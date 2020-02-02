James and Pamela Rice of Strasburg are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Katelyn to Jesse Mowen, son of Eric and Brenda Mowen of Waynesboro, PA. Katelyn is a 2012 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg H.S. and earned a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Nutrition from West Chester University. Jesse is a graduate of Waynesboro H.S. with a bachelor's degree in Applied Engineering Technology from Millersville University. The couple resides in Waynesboro. A June 2021 wedding is planned.
Mowen - Rice Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
