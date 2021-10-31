Ephraim and Mabel Hernley celebrated their 70th anniversary on October 13, 2021. They were married in a lawn ceremony at the bride's home in Manheim. After a honeymoon trip to the New England states, the young couple started farming on the Hernley family homestead in Elizabethtown. Extensive travels over the years took them to all 50 states and 18 countries, and they continue staying active by gardening at their Fairmount home. They are members of Calvary Church, Lancaster.
Their family includes Pat (John) Martin, Bernie (Barb) Hernley, Rosene (David) Rohrer, Duane (Lucy) Hernley, Karen (Joel) Hess, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Throughout their life together, faith, family, and music have been important ingredients.