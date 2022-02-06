Hosler 50th

David and Jean (Hammer) Hosler celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They met in 8th grade, started dating in 11th grade, and married on February 5, 1972, at Chiques Church in Manheim. After a honeymoon in Florida with a visit to the newly opened Disney World(!), they settled in Mastersonville, before raising their family in Manheim Twp. Dave and Jean currently live in Lititz but spend much time at their home-away-from-home in Scottsdale, AZ. They have two children: Lyle married to Joy (Lancaster) and Linette married to Matt Prusinowski (Malvern). They have five beautiful grandchildren: Ellen (13), Anne (11), and Jeremy (8) Hosler, and Ryan (7) and Molly (5) Prusinowski. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Bent Creek Country Club.