Stephen and Traci Minnick of Millersville, PA are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Cecelia Grace to Eric Michael Snyder, son Brian and Mary Snyder of Lancaster, PA. Eric asked his high school sweetheart to be his bride in downtown Lancaster. Cecelia is a 2020 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and is employed by Baker Tilly as an audit associate. Eric is a 2019 graduate of Towson University. He is a product specialist with Ecore International. An October 23, 2021 wedding is planned. Many blessings to the young couple!
Snyder - Minnick Engagements
