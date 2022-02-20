Garman 50th

Glenn and Cathy (Herr) Garman Manheim, Pa celebrate 50 years of marriage on February 12, 2022. They were married at East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church by Bishop James Shank. Over the years they have traveled extensively and have touched all 50 states and a few Canadian provinces. They lived in Colorado for 6 years and have met many people and have many friends. They have 2 children Duane Garman husband of Misty, Brownsburg, IN and Melissa Heist wife of Ryan, York, PA. They love their 4 grandchildren Chase and Journey Garman and Jordan and Travis Heist. They will travel to Florida to celebrate their 50th anniversary.