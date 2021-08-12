The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Ryan Michael Amway, of 1824 Lincoln Highway East, and Emma Christine Allridge, same address. Amway’s parents are Mark Andrew and Laurie Lee Amway. Allridge’s parents are Keith Francaise and Brooke Sandra Allridge.
Joshua Jan Fry, of 36 Colonial Crest Drive, and Sarah Marie Ellsworth, same address. Fry’s parents are Timothy and Mary Fry. Ellsworth’s parents are David Neil and Pauline Marie Ellsworth.
Spencer Alexander Buccheri, of 53 Perseverance Lane, Ephrata, and Danielle Elizabeth Spahr, of 25 Arch St., Ephrata. Buccheri’s parents are Leonardo Giuseppe Buccheri and Mariel Altman. Spahr’s parents are Christian Isaac Spahr and Crystal Rose Smith.
Merritt James Harman, of 408 White Chapel Road, and Danielle Marie Marin, same address. Harman’s parents are Merritt James Harman and Beatrice Mae Eckert. Marin’s parents are Daniel Clark Roeske and Marsha Jean Manson.
Alexander Michael Vigilante, of 4325 Watercolor Way, Fort Myers, Fla., and Stephanie Nicole Zalalas, of 1887 Manchester Lane. Vigilante’s parents are Michael Joseph and Sandra Mae Vigilante. Zalalas’ parents are Michael S. and Georgia K. Zalalas.
Brendan Matthew Gaffney, of 119 E. Clay St., Apt. 1, and Cayla Grace Conover, same address. Gaffney’s parents are Matthew John Gaffney and Dillian del Carmen Ritter. Conover’s parents are Steven Ray and Ame Yvonne Allen.
Derek Lin Groff, of 5249 Denlinger Road, Gap, and Kellie Rae Wallace, of 16 Rockridge Road, Paradise. Groff’s parents are Ronald and Jodie Groff. Wallace’s parents are Kevin and Susan Wallace.
Dudley Martin Hooper, of 209 E. Market St., Marietta, and Susanne Elizabeth Albus, same address. Hooper’s parents are Dennis Martin and Vivian Gail Hooper. Albus’ parents are William Francis and Burnice Jean Albus.
Lewis H. Zimmerman, of 607 Dwight Road, Denver, and Arlene M. Seibel, of 45 Mordan Road, Danville. Zimmerman’s parents are Ivan S. anD Ruth H. Zimmerman. Seibel’s parents are Harvey Z. and Mary M. Martin.
Carlos Moncada, of 636 Lehigh Ave., and Roxana M. Lopez, same address. Moncada’s parents are Carlos Moncada and Maria S. Gonzalez. Lopez’s parents are Jose R. Lopez and Angela Revolorio.
Douglas James Logan, of 307 W. High St., Elizabethtown, and Chelsea Nicole Meyer, of 824 Pintail Lane, Elizabethtown. Logan’s parents are Douglas and Carolyn Logan. Meyer’s parents are Roy Allen and Kelly Elaine Logan.
John Luis Filomeno, of 532 Hershey Ave., and Danielle Lynn Althouse, same address. Filomeno’s parents are John Luis Filomeno and Penny Rambo. Althouse’s parents are Ronnie Lee Fryberger and Tammey Peace.
Jason E. Hockenberry, of 100 Royer Road, Ephrata, and Ashley Nicole Himes, same address. Hockenberry’s parents are John A. Hockenberry and Cheryl A. Weaver. Himes’ parents are Dale C. and Barbara Jean Ingram.
Preston Gentzler, of 63 Apage Drive, Ephrata, and Amy Lynne Smith, same address. Gentzler’s parents are Jay Edward and Evelyn Kathryn Gentzler. Smith’s parents are Robert John and Vicki Lynne Smith.
David Michael Ross, of 217 Perry St., Columbia, and Amber Marie Grebinger, same address. Ross’ parents are Brett E. Berry and Pamela Sue Snyder. Grebinger’s parents are Thomas Lee Grebinger and Catherine Ann Harmess.
Matthew Knox Ellis, of 460 Sunnybrook Lane, Wheaton, Ill., and Cecily Elizabeth Ober, of 2622 W. Diversey Ave., Apt. 401, Chicago, Ill. Ellis’ parents are Anthony Galen and Melanie Sue Ellis. Ober’s parents are David Kenneth and Boni L. Ober.
Aroldo Cifuentes Lopez, of 36 N. Farnum St., and Teresa Vicente Martinez, same address. Cifuentes Lopez’s parents are Gonzalo Cifuentes Morales and Amanda Lopez Gonzalez. Vicente Martinez’s parents are Benjamin Vicente Garcia and Basilisa Martinez Arujo.
Brock Logan Gosling, of 1920 Marietta Ave., and Emily Elizabeth Zwiercan, same address. Gosling’s parents are Thomas Herbert Gosling and Lisa Lynn Herman. Zwiercan’s parents are Frank David and Marie Theresa Zwiercan.
Tyler Charles Zeoli, of 58 A Street, King of Prussia, and Ashley Lauren Vellucci, of 120 Sutherland Road. Zeoli’s parents are Charles Bernard and Joann Marie Zeoli. Vellucci’s parents are Ronald David and Karen Lynn Vellucci.
Ryan Collier O’Day, of 14 Alton Place, Apt. 5, Brookline, Mass., and Sarah Beth Woods, same address. O’Day’s parents are Steven Paul and Cecelia Elizabeth O’Day. Woods’ parents are John Edward and Mary Ellen Woods.
Nathan Alexander Stump, of 309 Wild Cherry Lane, Marietta, and Caitlin Quinn Stewart, same address. Stump’s parents are Forest Tucker and Anita Christine Stump. Stewart’s parents are William John and Mary Faith Stewart.
Richard Marlon Risser, of 65 Pelham Road, Reinholds, and Rachel Colleen Szoke, same address. Risser’s parents are Dale Mahlon and Patricia L. Risser. Szoke’s parents are Scott Alexander and Lorene Annette Szoke.
Luke Robert Sipko, of 19 N. West End Ave., Apt. 1, and Emily Mae Kroh, same address. Sipko’s parents are Robert and Julie Sipko. Kroh’s parents are Scott M. and Debra L. Kroh.