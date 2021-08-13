The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Jennifer Ann Cleary, of 501 Prince George Drive, and Holly Ann Rubick, same address. Cleary’s parents are William Forman and Rona Fenster. Rubick’s parents are Edward James and Naomi Frances Rubick.
Kirk Alexander Clawson, of 380 Dohner Drive, and Tyasia Mercedes Striver, of 64 Lancaster Estates, Mount Joy.
Jeremy William Grant, of 49 Penn St., Washington Boro, and Holly Christine Rohrer, of 433 W. Main St., Mountville. Grant’s parents are William Aaron and Wanda Renee Grant. Rohrer’s parents are Randall Lee and Kimberly Lynne Rohrer.
Ioan Adrian Lina, of 3814 Hudson St., Baltimore, Md., and Abby Rose Goron, same address. Lina’s parents are Ioan Nistor and Lourdes Ednita Lina. Goron’s parents are Joel Keith Goron and Melanie Ann Collins.
Joshua Michael Brooker, of 28 Foal Court, and Abagael Jean Bergey, same address. Brooker’s parents are Timothy Brooker and Janet Elaine McNatt. Bergey’s parents are William Roy and Kimberly Marie Bergey.
William Jamal Jackson, of 1800 N. Hills Road, Apt. 115, York, and Gillian Renata Khloe Bullock, same address. Jackson’s parents are William James Jackson and Linda Renee Chambliss. Bullock’s parents are Aleric Merlin and Gisele Regina Bullock.
Clayton Alexander Farrell, of 230 E. Frederick St., and Martha Christine Smith, same address. Farrell’s parents are Glenn Peter and Monica Jane Farrell. Smith’s parents are John McGill and Martha Carmell Smith.
Adam Matthew Hetter, of 258 Red Cedar Lane, Marietta, and Briane Rae Pickel, same address. Hetter’s parents are Robert James Hetter and Myrna Jo Helsel. Pickel’s mother is Constance Marie McCarthy.
Asohnn Ashely Anglin, of 2049 Swarr Run Road, and Rachel Ann Stoner, same address. Stoner’s parents are Raymond Stoner and Leilani Marchand
Efrain Noel Genao Ortiz, of 804 Kings Way Drive, and Maria Magdalena Morel, of 870 Southern Blvd, Bronx, N.Y.
David Domitrovich, of 948 Imperial Drive, and Jennifer Ann Wise, same address.
James Peter Huck, of 500 Rosedale Ave., and Erin Nicole Schaller, same address. Huck’s parents are John Michael and Anne Marie Huck. Schaller’s parents are John Robert and Laurie Sue Schaller.
Paul Eugene Fishel, of 1593 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy, and Cynthia Ann Mort, same address. Fishel’s parents are Paul and Patricia Fishel. Mort’s parents are Omer Leland and Gladys Ruth Geib.
Trevor Jonathan Styer, of 45 S. Heck Road, Lititz, and Kara Rae Long, same address. Styer’s parents are Ronald Bruce and Marcia Sue Styer. Long’s parents are Jay Milton and Kami Lou Hershey.
Christopher Alan Tankalavage, of 1857 Shady Oak Drive, Mount Joy, and Melanie Ann Gehringer, same address. Tankalavage’s parents are Christopher William and Milissa Alan Tankalavage. Gehringer’s parents are Michael David and Melissa Ann Gehringer.
Cody Lee Ernst, of 2379 River Road, Lot 36, Bainbridge, and Carol Lynn Keim, same address. Ernst’s parents are Steve Lee and Kathy Ernst. Keim’s parents are Robert Omer Keim and Gloria Annemarie Leach.
Justin T. Hoover, of 208 Farmland Drive, Elizabethtown, and Holly Joyce Diehl, of 325 Broad St., Emmaus. Hoover’s parents are Kenneth Richard and Joy Margaret Hoover. Diehl’s parents are Kevin Edward and Sharon Louise Diehl.
Justin William Buonomo, of 7 Second Tee Court, Baltimore, Md., and Lauren Michelle Potter, same address. Buonomo’s parents are Kenneth and Gina Buonomo. Potter’s parents are Frank Benjamin and Linda Renee Potter.
John Amedeo Falconio, of 23 Gay St., Christiana, and Kara Lynne Brodbeck, same address. Falconio’s parents are John Patrick Zug and Florinda Daniella Falconio. Brodbeck’s parents are Shawn Derek Brodbeck and Traci Lynne Walters.
Nahshon Nemuel Chambers, of 109 Meadow Valley Road, Apt. 10, Ephrata, and Carly Noelle Smith, same address. Chambers’ parents are John McCrae and Catrice Chambers. Smith’s parents are Stephen Philip and Deborah Smith.
Derrick S. Jamison, of 468 Center St., Quarryville, and Tammy L. Stauffer, same address. Jamison’s parents are Howard T. Jamison and Nelda Eldreth. Stauffer’s parents are Robert L. and Mary Ann Stauffer.
Mason James Spence, of 1808 Rockford Lane, and Lauren Emily Mason, same address. Spence’s parents are James Edward and Stacy Lee Spence. Mason’s parents are Robert Anthony Mason and Eileen Rossman.
Joseph Benson Piper, of 12 Penn Court Drive, Mount Joy, and Rebekah Elisabeth Gomez, same address. Piper’s parents are Jeffrey Scott and Nicole Dee Piper. Gomez’s parents are Robert and Laura Renee Gomez.
Andrew Kerr Sweigart, of 100 Pond Vista Lane, Apt. 1, Manheim, and Stefanie Marie Adams, same address. Sweigart’s parents are Steven Mark Sweigart and Barbara Seasholtz. Adams’ parents are Steven Roy and Karen Lynn Adams.
Ethan Patrick Martin, of 31 Mechanic St., Reinholds, and Serena Marie Wagner, same address. Martin’s parents are Merle Keith and Donna Jean Martin. Wagner’s parents are Shane Michael and Jessica Marie Wagner.
Brandon Coty Hilsheimer, of 203 Whittier Lane, and Kori Dawn Mabry, same address. Hilsheimer’s parents are Conrad Thornton and Naomi Ruth Hilsheimer. Mabry’s parents are Cecil Andrew and Teresa Lynn Mabry.
Luis Javier Maldonado-Santiago, of 44 Morning Glory Lane, Manheim, and Christina Eileen Miller, same address. Maldonado-Santiago’s parents are Luis Antonio Maldonado and Myriam Santiago. Miller’s parents are Gary Lynn and Tonya Lee Miller.
Anthony Francis Cazillo, of 133 Carriage House Drive, Willow Street, and Katelyn Rose Fox, of 233 Meadowlark Drive, Ephrata. Cazillo’s parents are Anthony Francis and Susan Elaine Cazillo. Fox’s parents are Steven Troy and Jill Ranee Fox.
David Harold Unruh, of 534 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, and Lauralene Louise Rowland, same address. Unruh’s parents are David Harold and Sandra Unruh. Rowland’s parents are Charles Owen and Elsie Marie Booth.
Michael Richard Lyons, of 167 Herr Ave., and Valerie Rivera, same address. Lyons’ parents are Michael Richard and Lyons and Wilma Hummel. Rivera’s parents are Jose G. and Carmen S. Rivera.
Robert James Baronak, of 64 W. Donegal St., Mount Joy, and Suzanne Krista Lagrange, of 121 Fernshire Court, Wenonah, N.J. Baronak’s parents are Paul Matthew and Patricia Jean Baronak. Lagrange’s parents are Robert John Leeser and Elly Ingrid Davis.
Adrian Wang, of 748 Sylvan Road, and Alice Zhang, same address. Wang’s parents are Tian Wang and Judy M. Hsu. Zhang’s parents are Rongjie Liand and Yaxi Zhang.
Brady Martin Stoner, of 1205 Lampeter Road, and Lacee Jo Martin, of 1590 Girl Scout Road, Denver. Stoner’s parents are James Carlton and Lisa Michelle Stoner. Martin’s parents are John Allen and Amy Jo Martin.
Michelle Lee Angelo, of 23 Foxfield Lane, Elizabethtown, and Jennifer Rebecca Kircher, same address. Angelo’s parents are William Thomas and Verna Jane Angelo. Kircher’s parents are Gary Lee and Constance Rae Kerstetter.
Andrew Walter Myers, of 944 Olde Hickory Road, and Lauren Kimberly Collins, of 398 Carter Moir Drive. Myers’ parents are Gregory Stephen and Janice Marie Myers. Collins’ parents are Gregory Paul Collins and Deborah Marholin.
Nicolas Scott Piper, of 1320 Church St., Apt. 4, Lititz, and Ashley Nicole Demaddis, same address. Piper’s parents are Jeffrey Scott and Nicole Dee Piper. Demaddis’ parents are Louis Albert Demaddis and Jessica Lynn Spano.
Alexander Chase Meier, of 505 Randolph Drive, Lititz, and Grace Mcadie Loudon, same address. Meier’s parents are Tracy Meier and Leigh Levenhagen. Loudon’s paernts are George R. Loudon and Tammy Myrick.
Gregory Scott Miller, of 400 S. Plum St., Mount Joy, and Anna Ruth Loraw, same address. Miller’s parents are Ralph W. and Doris F. Miller. Loraw’s parents are William Z. and Ruth B. Yovanovich.
Austin William Weidman, of 717 Ferndale Road, Mount Joy, and Colette Kayley Mulholland, same address. Weidman’s parents are Paul Andrew and Linda Marie Weidman. Mulholland’s parents are Steven Lee and Stephanie Louise Mulholland.
Mark Austin Yoder, of 3104 Terrace Drive, Millersville, and Alexis May Martin, of 148 Nichols Road. Yoder’s parents are Jay and Stephany Yoder. Martin’s parents are Kevin and Kimberly Martin.
David Robert Rizzo, of 30 W. Main St., Mount Joy, and Abigail Marie Samuelson, of 244 Elm St. Rizzo’s parents are Tony and Rebecca Rizzo. Samuelson’s parents are Keith Ernst and Heather Samuelson.
Derreck Deion Dombrowski, of 3039 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, and Dakota James Romanowski, same address. Dombrowski’s parents are Thomas Dominick and Deanna Marie Dombrowski. Romanowski’s parents are John Joseph Romanowski and Sharon Sue Campbell.
Zachary Scott Fawber, of 512 Elm St., Denver, and Holly Turner, same address. Fawber’s parents are Brian Fawber and Tammi Martin. Turner’s parents are Harvey John Turner and Diane Renee Hikins.
Fataki Kashuli, of 213 E. Clay St., and Mwavita Bahati, of 707 E. 22nd St., Erie. Kashuli’s parents are Rato Kashuri and Zena Nakabucha. Bahati’s parents are Isa Morindi and Sifa Elengero.
Conrad Bruner Dobler, of 488 Royer Drive, Apt. 302, and Samantha Leigh Heindel, same address. Dobler’s parents are Michael Charles and Kyra Marie Dobler. Heindel’s parents are Darren Paul and Tabitha Ann Heindel.
Cole Marcus Herzing, of 9100 SW 27th Ave., Lot No. A037, Ocala, Fla., and Taylor Zeiders, same address. Herzing’s parents are Mark and Michelle Dries. Zeiders’ parents are Brent and Tracy Zeiders.
Thomas M. Haines, of 447 Sawmill Road, New Providence, and Andrea L. Hartman, of 1123 Greens Ave., Landisville. Haines’ parents are David R. Haines and Sandra J. Heisey. Hartman’s parents are Jeffrey S. and Cheryl L. Hartman.
Dennis Daniel Milliner, of 234 Crimson Lane, Elizabethtown, and Amanda Marie Milliner, same address. Dennis Milliner’s parents are Dennis Alton and Elsa Milliner. Amanda Milliner’s parents are Ronald Richard and Bonnie Ann Demasi.
Jeffrey D. Landis, of 4240 Main St., Conestoga, and Kimberly S. Kann, same address. Landis’ parents are James Richard and Joyce Lorraine Landis. Kann’s parents are Ralph Wayne and Patricia Marie Cummings.
Matthew Charles Heinaman, of 2555 Donegal Springs Road, Marietta, and Ashley Maria Wenger, of 2312 New Holland Pike. Heinaman’s parents are Charles Mervin and Beverly Ann Heinaman. Wenger’s parents are Delmar H. and Rita Faye Wenger.
Kingston Tin Chow, of 57 Spring Hill Lane, Mountville, and Crystal Agnew, same address. Chow’s parents are Wai Ching and Suk Ying Chow. Agnew’s parents are Charles Agnew and Kimberly L. Kelso.