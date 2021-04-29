The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Tony Allen Wiker, of 128 Hilldale Drive, Apt. X, Ephrata, and Erica Marie Sheaffer, same address. Wiker’s parents are Anthony William Wiker and Karen Marie Waltemyer. Sheaffer’s parents are Donald and Maria Sheaffer.
Gary Sorrell Kocher, of 137 Wyneberry Drive, Ephrata, and Jenna Christine Turnbull, same address. Kocher’s parents are Gary R. Kocher and Stephanie L. Conover. Turnbull’s parents are Rick and Susan Turnbull.
Andrew Alleyne Hill, of 234 S. Spruce St., Lititz, and Kristin Kaye Amicone, same address. Hill’s parents are Donald Paul and Audrey Jane Hill. Amicone’s parents are Robert David and Denise Jane Reiss.
Jay Edard Moyer, of 8 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, and Christine Marie McCurdy, same address. Moyer’s parents are Jack Eugene and Gladys Mae Moyer. McCurdy’s parents are Stephen William and Sophie Christine Matko.
Andrew James Karlsons, of 6314 Salem Park Circle, Mechanicsburg, and Shayne Amber Herbsleb, same address. Karlsons’ parents are Andris Karlsons and Shelly Matthews. Herblselb’s parents are Timothy Herbsleb and Stacy Ann Sollenberger.
Samuel Lugo, of 10 Hull Court, and Prissila Veitia, same address. Lugo’s parents are Ramon Lugo and Rosa J. Callazo. Veitia’s parents are Ramon and Luz C. Acosta.
Jose Juan Ortiz, of 20 Marie Drive, Lititz, and Brittany Renea Romanowski, same address. Ortiz’s parents are Jose Juan Ortiz and Carmen Milagro Garcia. Romanowski’s parents are Thomas Paul and Kimberly Romanowski.
Ismael Rodriguez, of 4704 N. Lawrence St., Philadelphia, and Norma Antonia Rivera, same address. Rodriguez’s parents are Hilario Rodriguez and Carmen Alicea. Rivera’s parents are Just Santiago and Valerio Rivera.
Daryl L. High, of 272 Church Ave., Apt. 2, Ephrata, and Brandy Diehm, same address. High’s parents are Leonard S. and Lena M. High. Diehm’s parents are John D. and Connie Barnhart.
Enrique Matos, of 645 Wyncroft Lane, Apt. 1, and Doris Luz Sullon, same address. Matos’ parents are Jose Enrique Matos and Adelaida Vega. Sullon’s parents are Gaspar Sullon and Cleotilde DeSullon.
Alexander Rodriguez, of 2670 Hemlock Drive, Columbia, and Coral Chabel Rivera, same address.
Tyler Tecumseh Sherman, of 142 Moorland Court, Lititz, and Jessica Dene Jackson, same address. Sherman’s parents are Tod and Tracy Sherman. Jackson’s parents are Jon Jackson and Jennifer Lancaster.
Elvi Batista, of 703 Manor St., and Katianna Marie Mercado, same address. Batista’s parents are Elvi Batista and Sol Cruz. Mercado’s parents are Francisco Mercado and Glenda Rivera.
Kevin You, of 877 Newcastle Road, Stoneworth, and Myah Nicole Mason, same address. You’s parents are Jin Zheng and Bai Quan. Mason’s parents are Marcellus A. Mason and Valerie Ann Richard.
Okey Monroe Reese, of 585 N. School Lane, and Megan Rae Lewandowski, same address. Reese’s parents are Okey Leonard Reese and Nina Moschetti. Lewandowski’s parents are Thomas William and Sheila Ann Lewandowski.
Robert Alan Baum, of 27 Oak Hill Drive, Paradise, and Lynne Huenink, same address. Baum’s parents are William Frank and Alice Elizabeth Baum. Huenink’s parents Roy Robert Anderson and Dorotha Heft.
Landan Joseph Cheruka, of 22 N. Bausman Drive, and Jennifer Michelle Mone, same address. Cheruka’s parents are Joseph Paul and Claudia Ann Cheruka. Mone’s parents are James Phillip and Nancy Ann Mone.
Daniel Lee Welch, of 427 W. Wine St., and Erica Lynn Luttenberger, same address. Welch’s parents are Gerard Paul Welch and Carolyn Bitner. Luttenberger’s parents are David Weber and Sandra Faye Luttenberger.
Destiney Yorlette Bell, of 222 Cool Creek Way, and Marie Angelie Quesada, same address. Bell’s parents are Donnell Bell and Yorlette Madamkira Hidalgo.
Siddartha Kumar Chamala, of 5342 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, and Alicia Helenia Bachorz, of 670 Integrity Drive, Lititz. Chamala’s parents are Pandari and Pranhavathi Chamala. Bachorz’s parents are Richard Michael and Christine Bachorz.
Cecil Estayliz Bastardo Turbides, of 700 Cassel Road 152, Manchester, and Celines Monegro, same address. Bastardo Turbides’ parents are Mario Bastardo and Raquel Altemis Turbides. Monegro’s parents are Juan Jose Santana and Jescuita Monegro Olivares.
Jackson Paul Corrigan, of 24 Lockup Lane, Lititz, and Ashley Nicole Turton, same address. Corrigan’s parents are Keith Corrigan and Michelle Wiley. Turton’s parents are Daniel and Lori Turton.
Brandon Morrow, of 1904 Crestwyck Crest, Mount Joy, and Ashley Mosser, same address. Morrow’s parents are Todd Morrow and Marcia Shaffner. Mosser’s parents are Scott Mosser and Lori Gannon.
Dustin Lee Raysor, of 725 New Holland Ave., and Rebekah Holmes Leflar, of 1004 Olde Hickory Road. Raysor’s parents are David Melvin and Debra Ann Raysor. Leflar’s parents are William Arthur and Gail Gerow Holmes.
Matthew Logan Peris, of 107 Lancaster Estate, Mount Joy, and Erica Joy Dinse, of 19 Dogwood Drive, Elizabethtown. Peris’ parents are Christopher and Delaine Peris. Dinse’s parents are Daniel M. and Sau-Ling Dinse.
Manuel Iguina, of 31 Ridgewood Manor, Manheim, and Heather Ann Buch, same address. Iguina’s parents are Manuel M. Iguina and Jessica Renee Colon. Buch’s parents are Henry Leroy Buch and Carol Diane Fair.
Lindsey L. Massarrelli, of 328 Honey Locust Square, and Kendra Westmoreland, same address. Massarrelli’s parents are David and Tracy L. Massarrelli. Westmoreland’s parents are Nip Thornton and Barbara Ann Westmoreland.
Tony Jay Eckinger, of 153 N. Hanover St., Apt. 201, Elizabethtown, and Sybl Adina Hayes, same address. Eckinger’s parents are Tony Jay Eckinger and Renee Rochelle Derstler. Hayes’ parents are Dannon Lee Hayes and Nichole Lee Harnish.
Thomas Winfield Hauck, of 1304 Blue Jay Drive, and Yosnanqui Bent Vigil, of 56 Welsh Drive, Apt. B. Hauck’s parents are Thomas William and Ethel Mary Hauck. Bent Vigil’s parents are Carlos Bent Ortega and Maria Vigil Fanjul.