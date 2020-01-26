Stout - Scheetz Engagements
Buy Now

Stout - Scheetz Engagements

Robert and Bernice Scheetz, of Lancaster, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Perry Marie to Tyler Jacob Stout, son of James and Debra Stout of Los Altos Hills, CA. Perry graduated from Manheim Twp. High School and earned degrees in chemistry, BA from Bard College and Ph.D. from Dartmouth. She is employed as a Senior Process Engineer at Bloom Energy, Sunnyvale, CA. Tyler graduated from Los Altos Hills High School, and earned his BA and BE engineering degrees from Dartmouth. He is employed as a Senior Mechanical Engineer at STG Machine, The couple plans to live in the Bay area. Wedding plans are ongoing.

LNP Media Group, Inc.