The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Karl Eric Hanson, of 745 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy, and Kathy Marie Pawling, same address. Hanson’s parents are Edwin Allen and Karen Maura Hanson. Pawling’s parents are Paul and Mary Ellen Labotz.
Matthew Keating, of 2612 Manton St., Philadelphia, and Jacqueline Frances Monchek, same address. Keating’s parents are Michael Keating and Deborah M. Shirk. Monchek’s parents are Joseph and Theresa Monchek.
Derek Ryan Weaver, of 1475 Kilmer Lane, Denver, and Lindsey Nicole Shirk, of 512 Pleasant Valley Road, Denver. Weaver’s parents are Nelson Lee and Melanie Ann Weaver. Shirk’s parents are Nelson S. and Debra M. Shirk.
Brandon Leslie Harris, of 605 Beaver Valley Pike, and Brianna Rae Foltz, same address. Harris’ parents are Richard Lee and Teresa Anne Harris. Foltz’s parents are Douglas Michael and Melissa Raye Foltz.
Keith Christopher Mowery, of 364 Kreutz Creek Road, York, and Hilary Katherine Hanna, same address. Mowery’s parents are Timothy and Pauline Mowery. Hanna’s parents are Jeffrey John and Kathryn Ann Hanna.
Bo Steven Smoker, of 305 Laurel Ridge Road, Apt. 15, Reinholds, and Crystal Lorraine Mitchell, same address.
Thomas Eugene Bills, of 870 Narvon Road, Narvon, and Trisha Michelle Posey, same address.
William Lamkin, of 1286 Harvest Drive, Denver, and Sheila Keifer, same address. Lamkin’s parents are William Lamkin and Sue Dell. Keifer’s parents are Keith Barthol and Paulette Keifer.
Michael Lee Stoltzfus, of 5277 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, and Barbara Maria Glick, of 326 Churchtown Road, Narvon. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel M. and Sarah Ann Stoltzfus. Glick’s parents are Melvin J. and Maryann B. Glick.
Corey Lee Buckwalter, of 329 Colonial Drive, Akron, and Brittany Ann Harner, same address. Buckwalter’s parents are John and Rita Swinehart. Harner’s parents Chad and Tina Harner.
Emilio Jose Vasquez Cabrera, of 2008 Swarr Run Road, and Dannyra Hernandez, same address. Vasquez Cabrera’s parents are Rafael Emilio Vasquez Collado and Altagarcia Cabrera. Hernandez’s parents are Guarino Hernandez and Aracelis De Jesus.
Marcos Reyes Mares, of 201 Wecaf Road, New Holland, and Samantha Marie King, of 2109 Old Philadelphia Pike. Mares’ parents are Horacio Camacho and Luz Maria Mares. King’s parents are John William and Sarah Jane King.
Dylan Laroy Getz, of 523 Locust St., Denver, and Courtney Lynn Wenrich, same address. Getz’s parents are Kerwin Laroy Getz and Sallie Jo Kupp. Wenrich’s parents are Corey and Tracy Wenrich.
Adam Matthew Snyder, of 1155B E. Oregon Road, Lititz, and Bethany Maria Jensen, of 114 Clapton Court, Mountville. Snyder’s parents are Kevin Wayne and Barbara Ann Snyder. Jensen’s parents are Larry Dean and Kathleen Marie Jensen.
George Popoca, of 26 S. Church St., Coatesville, and Angie Yessabel Vivanco Hernandez, of 24 Dry Wells Road, Christiana.
Michael Skyler Yanchick, of 451 W. High St., Apt. 17, Elizabethtown, and Emily Louise Demchak, same address. Yanchick’s parents are John Walter and Michelle Kristine Yanchick. Demchak’s parents are Thomas Eugene Demchak and Russella Jo Bell.
Terrell W. Martin, of 347 Wilderness Trail, Westminster, S.C., and Kristina Marie Smoker, of 361 Lenover Road, Atglen. Martin’s parents are Lavern Edward and Rachelle Denise Martin. Smoker’s parents are Jason Merle and Rosella E. Smoker.
Joshua Blaze Misetic, of 3109 Farmview Drive, Paradise, and Trish Marie Sweigart, same address. Misetic’s parents are George and Constance Misetic. Sweigart’s parents are William and Rebecca Sweigart.
Arquelio Martinez, of 1594 Cumberland St., Lebanon, and Fatima Alexandra Pimentel Baez, of 2285 Lincoln Highway East. Martinez’s parents are Rafael Martinez and Agueda Lugo. Pimentel Baez’s parents are Miguel Pimentel and Lilian Ramona Baez Cruz.
Jose Alejandro Galvez Pena, of 1923 Gring Drive, Wyomissing, and Elexida Miosotis Reyes, of 5026 Trent Road, Harrisburg. Galvez Pena’s parents are Miguel Galvez Fernandez and Lorenza Pena. Reyes’ parents are Elercido Porfirio Acosta Baez and Rafaela Reyes.
Zachary Edward Mann, of 1812 Ridgeview Ave., and Meagan M. Wolf, same address.
Tanner Keith McCauley, of 500 Pond Vista Lane, Apt. B, Manheim, and Krystal Lee Huber, same address. McCauley’s parents are Brian Keith and Sally Mae McCauley. Huber’s parents are David Lehman and Tina Louise Huber.
Christian Rene Millet-Anavitate, of 155 Briarhill Lane, Ephrata, and Aviendha Gabrielle Fogie, same address. Millet-Anavitate’s parents are Julio Nicholas Millet and Grisselle Anavitate. Fogie’s parents are Erik Seth Fogie and Courtney Selah Brooke.
Tyler James Coder, of 1925 Oregon Pike, Apt. L8, and Rachel Lynn Witmer, of 193 Sheep Lane, Millersville. Coder’s parents are Brian James and Beth Ann Coder. Witmer’s parents are Kevin Donald and Jennifer Lynn Witmer.
Anthony Michael McMellen, of 6 Carlton Court, Willow Street, and Holly Elizabeth Wiggins, same address. McMellen’s parents are Jerome Allen McMellen and Heather Lynn Good. Wiggins’ mother is Suzanne Zink.
Eric Scott Zimmerman, of 254 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy, and Carie Alyse Stinger, same address. Zimmerman’s parents are Titus and Katherine Zimmerman. Stinger’s parents are Philip and Elizabeth Ann Stinger.
John R. Lapp, of 283 Highview Drive, Leola, and Laura Jean Bear, same address.
Paul Edward Shirey, of 50 Saddler Drive, Christiana, and Heather Lynn Moore, same address.
Luis Angel Santiago, of 440 Euclid Ave., Apt. C, and Sharon Faith-Marie Patton, same address.
Jonathan Aaron Carl, of 210 Church Ave., Ephrata, and Kati Lynne Green, same address. Carl’s parents are Larry David and Brenda Carl. Green’s parents are Michael Douglas and Margaret Smith Breneman.
Marvin C. Albright, of 3639 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, and Jamasia Moriah Watkins, same address. Albright’s parents are Cary Dean and Liselotte Albright. Watkins’ parents are James Watkins and Melanie Rose Sexton.
Connor David Husted, of 119 Nicole St., Marietta, and Brianna Leigh Walter, same address. Husted’s parents are Eddie Lee and Lisa Marie Husted. Walter’s parents are Michael Keith and Melissa Marie Walter.
David Paul Kriz, of 127 Pentail Drive, and Iesha Rosario, of 108 Ridings Way.
Nicholas David Garman, of 2737 Booser Ave., Harrisburg, and Renee Nan-Hee St. Clair, of 422 Allegiance Drive, Lititz. Garman’s parents are David and Debra Ann Garman. St. Clair’s parents are Jack Donovan and Barbara Wolf St. Clair.
Kenneth Harold Barley, of 230 Indian Run Road, Millersville, and Alysse Camryn Owens, of 268 Creed Road, Millersville. Barley’s parents are Harold Miller and Anna Marie Barley. Owens’ parents are Stephen Michael Owens and Susan Herr.
Tyler Justin Seiffert, of 125 Colonial Crest Drive, and Alyssa Joanne Hersey, same address. Seiffert’s parents are Gregory and Nancy Seiffert. Hersey’s parents are Philip Jon and Christy Hersey.
Zachary Lee Hillery, of 704 Bankview Drive, Columbus, Ohio, and Asheley Librada Morton, of 219 N. Union St., Apt. 3, Middletown. Hillery’s parents are Terry Lee and Debra Anne Hillery. Morton’s parents are James Allen Morton and Alicia Aurora Garcia.
Justin Derek Lapp, of 515 Laurel St., and Blessing Victoria Bowman, of 550 W. Orange St. Lapp’s parents are Merv Lee and Carol Ann Lapp. Bowman’s parents are Lester and Brenda Mae Bowman.
Lavern Ray Bates, of 1128 Ranck Mill Road, and Hannah Grace Fisher, of 808 Poff Road, York. Bates’ parents are Nelson G. and Wilma L. Bates. Fisher’s parents are Mahlon and Martha Fisher.
Aidan Jaksek McGinn, of 117 Mountain View Road, Bell Buckle, Tenn., and Hannah Christine Masiello, same address. McGinn’s parents are Edward and Andrea McGinn. Masiello’s parents are Christopher Masiello and Kimberly Faye Vidrine.
Patrick James Callahan, of 814 Olde Hickory Road, and Yanice Lanai Bailey, same address. Callahan’s parents are Patrick James Callahan and Donna Guiliano. Bailey’s parents are Ian Valentine and Nancy Bailey.
Curtis Matthew Miller, of 469 Mount Sidney Road, and Carly Renae Esh, of 409 Diem Woods Drive, New Holland. Miller’s parents are Matthew Lynn and Lisa Marie Miller. Esh’s parents are Ricky James and Pam Louise Esh.
Moises Elias Lopez, of 741 Manor St., Apt. 2, and Bianca Marie Morel, same address. Lopez’s parents are Sigberto Elias Lopez and Wanda Rodriguez. Morel’s mother is Jassminda Morel.
Kasdan Alyis Holder, of 250 W. King St., Apt. 113, and Antonella Di Guido, same address. Holder’s parents are Angelo Lendaveous Cameron and Stacey Lynn Tillman. Di Guido’s parents are Paolo Di Guido and Rosa Testa.
Brayden Douglas Mendenhall, of 1311 Ridge Ave., Ephrata, and Tiffany Nicole Snoeberger, same address. Mendenhall’s parents are Duane Edward Mendenhall and Lori Elizabeth Heim. Snoeberger’s parents are David Michael and Jennifer Lynn Snoeberger.
Jason Bradley Hendrie, of 615 Goldfinch Lane, Manheim, and Crystal Marie Williams, same address. Hendrie’s parents are Richard H. Hendrie and Jeanne Rankin. Williams’ parents are Jake Williams and Stacy Lynn Beamesderfer-Williams.
Daniel Cole Horst, of 3551 Newark Road, Lincoln University, and Joy Lynell Garman, of 52 Hill Road, Denver. Horst’s parents are Nelson Burkholder and Joanne Kurtz Horst. Garman’s parents are Isaac Junior and Sandra Louise Garman.
Alberto Javier Osorio, of 25 Autumn Way, Willow Street, and Ashley Nicole Yurista, same address. Osorio’s mother is Maria Socorro Gascot. Yurista’s parents are Christopher David and Theresa Marie Yurista.
Logan Hernandez Hameloth, of 406 Harvestview N, Mount Joy, and Kristyn Marie Long, same address. Hameloth’s parents are Steven Lawrence and Lynnea Jean Hameloth. Long’s parents are Marshall Kurt and Cathleen Anne Long.
William Kolby Kramer, of 606 Buttonwood St., Perkasie, and Nicole Lynn Gahman, of 1300 Parkridge Court, Apt. C, Perkasie. Kramer’s parents are William W. and Teresa Lee Kramer. Gahman’s parents are Jeffrey Francis and Annette Mabel Gahman.
Helmut Karl Leis, of 229 E. Jackson St., New Holland, and Terri Lee Leis, same address.
Avery J. Keyes, of 1935 Split Rock Road, and Tiffany Mona Smith, of 85 Champions Drive, York Haven.
Richie Alan Newswanger, of 467 Blue Rock Road, New Holland, and Louella R. Nolt, of 1045 E. Main St., New Holland. Newswanger’s parents are Lester Oberholtzer and Marian Zimmerman Newswanger. Nolt’s parents are James Z. and Louise B. Nolt.
David Edward Schaeffer, of 402 S. Plum St., Mount Joy, and Allyson Nicole Hepler, same address.
Brent Allen Slater, of 5693 Kratzer Road, Linville, Va. and Krista Leigh Whetzel, of 234 Center St., Timberville, Va. Slater’s parents are Daniel Lee and Donna Marie Slater. Whetzel’s parents are Dennis Jay and Brenda Faye Whetzel.
Larry Brown, of 88 Cedar Acres Drive, and Jenell Renea Santana, same address. Santana’s mother is Martha Johnson.