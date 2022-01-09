Leaman 65th

Dr. Ivan and Mary Ellen (Eby) Leaman recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at Stumptown Mennonite Church where they were married on December 26, 1956. Ivan prepared a slide presentation for the congregation giving highlights of their growing up years and how as a young couple they had accepted a call to medical missionary service in Somalia in the decade of the 1960s. During last year's pandemic, Ivan began writing a memoir of their medical mission in Somalia using the faithful and detailed weekly letters that Mary Ellen had written to her parents during those years. This memoir was entitled, "Born for a Purpose - A Memoir From the Horn of Africa" and was recently printed by Masthof Press. All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to Eastern Mennonite Mission in memory of their first-born son, Peter John, who died 3 1/2 weeks after their arrival in Mogadishu in 1960. This was a hard beginning but God blessed them with three more children, three grandsons and six great-grandchildren and, with spouses, their family now totals 20 persons. The family gathered in celebration on December 27 in the West Community Room at Landis Homes Retirement Community where they have lived for the past two years.