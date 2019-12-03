The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Colt Dalton Robbins, of 1805 Integrity Way, Apt. 108, Louisville, Ky., and Caryn Elizabeth Bailey, same address. Robbins’ parents are Todd Robbins and Jacki Lewis. Bailey’s parents are Craig and Sherri Bailey.
Nelson M. Martin, of 114 Royal Horse Way, Reinholds, and Karla L. Martin, same address. Nelson Martin’s parents are the late Edwin Martin and the late Emma Martin. Karla Martin’s parents are Miriam Snyder and the late Jack Snyder.
Brandon R. Myers, of 204 Aspen Lane, Lititz, and Emily Nicole Mann, same address. Myers’ parents are Marsh and Joanne Myers. Mann’s parents are Donovan and Rosemarie Mann.
Marcus C. Trimble, of 618 Shadetree Blvd, Marietta, and Uche Olivia Ibegbu, same address. Trimble’s parents are Curtis Trimble and Brenda Newcomer. Ibegbu’s parents are Maureen Bandele Ezeani and the late Anthony Okonkwo Ezeani.
Jonathan Simmons, of 311 Euclid Ave., and Janon Lavette Nelson, of 462 Fremont St. Simmons’ parents are the late Charles Gordon and the late Annie Simmons. Nelson’s parents are John Henry Hatchett and the late Lillian Edith Nelson.
Travis Ottis Groff, of 39 Refton Road, Willow Street, and Danielle Nicole Herr, same address. Groff’s parents are Troy James and Teresa Ann Groff. Herr’s parents are Steven Daniel and Melinda Rae Herr.
Corey Nicholas Smith, of 6 Oxford Village, and Bridget Elizabeth Brady, same address. Smith’s parents are Charles and Angela Smith. Brady’s parents are Robert and Anita Brady.
Andrew Douglas Woolley, of 35 Peeble Creek Drive, Lititz, and Ashlee Marie Garman, of 326 English Ivy Drive, Lititz. Woolley’s parents are Daniel and Sherry Woolley. Garman’s parents are Scott and Sheri Garman.
Sokkun Meas, of 1331 Meadowcreek Lane, and Pajuvam Christine Kue, same address. Meas’ mother is Suha Meas. Kue’s parents are Gerry and May Youa Kue.
Paul William Lamicela, of 153 Country Drive, Denver, and Laura Elizabeth Shirk, of 826 Leiser Road, New Columbia. Lamicela’s parents are Ronald and Christine Lamicela. Shirk’s parents are Quentin and Anita Shirk.
James E. Smith II, of 127 E. High St., Manheim, and Kelsey Leigh Fishburn, same address. Smith’s parents are James E. Smith Sr. and the late Jacqueline Smith. Fishburn’s parents are Gregory and Lori Fishburn.
Tyrone L. Conyers, of 646 Lehigh Ave., and Jennifer Candelaria, of 2286 Oak Hollow Drive, Columbia. Conyers’ parents are Audrey Mae Gray and the late Levi Conyers. Candelaria’s parents are Francisco Candelaria and Angela Gonzalez.
Pierce Morgan Caplinger, of 327 E. High St., Womelsdorf, and Kelsey Esther Stauffer, same address. Caplinger’s parents are Jon Caplinger and Tammy Gruber. Stauffer’s parents are Dennis and Joanne Stauffer.
Justin Michael Bergandino, of 120 Carson St., Phoenixville, and Karina R. Bonds, same address. Bergandino’s parents are John and Margaret Bergandino. Bonds’ parents are Vickie Bonds and the late Peter Bonds.