Kim and Bruce Kleindienst of Rockaway, New Jersey are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Laura to Christian Savastano, son of Leah Savastano of Ephrata, PA. The bride-to-be is currently working as an Occupational Therapist in the Central Dauphin School District. The groom-to-be is a Bindery Operator at Allegra Marketing in Lancaster. The couple is planning a wedding this June. They currently reside in Elizabethtown, PA. Best wishes for a long and happy life together.
Savastano - Kleindienst Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Shewbridge grows into versatile leader for Lancaster Bible College
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- Man shoots another man after minor vehicle crash in Lancaster city Friday night: police
-
In 2006, Amish school shooting brought the world’s attention to Lancaster County [historic front page]
- UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster site is now taxable, but it's paying less than when it was exempt
- Similarities between humans and chimpanzees include the ability to teach, F&M researchers say
- Warwick scores Senior Night win over Cedar Crest as CPIHL Viola Division playoff race heats up
- Rachel Robinson 'excited to see what the future holds' after USA Field Hockey selection
- Hempfield girls cement top spot in L-L League Section 1 race, hold off rival Manheim Township at wire
- Elizabethtown pulls away from Lebanon in 63-46 boys basketball win to remain in Section 2 first-place tie
- Penn State WR coach Parker leaving to become West Virginia OC