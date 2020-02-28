The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Seth Tyler Rolko, of 152 E. Main St., Strasburg, and Julia Nicole Levin, same address. Rolko’s parents are Andrew J. Eichelberger and Georgia A. Weaver. Levin’s parents are Richard S. and Darlene L. Levin.
Joshua Keith Stauffer, of 849 W. Lexington Road, Lititz, and Jill H. Stabolepszy, same address. Stauffer’s parents are James E. and Carolyn L. Stauffer. Stabilepszy’s parents are Mark and Phyllis H. Stabolepszy.
Chad Robert Moll, of 184 Parkview Heights Road, Manheim, and Rachel Dawn Heavner, of 3543 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy. Moll’s parents are Joan P. Moll and the late Robert Moll. Heavner’s parents are Randall D. Smith and Margaret Slothower.
Joseph Dylon Braveboy, of 1839 Timothy Lane, and Meghan Lynn Rohrer, same address. Braveboy’s parents are Joseph Decoteau and Mary T. Braveboy. Rohrer’s parents are Mary Ann Moran-Rohrer and the late Gary L. Rohrer.
Jeffrey Lynn Smith, of 59 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, and Brigitte Jean Radell, of 55 E. Franklin St., Ephrata. Smith’s parents are the late Wiliam E. Smith and the late Anna M. Smith. Radell’s parents are James L. and Sylvia J. Painter.
Lance Cole Boyer, of 149 Cedarwood Drive, Denver, and Alina Nicole Davis, of 1041 Christina Drive, Leesport. Boyer’s parents are Barry Lee and Gail Debra Boyer. Davis’ parents are Robert Eugene Davis and Christina Marie Strickler.
Anthony Stephen Pleger, of 1 Greythorne Road, and Nancy Elise Reichert, same addres. Pleger’s parents are Richard L. Pleger and the late Patricia A. Pleger. Reichert’s parents are Karl E. and Tracey L. Reichert.
Joseph Robert Doran, of 155 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown, and Mary Margaret Walsh, same address. Doran’s mother is Kelly J. Doran. Walsh’s parents are Paul M. and Wendy C. Walsh.
Joshua Richard Miller, of 14 Fairview Ave., Leola, and Heather Renee Deane, same address. Miller’s parents are Carol E. Miller and the late Michael A. Miller. Deane’s parents are Joseph J. and Cynthia A. Deane.
Barry Lynn Funk, of 2028 Creek Road, Manheim, and Mary Teresa Tedeschi, same address. Funk’s parents are the late Eugene Z. Funk and the late Sylvia Cassel Funk. Tedeschi’s parents are the late Pasquale John Amendola and the late Ida Catherine Amendola.
Liam Joel Register, of 408 Mayer Place, and Caitlin Mary Barone, same address. Register’s parents are Joel S. and Theresa Register. Barone’s parents are Stephan and Grace M. Barone.
Robin L. Gorini, of 670 W. Chestnut St., and Kimberly A. Mahaffy, same address. Gorini’s parents are the late Robert Gorini and the late Mildred Gorini. Mahaffy’s parents are Perry and Veronica Mahaffy.
Dustin S. Diller, of 1935 Lampeter Road, and Nicole Sherrie Kercher, same address. Diller’s parents are Dale and Sandra Diller. Kercher’s parents are Jeffrey and Donna Sedoti.
Matthew David King, of 3422A W. Newport Road, Ronks, and Sharon Joy Spicher, of 46 Queenstead Lane, Belleville. King’s parent are David A. and Mary Ann King. Spicher’s parents are Ruth Anna Spicher and the late Jesse Lee Spicher.
Tyler Anthony Baum, of 510 Kendig Road, Conestoga, and Melinda Renee Wenger, same address. Baum’s parents are Jesse Gayland Baum and Melissa Anne Russo. Wenger’s parents are James Noah and Barbara Jean Wenger.
Amon H. Stauffer, of 720 Crooked Lane, Ephrata, and Ella Martin Martin, of 1062 Valley View Road, New Holland. Stauffer’s parents are Leon Brubaker and Alma Zimmerman Stauffer. Martin’s parents are Adam Hoover and Naomi Hursh Martin.
Jonathan E. Ziegler, of 330 Edgley Ave., Glenside, and Jamie M. Wesztergom, same address. Ziegler’s parents are Edward P. and Audrey P. Ziegler. Wesztergom’s parents are Joseph and Dorothy Wesztergom.
Ivan Ray Reiff, of 55 Durlach Hill Road, Stevens, and Lucy Brubacher Martin, same address. Reiff’s parents are Lloyd M. and Marlene N. Reiff. Martin’s parents are Rufus R. and Anna B. Martin.
Michael Ray Martin, of 1078 Main St., Blue Ball, and Savannah Lee Munniksma, same address. Martin’s parents are Andrew R. Ertz and Karen Y. Martin. Munniksma’s parents are George A. and Hester Munniksma.
Jayder Estiven Saldarriaga Vanegas, of 3575 Eagle Ridge Court, Hanover, and Katherine Noelle Fleming, same address. Saldarriaga Vanegas’ parents are Julian D. Saldarriaga and Sandra P. Vanegas. Fleming’s parents are Shannon L. and Robin A. Flemming.
Daniel Joseph Hickel, of 5 Russet Lane, Millersville, and Jessica Lynn Frank, same address. Hickel’s parents are Thomas J. Hickel and Nancy A. Robson. Frank’s parents are Daniel G. and Kelly K. Frank.
Andrew Todd Fink, of 300 S. Market Ave., Mount Joy, and Kayla Marie Reese, same address. Fink’s parents are Barry L. Fink Jr. and Christine J. Dick. Reese’s parents are Michael K. and Jodi A. Reese.
Lance Tahj Sullivan, of 656 Warren Drive, Middletown, Del., and Peri M., Macindoe, of 82 Kells Ave., Newark, Del.. Sullivan’s parents are Darren J. Sullivan and Michelle Macedon. Macindoe’s parents are Alison W. Macindoe and the late Lloyd Kline.
Joseph Charles McMonagle II, of 507 Marie Lane, Ballwin, Mo., and Brittany Nichole Adams, same address. McMonagle’s parents are Patrick J. and Sandra L. McMonagle. Adams’ parents are Robert M. and Rebecca T. Adams.
Sean Thomas McDermott, of 3030 Pheasant Drive, and Rachel L. Heisey, same address. McDermott’s parents are Thomas J. and Mary E. McDermott. Heisey’s parents are Steven M. and Carol A. Heisey.
Edilberto Perales Rosario, of 43 Linden St., Columbia, and Nilda Diaz, same address. Rosario’s parents are the late Enstaquio Perales and the late Adelaida Rosario. Diaz’s parents are the late Pastor Diaz and the late Gabriela DeJesus.
Kain Alexander Place, of 707 Skyline Drive, and Silvia Eckerlin Huldesheim, same address. Place’s parents are Keith A. and Karen A. Place. Hildesheim’s parents are Allan and Mariana E. Hildesheim.