. Bakhshi’s parents are Ziaullah and Shah Jan Bakhshi. Yaqubi’s parents are Mohammad Tahir and Shah Koko Yaqubi.
Rogelio Leon-Guzman, of 200 N. Pickett St., Apt. 806, Alexandria, Va., and Alicia Campbell, same address. Leon-Guzman’s mother is Alejandra Guzman. Campbell’s parents are Rodney and Lynette Campbell.
Craig Evans Hedrington, of 280 Stone Mill Road, Apt. B47, and Qiana Ja-Nea Pemberton, same address.
Brandon Scott Lindstedt, of 29 Trading Post Lane, and Erin Elizabeth Free, same address. Lindstedt’s parents are Briand Scott and Nancy Jean Lindstedt. Free’s parents are Joseph Keith and Carol Ann Free.
Nicholas Ryan Harsh, of 933 Waynesboro Road, Mount Joy, and Zoe Lin Pfautz, of 3136 Orville Lane, Manheim.
Romulus Adrian Opris, of 225 N. Duke St., Apt. 1Fl, 225, and Regina Elizabeth Moos, same address. Opris’ parents are Cornell Shapiro and Leontina Opris. Moos’ parents are Francis Edward and Eva Marie Moos.
Edward Ryan Dougherty, of 1045 Kent Garden, Lititz, and Ellen Elizabeth Borza, same address. Dougherty’s parents are Edward James and Terri Ann Dougherty. Borza’s parents are Stephen Paul and Ann Cameron Borza.
Grant James Brown, of 420 Radcliffe Road, Willow Street, and Lauren Ashley Filipowicz, same address. Brown’s parents are John Scott and Vicky Lynn Brown. Filipowicz’s parents are Charles Edwin and Theresa Ann Filipowicz.
Abdon Morales, of 416 Red Hill Road, Pequea, and Deborah Anne Allmond, same address.
Anthony Louis Vera, of 74 Park Ridge Drive, Elizabethtown, and Shannon Cecelia Culley, same address. Vera’s parents are Louis Elbert and Linda A. Vera. Culley’s parents are Philip James and Laura Lee Culley.
Myron Floyd Martin, of 695 Indian Run Road, Ephrata, and Amanda Elizabeth Swenson, of 29 Heron Road, Lititz. Martin’s parents are Floyd Kurtz and Edna Fay Martin. Swenson’s parents are Timothy Arlan Swenson and Elizabeth Ann Soslow.
Angel Jesus Rivera, of 333 W. State St., Quarryville, and Tiffany Lynn Larsen, same address. Rivera’s mother is Luz E. Gonzalez. Larsen’s mother is Mandy Michelle Larsen.
Cody James Wilson, of 2861 Primrose Lane N, York, and Katie Lynn Martin, of 108 E. Main St., P.O. Box 346, Brownstown. Wilson’s parents are Mark and Denise Wilson. Martin’s parents are Gary and Andrea Martin.
Brian Quirk, of P.O. Box 269, 59 W. Main St., Adamstown, and Christy Hartman, 3421 West Chester Pike, Apt. C40, Newtown Square. Quirk’s parents are Patrick and Rosemary Quirk. Hartman’s parents are Thomas and Susan Hartman.
Cade Wyatt Lehman, of 1408 South View Road, Manheim, and Hannah Rose Kowalski, of 2102 Shumaker Road, Manheim. Lehman’s parents are Dwight Scott and Christine Marie Lehman. Kowalski’s parents are Kenneth David and Lisa Gail Kowalski.
Douglas Ray Martin, of 65903 410th Ave., Mazeppa, Minn., and Heidi Joelle Burkholder, of 316 Center Road, Quarryville. Martin’s parents are Ezra Eby and Doretta Jean Martin. Burkholder’s parents are Clair G. and Shirley Lynn Burkholder.
Gregory David Fossler, of 515 N. Second St., Bainbridge, and Andrea Renee Simione, same address. Fossler’s parents are David Alan Fossler and Janet Marie Havner. Simione’s parents are Anthony Edward and Ruth Eileen Simione.
Geoffrey Waldemar De Leon Constanza, of 925 Narvon Road, Narvon, and Luz Frine Paiz Cruz, same address.
Brett Michael Geesey, of 238 Gap Road, Ronks, and Katie Ann Whorl, same address. Geesey’s parents are Carl William Geesey and Ruth Ann Corrado. Whorl’s parents are Darrell Lee Whorl and Julie Ann Yoder.
Jason Martin Hansell, of 35 S. Fifth St., Emmaus, and Ivy Lauren Espenshade, of 280 Lania Drive, Landisville. Hansell’s parents are Phillip and Patricia Hansell. Espenshade’s parents are Mark and Jennifer Espenshade.
Michael Steven Burgos, of 1718 Judie Lane, Apt. F, and Camille Candie Mayhams, same address. Burgos’ parents are Luis and Kathleen Burgos. Mayhams’ mother is Venicecia Mayhams.
Tuan Minh Le, of 414 Flaxen Lane, Ephrata, and Dung Thuy Kieu, same address.
Bryan Garcia Almanza, of 443 Charter Lane, Mount Joy, and Amber Nicole Knepp, of 205 Wild Cherry Lane, Marietta. Garcia Almanza’s parents are Hector Garcia Ortiz and Juana Almanza. Knepp’s parents are Boyd Eli and Michelle Knepp.
Antoni Katsaros, of 1333 Hyde Park Drive, and Georgia Emmanouil Bourdadonakis, of 2600 Stagecoach Lane.
John Joseph Leclair, of 355 W. Chestnut St., Apt. 105, and Stefanie Lynn Kosakowski, same address. Leclair’s parents are Joseph Henry and Gale Fern Leclair. Kosakowski’s parents Joseph Michael and Maureen Louise Kosakowski.
Michael Charles Kurtz, of 1306 Hillcrest Road, and Jennifer Ann Roulette Crisp, same address. Kurtz’s parents are Steven Charles and Debra Ann Kurtz. Crisp’s parents are Michael Crisp and Elizabeth Ann Baseler.
Nicholas Alexander Dillon, of 516 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, and Elaina Jane Daily, same address. Dillon’s parents are Jason William and Christiana Sue Dillon. Daily’s parents are Donald Francis and Evelyn Ann Daily.
Matthew Ryan Toth, of 1029 Bond St., Lititz, and Adrienne Melita Peters, same address. Toth’s parents are John Dennis Toth and Darla Jean Sims. Peters’ parents are Donald Ray and Julianna Clark Gockley.
Joseph Patrick Glos, of 2007 Hialeah Court, Forest Hill, Md., and Morgan Elizabeth Rusinko, same address. Glos’ parents are Joseph Anthony and Karen Angela Glos. Rusinko’s parents are John David and Jennifer Lynn Rusinko.
Brian Russell Shelley, of 1060 Lambley Road, Landisville, and Jessica Lynn Springer, same address. Shelley’s father is Russell Shelley. Springer’s parents are Keithy Patrick and Linda Springer.
Kimberly Elizabeth Delacruz, of 30 S. Main St., Manheim, and Rachael Ann Macavoy, of 1621 N. Third St., Apt. 2, Harrisburg. Delacruz’s parents are Harry Jay Rutherford and Virginia Mae Brandt. Macavoy parents are William and Roxann Macavoy.
Daryl Eberly Burkholder, of 40 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, and Kaylene Joy Martin, of 645 Middle Creek Road, Lititz. Burkholder’s parents are Richard Nolt and Mary Jane Burkholder. Martin’s parents are Brian Richard and Mary Jane Martin.
Christopher M. Coble, of 4487 Chinchilla Ave., Mount Joy, and Kerstin M. Hjelm, same address. Coble’s mother is Sandra Murphy. Hjelm’s parents are Eric M. and Brandi E. Hjelm.
Colin Grant Marquis, of 616 Spring Hollow Drive, New Holland, and Graci Erin Martin, of 331 Staver Road, Reinholds. Marquis’ parents are Sean and Juanice Marquis. Martin’s parents are Darryl and Kristi Martin.
Matthew Dale Rineer, of 101 Bridle Path Road, Kirkwood, and Jessica Ann Schnupp, of 1434 Susquehannock Drive, Drumore. Rineer’s parents are Dale Eugene and Tammy Faye Rineeer. Schnupp’s parents are Robert Marlin and Cynthia Ann Schnupp.
Nathan A. Deatrick, of 854 Village Road, P.O. Box 295, Lampeter, and Christina May Breneman, of 543 W. Chestnut St.
Randi Renee Shultz, of 2223 Hunters Chase, Bel Air, Md., and Katelyn Franke, same address. Shultz’s parents are James and Leslie Shultz. Franke’s parents are John and Pamela Franke.
James Tilghman Morton, of 441 Talon Drive, Mountville, and Stacie Ellen Bardell, same address. Morton’s parents are Niles and Ersilia Morton. Bardell’s parents are Rex L. and Bonnie Sue Ringo.
Preston Eric Spahr, of 19 Beechnut Drive, New Providence, and Haley Morgan Smith, same address. Spahr’s parents are Randall Renee and Brenda Lee Spahr. Smith’s parents are Andrew Thomas Smith and Ramona Lynn Bowers.
Derek Marion, of 943 Edgemoor Court, and Erica Paige Sangrey, same address. Marion’s parents are Harry I. Marion and Amy L. Montague. Sangrey’s parents are Mark Philip Sangrey and Constance Lynn Stormfeltz.
Andrew Paul Kirlin, of 356 Twin Country Road, Morgantown, and Virgilia Ann Keller, of 4851 Perkiomen Ave., Reading.
Nelson Dean Oberholtzer, of 101 Center Ave., P.O. Box 92, Terre Hill, and Connie Joy Brubaker, of 753 Glennwood Drive, Ephrata.
George Alfred Spoo, of 429 Long Lane, and Penny M. Keys, same address.
Austin Trent Zimmerman, of 232 Maple Drive, New Holland, and Kendra G. Reiff, of 1775 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy.
Dennis Van Der Eerden, of 2518 New Park Road, New Park, and Carolyn Frances Dutton, of 49 Irene Ave., Ephrata. Van Der Eerden’s parents are Antonius Petrus Adrianus Whilhelmus Van Der Eerden. Dutton’s parents are Wayne Lee Sullivan and Faye Nadine McDonald.
Roy Jonathan Fisher, of 1022 Clearview Ave., Ephrata, and Gail L. Shirk, of 130 Olde School Lane, Narvon.
Stephen Alcott, of 1794 Old Line Road, Manheim, and Jessica Hallowell, same address. Alcott’s parents are Douglas Alcott and and Rose Alcott. Hallowell’s parents are John and Christine Hallowell.
William James Simmon, of 532 S. State St., Ephrata, and Melissa K. Hackman, same address.
Coy Peyton Herring, of 312 Praire Lane, Azle, Texas, and Aislinn Ceit Knopf, of 2941 Kehrer Hill Road, Montoursville. Herring’s parents are Edwin Len Herring and Jaime Kay Lopez. Knopf’s parents are Howard Dale and Yvette Renne Ross.
Bruce Eugene Bender, of 1729 Lauschtown Road, Denver, and Brittany Nicole Burkett, same address. Bender’s parents are Ronald Eugene Bender and Debora Ann Timm. Burkett’s parents are Robert Lee and Brenda Jean Burkhart.
Kevin Matthew Peachey, of 1265K Swamp Bridge Road, Denver, and Lizzie Martin Hoover, of 226 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata.
Grant Evan Martin, of 117 Bidgeville Road, East Earl, and Luanna Joy Zimmerman, of 568 Edwards Road, Narvon.
Justin Patrick Curran, of 3247 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, and Sharon Rose Ho, same address. Curran’s parents are Scott May and Christine Jacqueline Curran.
Colin Michael Hugney, of 742 Farmdale Road, Mount Joy, and Hanna Lynn Coonan, of 36 N. Hershey Ave., Leola. Hugney’s parents are Blaine Hugney Jr. and Cindy Hugney. Coonan’s parents are Michael Anthony Coonan and Michelle Ann Evans.
Jason Kristopher Trusa, of 96 Garden Lane, Mount Joy, and Heather Nicole Hartzell, same address. Trusa’s parents are John Bernard and Joanne Dorothy Trusa. Hartzell’s parents are Joseph Shawn and Shirley Ann Hartzell.
John David Achille, of 2201 Middlegreen Court, and Hannah Elizabeth Corcoran, same address. Achille’s parents are John David and Cindy Lou Achille. Corcoran’s parents are Jeffrey Thomas and Christine Marie Corcoran.
Derick Zheng, of 1004 Olympia St., Lititz, and Xiao Li Wang, same address. Zheng’s parents are Cunxiu Zheng and Xueqing Shi. Wang’s parents are Meidi Wang and Xiuyun Li.
Billy Jim Cullen, of 407 N. Queen St., York, and Eloisa Canairo Acosta, of 903 Prospect St. Cullen’s parents are Billy Jim and Nina Marie Cullen. Acosta’s parents are Elio Santo Canario and Paulina Acosta.
Gabriel William Griffith, of 609 Pearl St., and Jessica Ann Landman, same address.
Seth James Klosheim, of 919 N. Prince St., Apt. 7, and Heidi Taryn Furman, of 218 Sable Drive, Marietta. Klosheim’s parents are John and Susan Klosheim. Furman’s parents are Philip Wade Furman and Bonita Sue Bruce.
Collin Enders, of 1627 Penn Ave., Apt. 605, Pittsburgh, and Lu Bai, of 1077 Second St., Enola. Enders’ parents are Joel and Lori Enders. Bai’s parents are Yunzhen Bai and Jiahe Li.
Andrew Henry Nissley, of 146 E. Main St., P.O. Box 331, Brownstown, and Sharon L. Adams, of 383 E. Jackson St., New Holland.
Frank Charles Taska, of 4007 Old Orchard Road, York, and Teresa Lynn Flora, same address.
Bryan Tyler Epps, of 634 Chatham Way, Lititz, and Morgan Leann McLucas, same address. Epps’ parents are Timothy Brian and Mary Susan Epps. McLucas’ parents are Michael and Laura McLucas.
James Todd Blessings, of 3411 Columbia Ave., and Tracy Lynn Pitz, same address. Blessings’ parents are Melvin James Blessing and Susan Marie Charles. Pitz’s parents are James Waughtel and Pamela Jean Bradley.
Brennan Derek Thompson, of 731 Fieldstone Lane, Elizabethtown, and Lindsay Joy Hutchinson, same address. Thompson’s parents are Matthew Christopher Buckwalter and Kari Marie Lebo. Hutchinson’s parents are Jeffrey Charles and Lisa Ann Hutchinson.
Nicholas Pablo Esteban Romero Toro, 1155 Jamaica Road, and Yarelis Nicole Gomez Torres, same address. Romero Toro’s parents are Juan Pablo Esteban Romero Toro and Rosa Guadalupe Toro Munoz. Gomez Torres’ parents are Jose Luis Gomez Rivera and Judith Esther Torres DeJesus.
Pavlo Grijincu, of 1615 Espenshade Road, and Kara Marie Slater, of 39 New Holland Ave., No. 3, Reading. Grijincu’s parents are Lyubov Mikhaylovna and Mircea Constantin Grijincu.
Jonathan David Sauder, of 45 N. Charlotte St., Manheim, and Naomi Faith Coyne, of 972 Creek Road, Manheim. Sauder’s parents are Jay Donald and Twila Ann Sauder. Coyne’s parents are Mark Edwin and Lorelei Coyne.
Darren Michael Zimmerman, of 375 E. Black Creek Road, East Earl, and Destiny Nicole Sensenig, of 678 Solanco Road, Quarryville.
Andrew Tyler Swartley, of 23 E. Main St., Apt. 8, Ephrata, and Brittnee Morgan Steen, same address. Swartley’s parents are Neal Claude and Kerry Louise Swartley. Steen’s parents are Bryan Lee Steen and Shauna Leigh Dehaven.
Patrick Allen Hayes, of 731 Walnut St., Columbia, and Marci Marie Moore, same address.
Eliel Carrero Acosta, of 639 E. Walnut St., and Coralis Arawilgris Contreras, same address. Carrero Acosta’s parents are Wilson Carrero Munos and Doris Carrero Acosta. Contreras’ parents are Juan Batista and Vanessa Aracelis Contreras.
Paul Edwin Weibel, of 1304 Wheatland Ave., and Adela Serrano Magallanes, same address. Weibel’s parents are Stephen James Weibel and Elizabeth Springer. Magallanes’ parents are Hector Manuel and Cecelia Ann Magallanes.
Adrian Charles Byers, of 4040 Morgantown Road, Mohnton, and Melanie Dawn Heck, same address. Byers’ father is Charles Byers. Heck’s father is Kenneth Koser.
Charles Francis Ortleib, of 231 S. Cedar St., Lititz, and Kelly Ann Haines, of 132 W. Broad St., Salunga. Ortleib’s parents are Henry Joseph and Ruth Arlene Ortleib. Haines’ parents are Jack Robert and Shirley Ann Cunningham.
Mahlon James Beiler, of 5592 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, and Rosanne Michelle King, of 3424 W. Newport Road, Ronks.
Ramon Ignacio Estevez, of 12 Creekside Lane, Strasburg, and Tori Grace Hamilton, of 535 Fremont St. Estevez’s parents are Ramon Andres and Melissa Estevez. Hamilton’s parents are Bryan Michael and Teresa Elizabeth Hamilton.
Phillip Horst Oberholtzer, of 31 Zartman Lane, Lebanon, and Kay Lorell Weaver, of 514 N. Muddy Creek Road, Denver.
Connor Keith Cornelius Sheehan, of 335 Dry Wells Road, Quarryville, and Taylor Marie Parker, same address. Sheehan’s parents are Kenneth Eric and Janet Lee Sheehan. Parker’s parents are Karl and Denise Parker.
Andrew David Moore, of 208 Delp Road, and Nichole Elizabeth Kindig, same address. Moore’s parents are David E. and Kathryn Moore. Kindig’s parents are Russell Edward and Tracy Elizabeth Kindig.
Michael James Kelchner, of 20 N. Shippen St., and Natalie Ann Lascek, same address. Kelchner’s parents are Kim Monroe and Joanne Kelchner. Lascek’s parents are Andrew Leonard Lascek and Christine Ann Royer.
Zachary John Lenhart, of 2842 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, and Nora Ellen Fulmer, same address. Lenhart’s parents are Frederick Eugene and Beverly Anne Lenhart. Fulmer’s parents are Graham Lawrence and Julia Ann Fulmer.
Anthony James Swalm, of 15 Red Fox Court, Reinholds, and Yadira Villamil Ramirez, same address.
Robert Eli Childress, of 569 Red Hill Road, Narvon, and Heather Nields Denlinger, of 48 W. Slokom Ave., Christiana. Childress’ parents are Ja Robert and Agnas Louise Childress. Denlinger’s parents are Kirk Harlan and Kathy Lynn Nields.
Christopher Francis Wayda, of 175 Old Mill Road, Apt. 9, Ephrata, and Samantha Lynn Hill, same address. Wayda’s parents are Christopher Wayda and Christine Loreto. Hill’s parents are Jeffrey Darwin and Nicole Angela Hill.
Duncan Graham Welch, of 200 Creek Corner Drive, Apt. 14, Ephrata, and Lena A. Zakharov, of 221 S. Reading Road, Apt. A, Ephrata.
Kevin Christopher Kurtz, of 14 Yorkshire Court, Elizabethtown, and Katie Marie Baltzley, same address. Kurtz’s parents are David and Rebecca Kurtz. Baltzley’s parents are Michael and Teresa Baltzley.
Devon Bailey Delpiano, of 15 Bridle Pathway, Stevens, and Reilly Lynn Sloat, of 448 S. Fourth St., Denver. Delpiano’s parents are Michael Richard and Wendy Leigh Delpiano. Sloat’s parents are Steve Michael and Sue Lyn Sloat.
Darren Michael Uliasz, of 225 Honeysuckle Lane, New Holland, and Stephanie M. Colburn, same address. Colburn’s parents are Anthony David and Mary Esther Zangl.
Ryan Joseph Meadows, of 6389 Division Highway, Narvon, and Mia Lacey Pratz, of 11 Fulton St., Akron. Meadows’ parents are Ryan Joseph Meadows and Silver Lee Byrd. Pratz’s parents are Wilbert and Nancy Belinda Pratz.
Connor Merrill, of 1793 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim, and Bailey Brubaker, of 3255 Pleasant View Drive, Manheim. Merrill’s parents are Oliver and Carolyn Merrill. Brubaker’s parents are David and Deborah Brubaker.
Paul E. Wissler, of 1731 Holtwood Road, Holtwood, and Whitney N. Hanford, same address.
Corey Evan Nixon, no address provided, and Kayla Steffy Peters, no address provided. Nixon’s parents are Wade Reeder Nixon and Patti Ann Enterline-Nixon. Peters’ parents are Marc Allen and Julie Ellen Peters.
Allen Lee Diem, of 1166 W. Main St., Ephrata, and Jessica Lyn Williams, same address. Diem’s parents are Robert Diem Jacob and Charlotte Diem. Williams’ parents are Douglas Edward and Linda Louise Williams.
James Robert Wheeler, of 121 N. State St., Apt. 1, Ephrata, and Kristy Lynn Deibert, same address.
Samuel Cruz, of 207 Cartledge Lane, Millersville, and Cheyenne Genevieve Eddins, same address. Cruz’s parents are Samuel Cruz and Maria Bermudez. Eddins’ parents are John Eric and Joey Lynn Eddins.
Michael Sauder Leid, of 1294 Horning Road, Denver, and Lydia Ann Hoover, of 529 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver. Leid’s parents are Mark Z. and Susan M. Leid. Hoover’s parents are Isaac and Mabel Hoover.
George Michael Sierra, of 111 Oxford Drive, Lititz, and Alyssa Lynn Price, same address. Sierra’s parents are Antonio Neftali and Jacqueline Sierra. Price’s parents are Chad Vincent Price and Jennifer Louise Graves.
Harley D. Greenway, of 36 E. Second Ave., Lititz, and Lani Kathleen Lugar, of 70 Winding Way, Lititz.
Reid Allen Grodski, of 202 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, and Jozlyn Joy Davis, same address. Grodski’s parents are Richard Allen Grodski and Eloise Carneiro. Davis’ parents are Robert Scott and Sandra Beth Hoover.
Jean Smith Remy, of 241 Beaver St., and Marie E. Saint Urbain, same address.
Christopher David Herman, of 123 E. Main St., Apt. B, Ephrata, and Christopher Aaron Dehart, same address.
Cale Timothy Mitzel, of 2444 Brookmar Drive, and Meagan Irene Houser, of 42 School Lane, Elizabethtown. Mitzel’s parents are Timothy Walter and Jill K. Mitzel. Houser’s parents are Steven Daniel Houser and Holly Mallett.
Eric Matthew McCoury, of 45 Phillip Drive, Kirkwood, and Kendra Nicole Furman, of 808 Noble Road, Christiana. McCoury’s parents are Ronald Eric and Christine Marie McCoury. Furman’s parents are Robert Scott and April Sherman Furman.
Jesse Allen Kline, of 1105 Kleinfeltersville Road, Stevens, and Jennifer Cheryl Bollinger, of 1110 West Route 897, Reinholds. Kline’s parents are Steven Ray and Brenda Nanette Kline. Bollinger’s parents are Dale Lynn and Cheryl Marie Bollinger.
Kevin Joshua Creasy, of 20 Sandhill Road, Conestoga, and Michelle Lynn Martin, same address. Creasy’s mother is Misty M. Mays. Martin’s parents are David Stuart Martin and Joyce Lynn Ellison.
Robert Tyson Monzon, of 114 Roselle Ave., and Destiny Marie O’Neal, same address. Monzon’s parents are Robert Joel Monzon and Karen Louise Werner. O’Neal’s parents are Bradley Dewayne Shew and Stephanie Lee O’Neal.
Kenny Cruz Miranda, of 146 E. Franklin St., Apt. 208, New Hollnad, and Yaneliz Maldonado Rosario, same address.
John James Correa Tamayo, of 134 S. Queen St., and Marlene Giron-Rodriguez, same address.
Joseph Lee Conner, of P.O. Box 97, Akron, and Heather Amanda Wolfe, same address. Conner’s parents are Michael W. Conner and Penny L. Dull. Wolfe’s parents are Robert F. and Pauline M. Wolfe.
Raidiel Veliz, of 553 Reynolds Ave., and Ana Maria Bulte Vazquez, same address.
Bailey Cole Groff, of 166 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, and Rhiannon Lynn Peachey, of 3901 White Oak Road, Paradise. Groff’s parents are Brian and Sherri Groff. Peachey’s parents are Travis Peachey and Jamie King.
Connor Lee Swarner, of 141 Bethesda Church Road West, Holtwood, and Morgan Paige Whaley, same address. Swarner’s parents are Jason Lee and Rebecca Marie Clare Swarner. Whaley’s parents are Paul Henry and Jeanne Ann Whaley.
John C. Plante, of 1001 Honeysuckle Lane, Ephrata, and Leanne M. Weit, same address.
Jack Edward Tirone, of 34 John Drive, Annandale, N.J., and Kristi Lee Boch, same address. Tirone’s parents are Jack Vincent and Dawn Marie Tirone. Boch’s parents are Paul Louis and Lori Ann Boch.
Kevin Denis O’Mahony, of 238 E. Marion St., and Jamie Donnelly Hall, same address. O’Mahony’s parents are Michael Augustine and Mary Teresa O’Mahony. Hall’s parents are Thomas Wayne Hall and Peggy Donnelly.
Matthew Piotrowski, of 718 E. Linden Ave., Lindenwood, and Carrie Owens, of 100 Whitehorse Road, Cochranville. Piotrowski’s parents are Michael and Margaret Piotrowski. Owens’ parents are Timothy and Sharon Owens.
Benjamin David Staub, of 1527 Passey Lane, and Brittany Lynn Bogart, same address. Staub’s parents are Michael Joseph and Catherine Staub. Bogart’s parents are Richard Kenneth Bogart and Darlene Cheria Chamberlain.
Connor Sapp, of 120 Dickens Drive, and Amy Ly, of 2769 Cobblestone Lane. Sapp’s parents are Adam Philip Sapp and Nancy Ware. Ly’s parents are Simmon Kiet Ly and Erica Nga Ho.
Joseph Scott Ney, of 284 Indian Head Road, Columbia, and Laura Nicole Graham, same address. Ney’s parents are Timothy Scott and Wendy L. Ney. Graham’s parents are Warren Milton and Robin Lee Yohe.
Brian John Mangan, of 92 Ashley Drive, Marietta, and Samantha Nichole Rivera, same address. Mangan’s parents are Brian John Mangan and Denise Lynn Shaw. Rivera’s parents are Samuel Serrano and Stacy Ann Funk.
Adam Michael Byrne, of 1281 Whitehall Road, Williamstown, N.J., and Jenna Lynn Ducat, same address. Byrne’s parents are Mark Thomas Sr. and Annette Byrne. Ducat’s parents are Douglas Robert and Jo-Ann Ducat.
Noah Michael Sugden, of 1132 Millersville Road, and Ashlinbabie Lavenya Marti, of 234 W. Strawberry St. Sugden’s parents are Jeffrey Paul and Melissa Colleen Sugden. Marti’s parents are Rafael C. Torres-Marti and Rosa R. Marti.
Eric Harrower, of 962 Monroe Ave., Apt. 207, Rochester, N.Y., and Cassandra Houser, of 1509 Brunnerville Road, Lititz. Harrower’s parents are John and Leslie Harrower. Houser’s parents are Timothy and Lynne Houser.
Paul Michael Kletzli, of 49 Fulton St., Akron, and Danielle C. Matthie, of 2270 Seven Valleys Road, Seven Valleys. Kletzli’s parents are Michael and Maria Kletzli. Matthie’s parents are David and Barbara Matthie.
Shawn Andrew Burkholder, of 478 Black Horse Road, Reinholds, and Stephanie Joy Hoover, of 1042 Slabach Road, Stevens. Burkholder’s parents are Chester and Joyce Burkholder. Hoover’s parents are Stanley and Sheila Hoover.
Cleason Earl Burkholder, of 308 Long Lane, Lititz, and Ruthann Martin Wise, of 2801 Harvest Road, Elizabethtown. Burkholder’s parents are Cleason E. and Marilyn Hoover Burkholder. Wise’s parents are Glenn R. and Nancy Z. Wise.
Justin Kyle Brill, of 739 Hershey Ave., and Chandra Lynn Neff, same address. Brill’s parents are Ronald Brill and Barbara Rutisil. Neff’s parents are George Henry and Susan Jane Neff.
Robert E. Ray, of 437 Washington Ave., rear, Ephrata, and Tracy Lynn Fazio, same address.
Gary Gawain Green, of 1284 Weaverland Road, East Earl, and Robin Rae Millichap, same address. Green’s parents are Frank Taylor and Mary Elizabeth Green. Millichap’s parents are Richard McPherson Woods and Violet Stokes.
Arianna Morgan Thomas, of 110 Knollwood Drive, and Madison Justine Scheuren, same address. Thomas’ mother is Sherri Ann Morgan. Scheuren’s mother is Penny Lynn Geltz.
Zachary John Polites, of 1336 Heatherwood Drive, Mount Joy, and Madalyn Nichol Schaffer, same address. Polites’ parents are John Michael and Beth Ann Polites. Schaffer’s parents are Mark Steven and Renee Lynn Schaffer.
John Elliot Torres, of 24 W. Maple St., P.O. Box 123, East Prospect, and Charlene Torres, same address.
Tashan Lateef Taylor, of 389 Colonial Crest Drive, and Julia Lee Jackson Sherwood, same address. Taylor’s parents are Terrence McDuffy and Ratana Whitfield. Jackson Sherwood’s parents are Scott Thomas Sherwood and Barbara Anne Jackson.
Timothy Ryan Fray, of 222 E. High St., Apt. C, Manheim, and Rachel Danielle Snavely, of 87 Old Mine Road, Lebanon. Fray’s parents are Peter Gordon and Jacquelyn Renee Fray. Snavely’s parents are Dennis and Beverly Snavely.
Brad Louis Jennings, of 106 Westmore Way, and Brenn Kelly Voyles, same address. Jennings’ parents are Stephen Gary and Wendy Greenwald Jennings. Voyles’ parents are Van Vincent Voyles and Tracy Dawn Smith.
Ryan David Miller, of 318 Ridgeview Road N, Elizabethtown, and Taylor Sylvia Zook, of 4072 Laurel Lane, Mount Joy. Miller’s mother is Tuesday Ann Briggs. Zook’s parents are George Elam and Debra Zook.
Edwin Gabriel Vindas Bultron, of 491 New Holland Ave., Apt. 3, and Ivonne Jannette Rondon-Lopez, same address.
Evan Less Ressler, of 2648 River Road, Conestoga, and Aubrey Danielle Wenger, of 2232 River Road, Washington Boro. Ressler’s parents are Brian and Jeanann Ressler. Wenger’s parents are Kevin and Glenda Wenger.
Seth Michael Griffith, of 49 Silver Maple Circle, Ephrata, and Victoria Lee Petry, same address.
Augustus David Pequignot, of 200 Lancaster Ave., Apt. B, Terre Hill, and Emily Ione Farrer, of 248 Newtown Hill Road, Mansfield. Pequignot’s parents are Bryon Allen Pequignot and Jennifer Elaine Lynady. Farrer’s parents are Michael Joseph and Kristen Adriana Farrer.
James Michael Wolfe, of 30 Blue Jay Circle, Elizabethtown, and Karen Lynn Dobosh, same address.
Luis Manuel Branco Dasilva, of 36 Devon Terrace, Kearny, N.J., and Martha Jadira Fiallo, same address. Dasilva’s parents are Manuel Arruda Dasilva and Maria Conceicao. Fiallo’s parents are Carlos Adalberto and Martha Nicolade Fiallo.
Nathan Borowski, of 330 Greenview Drive, and Lindsay Jordan Bollinger, same address. Borowski’s parents are Wade and Carolyn Borowski. Bollinger’s parents are Rodney Eugene and Karen Lynn Bollinger.
Baudilio Bonilla, of 6458 Lincoln Court, East Petersburg, and Linda Meunsaveng, same address. Bonilla’s parents are Baudilio and Norma Bonilla. Meunsaveng’s parents are Khong and Sid Meunsaveng.
Derek Charles Moore, of 26 W. New St., and Marlana Rose Ricci, same address. Moore’s parents are David Richard and Linda Anne Moore. Ricci’s parents are John Ricci and Diane Patricia Lavia-Ricci.
Sebastian Paul Janoski, of 24 E. Second Ave., Lititz, and Alexa Maria Czyz, of 3114 Cherry Ridge Road, Bushkill. Janoski’s parents are Paul Walter and Tanya Lynn Janoski. Czyz’s mother is Pamela Good.