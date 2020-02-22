The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Jose Antonio Concepcion Jr., of 378 Cardinal Road, Lititz, and Daniela Fernanda Olivas Espinoza, same address. Concepcion’s parents are Jose Antonio Concepcion Sr. and Carmen Zayas. Olivas Espinoza’s parents are Hector F. Olivas and Glenda M. Espinoza.
Yasiel Pazos-Linares, of 258 Eliot St., and Barbara Raquel Zapata, same address. Pazos-Linares’ parents are Alexis Herraldo-Pazos and Maribel Linares. Zapata’s parents are Elpidio Zapata-Ovalle and Rosa Then-Rivera.
Kalen Mary Warwick, of 138 N. Broad St., and Elizabeth Monique Moore, same address. Warwick’s parents are Cynthia A. Warwick and the late Galen E. Ulmer. Moore’s parents are Lawrence M. Moore and Sarah H. Bittner.
Michael Raphael Lynch, of 161 Dickens Road, and Eleana Iris Pabon, same address. Lynch’s parents are Eric Michael Lynch and Providencia Landor. Pabon’s parents are Jose Antonio and Mary Annette Pabon.
Paul Beine, of 421 Union St., and Dorothy Susan Scarborough, same address. Beine’s parents are the late Ralph H. Beine and the late Dorothy M. Beine. Scarborough’s parents are the late Archie H. Skelton and the late Gladys E. Skelton.
Adam William Eshleman, of 804 Main St., El Segundo, Calif., and Kady Marie Oliker, same address. Eshleman’s parents are Russell E. Jr. and Lisa D. Eshleman. Oliker’s parents are Steven C. and Barbara C. Oliker.
Kevin John-Paul Brooke, of 14 Bradford Drive, Leola, and Kelsey Nicole Pontz, same address. Brooke’s parents are Victoria C. Youmans and the late James A. Brooke. Pontz’s parents are David J. Pontz and the late Connie E. Schlenbaker.
Caleb Evan Cagno, of 1384 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, and Elizabeth Elaine Leister, same address. Cagno’s parents are Mark M. and Doreen A. Cagno. Leister’s parents are Mark A. and Wendy E. Leister.
Tyler James Givens, of 1509 Brunnerville Road, Lititz, and Leah Marie Houser, same address. Givens’ parents are Kerry T. Givens and Terri L. Gleason-Givens. Houser’s parents are Timothy L. and Lynne M. Houser.
Anthony Guerrini, of 484 Brendon Drive, Leola, and Carole Ann Kenna-Nelms, same address. Guerrini’s parents are the late Guido Guerrini and the late Rosemary Guerrini. Kenna-Nelms’ parents are the late John T. Kenna and the late Georgette M. Kenna.
David Malcolm Astuto, of 311 N. Barbara St., Mount Joy, and Joy Louise Helsel, same address. Astuto’s parents are Lucian A. and Ann Marie Astuto. Helsel’s parents are Donna F. Street and the late Clair W. Helsel.
Samuel Christopher Lopez Jr., of 100 Pond Vista Lane, Manheim, and Delmisu A. Fabregas, same address. Lopez’s parents are Samuel and Soledad Lopez. Fabregas’ parents are Miguel Fabregas and Aida Rodriguez.
Richard M. Repkoe, of 104 Lawton Court, Willow Street, and Joan M. Adams, same address. Repkoe’s parents are the late Michael J. Repkoe and the late Lois P. McCabe. Adams’ parents are the late John M. Clark Jr. and the late Jacqueline M. Clark.
Craig Douglas William Bance, of 42 Loop Rod, Quarryville, and Stephanie Ann Herr, same address. Bance’s parents are Terrence W. and Vicki J. Bance. Herr’s parents are Michael J. and Sue A. Herr.
William Earl Knight, of 202 Idlewild Road, Bel Air, Md., and Taylor Marie Hegeman, same address. Knight’s parents are Lorraine K. Knight and the late Elwood A. Knight. Hegeman’s parents are Christopher W. Hegeman and Penelope E. Kelly.
Keith Alan Brooks, of 86 Meadow View Drive, Leola, and Cathryn Elizabeth Reid, same address. Brooks’ parents are David A. and Jeanette L. Brooks. Ford’s mother is Tina M. Parker.
Andre John Good, of 80 Clearview Road, Ephrata, and Janae Elizabeth Zimmerman, same address. Good’s parents are Ray L. and Patricia J. Good. Zimmerman’s parents are John W. and Lori A. Zimmerman.
John James Anziano, of 192 Kirks Mill Road, Nottingham, and Dawn L. Zeuner, same address. Anziano’s parents are the late John J. Anziano and the lae Patricia A. Anziano. Zeuner’s parents are Donald E. Zeuner and the late Nancy I. Zeuner.
Michaelangelo Angel Aponte, of 95 Christiana Pike, Christiana, and Brittany Lane Chaman, same address. Aponte’s parents are Luis and Debra Aponte. Chapman’s parents are Gregory J. Chapman and Tina L. Nickle.
Adam R. Bushong, of 2875 Buckwalter Road, Manheim, and Shana Michelle Cook, same address. Bushong’s parents are Jesse Grant Bushong and the late Debra Bushong. Cook’s parents are Karen Best Cook and the late David James Struve.
Brian Wayne James Jr., of 28 N. State St., Ephrata, and Desiree Nicole Bigler, same address. James’ parents are Brian Wayne James Sr. and the late Kimberly R. James. Bigler’s parents are Dwayne E. and Debra L. Bigler.
Samuel Oak Wenger, of 374 Jeff Ave., Ephrata, and Brynne Leigh Mellinger, of 1122 Village Circle, Denver. Wenger’s parents are Harold L. and Jody K. Wenger. Mellinger’s parents are Benjamin K. and Mary Lou Mellinger.
Richard J. Meisenbach, of 131 Rawlinsville Road, Willow Street, and Rachel Ora Schmid, of 4416 Main St., Conestoga. Meisenbach’s parents are Richard J. Meisenbach and Robin L. McComsey. Schmid’s parents are Eric W. and Ora Jane Schmid.
Ty Matthew Henry, of 4251 Roundtop Road, Elizabethtown, and Ashtyn Brooke Kreider, same address. Henry’s parents are Matthew J. Henry and Heather L. McKnight. Kreider’s parents are Kevin A. and Jodi R. Kreider.
William Thomas Deasy, of 1236 Central Ave., Columbia, and Lauren E. Smith, same address. Deasy’s parents are Nina C. Dedmon and the late William R. Deasy. Smith’s parents are Leo J. and Dawn M. Smith.
Anthony J. Salvatori, of 145 W. Farnum St., New Holland, and Samantha Leigh Wickenheiser, same address. Salvatori’s parents are Terry L. and Elizabeth V. Salvatori. Wickenheiser’s parents are Susan E. Wickenheiser and the late Craig A. Wickenheiser.
Austin Mychail-Edward Mitchell, of 680 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown, and Samantha Lyn Bucher, same address. Mitchell’s parents are Mychail S. and Jennifer A. Mitchell. Bucher’s parents are Richard L. and Donna E. Bucher.
Kevin M. Foreacre, of 244 W. Stiegel St., Manheim, and Hannah Rae Delancey, same address. Foreacre’s parents are the late Barry D. Foreacre and the late Shelley L. Foreacre. Delancey’s parents are Robert A. Delancey and Dianna L.Balsbaugh.
Lawrence Alston, of 339 N. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, and Nicole Depaz-Rodriguez, same address. Alston’s parents are Jonnell A. Harper and the late Larry Alston. Depaz-Rodriguez’s parents are Ludwig E. Depaz and Abigail Warner.
Nikos Galanopoulos, of 3825 Sylvan Drive, York, and Shelbey Rose Stimpson, same address. Galanopoulos’ parents are John and Patricia Galanopoulos. Stimpson’s mother is Misty L. Ott.
Kevin David Wallace Jr., of 444 Hillside Ave., Elizabethtown, and Heather Ann Fryberger, same address. Wallace’s parents are Kevin David Sr. and Robin L. Wallace. Fryberger’s parents are Michael L. Fryberger and Mary S. Yordy.
Joseph Anthony Kinkade Beiermeister, of 12 Hilltop Ave., Akron, and Brittany Lee Gehr, same address. Beiermeister’s parents are Steven K. Beiermeister and Nicole E. Powell. Gehr’s parents are Todd D. Stuber and Tina A. Lorah.
Mitchell Lawrence Merritt, of 7 Tia Circle, Mount Joy, and Allyson Anne Frey, same address. Merritt’s parents are Steven R. Merritt and Jennifer J. Lydon. Frey’s parents are Rebecca A. Frey and the late Victor M. Frey.
Nicholas Robert Kaiser, of 7323 Summit Rock Road, Elkridge, Md., and Lauren Elizabeth Knaide, same address. Kaiser’s parents are Robert T. and Kim J. Kaiser. Knaide’s parents are Keith D. and Jeanne H. Knaide.
Kyle Matthew Weaver, of 1215 Mount Airy Road, Silver Spring, and Jaime Lynn Pratt, same address. Weaver’s parents are Galen and Roberta Weaver. Pratt’s parents are Thomas J. and Cynthia A. Pratt.
Amos Clay, of 2165 Old Philadelphia Pike, and Diane Marie Hershey, same address. Clay’s parents are the late Amos Clay Sr. and the late Darlene Clay. Hershey’s parents are Daniel L. and Donna L. Hershey.
Steven Andrew Nunemaker, of 229 Turtle Hill Road, Ephrata, and Aristoula T. Tsoumparas, of 3273 Randy Road. Nunemacher’s parents are Robert P. Nunemacker Jr. and the late Victoria J. Nunemaker. Tsoumparas’ parents are Theodoros A. and Maria Lianidakis.
Benjamin Charles Hallowell, of 1115 Marietta Ave., Apt. 23, and Katherine Lee Ensell, same address. Hallowell’s parents are Robert Hallowell and Martha Norris. Ensell’s parents are Scott Ensell and Denise Johnston.