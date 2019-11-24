We are happy to announce the engagement of Allison Herr, daughter of Ron and Shelly Herr, Lancaster, PA and Kyle Weidemeyer, son of Bill and Sherry Weidemeyer of Laytonsville, MD. Kyle is a Budget Analyst for Architect of the Capitol, Washington D.C. Allison is a Kindergarten Teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools, Silver Spring, MD. The couple met while attending college at Stevenson University in Maryland. Their wedding will be held in August 2020.
Weidemeyer - Herr Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- A weirdly perfect day for Ohio State, a sobering gut-punch for Penn State [column]
- Warwick tops Central York, and other local CPIHL notes from Friday's games
- Lampeter-Strasburg turns back Berks Catholic for District 3 Class 4A football championship
- ExtraGive breaks fundraising record; here’s how much was donated
-
Historic front page news: In 1986, the world reacted in horror as space shuttle Challenger exploded
- Conway Social Club opens above Annie Bailey's in downtown Lancaster
- 13 tropical storms and hurricanes have hit Lancaster County since the '50s; which ones do you remember? [photos]
- Hill Street blues: 6 days after completion of $500K repair, truck again hits Route 30 overpass in Mountville
- Cocalico tames Cedar Cliff 45-7 to earn District 3 Class 5A football crown
- 2019 Division I men's soccer tournament features 4 local players heading to second round