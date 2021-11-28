GINGRICH 60TH

Woody and Sandy (Fedock) Gingrich
"The road is long with many a winding turn, that leads us to who knows where who knows when."
Our journey began when we first met in the library at Lancaster Catholic High School. Several years later, we were married at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Thanksgiving Day, 1961.
Fast forward 60 years, to November 23, 2021, and we are blessed to celebrate another wedding anniversary.
Through this shared adventure we've experienced many beautiful sunsets and our share of cloudy days. Surviving them all through our faith, hope, love, hard work, determination, and deep family ties, we look forward to many more to come.