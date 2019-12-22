Webb - Rohrbaugh Engagements
Buy Now

Webb - Rohrbaugh Engagements

Duane Kline and Eileen Wrisley (mother of the groom), as well as Gregory Lamparter and Melissa Rohrbaugh, are excited to announce the Engagement of Steven Webb Jr. and Alyssa Rohrbaugh! The Wedding is set to take place in November 2020.

LNP Media Group, Inc.