The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Amos Lee Stoltzfus, of 615 Nevans Road, Lititz, and Barbara K. Riehl, of 259 Mascot Road, Ronks. Stoltzfus’ parents are John F. and Ruth Marie Stoltzfus. Riehl’s parents are Christ B. Jr. and Marian F. Riehl.
Eli Fisher Stoltzfus, of 47 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, and Sarah K. King, of 2031 Kilmer Road, Manheim. Stoltzfus’ parents are John S. and Annie E. Stoltzfus. King’s parents are Samuel K. and Mary K. King.
John S. Stoltzfus, of 652 Sawmill Road, Cochranville, and Fannie King Esh, of 3452 Harvest Drive, Gordonville. Stoltzfus’ parents are Christ Stoltzfus and Annie Smucker. Esh’s parents are Enos Esh Jr. and Sarah Beiler.
Samuel Glenn Stoltzfus, of 442 N. Hollander Road, Gordonville, and Ruth Marie Beiler, of 121A Reservior Road, Strasburg. Stoltzfus’ parents are Jacob Ervin and Kathryn Jane Stoltzfus. Beiler’s parents are Leroy Mark and Mary Ellen Beiler.
Lane Austin Kurtz, of 1795 Kleinfeltersville Road, Ephrata, and Whitney Joy Hoover, same address. Kurtz’s parents are Ralph Martin and Mary Jane Kurtz. Hoover’s parents are Marvin and Carolyn Hoover.
Armin Prieto-Garcia, of 1596 Manor Blvd, and Yodilaine Fernandez Montes de Oca, same address. Prieto-Garcia’s parents are Armin Prieto-Triana and Odalys Garcia Diaz. Fernandez Montes de Oca’s parents are Omar Fernandez Dominguez and Barbara Montes de Oca Espinosa.
Elam S. King, of 2166 Compass Road, Honey Brook, and Lizzie F. Beiler, of 339 Christiana Pike, Christiana. King’s parents are Henry Z. and Lena S. King. Beiler’s parents are Israel S. and Mattie L. Beiler.
Debra A. Edwards, of 1208 Pennsy Road, Pequea, and Cynthia E. Mahler, same address. Edwards’ parents are Calvin Richard and Rusty Lynne Edwards. Mahler’s parents are George Donald and Betty Jane Mahler.
Alvin Lee Stoltzfus, of 141 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, and Miriam R. Fisher, of 407 S. Kinzer Road, Paradise. Stoltzfus’ parents are Isaac P. and Rachel Stoltzfus. Fisher’s parents are Ivan A. and Katie Ann. Fisher.
Levi James Stoltzfus, of 220 Lynwood Road, Ronks, and Emma Sue Fisher, of 4003 White Oak Road, Paradise. Stoltzfus’ parents are Ben B. and Elizabeth B. Stoltzfus. Fisher’s parents are Ephraim K. and Katie K. Fisher.
Melvin S. Beiler, of 928 Hartman Station Road, and Linda S. Beiler, of 106 Horseshoe Road, Leola. Melvin Beiler’s parents are Gideon S. and Rachel Beiler. Linda Beiler’s parents are Christ E. and Lillian B. Beiler.
Omar G. Stoltzfoos, 3380 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, and Rachel S. King, of 5230 Newport Road, Gap. Stoltzfoos’ parents are Daniel K. and Malinda K. Stoltzfoos. King’s parents are Mervin L. and Sadie K. King.
Reuben R. Beiler, of 4046 Ridge Road, Gordonville, and Hannah S. Fisher, of 140 Harristown Road, Paradise. Beiler’s parents are Jacob S. and Salome Beiler. Fisher’s parents are Elam B. and Mary K. Fisher.
Anton Holovatyi, of 824 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Cusamano, same address. Holovatyi’s parents are Bohddan Holovatyi and Vira Holovata. Cusamano’s parents are Richard Craig Cusamano and Aida Lydia Giorgio.
Benjamin B. King, of 173 W. Cattail Road, Gordonville, and Rosanna S. Lantz, of 385 Mount Vernon Road, Gordonville. King’s parents are Emanuel and Lydia King. Lantz’s parents are John R. and Sylvia Lantz.
Amos S. Smucker, of 424B Peters Road, Gordonville, and Mary B. King, of 384 Stormstown Road, Bird-in-Hand. Smucker’s parents are John F. and Rachel S. Smucker. King’s parents are John S. and Lena Mae King.
Reuben Lapp Lantz, of 2605 Prescott Road, Lebanon, and Barbara Beiler Stoltzfus, of 285 Rosedale Road, Bausman. Lantz’s parents are Amos G. and Katie K. Lantz. Stoltzfus’ parents are Melvin B. and Katie S. Stoltzfus.
David E. Stoltzfus, of 217 S. Groffdale Road, Gordonville, and Rachel E. Stoltzfus, of 3083 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. David Stoltzfus’ parents are Paul K. and Susanna B. Stoltzfus. Rachel Stoltzfus’ parents are Gideon L. and Mamie K. Stoltzfus.
Amos J. Stoltzfus, of 1865 Churchtown Road, East Earl, and Kathryn Jean Allgyer, of 5679 Seldomridge Road, Gap. Stoltzfus’ parents are Jonas E. and Priscilla S. Stoltzfus. Allgyer’s parents are Earl L. and Anna Mae Allgyer.
Gregory Antonio Vargas, of 11 Oak Ave., New Holland, and Carol Dianne Cruz Arce, same address. Vargas’ parents are Luis Vargas and Tina Rinker. Cruz Arce’s parents are Joseph Cruz and Ana Arce.
Leroy King Stoltzfus, of 435 Churchtown Road, Honey Brook, and Laura Rose Ebersole, of 5270 Peters Road, Kinzers. Stoltzfus’ parents are Jonathan and Katie Stoltzfus. Ebersole’s parents are John R. and Sadie B. Ebersol.
Samuel David Lantz, of 279 Wolfrock Road, Paradise, and Lillian Sue Lantz, of 105 Horseshoe Road, Leola. Samuel Lantz’s parents are Amos J. and Anna May Lantz. Lillian Lantz’s parents are Samuel K. and Esther L. Lantz.
Doris Borrell Martinez, of 646 Hebrank St., and Pedro Lasanta Vega, same address. Borrell Martinez’s parents are Ramon Borrell Acea and Daysi Manuela Martinez Garcia. Lasanta Vega’s parents are Felipe Lasanta and Gillermina Vega.
Aaron F. Stoltzfoos, of 449 Jackson School Road, Oxford, and Annie G. Zook, of 2188 White Oak Road, Strasburg. Stoltzfoos’ parents are David B. and Barbara Stoltzfoos. Zook’s parents are Jacob M. and Rebecca S. Zook.
Ugur Sivri, of 455 Highland Drive, Mountville, and Gulden Sivri, same address. Ugur Sivri’s parents are Yasar and Meryem Sivri. Guldren Sivri’s parents are Mehmet and Fatma Karagoz.
Sara Jo Hoffmaster, of 289 Radio Road, Elizabethtown, and Erik Jonathan Blumbergs, of 100 Columbia Ave., Elizabethtown. Hoffmaster’s father is Timothy David Hoffmaster. Blumbergs’ parents are Albert Jonathon and Sara Blumbergs.
Devin J. Stoltzfus, of 2817M Willow Street Pike N, Willow Street, and Anjelica J. Ortiz, same address. Stoltzfus’ parents are Ronald Stoltzfus and Meeke Daye. Ortiz’s parents are Benjamin V. and Raquel Ortiz.
Allen Jay Zook, of 471 Voganville Road, New Holland, and Esther P. Ebersol, of 2108 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Zook’s parents are John R. and Linda R. Zook. Ebersol’s parents are Christian Ray and Sylvia L. Ebersol.
Laisa Dionicio, of 619 High St., and Danny Antonio Salcedo, same address. Dionicio’s parents are Rosanna del Pilar Jose de Dionicio and Juan Isidro Dionicio Abreu. Salcedo’s parents are Juana Fabian Padilla and Pascual Antonio Salcedo.
Linda Jean Barton, of 406 Red Hill Road, Pequea, and Dana Charles Gainer, of same address. Barton’s parents are the late Jacob Edwin Frey and the late Ada Mae Frey. Gainer’s parent are the late Clara E. Gainer and the late James Arthur Gainer.
Harry Michael Erb, of 16831 County Road 4065, Scurry, Texas, and Crystal Lafaye Nolt, of 185 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Erb’s parents are David and Crystal Erb. Nolt’s parents are Philip and Darlene Nolt.
Brandon T. Dunning, of 212 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, and Erika E. Koser, of 464 W. Bainbridge St., Elizabethtown. Dunning’s parents are James M. and Amber E. Dunning. Koser’s parents are Eric J. and Bernadette L. Koser.
Theodore Kenneth Cunrod, of 76 E. Chestnut St., Stevens, and Crystal Gail Horning, same address. Cunrod’s parents are Thomas William Cunrod and the late Josephine Mary Ream. Horning’s parents are Gary Lee and Brenda Louise Burkholder.