Daniel Seiple proposed to Justine Sauder on January 20th, 2019, after one year of dating. On this day, the couple returned to Nissley Vineyard where they shared one of their first dates. Daniel dropped to one knee on the bridge covering the beautiful Conoy creek and to this day, Justine says tears came and no sooner froze because of how cold it was. Nevertheless, it was magical! The union of the couple will be on May 23rd, 2020. Daniel and Justine will be pronounced as Mr and Mrs at the same church where Daniel's parents, John David and Melanie Seiple exchanged their vows. On this special day as any day, we will be remembering Daniel's Grandparents Howard and Leta (Zander) Seiple, Richard and Dorothy (Frey) Jarrett and Uncle William (Bill) Seiple. We will also be remembering Justine's Grandparents David and Ruthann (Emenheiser) Sauder. All in remembrance will be honored on the day of the wedding. Daniel and Justine would like to personally and publicly dedicate their love and honor to each of their parents. "We are so blessed to have parents such as ours and are able to love each other because of the love and encouragement you have taught and shared with each of us. It can never be replaced! We love you!"
Seiple - Sauder Engagements
