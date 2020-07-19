Joseph and Cynthia Gochenauer of Manheim are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth to Stephen Daniel Yates, son of Dan and Leesa Yates of Walkertown, North Carolina. Kaitlyn is a graduate of Manheim Central H.S. and Eastern University; employed at Gochenauer Kennels, The Booking House, and Assistant Volleyball Coach at Lancaster Bible College. Stephen is a graduate of Gospel Light Christian School, Bob Jones University, and Northland International University; employed at Dan Yates Construction and coaches basketball. Kaitlyn and Stephen will be married in November 2020 in Lancaster, PA.
Yates - Gochenauer Engagements
