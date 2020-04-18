The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Andre Darrel Keyes, of 535 Manor St., and Denise Michelle Schultz, same address. Keyes’ parents are Murl E. Keyes and the late Andre D. Franklin. Schultz’s parents are Donna L. Speece and the late Carmello Amaro.
Tyler David Ruhl, of 27 Madge Drive, and Kennadi Lynn Seibert, of 29 Park Ave., Mountville. Ruhl’s parents are Larry Eugene and Toni Charlene Ruhl. Seibert’s parents are Ronald Edward Seibert and Rebecca Eva Mellinger.
Kyle Taylor Kurtz, of 315 W. WalnutSt., and Geneva Michelle Smith, same address. Kurtz’s parents are Brian and Patricia Kurtz. Smith’s parents are David Alfred and Michelle Smith.
David Morgan Heath, of 1400 Nissley Road, Landisville and Joy Martha Slaymaker, of 980 Prospect Road, Columbia. Heath’s parents are Thomas R. and Darlene E. Heath. Slaymaker’s parents are John M. and Martha K. Slaymaker.
David S. Stoltzfoos, of 1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, and Sara L. Ebersol, of 36 Parlett Road, Airville. Stoltzfoos’ parents are Ammon K. and Lavina K. Stoltzfoos. Ebersol’s parents are Annie K. Ebersol and the late Benjamin K. Ebersol.
Steven Wayne Speakman, of 124 Arcadia Trace Road, Peach Bottom, and Candy A. Thompson, same address. Speakman’s parents are Norwood C. and Shirley M. Speakman. Thompson’s parents are Daniel R. Gilbert and the late Grace Johnson.
Bennie P. King Jr., of 142 N. Shirk Road, New Holland, and Martha Sue Stoltzfus, of 5137 Peters Road, Kinzers. King’s parents are Bennie P. and Mary G. King. Stoltzfus’ parents are Samuel K. and Rachel A. Stoltzfus.
Daniel Paul Dorgan, of 241 Kilgannon Lane, and Allison Elizabeth Giampietro, same address. Dorgan’s parents are Paul Richard and Sarah Drew Dorgan. Giampietro’s parents are Neil Frank and Anita Lyn Giampetro.
Shane Ryan Sensenig, of 255 Chapel Road, Newmanstown, and Teresa Rose Weaver, of 1644 Weaverland Road, East Earl. Sensenig’s parents are Leon Dale and Mary Esther Sensenig. Weaver’s parents are Harlan Hoover and Dorothy Sensenig Weaver.
John Edward Moore, of653 Elizabeth Drive, and Rosalie Kay Schall, of 3 Calvary Drive. Moore’s parents are the late Edward Whitfield Moore and the late Mildred Adams. Schall’s parents are the late Steve Kapustik and the late Audrey Mae Sekelsky.
Evan Anthony Picciotto, of 4000 Tillerman Court, Hampstead, Md., and Rachel Lianne Bosley, same address. Picciotto’s parents are Anthony Mark and Lisa Lee Picciotto. Bosley’s parents are Francis Gerald and Bonnie Jean Bosley.
Eldon Ray Nolt, of 34 Speck Road, Mohnton, and Louann Kay Martin, same address. Nolt’s parents are Michael L. and Rosene S. Nolt. Martin’s parents are Nelson W. and Velma W. Martin.
Alexander Taft Martin, of 18A Fernbrook Circle, and Kristina Michelle Stuart, same address. Martin’s parents are Sidney Frey and Shari Sue Martin. Stuart’s parents are Eric Thomas and Michelle Rodriguez Stuart.
Mark Christopher Rohrer, of 102 Gentlemans Way, and Christine D. Schreder, of 226 Cool Creek Way. Rohrer’s parents are the late Morris M. Rohrer Jr. and the late Nancy A. Rohrer. Schreder’s parents are Edward L. Eckman and Ann C. Arters.
Zachary S. Weiss, of 264 Douts Hill Road, Holtwood, and Katelyn A. Frey, of 37 Sunrise Terrace, Millersville. Weiss’ parents are Bryan Lee and Maryann Elizabeth Weiss. Frey’s parents are Roger Nelson Frey and Roberta Lynne Garner.
Adrian Maximillian Fischl, of 4 Robin Lane, Huntington, Ky. Fischl’s parents are Chester and Andrea Fischl. Heineman’s parents are Gregory Gerard and Jeanne Ann Heineman.
Robert Gerald Folmar, of 1295 Staman Lane, Columbia, and Krista Lynn Barr, same address. Folmar’s parents are William A. and Cindy S. Folmar. Barr’s parents are John and Roxann L. Barr.
Casey Patrick Kelly, of 36 Curtis Lane, and Rebecca Susan Guethler, same address. Kelly’s parents are Michael J. and Kelly L. Kelly. Guethler’s parents are John F. and Julie L. Guethler.
Michael Allen McFadden Jr., of 3096 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, and Lorena Anne Flahart, same address. McFadden’s parents are Michael A. and Tammy R. McFadden. Flahart’s parents are Tiffany L. Quire and the late Patrick D. Flahart.
John David King, of 690 Hartman Station Road, and Anna Ruth Lantz, of 867 Musser School Road, Gordonville. King’s parents are Aaron Z. and Barbara Esh King. Lantz’s parents are Emanuel M. and Sylvia S. Lantz.
Eric Matthew Yunginer, of 109 Mayfield Drive, Lititz, and Stacey L. Bernstein, of 118 Swarthmore Drive, Lititz. Yunginger’s parents are Benjamin Franklin and Judy Yvonne Yunginger. Bernstein’s parents are Stephen S. and Carlene Ruth Zuckerman.