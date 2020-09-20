Jeffery and Roxana Kirchoff, of Lancaster, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren, to Brandon Wills, son of Daniel and Julieann Wills, of Perryville, Maryland. Lauren is a 2010 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg HS. She earned a degree in Kinesiology from Penn State & was awarded a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Arcadia University. Brandon is a graduate of Towson University with a degree in Sports Management. Fall 2020/21 weddings are planned.
Wills - Kirchoff Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.