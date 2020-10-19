Lewis E. Jury and Jacqueline Zellers Jury recently observed their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married in Calvary UM Church in Wiconisco, PA on July 30, 1960. They grew up in Wiconisco and went to the same high school and college. They are proud Barons having lived in Manheim Central for 42 years!
Lewis is a retired Superintendent emeritus of the Manheim Central School District and Jacquie was an elementary teacher, homemaker and super grandma. They have a son, Lon (Dorothy) and three grandkids, Logan (Cara), Erin and Kaylin and two-step grandkids, Sam and Maddy.
Covid 19 bashed the 60th anniversary party that Lon and Dorothy had planned.