Shaelyn Elaine Smith and Connor Towne O'Neill are delighted to announce their engagement. Shaelyn is the daughter of Susan and Rowan Smith of West Branch, Michigan. She graduated from the University of Michigan and earned an MFA at the University of Alabama. She is a writer and works with Auburn University's Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project. Connor is the son of Sally Towne and Daniel O'Neill of Manor Township. A 2007 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he graduated from Vassar College in 2011 and earned his MFA at the University of Alabama. He is a writer and teaches at Auburn University and in the Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project. The couple will marry over the Memorial Day weekend in Maryville, Tennessee and will reside in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
O'Neill - Smith Engagements
