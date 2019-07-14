Reitz - Miller Engagements

The parents of Brianna Miller and Mark Reitz are pleased to announce their engagement.
Brianna Miller is the daughter of Randi Gallagher, Wilmington, North Carolina and Steve Miller, Brooklyn, New York. She is a graduate of Arcadia University and teaches Elementary education in Stafford County, Virginia
Mark Reitz is the son of Jill and Larry Reitz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is also a graduate of Arcadia University and teaches American History in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.
Brianna and Mark met at Arcadia University and were engaged at Chatham Manor, Virginia.
A June 2020 wedding is planned in Fredericksburg, Virginia.