Roger and Chris Harsh celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 12, 2021. They are high school sweethearts, since their days at Mannheim Township High School.
Roger and Chris are the parents of Bonnie, wife of Michael Wright, Norfolk, Va.; and Steve Harsh, Lynchburg, Va. They have four grandsons: Zack, Tyler, Cody and Riley. They also have a great-granddaughter Kayleigh.
Roger retired from Westfield Insurance and Chris is employed by Tower Administrative Services. They attribute their many years of happy marriage to a faithful and loving relationship with their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to each other.