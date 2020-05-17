Keith and Patricia Faller of Lancaster are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa to Robert C. Turka, son of Zofia Mailloux, New Britain, CT, and the late Robert Turka. Melissa and Robert met at DeSales University where they both graduated in 2016. Melissa is employed as a teacher at Encore Dance Center, Lancaster, and is the co-founder and Assistant Artistic Director of the emme dance collective of Lancaster. Robert is employed by Lehigh County Adult Probation as a Probation Officer. Robert proposed to Melissa last summer on the beach in Stone Harbor, NJ. They plan to marry in October 2020.
Turka - Faller Engagements
