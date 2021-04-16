The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Kevin Patrick Brown, of 314 Adamstown Road, Adamstown, and Rachel Elise Henry, of 1101 Scalpy Hollow Road, Drumore. Brown’s parents are Joel and Susanna Brown. Henry’s parents are Steven and Delinda Henry.
Kenneth Darrice Grant, of 107 Sutherland Road, and Briana Maria Clark, same address. Grant’s parents are Kenneth Darrice Grant and Connie Elizabeth Haywood. Clark’s parents are Kevin Clark and Alma Fraccet.
Elam S. Stoltzfus, of 2440 Creek Hill Road, and Martha L. King, of 175 Stone Quarry Road, Leola. Stoltzfus’ parents are Mervin R. and Miriam L. Stoltzfus. King’s parents are Samuel K. and Katie K. King.
Jarred Nathaniel Clark, of 3087 Lyndana Drive, and Risa Christine Freed, of 453 S. Queen St. Clark’s parents are Jason Eric and Melinda Ruth Clark. Freed’s parents are Dennis Lee Freed and Barbara Burkhart.
Daniel King Stoltzfus, of 3076 W. County Road, Versailles, Ind., and Nancy Fisher King, of 146 Hess Road, Quarryville. Stoltzfus’ parents are Jessie Stoltzfus and Annie Beiler Stoltzfus. King’s parents are Daniel B. and Fannie S. King.
James A. Teno, of 1881 Frankstown Road, Johnstown, and Carrie B. Moore, of 3761 Main St., Conestoga. Teno’s parents are James P. and Beth A. Teno. Moore’s parents are John M. and Sandra Moore.
Samuel James Zook, of 2237 Beaver Dam Road, Honey Brook, and Susan Stoltzfus, of 32 Christiana Pike, Christiana. Zook’s parents are Solomon and Fannie Zook. Stoltzfus’ parents are Daniel and Barbara Stoltzfus.
Hilary Kathryn Gears, of 316 N. Third St., Columbia, and Allison Claire Snavely, same address. Gears’ parents are Thomas Anthony Gears and Kathryn Louise Holcomb. Snavely’s parents are Irvin Robert and Mary Kathleen Snavely.
Angel Manuel Brito, of 100 Velma Lane, Washington Boro, and Vanessa Marie Hauser, same address.
Christian Adam Newcomer, of 442 Chestnut St., Columbia, and Jessica Michelle Green, same address. Newcomer’s parents are Brian Scott and Victoria Newcomer. Green’s parents are Stephen James and Madeline Rebecca Green.
Joshua Verlin Shirk, of 1034 N. Shirk Road, Manheim, and Brenda Elizabeth Conley, of 535 Prospect Road, Mount Joy. Shirk’s parents are Verlin Zimmerman and Erma Hoover Shirk. Conley’s parents are John Edward and Linda Elizabeth Conley.
Luke David Schlotzhauer, of 5897 Pine St., East Petersburg, and Jennifer Lynn Felegi, of 226 Stehman Road. Schlotzhauer’s parents are Kirk Schlotzhauer and Renee Hunter. Felegi’s parents are John and Pam Ann Felegi.
Derek Lee Harrison, of 1214 Valley Road, Quarryville, and Taylor Mae Axe, same address. Harrison’s parents are Jerry Lee Harrison and Wendy Diana Gregory. Axe’s parents are Wayne Devon and Lynn Christine Axe.
Samuel James Clepper, of 438 S. Ann St., and Barbara Leigh Phelps, same address. Clepper’s mother is Sara Clepper. Phelps’ parents are John Raymond Jackman and Mary Jane Phelps.
Dillion Montanez Martinez, of 336 N. Marshall St., and Lashanna Tenee Crespo, of 36 Waverly Ave., Apt. D. Martinez’s mother is Madeline Rivera. Crespo’s parents are Michael Allen Hyson and Tamara Crespo.
Thomas Sherk, of 116 N. Eighth St., Columbia, and Shannon Sawyer, same address. Sherk’s parents are Stephen and Jeanette Sherk. Sawyer’s parents are Dave and Kimberly Sawyer.
Kenneth David Howard, of 145 Joseph Road, and Monica Lynne Walton, same address. Howard’s parents are Kenneth David and Barbara Ann Howard. Walton’s parents are Wilfredo Mercado Pagan and Sandee Jean Frankhouser.
Joseph John Housely, of 804 Rockwood Drive, Elizabethtown, and Michele Renee Young, same address. Housely’s parents are Frederick V. and Kathleen E. Housley. Young’s parents are James A. and Linda A. Young.
Gerardo Hernandez, of 341 Sassafras Terrace, Mount Joy, and Michelle L. Stokes, same address. Hernandez’s parents are Gerardo Hernandez and Raquel Cosme. Stokes’ parents are Scott D. and Yvette E. Stokes.
Dean Forrest Stuber, of 89 Talbert Road, Bethel, and Sabrina Lynn Dunkleberger, of 614 State St., Hamburg. Dunkelberger’s parents are Carlton Dunkelberger and Sherry Marie Lugo.
Gregory Richard Lyons, of 644 W. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, and Gracie Effie Wilkinson, of 660 W. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street. Lyons’ parents are Mitchell and Beatrice Louise Lyons. Wilkinson’s parents are Clifford Earl and Cassie Mae Wilkinson.
Victor M. Beriguette DeLeon, of 425 Judie Lane, Apt. J, and Stephanie Torres Santiago, of 47 Lincoln West Drive, Mountville. Beriguette DeLeon’s parents are Robert A. DeLeon and Vitaliano Beriguette. Torres Santiago’s parents are Osvaldo Torres-Santiago and Maribel Martinez Santiago.
Andrew Burkins, of 6826 Woodbine Road, Delta, and Lilly Gordon, same address. Burkins’ parents are Richard and Denise Burkins. Gordon’s parents are Douglas Alton and Eve Elayne Gordon.
Andrew J. Newlin, of 960 Cardinal Road, and Jessica Lynn Hogan, of 50 Redwood Circle, Ephrata. Newlin’s parents are Albert and Marie Newlin. Hogan’s parents are James W. and Kimberly A. Hogan.
John Edward Balmer, of 231 E. High St., Elizabethtown, and Sara Elizabeth Benner, of 1761 Quarry Drive, Columbia. Balmer’s parents are John Edward Balmer and Polly-Marie Weaver Fahnestock. Benner’s parents are Brian Earl and Karen Kay Benner.
John Bradly Shoemaker, of 336 College Ave., Apt. 3, and Kayla Elizabeth Newbert, same address. Shoemaker’s parents are Gregory Alan Shoemaker and Marlene Helena Dimmerling. Newbert’s parents are Dana Philip and Grace Yvonne Newbert.
Joshua Lamar Johnson, of 254 N. Reservoir St., and Brittney Shaqera Alexander, same address. Johnson’s parents are Ethbert Johnson and Jevanne Berdella Nelson.
Alexander’s parents are Hans George and Sandra Gene Alexander.
Keavy Edele Shank, of 2036B Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, and Rineath Taing, of 620 S. Franklin St., Apt. C30, West Chester. Shank’s mother is Crystal Lynn Shank. Taing’s parents are Sovatheary Seng and Muyhorth Taing.
Curtis Lee Wilson, of 917 W. Walnut St., and Wesley Amos Guidry, of 30A Colonial Crest Drive. Wilson’s parents are David Scot and Michele Lee Wilson. Guidry’s parents are Russell Anthony and Teena Poole Guidry.
James Irvin Martin, of 365 N. Duke St., Millersville, and Edna Mae Oberholtzer, of 175 N. Ronks Road. Martin’s parents are John Jacob Martin and Mary Witmer. Oberholtzer’s parents are Eli Burkhart and Mary Ellen Zimmerman.
Timothy Earl Edwards, of 1321 Hunter Drive, and Candyce Alyshia Mays, P.O. Box 1164, Pocono Summit.
Jeffrey Colin Smith, of 321 Rose Hill Road, Ephrata, and Elizane Jane Jones, same address. Smith’s parents are Carl and Kathleen Smith. Jones’ parents are Eric and Jane Jones.
Manuel Moran, of 254 Locust St., 4, Columbia, and Jayri Anne Gonzalez, of 677 Overlys Grove Road, New Holland. Moran’s parents are William Moran and Sandra Jean Oriundo. Gonzalez’s parents are Alfredo Gonzalez Acosta and Ruth Rivera Melendez.
Sithik Seth, of 1639 Judie Lane, Apt. G, and Rathana Lina Sok, of 902 High St. Seth’s parent is Seoun. Sok’s parents are Reth Creek and Ratha Sok.
Jillian Vanbelle, of 615 Covington Place, and Alisha Marie Holbrook, same address. Vanbelle’s parents are Michael and Celeste Vanbelle. Holbrook’s mother is Melody Holbrook.
Robert John Leaman, of 525 N. Prince St., and Julia Bravo Cruz, same address. Leaman’s parents are Robert John Leaman and Marianne Roberts. Cruz’s parents are Alfonso Antonio Bravo Valverde and Maria Angeles Cruz Pedreira.
Anthony Alan Carlson, of W2358 Swoboda Road, East Troy, Wis., and Erin Rae Davis, of 1241 Muddy Creek Road, Denver. Carlson’s parents are Gary and Suzanne Carlson. Davis’ parents are Terry and Wendy Davis.
Zachary Albert Moore, of 357 Creekside Lane, Lititz, and Kelsey Nicole Hunsicker, same address. Moore’s parents are Timothy Michael and Mary Ellen Moore. Hunsicker’s parents are Bruce Michael and Christien Fay Hunsicker.
Jose Garcia, of 2900 Continential Drive, and Yshuanette Soto Martinez, same address. Garcia’s parents are Gilda Vega and Jose Garcia. Soto Martinez’s parents are Felix Luis Soto Lugo and Carmen Julia Soto.
Joshua Randall Klinger, of 30 Mill Pond Drive, and Brittani Renee Sowers, same address. Klinger’s parents are Keith Richard and Sherry Dawn Klinger. Sowers’ parents are Frank and Anita Sowers.
Kenneth John Kluge, of 495 Spring Run Road, Conestoga, and Wendy Louise Ressler, same address. Kluge’s parents are Kenneth John and Diane Kluge. Ressler’s parents are Charles Michael and Mary Ellen Aument.
Brian Edwards Beears, of 53 Front St., Lititz, and Stephanie P. Colvin-Roy, same address. Beears’ parents are Kenneth A. and Barbara D. Beears. Colvin-Roy’s parents are Raymond Harold and Elizabeth H. Colvin.
Clifford Martin Shirk, of 5 Hillside Drive, Newmanstown, and Dawn Suzette Dupler, of 103 Fawn Drive, Elizabethtown. Shirk’s parents are Walter Brubacher Shirk and Marion Irene Matin. Dupler’s parents are William George and Jane Marie Zimmerman.