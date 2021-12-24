The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Steven Rivera, of 31 Hazel St., and Linda Lee Santiago-Torres, of 1123 Wabank Road, Apt. D301. Rivera’s parents are Elvis Rivera and Yvette Delgado. Santiago-Torres’ parents are Evelio Santiago and Jacqueline Torres.
Emilie Jodes, of 51 Mechelle Drive, Apt. 15, and Florence Saint Clair, same address. Jodes’ parents are Emilie Richard and Mareta Siveus. Saint Clair’s parents are Leclerc Saint Clair and Annette Romain.
Jonathan Larry Jones, of 327 N. Cherry Alley, Elizabethtown, and Elisabeth Brianne Kreider, 1069 Iron Bridge Road, Mount Joy. Jones’ parents are Mark Wayne and Bonita Sue Jones. Kreider’s parents are Timothy Lee and Kristin Elisa Kreider.
Joseph D. Cooper, of 1141 Lebanon Road, Manheim, and Tarah L. Ninos, same address. Cooper’s parents are Steven and Kim Cooper. Ninos’ parents are Andrew and Lynda Ninos.
Patrick Joseph Borzellino, of 113 E. Ninth St., Leadville, and Caitlin Elizabeth Ritter, same address. Borzellino’s parents are Joseph and Patricia Borzellino. Ritter’s parents are Daniel Edward and Andrea Jean Ritter.
Fotini Kasapidis, of 61 Morning Glory Lane, Manheim, and Sara Elizabeth Ulrich, same address. Kasapidis’ parents are Nikolaos Vasilios and Joanna Kasapidis. Ulrich’s parents are Michael George Darrenkamp and Margaret Zwalley.
Jonathan Emmett Smathers, of 512 Airport Road, New Holland, and Tyronda Umika Smith, 16 S. Custer Ave., New Holland. Smather’s parents are Henry Edwin Smathers and Mary Marie Church. Smith’s parents are Tyrone Lasain Smith and Leslie Hardy.
Ian Christopher Kirkessner, of 450 Daisy Lane, and Jaclyn Suzanne Pennington, 643 Hopkins Mill Road, Quarryville. Kirkessner’s parents are Steven and Stephanie Kirkessner. Pennington’s parents are James and Joann Pennington.
Robert William Mull, of 41 W. Lemon St., No. 303, and Sandra Louise Becker, same address. Mull’s parents are Robert William and Janet Mae Mull. Becker’s parents are James Henry and Stella Marshman.
Samuel Maurice McCready, of 13 Intervlla Ave., West Lawn, and Diana Lynn Delmotte, of 130 N. Cedar St., second floor, Lititz. McCready’s parents are Samuel Looney and Gladys Joy Dayd. Delmotte’s parents are Morris Joseph and Shirley Louise Lapi.
Philip Gaelan Brady Greene, 556 W. Orange St., and Amanda Marie Lyons, same address. Greene’s parents are John Bresnahan and Mary Linda Greene. Lyons’ parents are Edward and Demise Marie Lyons.
Mue Seik, of 528 S. Lime St., and Aung Pai Soe, same address. Seik’s parents are Hsar Gay and Gay Wah. Soe’s parents are Dar Soe and Kay Aung Youe.
Thomas Lee Derr, of 130 New Haven St., Mount Joy, and Nanci Jo Miller, of 116 E. Donegal St., Mount Joy. Derr’s parents are Wilbur C. and Mary E. Derr. Miller’s parents are Paul D. and Margaret Ann Wagner.
Jason E. Harvey, of 570 Snyder Ave., Elizabethtown, and Laura Jean Dolly, same address. Harvey’s parents are Barry E. and Linda Alice Harvey. Dolly’s parents are Larry Eugene and Beverly Elaine Baker.
Vernon Ray Shirk, of N14275 Cardinal Ave., Owen, Wisc., and Verna Rosene Z. Stauffer, of 982 Centerville Road, East Earl. Shirk’s parents are Ammon M. and Grace M. Shirk. Stauffer’s parents are David R. and Annie W. Stauffer.
Mitchell Steven Bell, of 492 Ridge Road, Elizabethtown, and Abigail Marie Shaeffer, same address. Bell’s parents are Steven Richard Bell and Melissa Marie Hollenbach. Shaeffer’s parents are J. Donald and Ingrid Marie Shaeffer.
Joseph Werner Martens, of 560 Hamilton St., and Jennifer Anna Ciccoli, same address. Martens’ parents are Werner Robert and Mary Sue Martens. Ciccoli’s parents are Louis and Dorothy Ciccoli.
Matthew Lee Young, of 400 Creek Corner, Apt. 15, Ephrata, and Abigail Rose Hall, same address. Young’s parents are Marvin Eugene and Maureen Young. Hall’s parents are Brian Evan and Rosemary Hall.
Joshua Scott Giannarino, of 112 Green St., Christiana, and Stephanie Nicole Solomon, same address. Giannarino’s parents are William and Tina Minahan. Solomon’s parents are Paul C. and Sharon L. Solomon.
Jarrett M. Wall, of 1605 Colonial Manor Drive, and Victoria Jamie Luciano, 51 Fresh Meadow Drive. Wall’s parents are Scott and Teresa Wall. Luciano’s parents are Benito Luciano-Cruz and Rebecca Luciano.
Anthony Nolt, of 409 Charles Drive, Manheim, and Laurie Rose Deitrich, same address. Nolt’s parents are Ken W. Nolt and Cathy L. May. Deitrich’s parents are Richard Joseph and Ingrid Louise Rettger.
Robert Michael Tyler, of 448 Trena Ave., and Pamela Mae Warburton, same address. Tyler’s parents are Andrew Paul and Diane Margaret Patricia Tyler. Warburton’s parents are Lee Michael and Bethany Gail Warburton.
Cody Lee Wade, of 134 N. Plum St., and Amanda Jean McFadden, same address. Wade’s parents are Paul Bernard and Anne Lorraine Wade. McFadden’s parents are John Charles and Kathleen Anne McFadden.
Henry Kevin Bowman, of 329 N. Reservoir St., and Alexandra Deann Wagner, of 2961 Aster Lane, Lititz.
Jaybin Christopher Harpreet Aument, of 164 Run Valley Road, Conestoga, and Jessica Elizabeth Smith, of 205 Goods Road, Conestoga. Smith’s parents are Ronald Chester and Eva Elizabeth Smith.
Adam Christian Bendinsky, of 21 Pebble Creek Drive, Lititz, and Amanda DeFelice, same address. Bendinsky’s parents are James Lee and Elaine Jean Bendinsky. DeFelice’s parents are Thomas Casey and Diana Marie DeFelice.
Nancy R. Rodriguez, of 40 Manor Ave., Millersville, and Juliano J. Fletcher, same address.
Brandon Michael Shenk, of 916 Marticville Road, Pequea, and Jessica Lois Rayburn same address. Shenk’s parents are Homer E. and Judy A. Shenk. Rayburn’s parents are Thomas Jeffery and Janice Coates Rayburn.
Tyler Joseph Brinton, of 51 Clearview Road, New Providence, and Ashley Rae James, same address. Brinton’s parents are Joseph and Debbie Brinton. James’ parents are Paul and Lisa James.
Christopher John Reynolds, of 61 N. Reamstown Road, P.O. Box 136, Reamstown, and Kelly Elizabeth Deering, same address. Reynolds’ parents are John Edward Reynolds and Shelly Ann Rozell. Deering’s parents are Robert Gene and Laurie Deering.
Logan Kevin Kincaid, of 18 Park Ridge Drive, Elizabethtown, and Trianna Lynn Winters, same address. Kincaid’s parents are Kevin Franklin Kincaid and Shannon Loyola. Winters’ parents are James Paul and Lauren Marie Winters.
Scott Allen Etzweiler, of 442 S. Market St., Apt. 102, Elizabethtown, and Debbie Elaine Bair, same address. Etzweiler’s parents are Dale Curtis and Doris Louis Etzweiler. Bair’s parents are Glenn Flory Ober and Donna Kreiner.
Mike Eugene Dearolf, of 1591 Holtwood Road, Holtwood, and Kristina Rose Bennawit, same address. Dearolf’s parents are Michael and Penny Dearolf. Bennawit’s parents are Richard Dion and Vivan Lucine Bennawit.
Dennis J. Voulopos, 409 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, and Sandra Landy Mannon, same address. Voulopos’ parents are Paul S. and Kanella Voulopos. Mannon’s parents are C. Allen and Patricia Ann Mannon.
Kyle Michael Heisey, of 1041 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, and Kristine Lauren Frye, same address. Heisey’s parents are Eric Michael Heisey and Shannon Elaine Cleveland. Frye’s parents are John Edward and Margaret Mary Frye.
Steven Joseph Nutting, of 1018 Olde Hickory Road, and Allison Lyn Salata, same address. Nutting’s parents are Mark Franklin and Nancy Catherine Nutting. Salata’s parents are Glen David and Terri Jean Salata.
James Allan Greer, of 870 River Hill Road, Conestoga, and Susan J. Kaiser, same address.
Matthew Anthony Burgos, of 1706 Judie Lane Apt. B, and Brittany Ivette Brito, same address. Burgos’ parents are Miguel and Ani Burgos. Brito’s parents are Angel Manuel Brito and Deborah Diaz.
Demitri Andreas Bezzek, of 6209 Woodland Road, Linthicum Heights, Md., and Kerry Gail McLendon, same address.
Gerardo Aviles, 2001 Pennwick Road, Unit 1, and Ashley Fay Fernandez, same address.
Dennis David Louwerse, of 1381 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Joy, and Jennie Ann Granger, same address. Louwerse’s parents are Dennis and Linda Louwerse. Granger’s parents are Frederick Jay Smith and Debra M. Strickland.
Joshua Stephen Ginder, of 102 Madison Drive, Apt. 205, Leola, and Christine Ranck Buckwalter, 113 E. Franklin St., Ephrata. Ginder’s parents are Stephen and Bonnie Ginder. Buckwalter’s parents are Danid Ranck Buckwalter and Michele Lyn Vozzella.
Zachary Thomas Sard, of 9303 W. Brightway Circle, Henrico, Va., and Jessica Marie Montgomery, same address. Sard’s parents are Duane Ronald Sard and Carol Ann Swann. Montgomery’s parents are Donald Kent Montgomery and Robin Rae Millichap.
Zachary Douglas Idzik, 77 Foxfire Drive, Port Deposit, Md., and Kourtney Lynn Schneibel, same address. Idzik’s parents are Douglas Edward and Vickie Marie Idzik. Schneibel’s parents are Karl Eugen Schneibel and Kathleen Louise Gillick.
Ryan P. Sokoloff, of 1056 Lititz Bend Drive, Lititz, and Alyssa M. Martelli, same address. Sokoloff’s parents are Adam H. Sokoloff and Kelly Barone. Martelli’s parents are Anthony P. and Debbie A. Martelli.
Ivan Panevschi, of 201 Uppergate Court, Owings Mills, Md., and Diana Kopytyuk, of 3502 Rodgers Ave., Aston. Panevschi’s parents are Ivan and Irina Panevschi. Kopytyuk’s parents are Andrey and Olga Kopytyuk.
Michael Leon Smith, of 1035 Williamsburg Road, and Kayla Marie Fritsch, same address. Smith’s parents are Michael Leon Smith and Tammy L. Stambaugh. Fritsch’s parents are Joseph William Fritsch and Linda Louise Lefever.
Timothy J. Marquette, of 286 Duke St., Ephrata, and Samantha A. Buckwalter-Postlethwait, same address.
Benjamin Dylan Fowler, of 2101 Creighton Ave., Nashville, Tenn., and Jooeun Kang, same address. Fowler’s parents are Wyman Beall and Cheryl Jean Fowler. Kang’s parents are Daeryong Kang and Kicha Cho.
Oscar Rodriguez Nunez, of 523 Locust St., and Vivannette Sierra-Marrero, same address.
William Christopher Emich, of 5303 Lake Drive, East Petersburg, and Leslee Janine Brinkman, 130 Mayfield Drive, Lititz. Emich’s parents are Barry and Credwin Emich. Brinkman’s parents are Robert Lee and Judith Ann Brinkman.
Patrick Anthony Hoover, of 48 Ironstone Drive, Elizabethtown, and Megan Elizabeth Kelley, same address. Hoover’s parents are Jeffrey and Kristine Hoover. Kelley’s parents are Steven Patrick and Mary Elizabeth Kelley.
David L. Rineer, of 2994 Shipprock Road, Willow Street, and Meek E. Daye, same address. Rineer’s parents are Clyde D. and Paulette Jeannette Rineer. Daye’s parents are Ronald L. Diehl and June E. McGlothlin.
Thomas Robert Hummer, of 137 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, and Hannah Elizabeth Ames, same address. Hummer’s parents are Jonathan Blake and Sherry Lynn Hummer. Ames’ parents are Theodore Frank Ames and Lisa Jo Harach.
Stephen Adams McDermott, of 112 E. Main St., Apt. 2, Lititz, and Julie Ann Smoker, same address. McDermott’s parents are John Joseph McDermott and Kim Marie Shannon. Smoker’s parents are Mahlon and Sandra Beth Smoker.