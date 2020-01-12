Savastano - Kleindienst Engagements
Buy Now

Savastano - Kleindienst Engagements

Kim and Bruce Kleindienst of Rockaway, New Jersey are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Laura to Christian Savastano, son of Leah Savastano of Ephrata, PA. The bride-to-be is currently working as an Occupational Therapist in the Central Dauphin School District. The groom-to-be is a Bindery Operator at Allegra Marketing in Lancaster. The couple is planning a wedding this June. They currently reside in Elizabethtown, PA. Best wishes for a long and happy life together.

LNP Media Group, Inc.