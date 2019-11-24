Weidemeyer - Herr Engagements
Buy Now

Weidemeyer - Herr Engagements

We are happy to announce the engagement of Allison Herr, daughter of Ron and Shelly Herr, Lancaster, PA and Kyle Weidemeyer, son of Bill and Sherry Weidemeyer of Laytonsville, MD. Kyle is a Budget Analyst for Architect of the Capitol, Washington D.C. Allison is a Kindergarten Teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools, Silver Spring, MD. The couple met while attending college at Stevenson University in Maryland. Their wedding will be held in August 2020.

LNP Media Group, Inc.