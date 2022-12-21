The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Mark Christopher Wilson, of 101 Whitehall Road, Elkton, Md., and Linnette Elizabeth Siedler, same address. Wilson’s parents are Peter Vincent and Anne Marie Wilson. Siedler’s parents are John Edward and Hope Ann Siedler.
Andrew Ryan Barnard, of 285 Hess Road, Leola, and Susanna Irene Shirk, of 826 Leiser Road, New Columbia.
Gavin Michael Glick, of 2461 Willow Glen Drive, and Tonya Nicole Nemith, same address. Glick’s parents are Paul Glick and Bonnie Tillotson. Nemith’s parents are Stevie and Deborah Nemith.
Zane Andres Browne, of 1390 Columbia Ave., Suite 207, and Noelia Washington, same address. Browne’s mother is Kristofer Browne. Washington’s parents are David Washington and Carmen Almodovar.
Ryan Charles Hoopert, of 212 Derbyshire Road, and Jessica Lynn Reccek, same address. Hoopert’s parents are Charles Robert and Cheryl Lynn Hoopert. Reccek’s parents are Richard Paul and Elizabeth Marie Reccek.
Mark Aloysius Vogel, of 1833 Ridgeview Ave., and Kayla Renee Kassees, same address. Vogel’s parents are Samuel Mark and Maureen P. Vogel. Kassees’ parents are Karl John and Vicki Kay Kassees.
Benjamin M. Trissler, of 855 Hossler Road, Manheim, and Glenda Kay Fisher, of 139 Weidler Lane, Lititz.
Richard Tasker, of 5910 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, and Brittany Trail, same address. Tasker’s parents are Roy and Barbara Tasker. Trail’s parents are Harold Trail and Patricia Vukovan.
Bryan Manuel Suarez, of 364 Minor St., Apt. 6, Emmaus, and Brenna Hope Garcia, same address. Suarez’s parents are Luis M. Suarez and Elinette Y Gonzalez. Garcia’s parents are Edward Joseph Garcia and Amy Leigh Zeisloft.
Devon Mitchell Timmonds, of 194 Cambridge Road, Coatesville, and Olivia Sadie Horst, of 108 Blossom Lane, New Holland. Timmonds’ parents are Michael Timmonds and Barbara Ann Riehl. Horst’s parents are Richard Wayne Horst and Daisy Maylee Mackenzie.
Shawn Anthony Lapp, of 115 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, and Roslyn Faye Beiler, of 2912B Old Philadelphia Pike.
Joshua Taylor Eller, of 231 Mount Hope School Road, Willow Street, and Ashley Rose Starin, same address.
Richard Michael Nelson, of 401 Newton Ave., Oaklyn, and Jennifer Lynne Kitchen, same address. Nelson’s parents are Eric John Nelson and Karen Mary Pry. Kitchen’s parents are Guy Ernest and Robin Lee Kitchen.
Michele Lee Gutshall, of 207 S. Eighth St., floor 2, Columbia, and Savilla Ann Myers, same address.
Eber Eraldo Enriquez Carrillo, of 2302 Coventry Road, and Mercy Tapia Gonzalez, same address.
Brent Mitchell Miller, of 73145 Highway 75, Auburn, Neb., and Kristina Marie Shirk, of 1456 Union Grove Road, East Earl. Miller’s parents are Nevin and Lois Miller. Shirk’s parents are John and Lucy Shirk.
Corey Casey Pfortsch, of 1220 Janet Drive, Mount Joy, and Stephanie Connolly Meyer, same address. Pfortsch’s parents are Drew Casey and Karen Ann Pfortsch. Meyer’s parents are William Carl and Terry Lynn Meyer.
Kevin Johnson, of 705 Creekside Lane, Lititz, and Lydia Faro, same address. Johnson’s parents are Warren and Stacey Johnson. Faro’s parents are Christopher and Melissa Faro.
Joshua Ryan Belice, of 103 Treetops Drive, and Lauren Elise Dufault, same address. Belice’s parents are Nicholas Michael Belice and Debra Lynn Carroll. Dufault’s parents are Gilbert Charles and Sarah Polom Dufault.
Luke Jeremy Rohrer, of 806 Breezy Way, Lititz, and Shannon Elizabeth Hertzog, same address. Rohrer’s parents are Kevin Lamar Hertzog and Amy Louise Hain.
Cody Shawn O’Dell, of 370 Delp Road, and Kathryn Anne Meier, same address. O’Dell’s parents are Ernest Wesley O’Dell and Delphine Ann Greywolf. Meier’s parents are George Thomas and Carol Lee Meier.
Mark Lee Musser, of 2376 Bibbs Store Road, Louisa, Va., and Arlene Z. Sensenig, of 710 Solanco Road, Quarryville.
Maxwell Grant Rubey, of 1250 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, and Renee Caryn Ciardullo, same addres. Rubey’s parents are Todd Rubey and Michelle Berliner. Ciardullo’s parents are John Ciardullo and Joanne Durbin.
Trevor Davies Beard, of 1152 Bridge Road, Schwenksville, and Diana Pozo, of 122 Dauphin St. Beard’s parents are Kirby Wayne and Kathryn Therese Beard. Pozo’s parents are Leonardo Pozo and Nina Rosario.
Ryan Dempsey, of 25 Candy Road, Mohnton, and Brittany Pettine, same address. Dempsey’s parents are Gerald and Cherie Dempsey. Pettine’s parents are Raymond and Cheryl Tanyer.
Zachariah Jeffrey Mussmon, of 110 Plumeria Place, and Louise Elizabeth Roach, same address. Mussmon’s parents are Jeffery Harold and Susan Shaub Mussmon. Roach’s parents are Timothy Allen and Elizabeth Jane Roach.
Charles G. Bellmyer, of 1717 Cherry Hill Road, Peach Bottom, and Gail Diane Taylor, same address. Bellmyer’s parents are Charles R. Bellmyer and Darlene Combs. Taylor’s parents are John Taylor and Lana Martin.
Brandy Bautista, of 1560 Silver Spring Road, Mount Joy, and Namyah Inez Crespo, of 635 Penn Grant Road.
Miguel Shawn Harris, of 1098 Sterling Place, and Guadalupe Rodriguez, of 474 Dohner Drive.
George Arnold Witsil, of 255 Clay School Road, Unit 106, Ephrata, and Nancy Irene Fielder, same address. Witsil’s parents are George A. Witsil and Shirley Ann Lawr. Fielder’s parents are Carman Charles and Dorothy Irene Striewski.
Charles Raymond Haley, of 13617 Joseph Ave., Becker, and Amanda Jean Goodman, same address. Haley’s parents are Charles Raymond and Donna Lee Haley. Goodman’s parents are Thomas Rausch and Sheryl Stewart.
Alec Mitchell Leslie, of 34 E. 22nd St., Apt. 4A, New York, N.Y., and Audrey Caitlin Sheetz, same address. Leslie’s parents are Glenn and Lynda Siev Leslie. Sheetz’s parents are Richard Alvin and Linda Ann Sheetz.
Anthony Michael Billings, of 1151 Furniss Road, Peach Bottom, and Jessica Rose Cabrera, of 142 Lindecamp Lane, Peach Bottom. Billings’ parents are Christopher and Amy Billings. Cabrera’s parents are Carlos and Loretta Cabrera.
Christopher Todd Bylsma, of 671 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, and Elexis Lauren Braverman, same address. Bylsma’s parents are Barry Todd and Kathryn Siegel Bylsma. Braverman’s parents are Richard Mark and Amy Jo Braverman.
Gary Mitchell Spector, of 21 N. Third St., 4D, Philadelphia, and Marguerite Lawrence Samson, same address. Spector’s mother is Donna Spector. Samson’s mother is Lynne Samson.
Matthew Joseph Kratzer, of 5833 Mayfair Drive, Harrisburg, and Sara Rose Callie, same address.
Tyler Gregory Moyer, of 160 W. Broad St., Salunga, and Brittney Rose Otstot, same address. Moyer’s parents are Gregory Allen Moyer and Melissa Ann Hollinger. Otstot’s parents are Robert Paul Otstot and Derby Ann Bicking.
Daniel Craig Styer, of 409 Maple St., P.O. Box 577, Terre Hill, and Taylor Lynn Blessing, of 329 Cardinal Court, East Earl. Styer’s parents are Craig and Sandra Styer. Blessing’s parents are Troy and Kim Blessing.
Michael Jacob Ketima, of 2 SW First St., Leesburg, VA, and Aminata Bai Ketima, of 309 Darlington Court, New Providence. Michael Ketima’s parents are Baromie Kargbo and Ketima Bangura. Aminata Ketima’s parents are Bai and Gbassay Conteh.
Kevin Smith, of 7575 Willow Bottom Road, Sykesville, and Erin Swecker, same address. Smith’s parents are Jeff and Jody Smith. Swecker’s parents are Ronald Swecker and Kimberly Johnston.
David A. Brown, of 80 S. King St., Stevens, and Dorothy A. Ellis, same address.
Jaime A. Alvarez, of 3150 Broadway, No. 191, New York, N.Y., and Selma Leticia Gamboa, of 307 Elmshire Drive.
Brooke Lee Irwin, of 1326 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, and Hayley Lynn Steele, same address. Irwin’s parents are Michael Alan and Tamara Sue Martin. Steele’s parents are Wayne Richard Steele and Kelly Jo Moyer.
Mario Eduardo Costilla, of 7141 Jackson St., Philadelphia, and Fiorella Elizabeth Prado Ortega, same address. Prado Ortega’s parents are Edwind Manuel Prado Julca and Elifia Corina Ortega Garcia.
Christobal Torres, of 815 E. Orange St., and Pamela Marie Rodriguez, same address.
Leonel Silva-Tavarez, of 2022 Ursinus Ave., and Stephanie D. Damiron, same address. Silva-Tavarez’s parents are Leonardo Silva and Ramona Tavarez. Damiron’s parents are Nelson and Ana Damiron.
Garth Allen Hoover, 285 W. Farmersville Road, Leola, and Melissa Ranelle Horst, of 1106 E. Pieffer Hill Road, Stevens.
Marcelino Philip Oliveri, of 726 E. Newport Road, Lititz, and Kaitlyn Jean Layman, same address. Oliveri’s parents are Marcelino and Maureen Oliveri. Layman’s parents are Jim and Marjorie Layman.
Benjamin Hershey, of 30 Duffield Drive, Lititz, and Hannah Weidman, of 152 S. Spruce St., Lititz. Hershey’s parents are John Kemp and Heather Ann Hershey. Weidman’s parents are Neil Edward and Barbara Jean Weidman.
Andrew Martin Crawford, of 709 N. Shippen St., and Victoria Love Johnson, same address. Crawford’s parents are Martin Earl and Nancy Nystrom Crawford. Johnson’s parents are Mitchell James Richard Johnson and Katheryn Love Parrott.
David J. Foster, of 1056 Tom Paine Drive, and Jody Lynn Pontz, same address. Foster’s parents are William R. and Deanna K. Foster. Pontz’s parents are Charles E. and Linda M. Pontz.
John Walter Kramer, of 352 Rivermoor Drive, Marietta, and Barbara Elaine Decker, same address.
Logan Jared Herr, of 405 Creekside Lane, Lititz, and Nicolas Pazos Carreno, same address. Pazos Carreno’s parents are Leonardo Pazos Mendez and Luz America Carreno Benavidez.
Daniel Quang Duong, of 334 Mandarin Lane, Elizabethtown, and Eliza Ashley Birkelbach, same address. Duong’s parents are Tam T. Bui and Hung Q. Duong. Birkelbach’s parents are Gerald Joseph and Lisa Ann Birkelbach.
Phares David Broomell, of 20 N. Duke St., Millersville, and Karli Mae Feaster, of 2711B Willow Street Pike, Willow Street. Brommell’s parents are Mark Allen and Rhonda Diane Brommell. Feaster’s parents are Richard Clarence and Patricia Fay Feaster.
Frederick Michael Stringer, of 100 W. Kleine Lane, Apt. 204, Lititz, and Haley June Luvison, same address. Stringer’s parents are Frederick Michael and Patricia Fay Feaster. Luvison’s parents are Kelly Michael and Karen June Luvison.
Andrew Phillip Martin, of 740 Gridley St., and Paige Erin Wealand, same address. Martin’s parents are Phillip Charles Martin and Mary Beth Kreider. Wealand’s parents are Richard Lee and Susan Marie Wealand.
Robbie L. Stuart, of 496 Solanco Road, Quarryville, and Katherine G. Schatz, of 266 Hess Road, Quarryville.
Matthew Thomas Pauls, of 26 N. Eighth St., Columbia, and Christine Marie Stojak, same address. Pauls’ parents are Kenneth and Maryann Pauls. Stojak’s parents are Henry and Genevieve Stojak.
Jolan Scott Nolt, of 410 Clarks Run Road, Blain, and Lanita Dawn Lauver, of 67 Bowmansville Road, Mohnton.
Rodney Michael Lambert, of 10 Oakbrook Lane, Elizabethtown, and Angela Marie Manoskey, same address. Lambert’s parents are Steven Labar Lambert and Kathleen Marie Richards. Manoskey’s parents are Joseph and Katherine Susan Manoskey.
Kadin Joshua Gard Williams, of 2809 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VAa., and Gretchen Lynne White, of 1301 Sheridan Place, Unit E, Bel Air, Md. Williams’ parents are Richard Allen and Marlene Yvonne Williams. White’s parents are Patrick Steven and Barbara Duncan White.
Bret Richard Howey, of 418 Wickshire Circle, Lititz, and Danielle Freed, of 207 Weatherfield Place Howey’s parents are Jeffrey Eugene Howey and Susan Kocher. Freed’s parents are Thomas Mark and Annette Freed.
Michael Edward Miller, of 11 Far Corners Loop, Sparks, Md., and Kathie Molnar Daniel, same address. Miller’s parents are James Thomas and Terese Louise Miller. Daniel’s parents are George Joseph and Judith Ellen Molnar.
Jordan Anthony Kalinowski, of 1162 S. Lefever Drive, Lititz, and Rachel Ann Snyder, of 724 Water St., Mount Joy.
Benjamin Aaron Tripp, of 36 E. Orange St., Elizabethtown, and Megan Daley Moses, same address. Tripp’s parents are Aaron Benjamin and Danielle Louise Tripp. Moses’ parents are William Joseph and Sara Jean Moses.
Ryan Bradley Mumma, of 1008 Kaitlin Alley, Apt. D, Mount Joy, and Kaitlin Mackenzie Miller, same address.
Kyle Matthew Newcomer, of 1666 Callowhill St., Apt. 211, Philadelphia, and Lauren Elizabeth Root, same address. Newcomer’s parents are Mark and Cheryl Newcomer. Root’s parents are Todd Richard and Kelin Sue Root.
Andrew S. Hilla, of 1729 Pioneer Road, and Christine Marie Keefer, same address.
Thomas Randolph Anderson, of 503 Fortress Drive, Winchester, Va., and Jenna Marie Morgan, of 2605 Chestnut Valley Drive.
Kevin Ray Martin, of 495 Greenville Road, Denver, and Rachel Sue Hurst, 352 Royer Road, Lititz. Martin’s parents are Carl Martin and Anita Stauffer. Hurst’s parents are Stephen and Rhonda Hurst.
Jesse William Hearn, of 108 Grimley Road, Schwenksville, and Kylie Jo Turner, of 316 Sowle Court, Willow Street. Hearn’s parents are Greg and Catherine Hearn. Turner’s parents are Trent and Kerri Turner.
Andre Terry Moore, 206 Goldsborough Drive, Odenton, and Grace Dechavez, same address. Moore’s parents are Terry Winston and Debra Betty Moore. Dechavez’s parents are Carlito Dechavez and Raquel Flores.
Marilyn Christensen Collins, of 453 Frogtown Road, Pequea, and Laura Angel Buonomo, of 319 Wellesley Road, Philadelphia. Collins’ parents are Arthur Wolverton Collins and Joy Christensen. Buonomo’s parents are Benedict Joseph Buonomo and Tina Libertini.
Brayan Jose Jaquez Cruz, of 346 Jamaica Ave., Medford, N.Y., and Ana Maria Bueno Marquez, of 106 Red Oak. Jaquez Cruz’s parents are Basilio Jaquez and Ycelsa Del Carmen Cruz. Bueno Marquez’s parents are Porfirio Bueno Almonte and Maria Cleotilde Marquez Cerda.
Brian Edward McCabe, of 15 Field Lane, Lititz, and Jennifer Jane Lauris, same address.
Robert Boyd Roemer, of 670 Hempfield Hill Road, lot 17, Columbia, and Stephanie Anna Sholly, of 530 S. Front St., Wrightsville.
Andrew Savel, of 156 Summer Lane, Lititz, and Rebeca Thomas, of 188 Kings Gate Drive, Lititz. Savel’s parents are Joseph and Marilyn Savel. Thomas’ parents are Edwin Anderson and Meryl Bryant.
Jonathan Dale Webster, of 312 N. Fifth St., Columbia, and Morgan Lynne Benjamin, same address. Benjamin’s parents are Ryan and Marisa Benjamin.
Gunner L. Voss, of 215 Longwood Court W, and Shannon M. Gaul, same address. Voss’ parents are Steve J. Voss and Tabetha L. Carbaugh. Gaul’s parents are Lake E. and Mary C. Sexton.
David K. Lapp, of 201 N. Whisper Lane, New Holland, and Nicole Elizabeth Scarle, of 149 E. Main St., Apt. 1, New Holland. Lapp's parents are Eli Blank Lapp and Anna Stoltzfus. Scarle's parents are James Uber and Terri Lynn Scarle.
Isaac Alan Robinson, of 102 Cheryl Ann Court, Willow Street, and Jenevieve Joleen Eberly, of 12 Winwood Court, Quarryville. Robinson’s parents are Brad Alan and Sandra Lin Robinson. Eberly’s parents are Gary Jay and Lois Kathleen Eberly.
Melvin S. Stoltzfus, of 316 Faggs Manor Road, Cochranville, and Anna Ruth Glick, of 322 Hemlock Lane, New Holland.
Ramsey Eiceman Eisenhauer, of 735 Darlington Road, Darlington, Md., and Amanda Erin Kemp, of 125 Bailey Hill Road, Lawrenceville. Eisenhauer’s parents are Peter Thomas and Jodi Kathleen Eisenhauer. Kemp’s parents are Albert Paul Kemp and Gretchen Lynn Douglass.
Tyler Andrew Wilson, of 235 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, and Samantha Josephine Cumor, same address. Wilson’s parents are Jeffrey Leroy Wilson and Jennifer Wilson Burkhart. Cumor’s parents are Steven Cumor and Heidi Kelleher.
Jonathan Michael Thomas, of 3445 Lincoln Highway East, Apt. 2, Paradise, and Caroline Bridget-Morgan Sheehan, same address. Thomas’ parents are John Edward Thomas and Susan Jean Adzema. Sheehan’s parents are Lynn Allen Sheehan and Paula Bridget Puntar-Sheehan.
Jose Luis Colon Rivera, 137 Linville Drive, Unit 137, Mountville, and Marisol Rodriguez Santiago, same address.
Murrey O’Dickson, of 920 Plane St., Apt. 5300, Columbia, and Sandra J. Miranda-Cuellar, same address.
Rachel Elizabeth Crothers, of 215 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, and Myranda Skye Wenger, same address. Crothers’ parents are Scot William and Cathy Anne Crothers. Wenger’s parents are Lonnie Clyde Wenger and Elaine Marie Zimmerman.
Robert Dustin Stewart, of 20 S. Broad St., Quarryville, and Liana Dawn Kieley, of 123 W. Franklin St., Strasburg. Stewart’s parents are Robert Lee Stewart and Dell Marie Stoltzfus. Kieley’s mother is Shirley Naomi Kilby.
Andrew Mark Sloan, of 867 Louise Ave., and Elizabeth Margaret Edkin, same address. Sloan’s parents are Stephen and Marchy Sloan. Edkin’s parents are William and Norma Edkin.
Anthony Stephen Beals, of 765 Azalea Lane, Gap, and Kassandra Eileen Crawford, same address. Beals’ parents are Stephen Lynn and Lori Jo Beals. Crawford’s parents are Mark Andrew Crawford and Deborah Lynn Rash.
Michael Gregory Fischer, of 213 11st NE, Washington, D.C., and Alexandra Marie Slenker, same address. Fischer’s parents are Bradley Scott-Fischer and Melinda Louise Scott. Slenker’s parents are Kevin Flinchbaugh Slenker and Joanne Marie Ott-Slenker.
Ernest K. Maxwell, of 977 Rettew Mill Road, Ephrata, and Sydia Natanya White, same address.
Gregory Lee Stief, of 140 Country Drive, Denver, and Jeremy Lee Martin, same address. Stief’s parents are Ricky L. and Vicky Sue Stief. Martin’s parents are Randy and Bonnie Martin.
Taylor Andrew Martin, of 331 Staver Road, Reinholds, and Ellen Monique Hill, of 14 W. Stiegel St., Apt. B, Manheim. Martin’s parents are Darryl W. and Kristi Kay Martin. Hill’s parents are Michael Andrew and Patricia Ann Hill.
John David Dagostino, of 61 Chelmsford Drive, Marietta, and Jennifer E. Droge, same address.
Victor Perez Mendez, of 63 Michelle Drive, Apt. D9, and Odalis Ramos Rivero, of 644 Hershey Ave.
Hector M. Torres, of 224 1/2 W. Miller St., Strasburg, and Lillian Alicea, same address.
Zachary Philip Kirsch, of 716 Eastshire Drive, Catonsville, Md., and Megan Nicole Wood, same address. Kirsch’s parents are Brian Kirsch and Tracy Beaupre.
Nathan James Hardman, of 1270 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, and Audrey Sue Rutt, same address. Hardman’s parents are Mark James and Jennifer Dawn Hardman.
William Earl Bucher, of 617 Manor St., Columbia, and Amy Lynn Swinehart, same address.
Austin Michael Kirchner, of 425 Mt. Sidney Road, and Gerald Thomas Brennan, same address. Kirchner’s parents are Robert Michael Kirchner and Jennifer Rebecca Angelo. Brennan’s parents are Gerald Thomas Brennan and Donna Marie Briddock.
Luke Steven Huber, of 314 Devon Drive, and Jacqueline Marie Koob, same address. Huber’s parents are Steven and Laura Huber. Koob’s parents are Francis Kevin and Maureen Koob.
Justin Cort Bradley, of 341 Tansboro Road, Berlin, N.J., and Morgan Anne Neilson, same address. Bradley’s parents are Justin Cort Bradley and Holly Ann Haran. Neilson’s parents are William Matthew and Jean Marie Neilson.
Audrey Zenobia Dean, of 2125 Northview Lane, Harrisburg, and Bria Lanise Shawell, of 3500 Reading Crest Ave., Reading. Dean’s parents are Adrian Maurice and Tawana Dean. Shawell’s parents are Raymond Washington and Barbara Rae Shawell.
Jarid Lyndel Heard, of 1614 Eshelman Mill Road, Apt. H, Willow Street, and Araceli Pena-Pabon, of 705 Stevens Ave. Heard’s parents are Wendell Heard and Evelyn Wallace. Pena-Pabon’s parents are Alejandro and Maria Del Carmen Pena.
Eduardo Huerta Fuentes, of 324 S. West End Ave., and Kaitlynn Rochelle Reitenbach, same address. Huerta Fuentes’ parents are Josafat Huerta Alberto and Juana Huerta Fuentes.
Benjamin Scott Weaver, of 585 Westbrooke Drive, Elizabethtown, and Kiana Ann Elvirita Lemus, same address. Weaver’s parents are Nevin Scott and Lori Sue Weaver. Lemus’ parents are Ruben and Sue Ann Lemus.
Scott C. Wilson, of 17 Wild Deer Drive, Stevens, and Chelsea Margaret Riggeal, same address.
Kristi Becker, of 126 Bent Tree Drive, and Brittany Farrar, of 509 Liberty Drive, Mount Wolf. Becker’s parents are Ronald Becker and Cheryl Witman. Farrar’s parents are David Geiger and Wendy Synder.
Aaron William Millard, of 60 Orchard Road, Elizabethtown, and Rebecca Anne Lachappelle, same address. Millard’s parents are Wayne Eugene Milliard and Rhonda Lou Jones. Lachappelle’s parents are Norman Curtis and Christina Mae Lachappelle.
Andrew Paul Taylor, of 2484 Conestoga Creek Road, Narvon, and Laura Ann Steven, of 376 Whispering Pines Lane, Birdsboro.
Joseph Paul Battle, of 244 Nevin St., and Claudia Danelle Heitland, of 303 Ratcliffe Road, Willow Street. Battle’s parents are Michael Paul and Elisa Marie Battle. Heitland’s parents are Steve Edward and Lori Michelle Heitland.
Jolyn Snyder Shirk, of 229 Quarry Road, Kutztown, and Rebekah Dawn Horst, of 105 Harrington Road, Rising Sun, Md.
Matthew Thomas Schuck, of 245 Tennyson Drive, and Morgan Elizabeth Stephanchick, same address. Schuck’s parents are Steven Francis and Joanne Love Schuck. Stephanchick’s parents are Gary and Karen Stephanchick.
Michael Joseph Sebelist, of 93 Morning Glory Lane, Manheim, and Amy Elizabeth Arnold, same address.
Josue Valentin Gonzalez, of 1736 Judie Lane, Apt. F., and Keisha Nismary Santiago Morales, same address.
James R. Holman, of 124 Lancaster Estates, Mount Joy, and Idalis Bolukbas, same address. Holman’s parents are James R. and Joan E. Holman. Bolukbas’ parents are Hiram Martinez and Aida Martine.
Cullan Joseph Britten, of 2817B Willow Street Pike N, Willow Street, and Mariah Lee Santiago, same address. Britten’s parents are Brian L. Britten and Karen M. Shepard. Santiago’s parents are Roberto R. and Tina L. Santiago.
Jesse Robert Farmer, of 59 River Road, Pequea, and Melissa Ann Leidich, same address. Farmer’s parents are Mark James and Cindy Ann Farmer. Leidich’s parents are Allen Keath and Doris Ann Leidich.
Tyler James Noss, of 4245 Valley Road, Enola, and Sarah Darlene Shirk, of 78 Weaver Road, Denver. Noss’ parents are James Ray and Kimberly Ann Noss. Shirk’s parents are Nelson Zimmerman and Darlene Fay Shirk.
Tyler Allen Depuy, of 14 Lancaster Estates, Mount Joy, and Hope Elease Martin, of 5 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Depuy’s parents are Allen Dean Depuy and Tonya Ann Siegfried. Martin’s parents are Ricky Tyler and Teresa Lynn Martin.
Clark M. Denlinger, of 190 Project Drive, Denver, and Taylor Abigail Strickler, of 1506 Brunnerville Road, Lititz. Delinger’s parents are Michael Lynn and Corine Louise Denlinger. Strickler’s parents are Lynn D. and Judy R. Strickler.
Joshua Kim, of 623 E. Berger St., Emmaus, and Sabrina Nicole Sizer, of 300 W. Third St., Apt. 2, Mount Carmel. Kim’s parents are Tae Suk Kim and Alice Griffin. Sizer’s parents are Joseph John and Janet Ann Sizer.
Joseph Mychael Saia, of 81 Fleet Place, Apt. 16F, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Shannon Rae Nitroy, same address. Saia’s parents are Craig and Sandra Saia. Nitroy’s parents are Mark and Joanne Nitroy.
Dener Ranielly Silva, of 3302 Fairdale Road, Philadelphia, and Ingrid G. Tavares Dos Reis, same address. Silva’s parents are Jailson Pereira Da Silva and Andersonia Gomes Da Silva.
Charles Davis Combs, of 2456 State St., East Petersburg, and Adrienne Squillace, same address. Combs’ parents are William David and Melanie Shawn Combs. Squillace’s parents are Salvatore Dennis and Donna Maria Squillace.
Cole Ryan Garver, of 1724 Beaver Valley Pike, Strasburg, and Kayla Renee Meck, same address. Garver’s parents are Tyler David and Sheri Lee Garver. Meck’s parents are Ryan Christopher and Dawn Noelle Meck.
Clarence E. Raihl, of 142 Tom Ave., Apt. J, Ephrata, and Cynthia Ann Gensemer, same address.
Gregory Scott Smith, of 16 Orchard Lane, Conestoga, and Sylvie Lessard, same address.
David Michael Hicks, of 7230 Darby Downs, Unit Q, Elkridge, Md., and Sharon Louise Sheppard, of 642 S. Queen St.
Nicholas Michael Bertinato, of 303 E. State St., Apt. 3, Kennett Square, and Abegale Lizabeth Nelson, same address. Bertinato’s parents are Richard and Deborah Bertinato. Nelson’s parents are Thomas Matthew Nelson and Kathryn Maureen Cruz.
Justin Glen Miller, of 711 Knoll Drive, Mount Joy, and Angela Marie Lasher, of 35 Mazie Circle, Elizabethtown.
Reid Allen Day, of 449 Black Barren Road, Peach Bottom, and Abigayle Lee Blizzard, of 1378 River Road, Drumore. Day’s parents are Ryan Lee and Heather Jean Day. Blizzard’s mother is Brandi Gwen Jakubec.
Kyle Fellman, of 4090 Upper Ridge Road, Pennsburg, and Kaylie Engle, of 538 Gia Circle, Apt. B, Clifton Heights. Fellman’s parents are Brooke and Lee Ann Fellman. Engle’s parents are Mark and Cathleen Engle.
Shane Michael Jones, of 41 Parkside Ave., and Jaime Nicole Groff, same address. Jones’ parents are Michael David Jones and Kelly Joanne Styer. Groff’s parents are Terry Ray and Bonnie Lynn Groff.
Stephen James Werst, of 2039 Wynonah Drive, Auburn, and Kelli Lynn Drumm, of 312 Nature Drive, Cherry Hill, N.J. Werst’s parents are James and Sharon Werst. Drumm’s parents are Timothy and Theresa Drumm.
Jorge A. Giron, of 534 Snyder Ave., Elizabethtown, and Ashley Renee McPherson, same address. Giron’s parents are Guillermo and Maria Giron. McPherson’s parents are Jeffrey Allen Presnell and Barbara Rohrer.
Riley Clay Sensenig, of 1367 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, and Kelsey Jo Martin, of 580 Mohns Hill Road, Reinholds.
Daran Lee Amos, of 5342 Strasburg Road, Kinzers, and Nina Irene Kelley, same address. Amos’ parents are Charles Robert Amos and Pinky Lynn Parker. Kelley’s parents are Austin Patrick and Nina Irene Kelley.
Andrew William Burton, of 616 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, and Karie Ellen Zeager, of 6281 Carpenter St., East Petersburg. Burton’s parents are William Avery and Roxanne Lee Burton. Zeager’s parents are Kenneth Eugene and Karen Eileen Zeager.
Brandon Kent Forry, of 63 Circle Drive, Manheim, and Jaime Lee Gambino, same address. Forry’s parents are Gary and Lynne Forry. Gambino’s parents are Keith Richardd Holland and Wanda Jean Hackman.
Benjamin Aaron Clarke, of 1171 Summer Lane, Pottstown, and Sarah Marie Decker, of 213 Chestnut Lane, Myersdale. Clarke’s parents are Frederick William and Janet Elizabeth Clark. Decker’s parents are Dean Lee and Terry Ann Decker.
Michael L. Cullen, of 11 Windmere Court, Elizabethtown, and Kayla P. Butler, same address.
Benjamin G. Riehl, of 241 Mascot Road, Ronks, and Brittany J. Zook, of 100 N. Sadsbury Court, Gap.
Andrew Davey Madore, of 215 Poplar Drive, Reading, and Alexandra Rae Winslow, of 115 Peach Blossom Lane, Leesport. Madore’s parents are Richard and Patricia Madore. Winslow’s parents are Robert and Josie Winslow.
Nicholas Ryan Martin, of 201 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown, and Lori Patricia Flowers, same address. Martin’s parents are Terry Lee and Wynetta Lynn Martin. Flowers’ parents are Brian Lee Flowers and Win Patricia Clemens.
Criony Aleody Gomez, of 163 Foal Court, and Jazlin Garcia, of 116 Conestoga Woods Road. Gomez’s mother is Leslie Gomez-Eduardo. Garcia’s parents are Miguel Angel Garcia and Brenda Bermudez.
Aaron Matthew Goss, of 685 Hamaker Road, Manheim, and Olivia Victoria Good, of 320 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. Goss’ parents are Matthew A. and Michele L. Goss. Good’s parents are Leon Ray Good and Lisa Marie Cartelami.
Russel Leighton Dietz, of 648 Plane St., Columbia, and Heather Marie Hagberg, of 681 Park Hill Drive, Manheim. Dietz’s parents are Jimmy Lee Dietz and Teresa Dawn Harries. Hagberg’s parents are Brian Edward and Karen Marie Hagberg.
Tyler David Weatherell, of 1765 Linwood Ave., and Kiersten Taylor Zerbe, same address. Weatherell’s parents are Matthew and Jennifer Weatherell. Zerbe’s parents are David and Michelle Zerbe.
Lyndon Michael Beiler, of P.O. Box 87, 2493 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, and Alyssa Beth Zimmerman, of 120 Mill Road, Newmanstown. Beiler’s parents are Jonas L. and Susie A. Beiler. Zimmerman’s parents are Ray N. and Dawn R. Zimmerman.
Maxwell David Hyde, of P.O. Box 483, Bowmansville, and Andrea Janine Gordner, of 1334 Horning Road, Denver. Hyde’s parents are Landis Hyde and Denise Gregor. Gordner’s parents are Harley and Melody Gordner.
Vincent Kyle Jones, of 725 Rosemont Drive, Lititz, and Katherine S. Moon, same address.
Bryan T. Wood, of 1416 Nissley Road, Landisville, and Addie M. Winfrey, of 65 Hawthorne Circle, Willow Street. Wood’s parents are William Madison and Rebecca Ann Wood. Winfrey’s parents are Alan Dean and Alicia Marie Winfrey.
James Wesley Davis, of 1238 Bridgetown Road, Fawn Grove, and Jodi Lynn Sample, same address.
Zachary Russell Mains, of 53 Lamppost Lane, and Kathryn Ann Kravitz, same address. Mains’ parents are Charles and Mary Mains. Kravitz’s parents are Joseph and Michele Kravitz.
Joshua Daniel Heinrich, of 5852 Kings Field Drive, Narvon, and Janae Marie Fisher, of 2044 Thoroughbred Lane. Heinrich’s parents are Gary James and Robin Anne Heinrich. Fisher’s parents are Jay Wilmer and Linda Mae Fisher.
Juan David Velez, of 422 Prospect St., and Itzia Carolina Dominguez-Zarate, same address. Velez’s mother is Blanca Nelly Bonilla.
Aaron Maciej Reliszko, of 24 E. Main St., Mount Joy, and Becky Marie Shank, same address. Reliszko’s parents are Ernest Joseph Keysok and Kataryna Reliszko. Shank’s parents are William Edward Shank and Peggy Lee Breneman.
Natanael Japhet Peguero Calderon, of 364 Sassafras Terrace, Mount Joy, and Berenice Benitez, same address. Peguero Calderon’s parents are Luis Roberto Peguero Pena and Domitila Calderon de Peguero. Benitez’s parents are Miguel De Jesus Benitez Morales and Escolastica De La Cruz Mota.
Julio Burgos Rios, of 2845 Willow Street Pike, 2nd floor, Willow Street, and Letty Enid Rodriguez Rodriguez, same address.
Geoffrey Scott Kaufman, of 141 Roseberry Road, Pine Grove, and Erika Irene Schell, of 214 E. Main St., Mount Joy.
Ian Carlo Guzman Velasquez, of 153 Courtney St., Newark, Del., and Marilyn Louise Weaver, of 44 Clouse Lane, East Earl. Guzman Velasquez’s parents are Carlos Alfonso Guzman and Maria Cristina Velasquez. Weaver’s parents are Allen Newswanger Weaver and Lydia Ann Martin Champ.
Obed Ayala, of 441 W. Lemon St., and Jamila Ruth Witmer, of 316 College Ave. Ayala’s parents are Daniel Ayala and Imelda Esperanza. Witmer’s parents are Reed Lamar and Barbara Lenhert Witmer.
Andrew Charles Wiker, of 382 E. Main St., New Holland, and Janice Nicole Oppel, of 352 W. Main St., Apt. B, New Holland.
Marcel Wallace, of 511 Beaver St., and Carole E. Gulotta, of 164 W. Greenwich St., Reading.
James Robert Barcheski, of 117 S. Lockwillow Ave., Harrisburg, and Caitlin Nicole Royer, of 289 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy.
Sean Bare, of 32 Shady Lane, Apt. A, Quarryville, and Kaitlyn Bodenschatz, of 199 Sleepy Hollow Road, Nottingham. Bare’s parents are Bill Bare and Julie Musser. Bodenschatz’s parents are Steve and Rene Bodenschatz.
Justin Edward Abel, of 2414 May Fair Drive, and April Lynn Kreischer, same address. Abel’s parents are Thomas Edward Abel and Diane Elizabeth Wenrich. Kreischer’s parents are Arthur V. Kreischer and Brenda Joyce Buchter.
Carlos Cabrera, of 2496 Miller Road, East Petersburg, and Adrianna M. Suess, same address. Cabrera’s parents are Carlos M. and Loretta R. Cabrera. Suess’ parents are Kevin E. and Tina M. Suess.
Jose Armando Rivera Romero, of 1105 Muhlenberg St., 1, Reading, and Mariana De Jesus, of 121 Juniata St. De Jesus’ mother is Benita De Jesus.
Alex Dalton Studenroth, of 951 N. Colebrook Road, Manheim, and Lauren Elizabeth Kemler, of 100 Pond Vista Lane, Apt. R, Manheim. Studenroth’s parents are Craig and Cheryl Studenroth. Kemler’s parents are Arthur David and Lori Ann Kemler.
Lloyd Mervin Beiler, of 5902 Meadville Road, Narvon, and Hannah S. Zook, of 3123 Irishtown Road, Gordonville.
Edwin S. Sensenig, of 164 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, and Karen J. Engel, of 288 Zooks Lane, Leola. Sensenig’s parents are Henry Z. and Lizzie M. Sensenig. Engel’s parents are Mervin H. and Karen J. Seibel.
Yuan Nell Adorno Gonzalez, of 413 Fremont St., and Yarielis M. Quiles Kuilan, same address.
Chad Everett Ochs, of 23 Broderick Court, Leola, and Daphne S. Malinich, same address.
Tyler John Ritsick, of 334 Sunnyside Ave., Harleysville, and Glorianna Aileen Butler, of 3855 Blair Mill Road, Apt. 223K, Horsham.
Davie Javier Garbanzo Hidalgo, of 144 N. Ronks Road, Apt. 313, Ronks, and Rebecca Marie Madera Mercado, same address. Garbanzo Hidalgo’s parents are Francisco Javier Garbanzo Morales and Argentina Hidalgo Cascante. Madera Morales’ parents are Wilfred Madera-Rodriguez and Rebecca Mercado-Negron.
Ryan Boyd Houck, of 917 Columbia Ave., Ste. 512, and Corinne Michelle Greiner, same address. Greiner’s parents are Richard Greiner and Susan Bowers.
James Robert Bailey, of 600 Coates St., P.O. Box 47, Coatesville, and Pamela Lee Kinsey, of 155 Bonnerville Drive, Ronks. Bailey’s parents are James Bailey and Ethel Johnson. Kinsey’s parents are Lee Kinsey and Barbara Rankin.
Gregory Lee Pearson, of 20 Union St., Apt. 1, Northampton, and Patricia Maria Reis, same address. Pearson’s parents are Ronald Lee and Debra Lynn Pearson. Reis’ parents are Robert Gerard and Phyllis Ann Reis.
James Brian Kelly, of 1109 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, and Karisty Lynn Criswell, same address. Kelly's parents are James John and Sally Susan Kelly. Criswell's parents are Patrick Eugene Halterman and Melissa Ann Byers.
Harry Eugene Noll, of 836 Knoll Drive, Mount Joy, and Deborah J. Thompson, of 466 E. High St., Apt. 102, Elizabethtown.
Austin Sanders Rhodes, of 594 Mallard Drive, Manheim, and Alyssa Anne Anderson, same address. Rhodes’ parents are Corby Scot and Kimberly Ann Rhodes.
Simon Avery Stull, of 303 S. State St., Ephrata, and Catherine Elizabeth Masayko, of 3106 Butternut Lane, Chester Springs. Stull’s parents are Glen and Mandy Stull. Masayko’s parents are Ronald and Gail Masayko.
Laverne R. Gibble, of 127 April Lane, Lititz, and Wendy Lee Chidister, of 631 Ridgeview Road S, Elizabethtown.
Edwin Pizarro Kilby, of 457 St. Joseph St., and Melody Martinez, of 215 Dickens Drive. Kilby’s parents are Efrain Pizarro-Pizarro and Bonnie A. Kilby. Martinez’s parents are Hernan Martinez and Gloria Esther Aponte.
Benjamin Luke Weaver, of 2H Shelbys Path, Sparks Glencoe, Md., and Corinne Johanna Krug, of 3974 Old York Road, Monkton. Weaver’s parents are George and Yvonne Cecelia Weaver. Krug’s parents are Brian Joseph and Amanda Jo Krug.
Travis Lee Mitchell, of 1927 Millington Square, Bel Air, Md., and Candice Taylor Hunt, same address. Mitchell’s parents are Robert Charles and Jacqueline Leigh Mitchell. Hunt’s parents are Williard Perry Hunt and Tracy Lynn Brookman.
Pedro Alberto Viera Rodriguez, of 308 E. Filbert St., and Janet Lee Betancourt, same address. Viera Rodriguez’s parents are Pedro Viera and Nydia Rodriguez. Betancourt’s parents are Victor Manuel Betancourt and Maria Teresa Jusino.
Justin Mark Weaver, of 519 N. Mary St., and Elizabeth Anne Clunk, same address. Weaver’s parents are Mark McSparren and Vivian Lee Weaver. Clunk’s parents are Charles Robert and Kathleen May Clunk.
Jethro Ryan King, of 146A Strasburg Pike, and Kaylee Ann Hackman, of 236 Michters Road, Newmanstown. King’s parents are Emmanuel S. and Mary Ann King. Hackman’s parents are Gregory Scott and Josie Ann Hackman.