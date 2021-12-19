Kelly 50th

Michael and Marianne (née Lutz) of Lancaster celebrated their 50th anniversary on December 18. They were married on December 18, 1971 at St. Martin of Tours Church in Philadelphia. They met at a church dance and got engaged over the phone while Michael was serving in the army in Hawaii.
They have two daughters, Deirdre (Conor) and Rachel (David), and are the proud grandparents of Noah, Blaise, Artemis, Rosemary, and Michael.
Natives of Philadelphia, Michael and Marianne moved to Lancaster following Marianne's residency in Rochester, NY. Marianne joined the medical practice of Bieber, Rice, and Kelly as partner and worked there in private practice for nine years before becoming the director of health services at Franklin and Marshall College. She retired in 2010 after twenty-two years at F&M. Michael worked as a nurse, stayed home to raise their daughters for many years, and retired several years ago from working as a care aid with Visiting Angels.
They are passionate about music, books, learning, their families, and of course, each other.