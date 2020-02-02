Mowen - Rice Engagements
Buy Now

Mowen - Rice Engagements

James and Pamela Rice of Strasburg are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Katelyn to Jesse Mowen, son of Eric and Brenda Mowen of Waynesboro, PA. Katelyn is a 2012 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg H.S. and earned a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Nutrition from West Chester University. Jesse is a graduate of Waynesboro H.S. with a bachelor's degree in Applied Engineering Technology from Millersville University. The couple resides in Waynesboro. A June 2021 wedding is planned.

LNP Media Group, Inc.