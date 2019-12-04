The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Simon Ahoya Opala, of 1204 Union St., and Rachel Lynn Reich, same address. Opala’s parents are Janephew Opala and the late Shem Opala. Reich’s parents are Carolyn J. Reich and the late William R. Reich.
Judson Arthur Spangler, of 132 Stillcreek Road, Millersville, and Heather M. Fureman, same address. Spangler’s parents are Barbara Longe Eisenhart and the late David Henry Spangler. Fureman’s parents are Thomas Paul Foster and Patricia Foster Frey.
Tayden Akule Knicely, of 44 W. Boehms Road, Willow Street, and Erwilen Mohammad, Chiba Ken Tomisato. Knicely’s parents are Donald Gerlach and Judith Mumma. Mohammad’s parents are the late Rizalito Quintana Lovedorial and the late Adela Canon Lovedorial.
Elmer E. Liborio, of 434 Manor St., and Margarita Sanchez Morales, same address. Liborio’s parents are Carlos Humberto Liborio and Adela del Carmen Morales. Sanchez Morales’ parents are Felcita Morales Fortuna and the late Victor Sanchez Morales.
Luke S. Porter, of 5 Stratford Apartments, Elizabethtown, and Delilah Gomez Ejan, same address. Porter’s parents are Leo and Karen Porter. Gomez Ejan’s parents are the late Pedro G. Gomez and the late Juanita M. Gomez.
Robert W. Echternach, of 33 Ruby St., and Sophie G. Pearson-Fisher, same address. Echternach’s parents are Lisa Greiner and the late William Hummel. Pearson-Fisher’s parents are Michael and Betty Lou Fisher.
Jeremy Clifford Gill, of 585 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, and Laura L. Courts, same address. Gill’s parents are Clifford and Joanne Gill. Courts’ parents are James and Donna Courts.
Kyle Patrick Conlon, of 46 Stone Creek Court, Mount Joy, and Kristina Elizabeth Boyer Schimke, of 260 Hiestand Court, Landisville. Conlon’s parents are Hugh and Nora Conlon. Schimke’s parents are Gregory and Leanne Schimke.
Jeffrey Eugene Little Jr., of 136 Mitchell Court, Johnstown, and Sarah Elizabeth Sinclair, of 1543 E. Newport Road, Lititz. Little’s parents are Jeffrey Sr. and Nancy Little. Sinclair’s parents are Stephen and Melissa Sinclair.
Anthony L. Christmas, of 2258 Old Philadelphia Pike, Apt. C, and Joni J. Saber, same address. Christmas’ parents are Francis Renee Morris and the late Bruce Anderson. Saber’s parents are Eleanor Eberly and the late John Stewart.
Aaron John Pysher, of 46 E. Main St., Apt. 2, Ephrata, and Chloe Alexandria Keller, of 1020 Snyder Road, Annville. Pysher’s parents are Nancy Pysher and the late Todd Pysher. Keller’s parents are William and Hillery Keller.
Jacob Nicholas Toomey, of 447 Fremont St., and Kennedy Haley Bryant, same address. Toomey’s parents are Sterling E. Toomey Jr. and the late Shonna L. Toomey. Bryant’s parents are Craig S. Bryant and Vickie L. Sheubrooks.
Conlin James Mowrer, of 301 Wild Cherry Lane, Marietta, and Tara Elizabeth Welsh, same address. Mowrer’s parents are Scott Mowrer and Erin Geib. Welsh’s parents are Albert and Amy Welsh.
Nathaniel Victor King, of 85 Beatty’s Tollgate Road, Marietta, and Samantha Marie Stoner, of 128 Countryside Lane, Marietta. King’s parents are John and Karen King. Stoner’s parents are Scott Stoner and Cheri Shopf.
Raymond Wise III, of 101 Albright Ave., and Christa L. Cole, same address. Wise’s parents are Darlene Wise and the late Raymond Wise. Cole’s parents are Edward F. and Carol L. Cole.
Julio Figueroa Nunez, of 200 Stone Mill Road, Apt. G123, and Christine Ann Stevens, same address. Figueroa Nunez’s parents are Julio Figueroa and Ana Maria Nunez. Stevens’ parents are Clyde Cyrus and Susan Ann Stevens.